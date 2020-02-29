SETON
Powell leads No. 13 Seton Hall past Marquette 88-79

  • AP
  • Feb 29, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) Myles Powell scored 28 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili added 26 as No. 13 Seton Hall built a big second-half lead and then held off Marquette 88-79 on Saturday.

Seton Hall (21-7, 13-3 Big East) led 44-35 at the half and extended the margin to 24 points midway through the final 20 minutes before Marquette rallied to 84-79 on a 3-pointer by Sacar Anim with 34 seconds left.

The Pirates took their biggest lead at 74-50 on a 3-pointer by Powell with 11:02 remaining, before Marquette (18-10, 8-8) climbed back with 10 consecutive points.

Howard, the Big East's leading scorer and second in the nation at 27.2 points per game, had 37 points for the Golden Eagles, who have lost three of their last four. Anim added 13 points.

The Pirates scored the first seven points after the break, taking a 51-35 lead when Powell was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit all three free throws. The Pirates extended the run to 15-3, before Howard hit a 3-pointer to make it 59-41.

Seton Hall, which was 13 of 26 from 3-point range, remained atop the Big East ahead of 10th-ranked Creighton, which is at St. John's on Sunday.

The Pirates used a 10-0 run to open a 17-8 lead with 13:30 left in the half. Jared Rhoden's 3-pointer gave Seton Hall its biggest lead of the half at 32-20.

Marquette closed within 36-31 on a layin by Greg Elliott, but Powell and Myles Cale answered with consecutive 3-pointers to boost the lead to 42-31.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: After facing No. 12 Villanova at home on Wednesday, the Pirates are at 10th-ranked Creighton on Saturday where the Bluejays are 15-1 at home.

Marquette: The Golden Eagles close their conference schedule with road games at DePaul and St. John's, the two bottom teams in the Big East. Marquette has beaten both this season.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall hosts Villanova on Wednesday.

Marquette is at DePaul on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
SETON Pirates 44
MARQET Golden Eagles 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
19:33 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made layup, assist by Quincy McKnight 2-0
19:15 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 2-3
18:41   Romaro Gill missed layup  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
18:30   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
18:26   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
18:26   Turnover on Myles Powell  
18:05   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
17:57   Jayce Johnson missed layup, blocked by Romaro Gill  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
17:50 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot 5-3
17:33   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
17:18   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
17:06 +2 Markus Howard made layup 5-5
16:45   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
16:35   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Myles Cale  
16:20   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
16:17 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made tip-in 7-5
15:58 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 7-8
15:36 +2 Romaro Gill made jump shot, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili 9-8
15:17   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
15:05   Commercial timeout called  
15:04 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made layup, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 11-8
15:04   Shooting foul on Markus Howard  
15:04 +1 Sandro Mamukelashvili made free throw 12-8
14:54   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
14:39   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
14:33   Bad pass turnover on Koby McEwen  
14:18 +2 Ike Obiagu made dunk, assist by Myles Powell 14-8
13:47   Theo John missed layup  
13:45   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
13:40   Symir Torrence missed jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
13:30 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Rhoden 17-8
13:30   30-second timeout called  
13:17   Shooting foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
13:17 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 3 free throws 17-9
13:17   Markus Howard missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
13:17 +1 Markus Howard made 3rd of 3 free throws 17-10
13:01 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 20-10
12:42 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 20-12
12:25   Jared Rhoden missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
12:16   Markus Howard missed layup  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
12:04   Markus Howard missed layup  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
12:00   Personal foul on Theo John  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:55   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
11:38   Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
11:02   Offensive foul on Markus Howard  
11:02   Turnover on Markus Howard  
10:49   Myles Powell missed layup  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
10:47   Personal foul on Romaro Gill  
10:29 +2 Jayce Johnson made hook shot, assist by Koby McEwen 20-14
10:10 +2 Myles Powell made layup, assist by Quincy McKnight 22-14
9:48 +2 Brendan Bailey made jump shot 22-16
9:25 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 25-16
9:10   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
9:10 +1 Koby McEwen made 1st of 2 free throws 25-17
9:10 +1 Koby McEwen made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-18
8:59 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made jump shot, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 27-18
8:44   Personal foul on Ike Obiagu  
8:41   Sacar Anim missed layup  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
8:36   Sacar Anim missed layup  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
8:26 +2 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made jump shot, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili 29-18
8:01   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:45   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
7:34 +2 Jayce Johnson made layup, assist by Brendan Bailey 29-20
7:11 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 32-20
6:39   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
6:24   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
6:16   Lost ball turnover on Koby McEwen  
5:57   Quincy McKnight missed jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
5:44 +2 Theo John made layup, assist by Jamal Cain 32-22
5:24   Myles Powell missed jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
5:07 +2 Theo John made layup, assist by Sacar Anim 32-24
4:45 +2 Myles Powell made layup 34-24
4:33 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Bailey 34-27
4:23   30-second timeout called  
4:15   Personal foul on Jamal Cain  
4:12 +2 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made jump shot, assist by Jared Rhoden 36-27
3:37 +2 Jamal Cain made layup, assist by Theo John 36-29
3:22   Bad pass turnover on Myles Powell, stolen by Jamal Cain  
3:12   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
3:03 +2 Greg Elliott made layup 36-31
2:37   Lost ball turnover on Sandro Mamukelashvili, stolen by Sacar Anim  
2:24   Personal foul on Ike Obiagu  
2:16   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
2:06 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot 39-31
1:42   Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
1:32 +3 Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 42-31
1:03 +2 Sacar Anim made layup, assist by Theo John 42-33
47.0 +2 Myles Powell made layup 44-33
35.0 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 44-35
8.0   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6.0   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
1.0   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SETON Pirates 44
MARQET Golden Eagles 44

