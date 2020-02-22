UMASS
FORD

Mitchell leads UMass past Fordham 57-49

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Tre Mitchell recorded 15 points and 19 rebounds to lead UMass to a 57-49 win over Fordham on Saturday, ending the Minutemen's eight-game road losing streak.

Samba Diallo had 14 points and eight rebounds for UMass (12-15, 6-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Carl Pierre added 13 points.

Joel Soriano had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Rams (7-19, 1-13), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Josh Colon added 11 points.

Jalen Cobb scored only three points despite coming into the contest as the Rams' leading scorer at 11 points per game. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 5).

UMass plays VCU at home on Wednesday. Fordham plays Rhode Island at home on Wednesday.

---

---

1st Half
UMASS Minutemen 24
FORD Rams 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Fordham  
19:48   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
19:19   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
19:10 +2 Samba Diallo made layup 2-0
18:51   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Samba Diallo  
18:38   Shooting foul on Jalen Cobb  
18:38 +1 Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 3-0
18:38 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-0
18:23 +2 Ty Perry made driving layup, assist by Josh Colon 4-2
18:05   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
17:53   Shooting foul on Carl Pierre  
17:53   Joel Soriano missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:53 +1 Joel Soriano made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
17:33   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
17:28   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
17:18   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Preston Santos  
17:07   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
16:50   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
16:50 +1 Josh Colon made 1st of 2 free throws 4-4
16:50   Josh Colon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
16:33   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
16:26   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
16:15   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
16:15 +1 Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws 4-5
16:15 +1 Antwon Portley made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-6
16:00   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
15:58   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
15:44   Antwon Portley missed layup  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
15:31   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Antwon Portley  
15:21 +2 Joel Soriano made hook shot, assist by Antwon Portley 4-8
15:02   Dibaji Walker missed jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
14:48   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
14:43   Personal foul on Tre Mitchell  
14:40   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
14:22   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
14:01 +2 Joel Soriano made layup, assist by Kyle Rose 4-10
13:41   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
13:29   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
13:04 +2 Sean East II made floating jump shot 6-10
12:50   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
12:29   Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Kyle Rose  
12:10   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
11:48   Sean East II missed floating jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Erten Gazi  
11:27   Joel Soriano missed hook shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
11:27   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:14   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
11:00   Erten Gazi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
10:50   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
10:36   Personal foul on Sean East II  
10:24   Joel Soriano missed jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
10:04 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dibaji Walker 9-10
9:31   Josh Colon missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
9:22   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
9:18   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
8:57   Kyle Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
8:47 +2 Dibaji Walker made driving dunk, assist by Sean East II 11-10
8:28 +2 Antwon Portley made jump shot 11-12
8:03   Offensive foul on Djery Baptiste  
8:03   Turnover on Djery Baptiste  
7:41   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
7:29 +3 Keon Clergeot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 14-12
7:12 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 14-15
6:54   Personal foul on Antwon Portley  
6:54   Commercial timeout called  
6:40   Personal foul on Ty Perry  
6:32   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
6:08 +2 Joel Soriano made hook shot, assist by Ty Perry 14-17
5:49   Sean East II missed jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
5:35   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
5:25   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Ty Perry  
5:13   Antwon Portley missed driving layup  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
5:01   Sean East II missed layup, blocked by Kyle Rose  
4:59   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
4:56 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dibaji Walker 17-17
4:29   Kyle Rose missed driving layup  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
4:23   Tre Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Joel Soriano  
4:21   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
4:10 +2 Samba Diallo made layup 19-17
3:50   Jumpball received by Massachusetts  
3:50   Lost ball turnover on Joel Soriano, stolen by Tre Mitchell  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:27   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
3:25   Personal foul on Tre Mitchell  
3:25   Joel Soriano missed free throw  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
3:11   Offensive foul on Djery Baptiste  
3:11   Turnover on Djery Baptiste  
3:00 +2 Josh Colon made driving layup 19-19
2:09   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
2:38   Dibaji Walker missed jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
2:20   Lost ball turnover on Joel Soriano, stolen by Samba Diallo  
2:11   Sean East II missed jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Chris Austin  
2:00 +2 Josh Colon made driving layup 19-21
28.0   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
1:43 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keon Clergeot 22-21
1:06   Ty Perry missed jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
49.0 +2 Carl Pierre made floating jump shot 24-21
30.0   Ty Perry missed driving layup  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
16.0   Personal foul on Josh Colon  
6.0   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
1.0   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UMASS Minutemen 33
FORD Rams 28

