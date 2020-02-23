|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by St. John's
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Quincy McKnight
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill
|
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Myles Powell made driving layup
|
0-2
|
18:31
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Julian Champagnie
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie
|
|
18:16
|
|
+1
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-3
|
18:16
|
|
+1
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-4
|
18:06
|
|
|
Josh Roberts missed jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
18:00
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie made dunk
|
2-4
|
17:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Romaro Gill
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Romaro Gill
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed layup
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed jump shot, blocked by Jared Rhoden
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight
|
|
16:56
|
|
+3
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight
|
2-7
|
16:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Roberts, stolen by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Myles Powell missed layup
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jared Rhoden, stolen by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
16:04
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn made layup
|
4-7
|
15:52
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden made jump shot
|
4-9
|
15:34
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Myles Powell missed layup
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed layup
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed layup
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Seton Hall
|
|
15:02
|
|
+2
|
Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
4-11
|
15:02
|
|
+2
|
Romaro Gill made alley-oop shot, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
4-11
|
14:35
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Damien Sears
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Cale
|
|
14:06
|
|
+2
|
Myles Cale made dunk
|
4-13
|
13:59
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed floating jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Nick Rutherford missed jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Powell
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington made jump shot
|
6-13
|
12:46
|
|
|
Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Samuel
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Quincy McKnight missed layup
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu
|
|
12:31
|
|
+3
|
Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Nelson
|
6-16
|
12:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyrese Samuel
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Damien Sears, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Rutherford
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Nelson, stolen by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Damien Sears
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marcellus Earlington
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Myles Powell
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Turnover on Myles Powell
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Powell
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Rutherford
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Caraher, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Caraher
|
|
10:15
|
|
+1
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-17
|
10:15
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot, blocked by Romaro Gill
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa
|
|
9:33
|
|
+1
|
Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-18
|
9:33
|
|
|
Myles Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili made dunk, assist by Myles Powell
|
6-20
|
8:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn made layup
|
8-20
|
8:34
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed floating jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Julian Champagnie, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|
|
7:50
|
|
+3
|
Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight
|
8-23
|
7:28
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed jump shot
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight
|
|
7:13
|
|
+2
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili made layup, assist by Quincy McKnight
|
8-25
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn made jump shot
|
10-25
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
10-27
|
6:08
|
|
+3
|
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Julian Champagnie
|
13-27
|
5:49
|
|
|
Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Josh Roberts missed layup
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
5:32
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rhoden made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-28
|
5:32
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed layup
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jared Rhoden
|
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Josh Roberts made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-28
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Josh Roberts made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-28
|
4:51
|
|
|
Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ike Obiagu
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ike Obiagu
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Myles Powell
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Rasheem Dunn
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie
|
|
4:12
|
|
+1
|
Ike Obiagu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-29
|
4:12
|
|
+1
|
Ike Obiagu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-30
|
3:45
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed floating jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
Josh Roberts made tip-in
|
17-30
|
3:19
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Nick Rutherford missed jump shot
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed floating jump shot, blocked by Ike Obiagu
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Quincy McKnight
|
|
2:21
|
|
+3
|
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|
20-30
|
1:58
|
|
+3
|
Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight
|
20-33
|
1:57
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ike Obiagu
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Quincy McKnight missed layup, blocked by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Seton Hall
|
|
1:24
|
|
+2
|
Myles Powell made reverse layup, assist by Jared Rhoden
|
20-35
|
1:12
|
|
|
Josh Roberts missed jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|
|
57.0
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa made layup
|
22-35
|
43.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington
|
|
43.0
|
|
+1
|
Ike Obiagu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-36
|
43.0
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ike Obiagu
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Ike Obiagu
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Roberts, stolen by Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|