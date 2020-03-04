|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by St. Francis (Pa.)
|
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
Randall Gaskins Jr. made jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton
|
0-2
|
19:16
|
|
|
Charles Pride missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Thompson
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Keith Braxton missed jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Green III
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Charles Pride
|
|
18:38
|
|
+3
|
Randall Gaskins Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton
|
0-5
|
18:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Michael Green III
|
|
18:14
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Blackmon made jump shot
|
0-7
|
17:55
|
|
|
Adam Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Randall Gaskins Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Pride
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Charles Pride
|
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Myles Thompson made jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton
|
0-9
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Michael Green III made jump shot, assist by Juan Cardenas
|
2-9
|
16:56
|
|
+3
|
Keith Braxton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Randall Gaskins Jr.
|
2-12
|
16:36
|
|
+2
|
Adam Grant made jump shot
|
4-11
|
16:16
|
|
+3
|
Myles Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Flagg
|
4-14
|
16:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Myles Thompson
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Benson Lin, stolen by Keith Braxton
|
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
Keith Braxton made layup
|
4-16
|
15:11
|
|
|
Michael Green III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Juan Cardenas
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Juan Cardenas, stolen by Isaiah Blackmon
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Keith Braxton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Juan Cardenas
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Benson Lin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon
|
|
14:40
|
|
+2
|
Myles Thompson made layup
|
4-19
|
14:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Patrick Harding
|
|
14:40
|
|
+1
|
Myles Thompson made free throw
|
4-20
|
14:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Adam Grant, stolen by Keith Braxton
|
|
14:14
|
|
+2
|
Keith Braxton made layup
|
4-21
|
14:11
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
13:49
|
|
+2
|
Charles Pride made layup, assist by Adam Grant
|
6-22
|
13:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Adam Grant
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charles Pride
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Myles Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:20
|
|
+1
|
Myles Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-23
|
|
12:44
|
|
+2
|
Juan Cardenas made layup
|
8-23
|
12:34
|
|
+2
|
Mark Flagg made layup
|
8-25
|
11:51
|
|
|
Hall Elisias missed layup, blocked by Mark Flagg
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Myles Thompson missed jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Juan Cardenas
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ikenna Ndugba, stolen by Keith Braxton
|
|
11:17
|
|
+2
|
Keith Braxton made layup
|
8-27
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Adam Grant made jump shot
|
10-27
|
11:00
|
|
|
Mark Flagg missed layup, blocked by Juan Cardenas
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:51
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Blackmon
|
10-30
|
10:18
|
|
|
Patrick Harding missed jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg
|
|
10:05
|
|
+2
|
Keith Braxton made layup
|
10-32
|
9:51
|
|
|
Adam Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Patrick Harding
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ramiir Dixon-Conover
|
|
9:41
|
|
+3
|
Michael Green III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Harding
|
13-32
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Stewart made jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton
|
13-34
|
8:59
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Adam Grant
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Isaiah Blackmon missed dunk
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Benson Lin
|
|
8:26
|
|
+3
|
Michael Green III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Benson Lin
|
16-34
|
8:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ramiir Dixon-Conover, stolen by Adam Grant
|
|
7:54
|
|
+3
|
Mikail Simmons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Green III
|
19-34
|
7:34
|
|
|
Tyler Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mark Flagg
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mark Flagg
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Benson Lin missed layup
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Ramiir Dixon-Conover made layup
|
19-36
|
6:47
|
|
|
Michael Green III missed layup
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Patrick Harding
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Adam Grant missed jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Randall Gaskins Jr.
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryant University
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Stewart
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Deivydas Kuzavas
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Patrick Harding made jump shot
|
21-36
|
5:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Randall Gaskins Jr.
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Charles Pride, stolen by Keith Braxton
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Green III
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Patrick Harding
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Michael Green III
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Keith Braxton missed layup
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ikenna Ndugba
|
|
4:26
|
|
+3
|
Adam Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ikenna Ndugba
|
24-36
|
4:11
|
|
|
Myles Thompson missed jump shot
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ikenna Ndugba
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Adam Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Randall Gaskins Jr.
|
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
Randall Gaskins Jr. made layup
|
24-38
|
3:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Adam Grant
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:59
|
|
+1
|
Randall Gaskins Jr. made free throw
|
24-39
|
3:37
|
|
+2
|
Patrick Harding made layup, assist by Adam Grant
|
26-39
|
3:13
|
|
+2
|
Myles Thompson made jump shot
|
26-41
|
2:52
|
|
+2
|
Adam Grant made jump shot
|
28-41
|
2:28
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Mark Flagg
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Mark Flagg
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Patrick Harding, stolen by Deivydas Kuzavas
|
|
2:00
|
|
+2
|
Randall Gaskins Jr. made jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton
|
28-43
|
1:47
|
|
|
Juan Cardenas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ikenna Ndugba
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Deivydas Kuzavas
|
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Juan Cardenas made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-43
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Juan Cardenas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-43
|
59.0
|
|
+2
|
Scott Meredith made jump shot
|
30-45
|
49.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Deivydas Kuzavas
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Hall Elisias missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Hall Elisias missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Juan Cardenas
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Juan Cardenas missed layup, blocked by Tyler Stewart
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Scott Meredith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hall Elisias
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Stewart
|
|
25.0
|
|
+1
|
Hall Elisias made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-45
|
25.0
|
|
|
Hall Elisias missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Stewart
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Keith Braxton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)
|