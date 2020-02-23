USC
UTAH

No Text

Allen, Plummer help Utah beat USC 79-65, snap 3-game skid

  • AP
  • Feb 23, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Utah did not squander a late lead to USC, even without the team's starting point guard on the floor in the final minutes. The Utes finished strong.

Rylan Jones missed the final three minutes of Utah's 79-65 victory over the Trojans on Sunday after taking a charge from Daniel Utomi with 3:10 remaining. Utomi fell onto Jones' left leg and then the freshman landed awkwardly on the same leg. Jones had to be helped off the court and to the locker room after the play, while Utomi fouled out of the game.

It marked a turning point in momentum.

Trailing by as many as 15 points earlier in the second half, USC had ripped off three straight baskets culminating in a 3-pointer from Elijah Weaver to cut Utah's lead to 67-62 with 3:45 left. After Jones drew the charge on the Trojans' ensuing possession, Alphonso Plummer followed with a 3-pointer that sparked a game-ending 12-3 run for the Utes.

“It's such a valuable asset when you got somebody that will give his body up,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said.

Jones finished with eight points, four assists, and four steals. Krystkowiak did not have an update on the severity of his injury after the game.

Timmy Allen scored 21 points and collected 10 rebounds to lead Utah while Plummer chipped in a career-high tying 18 points off the bench, matching his career best with five 3-pointers. Mikael Jantunen scored 13 points and Branden Carlson added 11 for the Utes.

Utah (15-12, 6-9 Pac-12), which snapped a three-game losing streak, shot 48% (27 of 56) from the field and 3-point range (10 of 21).

“We played with good energy,” Allen said. “Played good defense, stuck to the game plan. Simple things that add up. So I'm happy with our performance overall.”

Onyeka Okongwu had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Trojans (19-9, 8-7). Weaver added 13 points.

Utah crashed the glass from the opening tip to give its offense an early spark. The Utes outrebounded USC 9-1 in the first four minutes. Six of those boards came on the offensive glass and led to seven second-chance points for Utah.

It opened the door for the Utes to jump out to a 16-6 lead as Allen made three layups.

"We needed a game like this where guys not only moved it, but then we made shots when we moved it to the right place,” Krystkowiak said.

Then, the Utes went cold. They committed four turnovers and missed seven straight shots over a six-minute stretch before Both Gach ended the drought with a layup.

It opened the door for USC to erase Utah's lead. The Trojans finally ahead 19-18 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Max Agbonkpolo and Quinton Adlesh that capped a 13-2 run.

USC faded on offense as the half progressed. The Trojans scored one basket and committed four turnovers over the final 4 ½ minutes before halftime. Jaxon Brenchley and Jones each buried a 3-pointer during that stretch to help Utah go back in front 34-28.

Things initially did not improve for USC after halftime. The Trojans missed four straight shots and six of seven to open the second half, ultimately scoring just one basket in a four-minute stretch.

“We missed a lot of easy shots,” USC coach Andy Enfield said. “We missed layups and we missed some open 3s and then we missed free throws. When you're trying to win on the road, and you're down a couple of guys, you got to try and make some of those.”

Utah took advantage of the dry spell. The Utes ripped off an 11-2 run, culminating in a corner three from Plummer, to stake out a 45-30 lead.

SHORTHANDED TROJANS

USC played with a shortened rotation for much of the game. Nick Rakocevic played just five minutes while battling a virus for a second straight game. Enfield said Rakocevic could not eat anything and had lost 10 pounds since contracting the virus. Isaiah Mobley played just nine minutes while dealing with a sprained ankle. Jonah Mathews was able to go 23 minutes while battling the same bug as Rakocevic, but had to leave the game a few times for bathroom breaks.

“When you're down a couple of your key guys, especially your size and length, it hurt us defensively and threw us out of our offensive rhythm a little bit,” Enfield said.

QUOTABLE

“You're never gonna ask him to not do it, because he's dang good at it. But we gotta get a little body armor on him. We gotta get him beefed up, put a little meat on his booty, and make some of those landings softer.” – Krystkowiak on Jones taking three charges against USC and ultimately getting injured on the third one.

BIG PICTURE

USC: Bunches of turnovers and long shooting droughts led to the Trojans suffering their first Quad 2 loss of the season. It puts more pressure on USC to get wins in a closing stretch featuring games against No. 24 Arizona, Arizona State, and UCLA in its quest to secure an NCAA Tournament bid.

