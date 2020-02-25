LSALLE
DAVID

No Text

Grady, Gudmunsson pace Davidson's 74-49 defeat of La Salle

  • AP
  • Feb 25, 2020

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Kellan Grady scored 22 points, Jon Axel Gudmunsson added 14 and Davidson led from start to finish, defeating La Salle 74-49 Tuesday night.

Grady buried a 3-pointer and a jump shot, contributing five points to the Wildcats'game-opening 10-0 run. Gudmunsson missed his first shot, a 3-pointer, but then made three straight from distance as Davidson (15-12, 9-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) built a 21-7 lead and cruised to a sixth straight home win.

Ed Crosswell scored 11 and David Beatty 10 for the Explorers (13-14, 4-11) who saw a two-game win streak come to an end. La Salle also lost a streak of making 6 or more 3-pointers in 13 straight games, finishing 2 of 16 from distance Tuesday.

Davidson plays No. 4 Dayton, which is on a 17-game win streak, on the road on Friday. La Salle faces Saint Bonaventure at home on Saturday.

1st Half
LSALLE Explorers 23
DAVID Wildcats 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Davidson  
19:34   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
19:22 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Luka Brajkovic 0-2
19:01   Offensive foul on Christian Ray  
19:01   Turnover on Christian Ray  
18:39   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
18:21   Bad pass turnover on Isiah Deas  
18:06   Shooting foul on Christian Ray  
18:06   Carter Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:06 +1 Carter Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-3
17:48   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
17:30   Kellan Grady missed layup  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
17:10   Bad pass turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
16:50   Kellan Grady missed layup, blocked by Saul Phiri  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
16:42 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Kristensen 0-6
16:17   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
15:59 +2 Carter Collins made driving layup 0-8
15:59   30-second timeout called  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:47   Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Carter Collins  
15:44   Personal foul on Jared Kimbrough  
15:25 +2 Kellan Grady made driving layup 0-10
15:02   Shooting foul on David Kristensen  
15:02 +1 Saul Phiri made 1st of 2 free throws 1-10
15:02   Saul Phiri missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
14:37   Kellan Grady missed layup  
14:35   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
14:35   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
14:35   Isiah Deas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:35   Isiah Deas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:12   Defensive rebound by David Kristensen  
14:12   Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Isiah Deas  
14:05   Personal foul on Kellan Grady  
13:54   Sherif Kenney missed jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
13:35   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
13:22   David Beatty missed jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:58 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 1-13
12:21   Sherif Kenney missed layup  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
12:00   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
11:47 +2 Jared Kimbrough made layup, assist by David Beatty 3-13
11:33 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins 3-16
11:11   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
10:52   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
10:40   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
10:32 +2 David Beatty made driving layup 5-16
10:15   Carter Collins missed jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
10:08   Offensive foul on David Beatty  
10:08   Turnover on David Beatty  
9:51   Carter Collins missed layup  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
9:37 +2 Ed Croswell made layup 7-16
9:24   Personal foul on David Beatty  
9:12 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made reverse layup, assist by Luka Brajkovic 7-18
8:49   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
8:43 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 7-21
8:17   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
8:14   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
8:06   Lost ball turnover on Christian Ray, stolen by David Kristensen  
7:54 +2 Hyunjung Lee made layup, assist by Kellan Grady 7-23
7:52   30-second timeout called  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
7:14   Bad pass turnover on David Kristensen, stolen by Scott Spencer  
7:08   Personal foul on Bates Jones  
6:53   Shooting foul on David Kristensen  
6:53   Isiah Deas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:53 +1 Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-23
6:33   Lost ball turnover on Luka Brajkovic, stolen by Isiah Deas  
6:26 +2 Isiah Deas made jump shot 10-23
5:59   Carter Collins missed layup  
5:57   Offensive rebound by Carter Collins  
5:51   Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
5:35   Ed Croswell missed layup, blocked by Luka Brajkovic  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
5:14   Shooting foul on Scott Spencer  
5:14   Kellan Grady missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:14 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-24
4:55   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
4:38   Offensive foul on Hyunjung Lee  
4:38   Turnover on Hyunjung Lee  
4:26   Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
4:26 +1 Sherif Kenney made 1st of 2 free throws 11-24
4:26 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-24
4:17 +3 Luka Brajkovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 12-27
3:51   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:51   Ed Croswell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:51 +1 Ed Croswell made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-27
3:33   Lost ball turnover on Bates Jones, stolen by Isiah Deas  
3:25   Isiah Deas missed layup  
3:23   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
3:23 +2 Ed Croswell made tip-in 15-27
3:07   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
2:55 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 15-29
2:27   Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Kellan Grady  
2:16   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
2:16 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 15-30
2:16 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-31
1:57 +2 Saul Phiri made jump shot 17-31
1:50 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 17-33
1:50   Shooting foul on Ed Croswell  
1:50   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed free throw  
1:36 +2 Sherif Kenney made floating jump shot 19-33
1:19 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made dunk, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 19-35
56.0   Sherif Kenney missed jump shot, blocked by Bates Jones  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
35.0 +2 Kellan Grady made driving layup 19-37
16.0 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saul Phiri 22-37
16.0   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
16.0 +1 Scott Spencer made free throw 23-37
6.0   Kellan Grady missed layup, blocked by Jared Kimbrough  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
1.0 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 23-39
1.0 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 23-39
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LSALLE Explorers 26
DAVID Wildcats 35