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Jalen Cobb made layup 24-23
19:27   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
19:21   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell  
19:17 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Preston Santos 26-23
19:08   Josh Colon missed layup  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
19:00 +2 Joel Soriano made layup 26-25
18:28   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
18:17   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
18:03   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
17:55 +2 Carl Pierre made floating jump shot 28-25
17:42   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
17:34 +3 Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwon Portley 28-28
17:13 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Carl Pierre 30-28
16:44   Jalen Cobb missed layup  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Kolton Mitchell  
16:34 +2 Dibaji Walker made dunk, assist by Tre Mitchell 32-28
16:05   Traveling violation turnover on Ty Perry  
15:56   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
15:48 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 32-31
15:26   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
15:10   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
15:10   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
15:04   Personal foul on Dibaji Walker  
14:51 +3 Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 32-34
14:22 +3 Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 35-34
14:05   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
13:54   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
13:40   Personal foul on Carl Pierre  
13:37   Josh Colon missed layup  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
13:30 +2 Samba Diallo made layup, assist by Dibaji Walker 37-34
13:15   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Colon  
12:55   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
12:39   Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker  
12:39 +1 Antwon Portley made 1st of 2 free throws 37-35
12:39   Antwon Portley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
12:27 +2 Tre Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Sean East II 39-35
12:04   Antwon Portley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
11:51   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:27 +2 Erten Gazi made alley-oop shot, assist by Antwon Portley 39-37
11:16   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Cobb, stolen by Sean East II  
11:05   Sean East II missed layup  
11:03   Offensive rebound by Sean East II  
11:03   Shooting foul on Kyle Rose  
11:03   Sean East II missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:39   Traveling violation turnover on Erten Gazi  
11:03 +1 Sean East II made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-37
10:39   Traveling violation turnover on Erten Gazi  
10:19   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell  
9:42   Personal foul on Kyle Rose  
10:19   Commercial timeout called  
9:58   Antwon Portley missed floating jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
9:42   Personal foul on Kyle Rose  
9:29   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Kyle Rose  
9:11   Joel Soriano missed hook shot  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
9:11   Personal foul on Dibaji Walker  
9:04   Bad pass turnover on Antwon Portley, stolen by Dibaji Walker  
8:54   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
8:37   Joel Soriano missed hook shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
8:18   Personal foul on Erten Gazi  
8:18   Personal foul on Erten Gazi  
8:11 +2 Samba Diallo made layup, assist by Carl Pierre 42-37
7:33   Joel Soriano missed hook shot  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
7:27 +2 Joel Soriano made tip-in 42-39
7:13   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
7:02   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
6:41   Personal foul on Josh Colon  
6:41   Commercial timeout called  
6:26   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
6:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Massachusetts  
6:02   Bad pass turnover on Joel Soriano, stolen by Samba Diallo  
5:54 +2 Samba Diallo made dunk 44-39
5:35   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
5:24   Sean East II missed driving layup  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
5:17 +2 Tre Mitchell made dunk 46-39
4:49 +3 Chris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 46-42
4:19   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
4:17   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
4:13 +2 Tre Mitchell made dunk 48-42
3:54   Antwon Portley missed floating jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
3:48   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:48 +1 Samba Diallo made free throw 49-42
3:48 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-42
3:34   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
3:30   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
3:30 +1 Tre Mitchell made free throw 51-42
3:30