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Quincy McKnight 46-35
19:28   Jayce Johnson missed layup  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
19:05   Quincy McKnight missed layup  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
18:58 +2 Romaro Gill made dunk 48-35
18:37   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Quincy McKnight  
18:29   Myles Powell missed layup  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
18:18   Jayce Johnson missed layup  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
17:50   Shooting foul on Koby McEwen  
17:50 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 3 free throws 49-35
17:50 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 3 free throws 50-35
17:50 +1 Myles Powell made 3rd of 3 free throws 51-35
17:41   Koby McEwen missed jump shot  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Marquette  
17:35 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 51-38
17:16 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Cale 54-38
17:04   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
16:38 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made jump shot 56-38
16:31   30-second timeout called  
16:31   Commercial timeout called  
16:25   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
16:07   Shooting foul on Theo John  
16:07 +1 Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws 57-38
16:07   Romaro Gill missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
15:52   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Seton Hall  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:31   Personal foul on Jamal Cain  
15:29 +2 Myles Powell made jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 59-38
15:17 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 59-41
14:58 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup 61-41
14:44   Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Myles Powell  
14:40 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made dunk, assist by Myles Powell 63-41
14:24 +2 Theo John made hook shot 63-43
14:01   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
13:53 +3 Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 63-46
13:23   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
13:08 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 66-46
12:47   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
12:26 +3 Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr. 69-46
12:13   Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
11:53 +2 Greg Elliott made jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence 69-48
11:33   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:33 +1 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 1st of 2 free throws 70-48
11:33 +1 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-48
11:20 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 71-50
11:03 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili 74-50
10:48 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 74-52
10:34   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
10:27   Personal foul on Ike Obiagu  
10:16   Markus Howard missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Marquette  
10:14 +2 Theo John made dunk, assist by Markus Howard 74-54
9:57   Offensive goaltending turnover on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
9:45 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 74-57
9:23   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
9:15   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
9:13   Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
9:13   Theo John missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:13   Theo John missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
8:54   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed layup  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
8:48   Personal foul on Quincy McKnight  
8:40 +3 Greg Elliott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 74-60
8:13 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot 77-60
7:57   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
7:36   Myles Powell missed layup  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
7:34   Personal foul on Romaro Gill  
7:23   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
6:59   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
6:44   Personal foul on Markus Howard  
6:41   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
6:34   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
6:34   Jamal Cain missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:21 +2 Ike Obiagu made dunk, assist by Jared Rhoden 79-61
6:21 +2 Ike Obiagu made dunk, assist by Jared Rhoden 79-61
6:09   Theo John missed jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden  
5:48   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed layup  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
5:44   Personal foul on Jared Rhoden  
5:44 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 79-62
5:44 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-63
5:21   Quincy McKnight missed layup, blocked by Brendan Bailey  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Seton Hall  
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Jared Rhoden  
5:11 +2 Markus Howard made layup 79-65
4:41   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
4:33   Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
4:28   Brendan Bailey missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
4:24   Shooting foul on Sacar Anim  
4:24 +1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 80-65
4:24 +1 Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws 81-65
4:12 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 81-68
3:44 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 84-68
3:28   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Ike Obiagu  
3:24   Personal foul on Sacar Anim  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:24   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed free throw  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
3:10   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
3:06   Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
3:06   Sacar Anim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
3:06 +1 Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws 84-69
2:47   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  