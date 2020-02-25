|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Davidson
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
|
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Luka Brajkovic
|
0-2
|
19:01
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Christian Ray
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Christian Ray
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isiah Deas
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Ray
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Carter Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:06
|
|
+1
|
Carter Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-3
|
17:48
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed layup
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed layup, blocked by Saul Phiri
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Davidson
|
|
16:42
|
|
+3
|
Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Kristensen
|
0-6
|
16:17
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bates Jones
|
|
15:59
|
|
+2
|
Carter Collins made driving layup
|
0-8
|
15:59
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Carter Collins
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jared Kimbrough
|
|
15:25
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady made driving layup
|
0-10
|
15:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Kristensen
|
|
15:02
|
|
+1
|
Saul Phiri made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-10
|
15:02
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bates Jones
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed layup
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bates Jones
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Kristensen
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Isiah Deas
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kellan Grady
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed jump shot
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
David Beatty missed jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
12:58
|
|
+3
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
1-13
|
12:21
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed layup
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Jared Kimbrough made layup, assist by David Beatty
|
3-13
|
11:33
|
|
+3
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins
|
3-16
|
11:11
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
|
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
David Beatty made driving layup
|
5-16
|
10:15
|
|
|
Carter Collins missed jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on David Beatty
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Turnover on David Beatty
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Carter Collins missed layup
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
Ed Croswell made layup
|
7-16
|
9:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Beatty
|
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made reverse layup, assist by Luka Brajkovic
|
7-18
|
8:49
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed layup
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
8:43
|
|
+3
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady
|
7-21
|
8:17
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Christian Ray, stolen by David Kristensen
|
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Hyunjung Lee made layup, assist by Kellan Grady
|
7-23
|
7:52
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed layup
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on David Kristensen, stolen by Scott Spencer
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bates Jones
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Kristensen
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:53
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-23
|
6:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Luka Brajkovic, stolen by Isiah Deas
|
|
6:26
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Deas made jump shot
|
10-23
|
5:59
|
|
|
Carter Collins missed layup
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Carter Collins
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Ed Croswell missed layup, blocked by Luka Brajkovic
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Scott Spencer
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:14
|
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-24
|
4:55
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Hyunjung Lee
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Turnover on Hyunjung Lee
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Sherif Kenney made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-24
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-24
|
4:17
|
|
+3
|
Luka Brajkovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
12-27
|
3:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Ed Croswell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:51
|
|
+1
|
Ed Croswell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-27
|
3:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bates Jones, stolen by Isiah Deas
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed layup
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
Ed Croswell made tip-in
|
15-27
|
3:07
|
|
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
|
2:55
|
|
+2
|
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
|
15-29
|
2:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isiah Deas, stolen by Kellan Grady
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sherif Kenney
|
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-30
|
2:16
|
|
+1
|
Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-31
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Saul Phiri made jump shot
|
17-31
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
17-33
|
1:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ed Croswell
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom missed free throw
|
|
1:36
|
|
+2
|
Sherif Kenney made floating jump shot
|
19-33
|
1:19
|
|
+2
|
Nelson Boachie-Yiadom made dunk, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
19-35
|
56.0
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed jump shot, blocked by Bates Jones
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bates Jones
|
|
35.0
|
|
+2
|
Kellan Grady made driving layup
|
19-37
|
16.0
|
|
+3
|
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saul Phiri
|
22-37
|
16.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bates Jones
|
|
16.0
|
|
+1
|
Scott Spencer made free throw
|
23-37
|
6.0
|
|
|
Kellan Grady missed layup, blocked by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Davidson
|
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Luka Brajkovic made layup, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
|
23-39
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|