Pipkins scores 24, Providence beats No. 19 Marquette 84-72

  • Feb 22, 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) Providence coach Ed Cooley knew after his team lost three straight nonconference games at the end of November that the Friars would have little room for error when the Big East schedule came around.

The best way for Providence to play its way back into NCAA Tournament contention after early losses to Pennsylvania, Long Beach State and Charleston: beating ranked teams such as Butler, Creighton, Seton Hall and Marquette.

''There's no more desperate team in America than Providence College,'' Cooley said after an 84-72 victory over No. 19 Marquette gave the Friars their fourth straight win over a team in The Associated Press Top 25.

''We know we didn't start the way we wanted to start. We gave away some games early as we were trying to build our identity,'' Cooley said. ''I can't worry about where we were. I can only worry about where we're trying to go.''

Luwane Pipkins scored 24 points and David Duke had 15 on Saturday, and the Friars (16-12, 9-6 Big East) beat the Golden Eagles despite 38 points from Markus Howard. Marquette (17-9, 7-7) lost its third in a row.

''We started 1-3 and we didn't give up then. I don't see why we'd give up now,'' coach Steve Wojciechowski said. ''Losing's going to happen. We've got to figure out how we can get our mojo back so we can win some games.''

AJ Reeves added 11 points for Providence, which held a double-digit lead for all but 39 seconds of the game's last 26:29. Howard scored 19 of his points after the Golden Eagles trailed 71-50 with 5:13 to play.

''I'm really happy I'll never see him in this building again,'' said Cooley, who noted that Howard scored 52 at Providence two seasons ago. ''I'm just glad we're done with him until hopefully the Big East finals.''

Howard shot 10 for 25 from the field and had just one assist for Marquette, which had four assists and 18 turnovers in all.

Providence led by as many as 17 in the first half thanks to its 3-point shooting (8 for 15) and 17 points from Pipkins. Marquette cut the lead to nine, 52-43, midway through the second before the Friars scored six straight points and the Golden Eagles never got within single digits again.

It was 62-50 when Providence scored nine in a row, the last five on a basket and a three-point play by Duke.

''I thought that was game,'' Cooley said. ''There just wasn't enough time on the clock, even with Superman on the other team.''

Pipkins, a graduate transfer from UMass, had one point and zero assists at Marquette on Jan. 7, when the Friars won 81-80 in overtime.

''He was in foul trouble in our place, so we didn't see the real Pipkins,'' Wojciechowski said. ''A lot of times when you transfer, it takes a while to get used to your role.''

The Friars have won three straight overall and have beaten then-No. 16 Butler, then-No. 21 Creighton and then-No. 10 Seton Hall since Feb. 1.

''It's a long road but it comes fast,'' said Providence forward Kalif Young, who scored 10 points. ''You've got to understand that every game counts. We're in the stretch, so every game counts even more.''

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles dipped into The Associated Press Top 25 at No. 18 on Feb. 10 and have lost three in a row. Though the first two were to higher-ranked teams Villanova and Creighton, the loss at Providence will certainly drop them out of the rankings

Providence: The Friars are fourth in the Big East and the top unranked team in the conference. They are 4-4 against ranked teams this season and have beaten four ranked teams for the first time since 2015-16. They beat seven ranked teams in 1972-73.

''They're playing like a desperate team,'' Wojciechowski said. ''Ed's done a great job of rallying his team since the nonconference.''

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts Georgetown on Wednesday.

