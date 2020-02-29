MEMP
TULANE

Achiuwa helps Memphis hold off Tulane 74-67 in overtime

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Freshman Precious Achiuwa totaled 22 points and a career-high 22 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season and Memphis blew a late lead before holding off Tulane 74-67 in overtime on Saturday night.

Achiuwa sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor and matched his career high with five blocked shots for the Tigers (20-9, 9-7 American Athletic Conference). Tyler Harris came off the bench to score 12 with six rebounds, while freshman Boogie Ellis scored 11.

Memphis look a 30-27 lead into halftime and led 57-49 after Malcolm Dandridge's layup with 4:59 remaining in regulation. Christion Thompson hit two free throws and a layup to give Tulane a 58-57 lead with 29 seconds left. Harris nailed a 3-pointer to put Memphis up by two, but Teshaun Hightower answered with a layup with 2 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

K.J. Lawson's three-point play gave the Green Wave (12-17, 4-13) a 63-61 lead with 2:58 left in overtime, but Harris and Achiuwa both hit two free throws and Memphis took the lead for good. The Tigers made 11 of 12 foul shots in the final 2:43.

Thompson finished with a career-high 30 points for Tulane, sinking 9 of 19 shots from the floor and 11 of 12 free throws. Hightower added 22 points on 7-of-20 shooting.

Memphis shot 43% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc (6 of 20). The Tigers made 20 of 27 free throws. Tulane shot a frigid 28% overall and 12.5% from distance (4 of 32). The Green Wave hit 19 of 24 foul shots.

---

1st Half
MEMP Tigers 30
TULANE Green Wave 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tulane  
19:40   Teshaun Hightower missed layup  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:18 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh 3-0
18:54   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
18:26   Lester Quinones missed layup, blocked by K.J. Lawson  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
18:12   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
18:05   Lost ball turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by K.J. Lawson  
17:59 +2 Christion Thompson made driving layup 3-2
17:59   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
17:59   Christion Thompson missed free throw  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:50 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 6-2
17:30   Offensive foul on Christion Thompson  
17:30   Turnover on Christion Thompson  
17:13   Traveling violation turnover on Lance Thomas  
16:49 +2 Teshaun Hightower made jump shot 6-4
16:35   Backcourt turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
16:25   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
16:15   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
16:04   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Boogie Ellis  
16:02   Lost ball turnover on Boogie Ellis  
15:51   Teshaun Hightower missed layup  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
15:47   Personal foul on Teshaun Hightower  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:26   Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax  
15:14 +2 Teshaun Hightower made driving layup, assist by Jordan Walker 6-6
14:59   Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Christion Thompson  
14:52   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
14:32   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Harris, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
14:28   Jordan Walker missed layup  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
14:20   Teshaun Hightower missed dunk  
14:18   Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
14:10   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
14:04   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
14:04 +1 Malcolm Dandridge made 1st of 2 free throws 7-6
14:04 +1 Malcolm Dandridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-6
13:51   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
13:50   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
13:45   Christion Thompson missed jump shot, blocked by Alex Lomax  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
13:36 +2 Alex Lomax made layup, assist by Tyler Harris 10-6
13:17   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
12:54 +2 Precious Achiuwa made alley-oop shot, assist by Alex Lomax 12-6
12:37 +2 Christion Thompson made driving layup 12-8
12:16 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax 14-8
12:02   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
11:52   Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Kevin Zhang  
11:45 +2 Christion Thompson made reverse layup, assist by K.J. Lawson 14-10
11:27   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
11:22   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
11:20   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
11:01   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Kevin Zhang  
10:45   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
10:23 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made alley-oop shot, assist by Alex Lomax 16-10
10:04 +2 K.J. Lawson made driving layup 16-12
10:04   Commercial timeout called  
9:56   Jayden Hardaway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
9:53   Personal foul on Nobal Days  
9:39   Lance Thomas missed jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
9:18   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
8:52   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Jayden Hardaway  
8:47   Lance Thomas missed dunk  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
8:43 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk 18-12
8:26   K.J. Lawson missed layup  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Jayden Hardaway  
8:19   Traveling violation turnover on Jayden Hardaway  
7:52 +3 Jordan Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 18-15
7:30   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
7:13 +2 Teshaun Hightower made reverse layup 18-17
6:58   Jayden Hardaway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
6:56   Commercial timeout called  
6:38   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
6:09   Shooting foul on Kevin Zhang  
6:09 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 19-17
6:09 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-17
5:42 +3 Christion Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Teshaun Hightower 20-20
5:18   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Tulane  
5:16   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
5:00   Christion Thompson missed floating jump shot  
4:58   Offensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
4:56 +2 Christion Thompson made dunk 20-22
4:49 +2 Malcolm Dandridge made dunk, assist by Precious Achiuwa 22-22
4:33   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
4:24   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Nobal Days  
4:24   Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
4:10   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
4:02 +2 Precious Achiuwa made finger-roll layup, assist by Boogie Ellis 24-22
3:48   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
3:39 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Damion Baugh 26-22
3:24   K.J. Lawson missed layup, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
3:20   Commercial timeout called  
3:03   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
2:44   K.J. Lawson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
2:34   Personal foul on K.J. Lawson  
2:17   Traveling violation turnover on Damion Baugh  
2:03   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
1:45   Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa  
1:45   Turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
1:34 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christion Thompson 26-25
1:03   Boogie Ellis missed floating jump shot  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
1:00   Shooting foul on Jordan Walker  
1:01 +1 Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws 27-25
1:01 +1 Boogie Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-25
47.0   Teshaun Hightower missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
38.0   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Harris, stolen by Nobal Days  
32.0 +2 Jordan Walker made driving layup, assist by Christion Thompson 28-27
18.0   30-second timeout called  
8.0 +2 Precious Achiuwa made alley-oop shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 30-27
7.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MEMP Tigers 30
TULANE Green Wave 33

