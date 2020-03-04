BRYANT
Braxton's 24 points leads St. Francis (PA) past Bryant

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) Keith Braxton scored 24 points and No. 2 seed St. Francis (PA) beat seventh-seeded Bryant 87-61 in Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinal action Wednesday night.

The Red Flash (21-9) advance to play third seed Sacred Heart on Saturday.

St. Francis built a 22-4 lead and was never threatened. Tyler Stewart's 3-pointer with 10:51 before halftime gave the Red Flash their first 20-point lead at 30-10. Randall Gaskins Jr. added 20 points for the Red Flash and Tyler Stewart and Myles Thompson each scored 11.

Adam Grant had 13 points for the Bulldogs (15-17), Michael Green III scored 12 and Hall Elisias grabbed seven rebounds.

1st Half
BRYANT Bulldogs 31
SFTRPA Red Flash 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. Francis (Pa.)  
19:41 +2 Randall Gaskins Jr. made jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton 0-2
19:16   Charles Pride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Myles Thompson  
19:05   Keith Braxton missed jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Michael Green III  
18:58   Bad pass turnover on Charles Pride  
18:38 +3 Randall Gaskins Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton 0-5
18:26   Bad pass turnover on Michael Green III  
18:14 +2 Isaiah Blackmon made jump shot 0-7
17:55   Adam Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
17:45   Randall Gaskins Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Charles Pride  
17:37   Bad pass turnover on Charles Pride  
17:26 +2 Myles Thompson made jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton 0-9
17:09 +2 Michael Green III made jump shot, assist by Juan Cardenas 2-9
16:56 +3 Keith Braxton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Randall Gaskins Jr. 2-12
16:36 +2 Adam Grant made jump shot 4-11
16:16 +3 Myles Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Flagg 4-14
16:04   Personal foul on Myles Thompson  
16:04   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Bad pass turnover on Benson Lin, stolen by Keith Braxton  
15:18 +2 Keith Braxton made layup 4-16
15:11   Michael Green III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Juan Cardenas  
14:57   Lost ball turnover on Juan Cardenas, stolen by Isaiah Blackmon  
14:46   Keith Braxton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Juan Cardenas  
14:36   Benson Lin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon  
14:40 +2 Myles Thompson made layup 4-19
14:40   Shooting foul on Patrick Harding  
14:40 +1 Myles Thompson made free throw 4-20
14:19   Lost ball turnover on Adam Grant, stolen by Keith Braxton  
14:14 +2 Keith Braxton made layup 4-21
14:11   30-second timeout called  
13:49 +2 Charles Pride made layup, assist by Adam Grant 6-22
13:20   Personal foul on Adam Grant  
13:20   Shooting foul on Charles Pride  
13:20   Myles Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:20 +1 Myles Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-23
12:44 +2 Juan Cardenas made layup 8-23
12:34 +2 Mark Flagg made layup 8-25
11:51   Hall Elisias missed layup, blocked by Mark Flagg  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
11:34   Myles Thompson missed jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Juan Cardenas  
11:25   Lost ball turnover on Ikenna Ndugba, stolen by Keith Braxton  
11:17 +2 Keith Braxton made layup 8-27
11:13 +2 Adam Grant made jump shot 10-27
11:00   Mark Flagg missed layup, blocked by Juan Cardenas  
10:58   Offensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  
10:58   Commercial timeout called  
10:51 +3 Tyler Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Blackmon 10-30
