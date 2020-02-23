STJOHN
SETON

Powell scores 18, No. 16 Seton Hall rolls past St. John's

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Myles Powell scored 18 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili added 16 points and nine rebounds and No. 16 Seton Hall beat St. John's 81-65 on Sunday.

Jared Rhoden added 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting and Romero Gill had 12 points while going 6 for 6 from the floor in in the wire-to-wire victory.

LJ Figueroa led St. John's (14-13, 3-11 Big East) with 19 points, while Julian Champagnie had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Pirates (20-7, 12-3) began pulling away midway through the first half. Powell threw a nifty hook pass over his shoulder to Mamukelashvili in transition, which the big man finished with a dunk to give Seton Hall a 20-6 advantage with 9 minutes to go in the half.

St. John's didn't reach double digits until Rasheem Dunn hit a jumper to make it 25-10 with 6:52 left. After leading by as many as 17, Seton Hall was up 36-22 at the break.

St. John's chipped away and got back within single digits on a three-point play by Figueroa that made it 36-27 with 18:30 left. The Red Storm got within seven a couple of times but no closer. Seton Hall led by as many as 23 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

St. John's: The Red Storm continue their struggles in the Big East under first year coach Mike Anderson. After going 11-2 in nonconference play, they've fallen a game closer to .500, and things won't get any easier. St. John's closes out the regular season at No. 12 Villanova, hosting No. 15 Creighton, traveling to No. 21 Butler and hosting No. 19 Marquette.

Seton Hall: The preseason favorite to win the Big East regular-season title took one step closer to doing just that. After traveling to Marquette, the Pirates will face two teams behind them in the standings to close out the season. They host Villanova and play at Creighton.

KEEP SWEEPING

This was the fourth regular-season sweep of a Big East team this season for the Pirates. They have also gone 2-0 against Georgetown, DePaul and Butler. Seton Hall also has won 20 games in each of the last five seasons, a program record.

POWELL OUTAGE?

Powell had another rough game at the Prudential Center. He went 0 for 5 from 3-point range and 2 for 9 from the field in the first half, finishing 2 of 11 from beyond the arc and 6 of 18 overall. The preseason AP All-American and Conference Player of the Year will get one more game on his home floor when the Pirates host Villanova on March 5.

UP NEXT

St. John's: At No. 12 Villanova on Wednesday.

Seton Hall: At No. 19 Marquette on Saturday.

