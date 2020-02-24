|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed floating jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nebraska
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Andres Feliz missed floating jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
18:36
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn made layup
|
0-2
|
18:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed free throw
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Jervay Green missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed layup
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed layup
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
17:34
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz
|
0-4
|
17:13
|
|
+2
|
Yvan Ouedraogo made layup
|
2-4
|
17:00
|
|
+3
|
Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams
|
2-7
|
16:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Andres Feliz
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Jervay Green
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
16:09
|
|
+2
|
Andres Feliz made layup
|
2-9
|
16:03
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo missed jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
15:47
|
|
+2
|
Dachon Burke Jr. made layup
|
4-9
|
15:40
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dachon Burke Jr., stolen by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made dunk
|
4-11
|
14:45
|
|
+3
|
Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot
|
7-11
|
14:13
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Nebraska
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kipper Nichols, stolen by Jervay Green
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed driving layup
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed jump shot
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed dunk
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Alan Griffin made driving layup
|
7-13
|
11:49
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Andres Feliz missed layup
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed layup
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charlie Easley
|
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Easley made layup
|
9-13
|
11:13
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz
|
9-16
|
10:56
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Cross made floating jump shot
|
11-16
|
10:54
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kevin Cross
|
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
Alan Griffin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-17
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
Alan Griffin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-17
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
Alan Griffin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-18
|
10:31
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Cross
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
9:19
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup, assist by Trent Frazier
|
11-20
|
9:13
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed layup
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier
|
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made layup
|
11-22
|
8:46
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Charlie Easley
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Nebraska
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Charlie Easley
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Turnover on Charlie Easley
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Kipper Nichols missed jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
8:13
|
|
+3
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green
|
14-22
|
7:37
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
7:11
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Andres Feliz
|
14-24
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Yvan Ouedraogo made layup
|
16-24
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Andres Feliz made floating jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu
|
16-26
|
6:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed reverse layup
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jervay Green
|
|
5:43
|
|
+2
|
Jervay Green made layup
|
18-26
|
5:30
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed layup
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup
|
18-28
|
4:53
|
|
+2
|
Dachon Burke Jr. made jump shot
|
20-28
|
4:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
4:53
|
|
+1
|
Dachon Burke Jr. made free throw
|
21-28
|
4:33
|
|
|
Andres Feliz missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Dachon Burke Jr. made driving layup
|
23-28
|
4:08
|
|
|
Andres Feliz missed floating jump shot, blocked by Dachon Burke Jr.
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Charlie Easley
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Haanif Cheatham made layup
|
25-28
|
3:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Da'Monte Williams, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Da'Monte Williams
|
|
2:52
|
|
+1
|
Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-28
|
2:52
|
|
+1
|
Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-28
|
2:30
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn made layup
|
27-30
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Yvan Ouedraogo made layup
|
29-30
|
1:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
1:51
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-31
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin Cross
|
31-31
|
1:17
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed hook shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
21.0
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot
|
31-34
|
6.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trent Frazier
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed floating jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier
|
|
1.0
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot
|
31-37