Eastern Illinois wins 67-61 to advance in OVC tournament

  • Mar 05, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Josiah Wallace scored 25 points and sixth-seeded Eastern Illinois defeated No. 7 seed Jacksonville State 67-61 in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament Wednesday night.

The Panthers (17-14), who won their fifth straight game, will take on third-seeded Austin Peay on Thursday.

Wallace was 10-of-19 shooting. Mack Smith added 17 points and made three 3-pointers. He extended his streak of consecutive games with a 3-pointer to 80, the longest active streak and the second-longest in Division I history (Cory Bradford, Illinois, 88). Kashawn Charles scored 12 points.

Jacara Cross led Jacksonville State (13-19) with 16 points and Ty Hudson scored 13. Kayne Henry grabbed 10 rebounds.

A 13-2 run gave the Panthers their largest lead of 15 points with just under 12 minutes left in the game. The Gamecocks got within four with a minute to go but six EIU free throws after that ensured the win.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by JaQualis Matlock and Charles late in the first half put the Panthers ahead for good and they led by five at halftime.

1st Half
JAXST Gamecocks 22
EILL Panthers 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Eastern Illinois  
19:37   Traveling violation turnover on Mack Smith  
19:21 +2 Jacara Cross made jump shot, assist by Elias Harden 2-0
19:01   George Dixon missed jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Jacara Cross  
18:35   Traveling violation turnover on Jacara Cross  
18:22   JaQualis Matlock missed jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Kayne Henry  
18:08   Bad pass turnover on Jacara Cross, stolen by Josiah Wallace  
17:39   JaQualis Matlock missed jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Kayne Henry  
17:29   Elias Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by George Dixon  
17:08   George Dixon missed layup  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Kayne Henry  
16:54   Personal foul on Mack Smith  
16:47   Lost ball turnover on Kayne Henry, stolen by Josiah Wallace  
16:28 +3 Kashawn Charles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shareef Smith 2-3
16:04   Ty Hudson missed jump shot  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Kayne Henry  
15:50   Kayne Henry missed layup, blocked by JaQualis Matlock  
15:50   Offensive rebound by Jacksonville State  
15:50   Kayne Henry missed layup, blocked by George Dixon  
15:48   Defensive rebound by George Dixon  
15:45 +3 Josiah Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shareef Smith 2-6
15:30 +2 Jacara Cross made layup, assist by Ty Hudson 4-6
15:10   Personal foul on Jacara Cross  
15:10   Commercial timeout called  
14:58 +2 Marvin Johnson made jump shot 4-8
14:41   Personal foul on Kashawn Charles  
14:28 +2 Jacara Cross made layup, assist by Derek St. Hilaire 6-8
14:15 +2 Kashawn Charles made jump shot, assist by Mack Smith 6-10
13:50   Jacara Cross missed hook shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Mack Smith  
13:40   Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Jacksonville State  
13:22   Bad pass turnover on Marek Welsch  
13:12 +3 Mack Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Skipper-Brown 6-13
12:55   Personal foul on Jordan Skipper-Brown  
12:54   Lost ball turnover on Kayne Henry, stolen by Marvin Johnson  
12:50   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Johnson, stolen by Derek St. Hilaire  
12:50   Elias Harden missed layup  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Eastern Illinois  
12:31   Josiah Wallace missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Derrick Cook  
12:17 +2 Elias Harden made jump shot 8-13
12:00 +2 Mack Smith made layup, assist by Marvin Johnson 8-15
11:42 +2 Derek St. Hilaire made layup 10-15
11:42   Shooting foul on Marvin Johnson  
11:42   Commercial timeout called  
11:42 +1 Derek St. Hilaire made free throw 11-15
11:33   Mack Smith missed jump shot  
11:31   Offensive rebound by George Dixon  
11:31   Personal foul on Jacara Cross  
11:20 +2 Josiah Wallace made jump shot, assist by JaQualis Matlock 11-17
10:49 +2 Kayne Henry made dunk, assist by Derek St. Hilaire 13-17
10:32   Josiah Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Derek St. Hilaire  
10:16   Shooting foul on JaQualis Matlock  
10:16 +1 Kayne Henry made 1st of 2 free throws 14-17
10:16   Kayne Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Josiah Wallace  