Providence: At No. 12 Villanova on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
MARQET Golden Eagles 29
PROV Friars 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Providence  
19:31 +2 Luwane Pipkins made jump shot 0-2
19:03   Traveling violation turnover on Koby McEwen  
18:50   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Offensive rebound by Providence  
18:47   Personal foul on Koby McEwen  
18:39   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot, blocked by Theo John  
18:37   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
18:31   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
18:07   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
18:07 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
18:07 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
17:33 +2 Luwane Pipkins made jump shot 2-4
17:11   Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard  
16:54   Alpha Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
16:45   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
16:45 +1 Theo John made 1st of 2 free throws 3-4
16:45 +1 Theo John made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
16:23 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 4-7
16:12   Personal foul on David Duke  
15:55   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
15:28   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
15:12   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Providence  
14:50 +2 Kalif Young made dunk, assist by Maliek White 4-9
14:50 +2 Kalif Young made dunk, assist by Maliek White 4-9
14:50   Shooting foul on Brendan Bailey  
14:50 +1 Kalif Young made free throw 4-10
14:38   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Alpha Diallo  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
14:32   Sacar Anim missed layup  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
14:25 +2 Jamal Cain made layup 6-10
14:11   Offensive foul on A.J. Reeves  
14:11   Turnover on A.J. Reeves  
13:57   Markus Howard missed layup  
13:55   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
13:48 +2 Greg Elliott made layup 8-10
13:34 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kalif Young 8-13
13:11   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
12:56   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
12:52 +3 Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kalif Young 8-16
12:29   Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Maliek White  
12:23   Personal foul on Markus Howard  
12:15   Kalif Young missed jump shot  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Providence  
12:13   Personal foul on Sacar Anim  
12:06   Traveling violation turnover on Greg Gantt  
11:48   Traveling violation turnover on Jamal Cain  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:37   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Greg Gantt  
11:07 +3 Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 8-19
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Markus Howard  
10:45   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
10:21   Bad pass turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Markus Howard  
10:15 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 11-19
9:54   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
9:42   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
9:34   Maliek White missed jump shot  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
9:32 +2 Nate Watson made dunk 11-21
9:32   Offensive foul on Koby McEwen  
9:32   Turnover on Koby McEwen  
9:18 +2 Luwane Pipkins made layup 11-23
8:56 +2 Markus Howard made layup 13-23
8:33   Bad pass turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Symir Torrence  
8:25   Lost ball turnover on Sacar Anim, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Markus Howard  
8:10   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
7:38   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Providence  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:23 +2 Theo John made layup 15-23
7:06   Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Brendan Bailey  
7:03   Bad pass turnover on Brendan Bailey, stolen by David Duke  
6:52 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Duke 15-26
6:45 +2 Markus Howard made layup 17-26
6:27 +2 David Duke made dunk, assist by Luwane Pipkins 17-28
5:46   Lost ball turnover on Symir Torrence, stolen by David Duke  
5:42   Lost ball turnover on Alpha Diallo, stolen by Markus Howard  
5:42   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
5:30 +3 A.J. Reeves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 17-31
4:05   Markus Howard missed layup  
4:59 +3 Greg Elliott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 20-31
4:39   Personal foul on Markus Howard  
4:33 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Watson 20-34
4:18   Personal foul on David Duke  
4:05   Markus Howard missed layup  
4:03   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
3:56 +3 Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim 23-34
3:37 +2 Maliek White made layup 23-36
3:25   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
3:19   Lost ball turnover on Maliek White  
3:19   Commercial timeout called  
3:07   Greg Elliott missed layup  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Providence  
3:05   Personal foul on Jayce Johnson  
3:05   Kalif Young missed free throw  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
2:58   Personal foul on A.J. Reeves  
2:45   Shooting foul on Kalif Young  
2:45   Jayce Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:40   Shooting foul on Kalif Young  
2:45 +1 Jayce Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-36
2:31   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
2:22   Out of bounds turnover on Jamal Cain  
2:10 +2 Luwane Pipkins made jump shot 24-38
1:40   Shooting foul on Kalif Young  
1:40 +1 Jamal Cain made 1st of 2 free throws 25-38
1:40 +1 Jamal Cain made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-38
1:18   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
1:08   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Providence  
57.0 +2 Nate Watson made alley-oop shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 26-40
30.0   Markus Howard missed layup  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
23.0 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maliek White 26-43
6.0 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 29-43
6.0   Shooting foul on Maliek White  
6.0   Markus Howard missed free throw  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  