Utah: The Utes applied tons of pressure on defense to spark a resurgence in a previously dormant offense. Utah forced 15 turnovers and turned those takeaways into 25 points. It led to the Utes having their most productive offensive performance in a month.

UP NEXT

USC hosts Arizona on Thursday.

Utah visits Stanford on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
USC Trojans 28
UTAH Utes 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Southern California  
19:44   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
19:19   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
19:11 +3 Rylan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 0-3
18:42 +3 Ethan Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Onyeka Okongwu 3-3
18:07 +2 Branden Carlson made jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 3-5
17:52   Ethan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
17:43   Timmy Allen missed layup  
17:41   Offensive rebound by Both Gach  
17:41   Both Gach missed layup  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
17:27   Personal foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
17:17   Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by Daniel Utomi  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
17:02   Lost ball turnover on Jonah Mathews, stolen by Riley Battin  
16:43   Branden Carlson missed dunk, blocked by Isaiah Mobley  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Utah  
16:32   Both Gach missed layup  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
16:30 +2 Branden Carlson made dunk 3-7
16:13   Onyeka Okongwu missed jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
15:58   Branden Carlson missed layup  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
15:56 +2 Timmy Allen made layup, assist by Branden Carlson 3-9
15:56   Personal foul on Ethan Anderson  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:54   Timmy Allen missed free throw  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
15:36   Personal foul on Branden Carlson  
15:36 +1 Isaiah Mobley made 1st of 2 free throws 4-9
15:36   Isaiah Mobley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
15:16   Jumpball received by Utah  
15:15   Personal foul on Elijah Weaver  
15:11 +2 Timmy Allen made jump shot 4-11
15:11   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
15:11   Timmy Allen missed free throw  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
15:05   Personal foul on Mikael Jantunen  
14:59   Ethan Anderson missed layup  
14:57   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
14:47 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup 6-11
14:32   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
14:16   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
13:43 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Riley Battin 6-14
13:27   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Weaver  
13:05 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 6-16
12:54   30-second timeout called  
12:43   Daniel Utomi missed layup  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
12:25   Traveling violation turnover on Timmy Allen  
12:21   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Adlesh, stolen by Rylan Jones  
12:21   Branden Carlson missed layup  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
12:02 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk, assist by Quinton Adlesh 8-16
11:45   Lost ball turnover on Mikael Jantunen, stolen by Elijah Weaver  
11:37   Elijah Weaver missed layup  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
11:31 +2 Daniel Utomi made layup 10-16
11:13   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Onyeka Okongwu  
11:13   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
11:13 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 11-16
11:13   Onyeka Okongwu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
10:50   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Elijah Weaver  
10:42   Elijah Weaver missed layup  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
10:12   Rylan Jones missed jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
10:00 +2 Elijah Weaver made layup 13-16
10:00   Personal foul on Jaxon Brenchley  
10:00   Elijah Weaver missed free throw  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
9:33   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
9:23   Mikael Jantunen missed layup  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
9:21   Offensive foul on Elijah Weaver  
9:21   Turnover on Elijah Weaver  
9:07   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley  
9:07 +1 Mikael Jantunen made 1st of 2 free throws 13-17
9:07 +1 Mikael Jantunen made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-18
8:47   Ethan Anderson missed layup, blocked by Mikael Jantunen  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
8:36   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
8:26   Mikael Jantunen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
8:18 +3 Max Agbonkpolo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Utomi 16-18
7:52   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Quinton Adlesh  
7:40 +3 Quinton Adlesh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Utomi 19-18
7:19   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
7:09   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Utomi, stolen by Rylan Jones  
7:02 +2 Both Gach made layup 19-20
6:41   Lost ball turnover on Onyeka Okongwu, stolen by Both Gach  
6:34   Both Gach missed layup  
6:34   Offensive rebound by Utah  
6:35   Commercial timeout called  
6:20   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Ethan Anderson  
6:12   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
6:10   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
6:10   Mikael Jantunen missed free throw  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
5:59   Max Agbonkpolo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
5:48 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk 21-20
5:34 +2 Timmy Allen made layup, assist by Mikael Jantunen 21-22
5:14 +2 Nick Rakocevic made hook shot 23-22
4:57 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikael Jantunen 23-25
4:28 +2 Ethan Anderson made layup 25-25
4:10   Shooting foul on Jonah Mathews  
4:10 +1 Alfonso Plummer made 1st of 3 free throws 25-26
4:10 +1 Alfonso Plummer made 2nd of 3 free throws 25-27
4:10 +1 Alfonso Plummer made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-28
3:57   Traveling violation turnover on Onyeka Okongwu  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:40 +3 Jaxon Brenchley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 25-31
3:18   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
3:07   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
2:50   Quinton Adlesh missed jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
2:41   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
2:32 +3 Elijah Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Adlesh 28-31
2:03   Alfonso Plummer missed layup  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Quinton Adlesh  
1:55   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Utah  
1:31   Traveling violation turnover on Timmy Allen  
1:23   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Timmy Allen  
1:03 +3 Rylan Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikael Jantunen 28-34
39.0   Lost ball turnover on Onyeka Okongwu, stolen by Rylan Jones  
33.0   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
8.0   Personal foul on Jaxon Brenchley  
4.0   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Weaver, stolen by Jaxon Brenchley  
2.0   Personal foul on Elijah Weaver  
2.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0   Rylan Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
USC Trojans 37
UTAH Utes 45