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Shooting foul on Teshaun Hightower  
19:42   Shooting foul on Teshaun Hightower  
19:42   Lance Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:42 +1 Lance Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-27
19:21   Kevin Zhang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:13   Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis, stolen by Kevin Zhang  
19:06   Christion Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
18:41   Damion Baugh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
18:29   Jordan Walker missed jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
18:11   Precious Achiuwa missed alley-oop shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
17:54   Christion Thompson missed layup  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
17:45   Traveling violation turnover on Lester Quinones  
17:29   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
17:29 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 1st of 2 free throws 31-28
17:29 +1 Teshaun Hightower made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-29
17:07   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Christion Thompson  
16:53 +2 Christion Thompson made jump shot 31-31
16:26   Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by K.J. Lawson  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
16:12   K.J. Lawson missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
16:10   Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
16:05   K.J. Lawson missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  
16:03   Offensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
15:56   Bad pass turnover on K.J. Lawson, stolen by Lester Quinones  
15:47 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 34-31
15:22 +2 Teshaun Hightower made floating jump shot 34-33
15:22   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:22 +1 Teshaun Hightower made free throw 34-34
15:02   Personal foul on K.J. Lawson  
14:56   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
14:54   Defensive rebound by K.J. Lawson  
14:41   Personal foul on Lance Thomas  
14:27   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
14:15   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
13:57   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower, stolen by Alex Lomax  
13:32   Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Teshaun Hightower  
13:26 +2 K.J. Lawson made driving layup, assist by Nic Thomas 34-36
13:11   Bad pass turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by K.J. Lawson  
13:03   Nobal Days missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
12:54   Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh  
12:37   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
12:24 +2 Isaiah Maurice made layup, assist by Precious Achiuwa 36-36
12:10   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
11:49   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Maurice, stolen by K.J. Lawson  
11:38   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Nobal Days missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:38   Nobal Days missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
11:29   Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Jordan Walker  
11:24   Jordan Walker missed layup, blocked by Damion Baugh  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
11:17 +2 Tyler Harris made driving layup 38-36
11:01   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
10:58   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
10:46 +2 Christion Thompson made alley-oop shot, assist by K.J. Lawson 38-38
10:21 +2 Isaiah Maurice made jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 40-38
10:11   Bad pass turnover on Teshaun Hightower  
9:56   Offensive foul on Boogie Ellis  
9:56   Turnover on Boogie Ellis  
9:37   Nic Thomas missed jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Nobal Days  
9:26   Nobal Days missed layup  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
9:28   Nobal Days missed layup  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Teshaun Hightower  
9:24   Teshaun Hightower missed layup  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
9:15   Isaiah Maurice missed layup, blocked by Nobal Days  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Nic Thomas  
8:59 +2 Nic Thomas made driving layup 40-40
8:39 +2 Alex Lomax made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Maurice 42-40
8:31   Shooting foul on Boogie Ellis  
8:31 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 42-41
8:31 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-42
8:23 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 45-42
7:58   Nic Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
7:50   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
7:47 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk 47-42
7:33   Shooting foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:33 +1 Christion Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 47-43
7:33 +1 Christion Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-44
7:17   Alex Lomax missed layup  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
7:13 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk 49-44
7:01   Christion Thompson missed jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
6:57   Personal foul on Kevin Zhang  
6:48 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 52-44
6:34 +3 Teshaun Hightower made 3-pt. jump shot 52-47
6:12 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Malcolm Dandridge 54-47
6:11   Shooting foul on Christion Thompson  
6:11 +1 Precious Achiuwa made free throw