10:18   Patrick Harding missed jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg  
10:05 +2 Keith Braxton made layup 10-32
9:51   Adam Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Patrick Harding  
9:49   Personal foul on Ramiir Dixon-Conover  
9:41 +3 Michael Green III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Harding 13-32
9:23 +2 Tyler Stewart made jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton 13-34
8:59   Traveling violation turnover on Adam Grant  
8:35   Isaiah Blackmon missed dunk  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Benson Lin  
8:26 +3 Michael Green III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Benson Lin 16-34
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Ramiir Dixon-Conover, stolen by Adam Grant  
7:54 +3 Mikail Simmons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Green III 19-34
7:34   Tyler Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Mark Flagg  
7:33   Personal foul on Mark Flagg  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   Benson Lin missed layup  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
7:18 +2 Ramiir Dixon-Conover made layup 19-36
6:47   Michael Green III missed layup  
6:45   Offensive rebound by Patrick Harding  
6:29   Adam Grant missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Randall Gaskins Jr.  
6:17   Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Bryant University  
6:15   Personal foul on Tyler Stewart  
6:03   Personal foul on Deivydas Kuzavas  
5:57 +2 Patrick Harding made jump shot 21-36
5:45   Bad pass turnover on Randall Gaskins Jr.  
5:27   Lost ball turnover on Charles Pride, stolen by Keith Braxton  
5:25   Personal foul on Michael Green III  
5:05   Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Patrick Harding  
4:48   Bad pass turnover on Michael Green III  
4:40   Keith Braxton missed layup  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Ikenna Ndugba  
4:26 +3 Adam Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ikenna Ndugba 24-36
4:11   Myles Thompson missed jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Ikenna Ndugba  
4:05   Adam Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Randall Gaskins Jr.  
3:59 +2 Randall Gaskins Jr. made layup 24-38
3:59   Shooting foul on Adam Grant  
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:59 +1 Randall Gaskins Jr. made free throw 24-39
3:37 +2 Patrick Harding made layup, assist by Adam Grant 26-39
3:13 +2 Myles Thompson made jump shot 26-41
2:52 +2 Adam Grant made jump shot 28-41
2:28   Offensive foul on Mark Flagg  
2:28   Turnover on Mark Flagg  
2:12   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Harding, stolen by Deivydas Kuzavas  
2:00 +2 Randall Gaskins Jr. made jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton 28-43
1:47   Juan Cardenas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
1:33   Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by Ikenna Ndugba  
1:17   Shooting foul on Deivydas Kuzavas  
1:17 +1 Juan Cardenas made 1st of 2 free throws 29-43
1:17 +1 Juan Cardenas made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-43
59.0 +2 Scott Meredith made jump shot 30-45
49.0   Shooting foul on Deivydas Kuzavas  
49.0   Hall Elisias missed 1st of 2 free throws  
49.0   Hall Elisias missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
49.0   Offensive rebound by Juan Cardenas  
39.0   Juan Cardenas missed layup, blocked by Tyler Stewart  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
28.0   Scott Meredith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
26.0   Defensive rebound by Hall Elisias  
25.0   Personal foul on Tyler Stewart  
25.0 +1 Hall Elisias made 1st of 2 free throws 31-45
25.0   Hall Elisias missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Tyler Stewart  
1.0   Keith Braxton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  