---

1st Half
STJOHN Red Storm 22
SETON Pirates 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. John's  
19:35   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
19:26   Traveling violation turnover on Quincy McKnight  
19:09   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
18:44 +2 Myles Powell made driving layup 0-2
18:31   Out of bounds turnover on Julian Champagnie  
18:16   Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie  
18:16 +1 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
18:16 +1 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
18:06   Josh Roberts missed jump shot  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
18:00 +2 Julian Champagnie made dunk 2-4
17:45   Offensive foul on Romaro Gill  
17:45   Turnover on Romaro Gill  
17:32   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
17:30   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
17:30   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot, blocked by Jared Rhoden  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
17:18   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
17:07   Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
16:56 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 2-7
16:35   Lost ball turnover on Josh Roberts, stolen by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
16:29   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
16:20   Myles Powell missed layup  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
16:08   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
16:05   Lost ball turnover on Jared Rhoden, stolen by Rasheem Dunn  
16:04 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup 4-7
15:52 +2 Jared Rhoden made jump shot 4-9
15:34   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
15:26   Myles Powell missed layup  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
15:17   Greg Williams Jr. missed layup  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
15:15   Julian Champagnie missed layup  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
15:10   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
15:02 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili 4-11
14:35   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
14:33   Personal foul on Damien Sears  
14:16   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Myles Cale  
14:06 +2 Myles Cale made dunk 4-13
13:59   LJ Figueroa missed floating jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
13:45   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
13:38   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
13:30   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
13:09 +2 Marcellus Earlington made jump shot 6-13
12:46   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel  
12:38   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
12:31 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Nelson 6-16
12:17   Personal foul on Tyrese Samuel  
12:05   Lost ball turnover on Damien Sears, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
12:03   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
11:42   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Marcellus Earlington  
11:32   Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Damien Sears  
11:20   Traveling violation turnover on Marcellus Earlington  
11:20   Commercial timeout called  
10:59   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
10:59   Turnover on Myles Powell  
10:46   Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
10:44   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
10:27   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
10:15   Lost ball turnover on David Caraher, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
10:15   Shooting foul on David Caraher  
10:15 +1 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 1st of 2 free throws 6-17
10:15   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
9:58   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot, blocked by Romaro Gill  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
9:33   Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa  
9:33 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 6-18
9:33   Myles Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
9:14   Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
9:03 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made dunk, assist by Myles Powell 6-20
8:32   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
8:53 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup 8-20
8:34   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed floating jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
8:24   Lost ball turnover on Julian Champagnie, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
8:15   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
7:59   Lost ball turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
7:50 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 8-23
7:28   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
7:13 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made layup, assist by Quincy McKnight 8-25
6:53 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot 10-25
6:33 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili 10-27
6:08 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julian Champagnie 13-27
5:49   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
5:39   Josh Roberts missed layup  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
5:32   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
5:32   Commercial timeout called  
5:32 +1 Jared Rhoden made 1st of 2 free throws 13-28
5:32   Jared Rhoden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
5:13   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
5:11   Greg Williams Jr. missed layup  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
5:10   Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden  
5:10 +1 Josh Roberts made 1st of 2 free throws 14-28
5:10 +1 Josh Roberts made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-28
4:51   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
4:47   Traveling violation turnover on Ike Obiagu  
4:37   Personal foul on Myles Powell  
4:30   Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
4:28   Out of bounds turnover on Rasheem Dunn  
4:12   Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie  
4:12 +1 Ike Obiagu made 1st of 2 free throws 15-29
4:12 +1 Ike Obiagu made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-30
3:45   LJ Figueroa missed floating jump shot  
3:43   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
3:38 +2 Josh Roberts made tip-in 17-30
3:19   Commercial timeout called  
3:14   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
2:53   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
2:51   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
2:43   LJ Figueroa missed floating jump shot, blocked by Ike Obiagu  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
2:33   Out of bounds turnover on Quincy McKnight  
2:21 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 20-30
1:58 +3 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 20-33
1:57   30-second timeout called  
1:46   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
1:32   Quincy McKnight missed layup, blocked by Marcellus Earlington  
1:30   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
1:24 +2 Myles Powell made reverse layup, assist by Jared Rhoden 20-35
1:12   Josh Roberts missed jump shot  
1:10   Offensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
57.0 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup 22-35
43.0   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
43.0 +1 Ike Obiagu made 1st of 2 free throws 22-36
43.0   Ike Obiagu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
41.0   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
37.0   Offensive foul on Ike Obiagu  
37.0   Turnover on Ike Obiagu  
20.0   Lost ball turnover on Josh Roberts, stolen by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
20.0   Out of bounds turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
3.0   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOHN Red Storm 43
SETON Pirates 45

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:33   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
19:16   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
19:02 +2 Nick Rutherford made driving layup 24-36
18:37   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
18:30 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup, assist by Nick Rutherford 26-36
18:30   Shooting foul on Quincy McKnight  
18:30 +1 LJ Figueroa made free throw 27-36
18:09   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
18:09   Lost ball turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Rasheem Dunn  
17:55   Julian Champagnie missed layup  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
17:50   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
17:46   Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
17:43 +1 Josh Roberts made 1st of 2 free throws 28-36
17:43 +1 Josh Roberts made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-36
17:37   Shooting foul on Josh Roberts  
17:37 +1 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 1st of 2 free throws 29-37
17:37 +1 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-38
17:22 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup 31-38
16:58   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
16:37   Lost ball turnover on Josh Roberts, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
16:24 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Myles Powell 31-40
16:04   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
15:51 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 31-43
15:21   Julian Champagnie missed layup  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
15:21 +2 Julian Champagnie made dunk 33-43
15:21   Shooting foul on Quincy McKnight  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:21 +1 Julian Champagnie made free throw 34-43
15:01 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup 34-45
14:41   Nick Rutherford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
14:35   Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden  
14:35   Nick Rutherford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:35 +1 Nick Rutherford made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-45
14:26 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Samuel 35-48
14:11   David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
13:53   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
13:51   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
13:42   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
13:35 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup, assist by Julian Champagnie 37-48
13:28 +2 Myles Powell made layup 37-50
13:28   Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie  
13:28 +1 Myles Powell made free throw 37-51
13:19   Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
13:03 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyrese Samuel 37-53
12:48   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
12:31   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Samuel, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
12:22   LJ Figueroa missed layup  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
12:09   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
12:02 +2 Marcellus Earlington made layup, assist by Nick Rutherford 39-53
11:42 +2 Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Tyrese Samuel 39-55
11:34   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot, blocked by Romaro Gill  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
11:29   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
11:29   Commercial timeout called  
11:14   Offensive foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
11:14   Turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
10:56   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
10:54   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
10:52 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup, assist by Rasheem Dunn 41-55
10:28   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
10:09   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
9:52   Lost ball turnover on Sandro Mamukelashvili, stolen by Marcellus Earlington  
