Illinois downs Nebraska 71-59 behind Dosunmu

  • Feb 24, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) After a signature road win against then-No. 9 Penn State nearly a week ago, Illinois coach Brad Underwood was concerned about the let-down game.

All the pieces were there on Monday, playing a Nebraska team on an 11-game losing streak at home.

Instead, Illinois took care of business. Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 points and freshman center Kofi Cockburn added 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Illini past Nebraska 71-59.

“I just try to make whatever the right play I need to make,” Dosunmu said.

Trent Frazier and Andres Feliz added 11 points each for Illinois (18-9, 10-6). Illinois moved into a five-way tie for second place in the Big Ten Conference.

Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska (7-20, 2-14) with 14 points. Dachon Burke Jr. scored 13 points and Yvan Ouedraogo and Thorir Thorbjarnarson had 11 each.

Nebraska was playing without second-leading scorer Cam Mack (12 points per game average), who missed the trip to Champaign with the flu.

Monday’s loss was a school-record 12th consecutive loss for the Cornhuskers.

“Illinois is a team that is built for the post season, especially with those guards,” said Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg. “But I’m proud of my guys no matter the outcome.”

BUZZER BEATER

The first half was close, but Illinois went on a 6-0 run capped by a 70-foot shot at the buzzer by Frazier that was all net. The Illini led 37-31 at the break.

Nebraska outscored Illinois 15-9 to open the second half and tied the game at 46 with 15:11 left. But Illinois used its athleticism and size to put together a 21-9 run to create a 10-point cushion the Cornhuskers couldn’t overcome.

Illinois was 28 of 71 from the field (29%), while Nebraska was 24 of 57 (42%).

KEYS TO VICTORY

“Defense and rebounding won us the game,” Underwood said. “Trent (Frazier) is a maniac on the ball. He was solid on defense all night.”

“We just have to trust our defense when the offense is faltering,” Dosunmu said.

Illinois outrebounded the Cornhuskers 48-35, led by Cockburn’s 10 boards.

“They’re so good on the boards,” Hoiberg said. “With their guards and their big guys, it’s just tough.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois had a tougher time than expected, but got the home win against a team they were expected to beat handily. The win keeps Illinois positioned for a post-season run.

Nebraska played well, especially in the first half, but couldn’t overcome Illinois’ talent, speed and defense. The loss of Mack was noticeable, despite a yeoman’s job by Burke.

UP NEXT

Nebraska hosts No. 23 on Thursday.

Illinois hopes for another key conference win when it travels to last-place Northwestern on Thursday.

1st Half
NEB Cornhuskers 31
ILL Fighting Illini 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
19:39   Ayo Dosunmu missed floating jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
19:29   Dachon Burke Jr. missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
19:27   Offensive rebound by Nebraska  
19:12   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
18:47   Andres Feliz missed floating jump shot  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
18:36 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 0-2
18:36   Shooting foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
18:36   Kofi Cockburn missed free throw  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
18:20   Jervay Green missed fade-away jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:52   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
17:43   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:34 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 0-4
17:13 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup 2-4
17:00 +3 Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 2-7
16:37   Lost ball turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Andres Feliz  
16:31   Lost ball turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Jervay Green  
16:28   Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:09 +2 Andres Feliz made layup 2-9
16:03   Yvan Ouedraogo missed jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
15:55   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
15:47 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup 4-9
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:19   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
15:06   Bad pass turnover on Dachon Burke Jr., stolen by Ayo Dosunmu  
14:59 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made dunk 4-11
14:45 +3 Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot 7-11
14:13   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
13:55   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
13:43   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
13:39   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
13:39   Lost ball turnover on Kipper Nichols, stolen by Jervay Green  
13:27   Haanif Cheatham missed driving layup  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
13:06   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
13:04   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed dunk  
12:57   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:59   Jumpball received by Illinois  
12:44   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
12:31   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
12:13 +2 Alan Griffin made driving layup 7-13
11:49   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
11:42   Andres Feliz missed layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
11:33   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
11:30 +2 Charlie Easley made layup 9-13
11:13 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 9-16
10:56 +2 Kevin Cross made floating jump shot 11-16
10:54   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kevin Cross  
10:54 +1 Alan Griffin made 1st of 2 free throws 11-17
10:54 +1 Alan Griffin made 1st of 2 free throws 11-17
10:54 +1 Alan Griffin made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-18
10:31   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
10:16   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
10:00   Traveling violation turnover on Kevin Cross  
9:37   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
9:27   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
9:19 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup, assist by Trent Frazier 11-20
9:13   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
9:07 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 11-22
8:46   Offensive foul on Charlie Easley  
8:50   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
8:46   Offensive foul on Charlie Easley  
8:46   Turnover on Charlie Easley  
8:26   Kipper Nichols missed jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
8:13 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 14-22
7:37   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
7:18   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
7:11 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Andres Feliz 14-24
6:58 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup 16-24
6:45 +2 Andres Feliz made floating jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 16-26
6:32   Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
6:32   Commercial timeout called  
6:27   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
6:02   Alan Griffin missed reverse layup  
6:00   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
5:58   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed hook shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
5:45   Haanif Cheatham missed jump shot  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Jervay Green  
5:43 +2 Jervay Green made layup 18-26
5:30   Alan Griffin missed layup  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
5:10 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup 18-28
4:53 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made jump shot 20-28
4:53   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
4:53 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made free throw 21-28
4:33   Andres Feliz missed floating jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
4:22 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made driving layup 23-28
4:08   Andres Feliz missed floating jump shot, blocked by Dachon Burke Jr.  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
3:55   Bad pass turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Charlie Easley  
3:48 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup 25-28
3:28   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
3:28   Commercial timeout called  
3:13   Dachon Burke Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
2:55   Lost ball turnover on Da'Monte Williams, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
2:52   Shooting foul on Da'Monte Williams  
2:52 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws 26-28
2:52 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-28
2:30 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 27-30
2:13 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup 29-30
1:51   Shooting foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
1:51   Kofi Cockburn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
1:51 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-31
1:43 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup, assist by Kevin Cross 31-31
1:17   Kofi Cockburn missed hook shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
1:15   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
1:04   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
1:01   Lost ball turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
49.0   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
21.0 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot 31-34
6.0   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
2.0   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed floating jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
1.0 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot 31-37

