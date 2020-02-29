|
20:00
Jumpball received by Tulane
19:40
Teshaun Hightower missed layup
19:38
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
19:18
+3
Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh
3-0
|
18:54
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:52
Defensive rebound by Memphis
18:26
Lester Quinones missed layup, blocked by K.J. Lawson
18:24
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
18:12
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:10
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
18:05
Lost ball turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by K.J. Lawson
17:59
+2
Christion Thompson made driving layup
3-2
|
17:59
Shooting foul on Lance Thomas
17:59
Christion Thompson missed free throw
17:59
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
17:50
+3
Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones
6-2
|
17:30
Offensive foul on Christion Thompson
17:30
Turnover on Christion Thompson
17:13
Traveling violation turnover on Lance Thomas
16:49
+2
Teshaun Hightower made jump shot
6-4
|
16:35
Backcourt turnover on Precious Achiuwa
16:25
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:23
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
16:15
Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:13
Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson
16:04
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Boogie Ellis
16:02
Lost ball turnover on Boogie Ellis
15:51
Teshaun Hightower missed layup
15:49
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
15:47
Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower
15:47
Commercial timeout called
15:26
Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax
15:14
+2
Teshaun Hightower made driving layup, assist by Jordan Walker
6-6
|
14:59
Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Christion Thompson
14:52
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:50
Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
14:32
Bad pass turnover on Tyler Harris, stolen by Teshaun Hightower
14:28
Jordan Walker missed layup
14:26
Offensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
14:20
Teshaun Hightower missed dunk
14:18
Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
14:10
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:08
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
14:04
Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang
14:04
+1
Malcolm Dandridge made 1st of 2 free throws
7-6
|
14:04
+1
Malcolm Dandridge made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-6
|
13:51
Personal foul on Tyler Harris
13:50
Personal foul on Lester Quinones
13:45
Christion Thompson missed jump shot, blocked by Alex Lomax
13:43
Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
13:36
+2
Alex Lomax made layup, assist by Tyler Harris
10-6
|
13:17
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:15
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
12:54
+2
Precious Achiuwa made alley-oop shot, assist by Alex Lomax
12-6
|
12:37
+2
Christion Thompson made driving layup
12-8
|
12:16
+2
Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax
14-8
|
12:02
K.J. Lawson missed layup
12:00
Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones
11:52
Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Kevin Zhang
11:45
+2
Christion Thompson made reverse layup, assist by K.J. Lawson
14-10
|
11:27
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:25
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
11:22
Precious Achiuwa missed layup
11:20
Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson
11:01
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:59
Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang
10:45
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:43
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
10:23
+2
Malcolm Dandridge made alley-oop shot, assist by Alex Lomax
16-10
|
10:04
+2
K.J. Lawson made driving layup
16-12
|
10:04
Commercial timeout called
9:56
Jayden Hardaway missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:54
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
9:53
Personal foul on Nobal Days
9:39
Lance Thomas missed jump shot
9:37
Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas
9:18
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:16
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
8:52
Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:50
Offensive rebound by Jayden Hardaway
8:47
Lance Thomas missed dunk
8:45
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
8:43
+2
Precious Achiuwa made dunk
18-12
|
8:26
K.J. Lawson missed layup
8:24
Defensive rebound by Jayden Hardaway
8:19
Traveling violation turnover on Jayden Hardaway
7:52
+3
Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
18-15
|
7:30
Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:28
Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker
7:13
+2
Teshaun Hightower made reverse layup
18-17
|
6:58
Jayden Hardaway missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:58
Defensive rebound by Tulane
6:56
Commercial timeout called
6:38
Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:36
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
6:09
Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang
6:09
+1
Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws
19-17
|
6:09
+1
Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-17
|
5:42
+3
Christion Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower
20-20
|
5:18
Boogie Ellis missed jump shot
5:16
Defensive rebound by Tulane
5:16
Personal foul on Lester Quinones
5:00
Christion Thompson missed floating jump shot
4:58
Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson
4:56
+2
Christion Thompson made dunk
20-22
|
4:49
+2
Malcolm Dandridge made dunk, assist by Precious Achiuwa
22-22
|
4:33
Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:31
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
4:24
Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Nobal Days
4:24
Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge
4:10
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:08
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
4:02
+2
Precious Achiuwa made finger-roll layup, assist by Boogie Ellis
24-22
|
3:48
Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:46
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
3:39
+2
Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Damion Baugh
26-22
|
3:24
K.J. Lawson missed layup, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge
3:22
Defensive rebound by Memphis
3:20
Commercial timeout called
3:03
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:01
Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower
2:44
K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:42
Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
2:34
Personal foul on K.J. Lawson
2:17
Traveling violation turnover on Damion Baugh
2:03
Christion Thompson missed jump shot
2:01
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
1:45
Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa
1:45
Turnover on Precious Achiuwa
1:34
+3
Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson
26-25
|
1:03
Boogie Ellis missed floating jump shot
1:01
Offensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
1:00
Shooting foul on Jordan Walker
1:01
+1
Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws
27-25
|
1:01
+1
Boogie Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-25
|
47.0
Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot
45.0
Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
38.0
Bad pass turnover on Tyler Harris, stolen by Nobal Days
32.0
+2
Jordan Walker made driving layup, assist by Christion Thompson
28-27
|
18.0
30-second timeout called
8.0
+2
Precious Achiuwa made alley-oop shot, assist by Boogie Ellis
30-27
|
7.0
30-second timeout called
1.0
Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Memphis
0.0
End of period
