19:48
+2
Romaro Gill made dunk, assist by Quincy McKnight
46-35
19:28
Jayce Johnson missed layup
19:26
Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
19:05
Quincy McKnight missed layup
19:03
Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill
18:58
+2
Romaro Gill made dunk
48-35
18:37
Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Quincy McKnight
18:29
Myles Powell missed layup
18:27
Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
18:18
Jayce Johnson missed layup
18:16
Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
17:50
Shooting foul on Koby McEwen
17:50
+1
Myles Powell made 1st of 3 free throws
49-35
17:50
+1
Myles Powell made 2nd of 3 free throws
50-35
17:50
+1
Myles Powell made 3rd of 3 free throws
51-35
17:41
Koby McEwen missed jump shot
17:39
Offensive rebound by Marquette
17:35
+3
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
51-38
17:16
+3
Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Cale
54-38
17:04
Sacar Anim missed jump shot
17:02
Defensive rebound by Myles Cale
16:38
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili made jump shot
56-38
16:31
30-second timeout called
16:31
Commercial timeout called
16:25
Markus Howard missed jump shot
16:23
Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill
16:07
Shooting foul on Theo John
16:07
+1
Romaro Gill made 1st of 2 free throws
57-38
16:07
Romaro Gill missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:07
Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
15:52
Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:50
Defensive rebound by Seton Hall
15:50
Commercial timeout called
15:31
Personal foul on Jamal Cain
15:29
+2
Myles Powell made jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight
59-38
15:17
+3
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
59-41
14:58
+2
Quincy McKnight made layup
61-41
14:44
Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Myles Powell
14:40
+2
Sandro Mamukelashvili made dunk, assist by Myles Powell
63-41
14:24
+2
Theo John made hook shot
63-43
14:01
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:59
Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
13:53
+3
Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard
63-46
13:23
Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:21
Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill
13:08
+3
Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight
66-46
12:47
Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:45
Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
12:26
+3
Jared Rhoden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
69-46
12:13
Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.
11:53
+2
Greg Elliott made jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence
69-48
11:33
Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson
11:33
Commercial timeout called
11:33
+1
Sandro Mamukelashvili made 1st of 2 free throws
70-48
11:33
+1
Sandro Mamukelashvili made 2nd of 2 free throws
71-48
11:20
+2
Markus Howard made jump shot
71-50
11:03
+3
Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sandro Mamukelashvili
74-50
10:48
+2
Markus Howard made jump shot
74-52
10:34
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:32
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
10:27
Personal foul on Ike Obiagu
10:16
Markus Howard missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu
10:14
Offensive rebound by Marquette
10:14
+2
Theo John made dunk, assist by Markus Howard
74-54
9:57
Offensive goaltending turnover on Sandro Mamukelashvili
9:45
+3
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
74-57
9:23
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:21
Defensive rebound by Theo John
9:15
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:13
Offensive rebound by Theo John
9:13
Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili
9:13
Theo John missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:13
Theo John missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:13
Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
8:54
Sandro Mamukelashvili missed layup
8:52
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
8:48
Personal foul on Quincy McKnight
8:40
+3
Greg Elliott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard
74-60
8:13
+3
Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot
77-60
7:57
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:13
Commercial timeout called
7:57
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:55
Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
7:36
Myles Powell missed layup
7:34
Defensive rebound by Theo John
7:34
Personal foul on Romaro Gill
7:23
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:21
Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
6:59
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:57
Offensive rebound by Myles Powell
6:44
Personal foul on Markus Howard
6:41
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:39
Defensive rebound by Theo John
6:34
Shooting foul on Romaro Gill
6:34
Jamal Cain missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:21
+2
Ike Obiagu made dunk, assist by Jared Rhoden
79-61
6:34
+1
Jamal Cain made 2nd of 2 free throws
77-61
6:21
+2
Ike Obiagu made dunk, assist by Jared Rhoden
79-61
6:09
Theo John missed jump shot
6:07
Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
5:48
Sandro Mamukelashvili missed layup
5:46
Defensive rebound by Theo John
5:44
Personal foul on Jared Rhoden
5:44
+1
Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
79-62
5:44
+1
Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
79-63
5:21
Quincy McKnight missed layup, blocked by Brendan Bailey
5:21
Offensive rebound by Seton Hall
5:18
Bad pass turnover on Jared Rhoden
5:11
+2
Markus Howard made layup
79-65
4:41
Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:39
Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim
4:33
Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:31
Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
4:28
Brendan Bailey missed layup, blocked by Ike Obiagu
4:26
Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili
4:24
Shooting foul on Sacar Anim
4:24
+1
Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws
80-65
4:24
+1
Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws
81-65
4:12
+3
Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard
81-68
3:44
+3
Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight
84-68
3:28
Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:26
Defensive rebound by Ike Obiagu
3:24
Personal foul on Sacar Anim
3:24
Commercial timeout called
3:24
Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed free throw
3:24
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
3:10
Sacar Anim missed jump shot
3:08
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim
|
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
84-69
|
2:47
|
|
|
Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim
|