2nd Half
MARQET Golden Eagles 43
PROV Friars 41

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Traveling violation turnover on Koby McEwen  
19:27   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
19:01 +2 Sacar Anim made layup 31-43
18:41   Shooting foul on Sacar Anim  
18:40   Nate Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:40   Nate Watson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
18:34   Out of bounds turnover on Koby McEwen  
18:17   David Duke missed jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
18:10   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
17:50   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
17:28 +2 Theo John made dunk, assist by Sacar Anim 33-43
17:12   Personal foul on Theo John  
17:01 +2 Luwane Pipkins made jump shot 33-45
17:01   Shooting foul on Markus Howard  
17:01 +1 Luwane Pipkins made free throw 33-46
16:45   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
16:33   Lost ball turnover on Theo John, stolen by Nate Watson  
16:33   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Offensive rebound by David Duke  
16:33   Nate Watson missed jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
16:14   Shooting foul on David Duke  
16:14 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 3 free throws 34-46
16:14 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 3 free throws 35-46
16:14 +1 Markus Howard made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-46
15:58   Shooting foul on Jamal Cain  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:58 +1 A.J. Reeves made 1st of 2 free throws 36-47
15:58 +1 A.J. Reeves made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-48
15:44   Greg Elliott missed layup  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
15:34   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
15:23   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
15:18 +2 Alpha Diallo made dunk 36-50
14:44   Jamal Cain missed jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
14:35   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
14:09   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
13:39   Offensive foul on Maliek White  
13:39   Turnover on Maliek White  
13:25   Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins  
13:25 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 37-50
13:25 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-50
13:09   Shooting foul on Sacar Anim  
13:09 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 38-51
13:09 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-52
12:58   Personal foul on Kalif Young  
12:49 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 40-52
12:20   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Providence  
12:18   Personal foul on Jayce Johnson  
12:18   Personal foul on Jamal Cain  
12:18   A.J. Reeves missed free throw  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
11:53   Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
11:32   Lost ball turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Jamal Cain  
11:21 +2 Greg Elliott made layup, assist by Jamal Cain 42-52
11:21   Shooting foul on Maliek White  
11:21   Commercial timeout called  
11:21 +1 Greg Elliott made free throw 43-52
11:21   Violation on Unknown  
10:42 +2 Kalif Young made layup 43-54
10:19   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Luwane Pipkins  
10:15 +2 David Duke made alley-oop shot, assist by Luwane Pipkins 43-56
10:12   30-second timeout called  
10:12   Commercial timeout called  
9:59   Jumpball received by Providence  
9:59   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Alpha Diallo  
9:41   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
9:35 +2 Kalif Young made layup 43-58
9:26 +2 Koby McEwen made driving layup 45-58
9:07 +2 David Duke made dunk, assist by Kalif Young 45-60
8:42   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
8:42 +1 Greg Elliott made 1st of 2 free throws 46-60
8:42 +1 Greg Elliott made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-60
8:25   Kalif Young missed jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
8:05   Greg Elliott missed jump shot, blocked by David Duke  
8:03   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
7:59 +2 Maliek White made layup, assist by David Duke 47-62
7:37 +3 Koby McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot 50-62
7:12 +2 Kalif Young made dunk, assist by Maliek White 50-64
6:56   Bad pass turnover on Greg Elliott, stolen by Alpha Diallo  
6:51   Commercial timeout called  
6:50   Shooting foul on Markus Howard  
6:50 +1 Alpha Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 50-65
6:50 +1 Alpha Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-66
6:29   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Markus Howard  
6:21   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Providence  
5:58 +2 David Duke made finger-roll layup 50-68
5:30   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot, blocked by Alpha Diallo  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
5:23 +2 David Duke made alley-oop shot, assist by Maliek White 50-70
5:23   Shooting foul on Koby McEwen  
5:23 +1