Time Team Play Score
19:52   Lost ball turnover on Onyeka Okongwu, stolen by Both Gach  
19:40 +2 Timmy Allen made dunk, assist by Both Gach 28-36
19:31   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
19:18   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
19:02   Jonah Mathews missed layup  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
18:53   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
18:43   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
18:36 +2 Rylan Jones made layup 28-38
18:14   Isaiah Mobley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
17:56   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
17:56 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 28-39
17:56   Timmy Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
17:38   Shooting foul on Rylan Jones  
17:38   Ethan Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:38   Ethan Anderson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
17:32 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk 30-39
17:14   Out of bounds turnover on Rylan Jones  
16:55   Isaiah Mobley missed jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
16:46   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
16:46 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 30-40
16:46   Timmy Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
16:39 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup 30-42
16:23   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
16:20   Lost ball turnover on Onyeka Okongwu, stolen by Rylan Jones  
16:21   30-second timeout called  
16:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:57 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 30-45
15:41 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made hook shot 32-45
15:14   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:14 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 32-46
15:14   Timmy Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
15:01 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot 35-46
14:46   Personal foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
14:38 +2 Branden Carlson made layup, assist by Mikael Jantunen 35-48
14:25 +2 Jonah Mathews made layup 37-48
14:05   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
13:46   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
13:44   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
13:44 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup 37-50
13:29 +2 Jonah Mathews made jump shot 39-50
13:29 +2 Jonah Mathews made jump shot 39-50
13:10   Lost ball turnover on Branden Carlson, stolen by Jonah Mathews  
13:02   Max Agbonkpolo missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
12:47 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Alfonso Plummer 39-52
12:32   Shooting foul on Alfonso Plummer  
12:32   Onyeka Okongwu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:32   Onyeka Okongwu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:32   Onyeka Okongwu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:32   Offensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
12:32   Elijah Weaver missed layup, blocked by Branden Carlson  
12:30   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
12:18   Shooting foul on Timmy Allen  
12:18 +1 Ethan Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 40-52
12:18 +1 Ethan Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-52
12:11   Alfonso Plummer missed layup  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
11:53   Max Agbonkpolo missed jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
11:45   Turnover on Branden Carlson  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:37 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk 43-52
11:17   Timmy Allen missed layup  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
11:08 +2 Elijah Weaver made layup 45-52
11:02   Lost ball turnover on Riley Battin, stolen by Daniel Utomi  
10:53 +2 Daniel Utomi made layup 47-52
10:53   Personal foul on Alfonso Plummer  
10:53   Daniel Utomi missed free throw  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
10:34 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 47-55
10:17 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup, assist by Jonah Mathews 49-55
10:17   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
10:17   Onyeka Okongwu missed free throw  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
10:07   Personal foul on Daniel Utomi  
9:53   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
9:38 +2 Jonah Mathews made jump shot 51-55
9:23   Offensive foul on Timmy Allen  
9:23   Turnover on Timmy Allen  
9:11   Quinton Adlesh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Quinton Adlesh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
8:57   Ethan Anderson missed layup  
8:55  