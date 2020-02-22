|
20:00
Jumpball received by Fordham
19:48
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:46
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
19:19
Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:17
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
19:10
+2
Samba Diallo made layup
2-0
18:51
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Samba Diallo
18:38
Shooting foul on Jalen Cobb
18:38
+1
Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
3-0
18:38
+1
Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-0
18:23
+2
Ty Perry made driving layup, assist by Josh Colon
4-2
18:05
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
18:03
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
17:53
Shooting foul on Carl Pierre
17:53
Joel Soriano missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:53
+1
Joel Soriano made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-3
17:33
Tre Mitchell missed layup
17:33
Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
17:28
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:26
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
17:18
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Preston Santos
17:07
Tre Mitchell missed layup
17:05
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
16:50
Shooting foul on Preston Santos
16:50
+1
Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws
4-4
16:50
Josh Colon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:50
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
16:33
Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:31
Offensive rebound by Massachusetts
16:26
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:24
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
16:15
Shooting foul on Preston Santos
16:15
+1
Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws
4-5
16:15
+1
Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-6
16:00
Tre Mitchell missed layup
15:58
Defensive rebound by Fordham
15:58
Personal foul on Samba Diallo
15:44
Antwon Portley missed layup
15:42
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
15:31
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:29
Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley
15:21
+2
Joel Soriano made hook shot, assist by Antwon Portley
4-8
15:02
Dibaji Walker missed jump shot
15:00
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
14:48
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:46
Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
14:43
Personal foul on Tre Mitchell
14:40
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:40
Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:38
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
14:22
Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:20
Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
14:01
+2
Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Kyle Rose
4-10
13:41
Tre Mitchell missed hook shot
13:39
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
13:29
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:27
Defensive rebound by Massachusetts
13:04
+2
Sean East II made floating jump shot
6-10
12:50
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:48
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
12:29
Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Kyle Rose
12:10
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:08
Defensive rebound by Massachusetts
11:48
Sean East II missed floating jump shot
11:46
Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi
11:27
Joel Soriano missed hook shot
11:27
Defensive rebound by Massachusetts
11:27
Personal foul on Joel Soriano
11:27
Commercial timeout called
11:14
Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:12
Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb
11:00
Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:58
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
10:50
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:48
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
10:36
Personal foul on Sean East II
10:24
Joel Soriano missed jump shot
10:22
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
10:04
+3
Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dibaji Walker
9-10
9:31
Josh Colon missed jump shot
9:29
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
9:22
Personal foul on Chris Austin
9:18
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:16
Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose
8:57
Kyle Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:55
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
8:47
+2
Dibaji Walker made driving dunk, assist by Sean East II
11-10
8:28
+2
Antwon Portley made jump shot
11-12
8:03
Offensive foul on Djery Baptiste
8:03
Turnover on Djery Baptiste
7:41
Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:39
Defensive rebound by Sean East II
7:29
+3
Keon Clergeot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
14-12
7:12
+3
Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose
14-15
6:54
Personal foul on Antwon Portley
6:54
Commercial timeout called
6:40
Personal foul on Ty Perry
6:32
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:30
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
6:08
+2
Joel Soriano made hook shot, assist by Ty Perry
14-17
5:49
Sean East II missed jump shot
5:47
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
5:35
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:33
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
5:25
Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Ty Perry
5:13
Antwon Portley missed driving layup
5:11
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
5:01
Sean East II missed layup, blocked by Kyle Rose
4:59
Offensive rebound by Massachusetts
4:56
+3
Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dibaji Walker
17-17
4:29
Kyle Rose missed driving layup
4:27
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
4:23
Tre Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Joel Soriano
4:21
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
4:10
+2
Samba Diallo made layup
19-17
3:50
Jumpball received by Massachusetts
3:50
Lost ball turnover on Joel Soriano, stolen by Tre Mitchell
3:50
Commercial timeout called
3:27
Tre Mitchell missed hook shot
3:25
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
3:25
Personal foul on Tre Mitchell
3:25
Joel Soriano missed free throw
3:25
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
3:11
Offensive foul on Djery Baptiste
3:11
Turnover on Djery Baptiste
3:00
+2
Josh Colon made driving layup
19-19
2:09
Defensive rebound by Chris Austin
2:38
Dibaji Walker missed jump shot
2:36
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
2:20
Lost ball turnover on Joel Soriano, stolen by Samba Diallo
2:11
Sean East II missed jump shot
2:09
Defensive rebound by Chris Austin
2:00
+2
Josh Colon made driving layup
19-21
28.0
Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
1:43
+3
Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keon Clergeot
22-21
1:06
Ty Perry missed jump shot
1:04
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
49.0
+2
Carl Pierre made floating jump shot
24-21
30.0
Ty Perry missed driving layup
28.0
Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
16.0
Personal foul on Josh Colon
6.0
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
4.0
Defensive rebound by Fordham
1.0
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano
0.0
End of period