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
19:28 +2 Kellan Grady made driving layup 23-41
19:10   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
18:48   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
18:40   Shooting foul on Kellan Grady  
18:40   Isiah Deas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:40 +1 Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-41
18:15 +2 Kellan Grady made floating jump shot 24-43
17:58   Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
17:46   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
17:20   Lost ball turnover on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
17:08   Lost ball turnover on Ed Croswell, stolen by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
16:51   Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Christian Ray  
16:37 +2 Ed Croswell made layup 26-43
16:15 +2 Kellan Grady made driving layup 26-45
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Scott Spencer  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
15:29 +2 Sherif Kenney made layup, assist by Ayinde Hikim 28-45
15:05   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
15:05 +1 David Kristensen made 1st of 2 free throws 28-46
15:05 +1 David Kristensen made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-47
14:53   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
14:30   Offensive foul on David Kristensen  
14:30   Turnover on David Kristensen  
14:19   Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Kellan Grady  
14:03   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Offensive rebound by David Kristensen  
13:55   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
13:47   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
13:31   Shooting foul on Ayinde Hikim  
13:31 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 28-48
13:31 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-49
13:02   Brandon Stone missed jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
12:50   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
12:48 +2 Hyunjung Lee made tip-in 28-51
12:35   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:24   Kellan Grady missed layup  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
12:12   Offensive foul on Jared Kimbrough  
12:12   Turnover on Jared Kimbrough  
11:46   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
11:28   Personal foul on David Beatty  
11:28   Commercial timeout called  
11:20   Shooting foul on Ed Croswell  
11:20   Luka Brajkovic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:20 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-52
11:20   Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
11:09   Bad pass turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
11:01 +2 Carter Collins made layup, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 28-54
10:43 +2 Saul Phiri made jump shot 30-54
10:19   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Scott Spencer, stolen by Carter Collins  
10:09   Shooting foul on Isiah Deas  
10:09 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws 30-55
10:09 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-56
9:55   Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
9:39   Shooting foul on Brandon Stone  
9:39   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:39 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-57
9:33   Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee  
9:17 +2 Ed Croswell made hook shot, assist by Isiah Deas 32-57
8:46   Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
8:35   Sherif Kenney missed hook shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
8:35   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
8:35 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 32-58
8:35 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-59
8:26 +2 Ed Croswell made layup 34-59
7:56   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:56 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 34-60
7:56 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-61
7:38   Ed Croswell missed layup  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
7:19 +2 Kellan Grady made driving layup 34-63
6:57   Christian Ray missed jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
6:49   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
6:49 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 34-64
6:49 +1 Hyunjung Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-65
6:33 +2 Jared Kimbrough made layup, assist by Christian Ray 36-65
6:19   Turnover on Davidson  
6:01   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Stone, stolen by Carter Collins  
5:57   Shooting foul on Brandon Stone  
5:57   Carter Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
5:57   Carter Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
5:45   Brandon Stone missed hook shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Wynter  
5:29   Offensive foul on Bates Jones  
5:29   Turnover on Bates Jones  
5:20   Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
4:57   Personal foul on Brandon Stone  
4:57 +1 David Kristensen made 1st of 2 free throws 36-66
4:57 +1 David Kristensen made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-67
4:37 +2 David Beatty made driving layup 38-67
4:37   Shooting foul on Bates Jones  
4:37 +1 David Beatty made free throw 39-67
4:35   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
4:35   Malcolm Wynter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:21 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot 42-68
4:35 +1 Malcolm Wynter made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-68
4:21 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot 42-68
3:41   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  