ARIZ
USC

No Text

USC beats cold-shooting Arizona 57-48

  • Feb 28, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Onyeka Onkongwu scored 11 points, including a three-quarters court shot, and grabbed 10 rebounds as Southern California gave its NCAA Tournament hopes a boost with a 57-48 victory over Arizona on Thursday night.

Trailing 21-20, Elijah Weaver hit a jumper and a 3-pointer and Okongwu finished the 8-0 run with his long shot as the half ended for a 26-21 lead. The Trojans (20-9, 9-7 Pac-12) didn't give up the lead after that as the Wildcats suffered through a miserable offensive performance, making just 3 of 26 3-point attempts and getting just one more field goal than their turnover total of 15. They came into the game as the conference's high-scoring team at 78.1 points per game but left with their lowest point total of the season.

A basket by Stone Gettings got Arizona (19-9. 9-6) within three points with just under four minutes left in the game but the Trojans went 7 of 10 at the line over a 1 1/2-minute span for their biggest lead of 11 with 26 seconds remaining while the Wildcats missed six straight shots.

Beside the freshman Onkongwu's 11th double-double, Jonah Matthews scored 14 points for USC with five rebounds. The Trojans shot 43%.

Arizona's Zeke Nnaji scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for his conference-leading 13th double-double. Nico Mannion added 11 points but on 2-of-14 shooting, including 1 of 7 on 3-point tries. The Wildcats shot just 28%.

The Wildcats never got on track. They were 2 of 15 from the arc and shot only 8 of 31 overall for 26% in the first half and just 1 of 11 on 3-pointers in the second half while shooting 31%.

After USC got the game's opening basket Arizona went on a 9-2 run only to be answered by an 11-0 surge from the Trojans that began a 16-5 run over 11 minutes. Arizona responded with a 7-0 run before USC scored the last eight points in the final two minutes of the half, five from Weaver plus Okongwu's long shot.

GREEN MISSES FIRST START

Freshman Josh Green, Arizona's third-leading scorer at 11.9 points per game, didn't make the trip to Southern California because of a lower back sprain. He missed his first start of the season and will be absent again for the Wildcats' next game on Saturday at UCLA. Ira Lee made his first start in Green's place and scored six first-half points. Also missing the game was reserve wing Max Hazzard because of what the school said were ''personal reasons.''

ON THE MEND

USC lost at Utah 79-65 on Sunday with third-leading scorer Nick Rakocevic seeing only five minutes of time because of a stomach bug and No. 2 scorer Jonah Mathews struggling through 23 minutes, also dealing with the illness. Isaiah Mobley had a sore ankle which limited him to nine minutes. Thursday, Mathews only shot 4 of 19 but still led the Trojans in scoring against the Wildcats. Rakocevic didn't score in just 11 minutes and committed four fouls. Mobley scored eight points.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats, who had won four straight conference road games before Thursday's loss, came in ranked seventh in the NET rankings. They damaged their hopes of a top-four seed and a bye for the Pac-12 tournament.

USC: The Trojans, considered a bubble team, avenged an 85-80 loss at Arizona on Feb. 6 and improved their NCAA Tournament resume in the process. ... USC reached 20 wins for the 21st time in school history.

UP NEXT

Arizona faces UCLA on Saturday.

USC hosts Arizona State on Saturday.