2nd Half
NEB Cornhuskers 28
ILL Fighting Illini 34

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Kofi Cockburn missed hook shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
19:23 +2 Haanif Cheatham made floating jump shot, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 33-37
19:08 +2 Andres Feliz made layup 33-39
19:08   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
19:08   Andres Feliz missed free throw  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
18:48   Lost ball turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
18:45   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
18:45 +1 Da'Monte Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 33-40
18:45   Da'Monte Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
18:40 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 36-40
18:11 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Trent Frazier 36-42
17:56   Yvan Ouedraogo missed jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
17:36   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Dachon Burke Jr.  
17:27 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made driving layup 38-42
17:11 +2 Da'Monte Williams made dunk, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 38-44
16:53   Shooting foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
16:53   Haanif Cheatham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:53 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-44
16:34   Lost ball turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Yvan Ouedraogo  
16:31   Bad pass turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Ayo Dosunmu  
16:34   Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
16:19   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
16:17   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
16:13   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
16:07 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup 41-44
15:53   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
15:46 +2 Alan Griffin made layup 41-46
15:41 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot 44-46
15:19   Alan Griffin missed floating jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
15:13 +2 Jervay Green made layup, assist by Haanif Cheatham 46-46
14:45   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup, blocked by Kevin Cross  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
14:43   Commercial timeout called  
14:40   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
14:30 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Kipper Nichols 46-48
14:11   Dachon Burke Jr. missed floating jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
13:56 +2 Alan Griffin made jump shot 46-50
13:34   Shooting foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
13:34 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws 47-50
13:34   Haanif Cheatham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
13:08 +2 Trent Frazier made floating jump shot 47-52
12:58   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
12:49   Dachon Burke Jr. missed floating jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
12:35   Shooting foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
12:35 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 47-53
12:35 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
12:22   Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Alan Griffin  
12:10   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
11:54   Jervay Green missed layup  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
11:42   Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
11:42   Lost ball turnover on Trent Frazier  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:34   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Easley, stolen by Kipper Nichols  
11:11 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kipper Nichols 47-57
10:51   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
10:24   Alan Griffin missed reverse layup  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
10:17   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
9:57   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
9:45   Bad pass turnover on Jervay Green  
9:39   Kipper Nichols missed layup  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
9:31 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made layup, assist by Haanif Cheatham 49-57
9:07   Andres Feliz missed floating jump shot  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
9:05 +2 Alan Griffin made dunk 49-59
8:42 +2 Yvan Ouedraogo made jump shot 51-59
8:18   Personal foul on Jervay Green  
8:05   Shooting foul on Kevin Cross  
8:05 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 51-60
8:05 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-61
7:50 +2 Kevin Cross made fade-away jump shot 53-61
7:30   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
7:25   Traveling violation turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:14   Kevin Cross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
7:02   Kevin Cross missed dunk, blocked by Alan Griffin  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
6:52   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
6:34   Kevin Cross missed floating jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
6:05   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
6:01 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 53-63
5:43   Jervay Green missed layup  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
5:39 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Alan Griffin 53-65