2nd Half
BRYANT Bulldogs 30
SFTRPA Red Flash 42

Time Team Play Score
19:36   Hall Elisias missed layup  
19:34   Offensive rebound by Hall Elisias  
19:22   Hall Elisias missed layup  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Juan Cardenas  
19:10 +2 Juan Cardenas made layup 33-45
19:03 +2 Keith Braxton made jump shot 33-47
18:42   Michael Green III missed jump shot  
18:40   Offensive rebound by Hall Elisias  
18:37 +2 Hall Elisias made layup 35-47
18:22   Mark Flagg missed layup, blocked by Hall Elisias  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Charles Pride  
17:56   Personal foul on Charles Pride  
17:56   Michael Green III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg  
17:44 +3 Randall Gaskins Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton 35-50
17:25 +2 Hall Elisias made dunk, assist by Michael Green III 37-50
16:53 +2 Randall Gaskins Jr. made jump shot 37-52
16:43 +2 Michael Green III made jump shot 39-52
16:18   Myles Thompson missed jump shot, blocked by Juan Cardenas  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Juan Cardenas  
16:08   Charles Pride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon  
16:03   Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Bryant University  
16:01   Personal foul on Mark Flagg  
15:39   Patrick Harding missed jump shot, blocked by Deivydas Kuzavas  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Deivydas Kuzavas  
15:21   Isaiah Blackmon missed dunk  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Michael Green III  
15:13 +2 Michael Green III made layup 41-52
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
14:59   Lost ball turnover on Keith Braxton  
14:45   Michael Green III missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Blackmon  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Bryant University  
14:30   Michael Green III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Patrick Harding  
14:24   Adam Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Ikenna Ndugba  
14:17   Personal foul on Keith Braxton  
14:11   Michael Green III missed jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  
14:11   Personal foul on Patrick Harding  
13:50   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Patrick Harding  
13:50 +1 Tyler Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 41-53
13:50 +1 Tyler Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-54
13:47 +2 Tyler Stewart made jump shot 41-56
13:31   Shooting foul on Tyler Stewart  
13:31 +1 Adam Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 42-56
13:31   Adam Grant missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Tyler Stewart  
13:10   Ramiir Dixon-Conover missed jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Ikenna Ndugba  
13:01   Personal foul on Randall Gaskins Jr.  
12:55   Adam Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Tyler Stewart  
12:31 +2 Tyler Stewart made jump shot, assist by Ramiir Dixon-Conover 42-58
12:11   Mikail Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Deivydas Kuzavas  
12:01 +2 Keith Braxton made layup 42-60
11:32   Personal foul on Randall Gaskins Jr.  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:13 +2 Charles Pride made jump shot 44-60
10:59   Personal foul on Hall Elisias  
10:56   Personal foul on Benson Lin  
10:48   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Blackmon, stolen by Benson Lin  
10:40   Michael Green III missed jump shot, blocked by Deivydas Kuzavas  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Michael Green III  
10:21   Charles Pride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon  
10:11   Keith Braxton missed jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Hall Elisias  
10:05   Benson Lin missed jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Tyler Stewart  
10:05   Personal foul on Juan Cardenas  
9:47 +3 Isaiah Blackmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ramiir Dixon-Conover 44-63
9:36   Adam Grant missed jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
9:27   Turnover on Keith Braxton  
9:22 +3 Mikail Simmons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Grant 47-63
8:55 +2 Keith Braxton made jump shot 47-65
8:44 +2 Mikail Simmons made jump shot 49-65
8:25   Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Mikail Simmons  
8:19 +3 Adam Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikail Simmons 52-65
7:52   Personal foul on Charles Pride  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52 +1 Keith Braxton made 1st of 2 free throws 52-66
7:52   Keith Braxton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Charles Pride  
7:44   Adam Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Myles Thompson  
7:35   Randall Gaskins Jr. missed layup, blocked by Hall Elisias  
7:33   Offensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  
7:30   Lost ball turnover on Randall Gaskins Jr., stolen by Adam Grant  
7:30   Mikail Simmons missed layup, blocked by Tyler Stewart  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Bryant University  
7:23   Charles Pride missed layup  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Tyler Stewart  
7:07   Lost ball turnover on Mark Flagg  
6:42   Hall Elisias missed jump shot  
6:40   Offensive rebound by Hall Elisias  
6:38   Personal foul on Mark Flagg  
6:38 +1 Hall Elisias made 1st of 2 free throws 53-66
6:38 +1 Hall Elisias made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-66
6:37   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Stewart  
6:11   Mikail Simmons missed jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
6:05   Shooting foul on Mikail Simmons  
6:05 +1 Keith Braxton made 1st of 2 free throws 54-67
6:05 +1 Keith Braxton made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-68
5:36   Charles Pride missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Offensive rebound by Bryant University  
5:24   Mikail Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg  
5:20   Commercial timeout called  
5:18   Personal foul on Mikail Simmons  
5:18 +1 Randall Gaskins Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 54-69
5:18 +1 Randall Gaskins Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-70
5:02   Mikail Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
4:40 +3 Randall Gaskins Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton 54-73
4:26   Lost ball turnover on Ikenna Ndugba, stolen by Randall Gaskins Jr.  