1st Half
ARIZ Wildcats 21
USC Trojans 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Southern California  
19:39 +2 Daniel Utomi made jump shot 0-2
19:23   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
19:06   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
18:57   Nico Mannion missed layup  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
18:53 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup 2-2
18:38   Onyeka Okongwu missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
18:17 +3 Dylan Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ira Lee 5-2
18:00   Daniel Utomi missed jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
17:46   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
17:32   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
17:00 +2 Ira Lee made layup 7-2
16:47   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
16:37   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
16:28 +2 Nico Mannion made layup 9-2
16:04 +2 Ethan Anderson made layup 9-4
15:59   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by Ethan Anderson  
15:54 +2 Ethan Anderson made layup 9-6
15:42   Traveling violation turnover on Ira Lee  
15:42   Commercial timeout called  
15:16   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
15:09   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
15:01   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Utomi, stolen by Dylan Smith  
14:48   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
14:31   Stone Gettings missed jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
14:24   Personal foul on Christian Koloko  
14:06   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
13:51   Personal foul on Elijah Weaver  
13:37   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
13:13   Isaiah Mobley missed layup  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
13:12   Out of bounds turnover on Dylan Smith  
12:58 +3 Isaiah Mobley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Weaver 9-9
12:41   Zeke Nnaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
12:30 +2 Daniel Utomi made layup 9-11
12:06   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
11:41   Christian Koloko missed jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
11:41 +2 Jonah Mathews made jump shot 9-13
11:09   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
11:03 +3 Jemarl Baker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stone Gettings 12-13
11:00   Commercial timeout called  
10:35   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Dylan Smith  
10:26 +2 Chase Jeter made layup, assist by Dylan Smith 14-13
10:06   Isaiah Mobley missed layup  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Chase Jeter  
9:57   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
9:45   Zeke Nnaji missed layup, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
9:32   Shooting foul on Zeke Nnaji  
9:32   Ethan Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:32 +1 Ethan Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
9:12   Bad pass turnover on Jemarl Baker Jr., stolen by Onyeka Okongwu  
8:58   Traveling violation turnover on Jonah Mathews  
8:44   Traveling violation turnover on Dylan Smith  
8:32   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
8:15   Chase Jeter missed jump shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
8:10 +2 Ethan Anderson made layup, assist by Elijah Weaver 14-16
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52   Personal foul on Ethan Anderson  
7:32   Chase Jeter missed layup  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
7:24   Zeke Nnaji missed layup  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
7:05   Nick Rakocevic missed jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
6:55   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
6:50   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
6:41   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by Ethan Anderson  
6:25   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Ira Lee  
6:21   Bad pass turnover on Ira Lee, stolen by Isaiah Mobley  
6:01   Daniel Utomi missed jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
5:53   Ethan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
5:53   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
5:50   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
5:50   Offensive foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
5:50   Turnover on Onyeka Okongwu  
5:37   Stone Gettings missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
5:28   Personal foul on Christian Koloko  
5:12 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made jump shot 14-18
4:59   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
4:34   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
4:22   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
3:57   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Mathews, stolen by Stone Gettings  
3:52 +2 Ira Lee made dunk, assist by Jemarl Baker Jr. 16-18
3:50   30-second timeout called  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:36   Lost ball turnover on Onyeka Okongwu, stolen by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
3:28   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley  
3:28 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 17-18
3:28   Zeke Nnaji missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
3:15 +2 Jemarl Baker Jr. made layup 19-18
2:57   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
2:50   Lost ball turnover on Jemarl Baker Jr., stolen by Ethan Anderson  
2:40   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Mobley, stolen by Ira Lee  
2:33   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:31   Offensive rebound by Ira Lee  
2:31   Personal foul on Isaiah Mobley  
2:29 +1 Ira Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 20-18
2:29 +1 Ira Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-18
2:29   30-second timeout called  
2:19   Personal foul on Nico Mannion  
2:19   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Stone Gettings  
2:09   Dylan Smith missed layup, blocked by Daniel Utomi  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
1:58 +2 Elijah Weaver made jump shot 21-20
1:32   Ira Lee missed jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
1:23 +3 Elijah Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 21-23
57.0   Lost ball turnover on Dylan Smith, stolen by Elijah Weaver  
34.0   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Nico Mannion  
4.0   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
1.0 +3 Onyeka Okongwu made 3-pt. jump shot 21-26
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARIZ Wildcats 27
USC Trojans 31

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
19:24   Lost ball turnover on Stone Gettings, stolen by Daniel Utomi  
19:07   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
19:04   Shooting foul on Nico Mannion  
19:04 +1 Jonah Mathews made 1st of 2 free throws 21-27
19:04   Jonah Mathews missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
18:45 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot 23-27
18:28   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
18:23   Ethan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Arizona  
18:10 +2 Nico Mannion made driving layup 25-27
17:51 +3 Isaiah Mobley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonah Mathews 25-30
17:22   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
17:17 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 27-30
17:05   Personal foul on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
16:56 +2 Isaiah Mobley made layup, assist by Jonah Mathews 27-32
16:51   30-second timeout called  
16:27   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Offensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
16:12   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion  
15:57   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
15:55   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
15:52   Personal foul on Ira Lee  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:44   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
15:37 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made dunk 27-34
15:18 +2 Zeke Nnaji made jump shot, assist by Nico Mannion 29-34
14:59   Personal foul on Chase Jeter  
14:39 +2 Jonah Mathews made floating jump shot 29-36
14:15   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mobley  
14:15 +1 Chase Jeter made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
14:15 +1 Chase Jeter made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
14:02   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Chase Jeter  
13:35   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
13:19   Shooting foul on Chase Jeter  
13:19 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 31-37
13:19 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-38
12:57   Dylan Smith missed floating jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
12:47   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Jemarl Baker Jr.  
12:32   Lost ball turnover on Chase Jeter, stolen by Elijah Weaver  
12:25   Ethan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
12:19   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Chase Jeter  
12:13   Shooting foul on Nick Rakocevic  
12:13   Nico Mannion missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:13 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-38
11:57 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Weaver 32-41
11:46   30-second timeout called  
11:46   Commercial timeout called  
11:22   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
11:22 +1 Nico Mannion made 1st of 3 free throws 33-41
11:22 +1 Nico Mannion made 2nd of 3 free throws 34-41
11:22 +1 Nico Mannion made 3rd of 3 free throws 35-41
10:58   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Stone Gettings  
10:37   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Max Agbonkpolo  
10:09 +2 Daniel Utomi made fade-away jump shot 35-43
9:51   Jemarl Baker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
9:18   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Southern California  
9:16   Shot clock violation turnover on Southern California  
9:04   Nico Mannion missed layup  
9:02   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
8:58   Lost ball turnover on Zeke Nnaji, stolen by Ethan Anderson  
8:55   Personal foul on Dylan Smith  
8:55   Elijah Weaver missed free throw  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
8:27 +3 Nico Mannion made 3-pt. jump shot 38-43
8:12   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Mobley, stolen by Zeke Nnaji  
8:03   Nico Mannion missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
7:42   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
7:23   Personal foul on Onyeka Okongwu  
7:23   Commercial timeout called  
7:06   Stone Gettings missed layup  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
6:38 +2 Jonah Mathews made jump shot 38-45
6:19 +2 Zeke Nnaji made layup, assist by Stone Gettings 40-45
5:54 +2 Elijah Weaver made driving layup 40-47
5:37   Dylan Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Zeke Nnaji  
5:34   Shooting foul on Elijah Weaver  
5:34 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 41-47
5:34 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-47
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Mobley, stolen by Stone Gettings  
5:10   Zeke Nnaji missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Rakocevic  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Christian Koloko  
5:04   Official timeout called  
4:57   Zeke Nnaji missed dunk  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
4:40   Bad pass turnover on Nick Rakocevic  
4:27   Nico Mannion missed jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
4:09   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith  
3:54 +2 Stone Gettings made turnaround jump shot 44-47
3:26 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 44-50
3:24   30-second timeout called  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:05   Traveling violation turnover on Jemarl Baker Jr.  
2:53   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Zeke Nnaji  
2:50   Personal foul on Ethan Anderson  
2:52 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 1st of 2 free throws 45-50
2:52 +1 Zeke Nnaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-50
2:37   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Anderson  
2:27   Bad pass turnover on Nico Mannion, stolen by Isaiah Mobley  