9:51   Josiah Wallace missed jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Derrick Cook  
9:42   Kayne Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Shareef Smith  
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Shareef Smith  
9:21   Derrick Cook missed layup  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Kayne Henry  
9:16   Kayne Henry missed jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown  
8:55   Personal foul on Maros Zeliznak  
8:49   Jordan Skipper-Brown missed jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Cam Jones  
8:25   Ty Hudson missed jump shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Maros Zeliznak  
8:05   Ty Hudson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Shareef Smith  
7:48   George Dixon missed jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Kayne Henry  
7:30   Elias Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by George Dixon  
7:28   Personal foul on Maros Zeliznak  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:18   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Johnson, stolen by Cam Jones  
7:15   Lost ball turnover on Cam Jones, stolen by Marvin Johnson  
6:50   Kashawn Charles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Jacksonville State  
6:24 +3 Elias Harden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maros Zeliznak 17-17
5:56   Josiah Wallace missed jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Maros Zeliznak  
5:49   Shooting foul on Marvin Johnson  
5:49 +1 Derek St. Hilaire made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
5:49   Derek St. Hilaire missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:49   Offensive rebound by Derek St. Hilaire  
5:45   Derek St. Hilaire missed layup, blocked by George Dixon  
5:43   Defensive rebound by George Dixon  
5:28 +3 JaQualis Matlock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah Wallace 18-20
5:07   Bad pass turnover on Ty Hudson  
4:48   Personal foul on Ty Hudson  
4:27 +3 Kashawn Charles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Dixon 18-23
4:10 +2 De'Torrion Ware made jump shot 20-23
3:46   Shareef Smith missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Elias Harden  
3:31   Derek St. Hilaire missed jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by George Dixon  
3:19   Bad pass turnover on Shareef Smith  
3:19   Commercial timeout called  
3:08   Kayne Henry missed layup, blocked by George Dixon  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Kayne Henry  
3:06   Elias Harden missed jump shot  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Eastern Illinois  
2:43   Personal foul on Elias Harden  
2:35   Traveling violation turnover on Josiah Wallace  
2:17   De'Torrion Ware missed jump shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown  
1:58   JaQualis Matlock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown  
1:50   Jumpball received by Eastern Illinois  
1:42 +2 Jordan Skipper-Brown made layup, assist by Shareef Smith 20-25
1:20   Derek St. Hilaire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Offensive rebound by Elias Harden  
1:06 +2 Derek St. Hilaire made layup, assist by Elias Harden 22-25
43.0   Jordan Skipper-Brown missed jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Kayne Henry  
37.0   Kayne Henry missed layup  
35.0   Defensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock  
5.0   Josiah Wallace missed layup, blocked by Derek St. Hilaire  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown  
3.0   Jordan Skipper-Brown missed layup  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Kashawn Charles  
1.0 +2 Kashawn Charles made layup 22-27
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
JAXST Gamecocks 39
EILL Panthers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Jacara Cross missed layup, blocked by Mack Smith  
19:46   Offensive rebound by Ty Hudson  
19:37   Jacara Cross missed jump shot, blocked by JaQualis Matlock  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Jacksonville State  
19:35   Elias Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock  
19:15   Bad pass turnover on George Dixon, stolen by Jacara Cross  
18:56   Kayne Henry missed layup, blocked by JaQualis Matlock  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Mack Smith  
18:48 +2 George Dixon made layup, assist by Mack Smith 22-29
18:24   Lost ball turnover on Ty Hudson, stolen by George Dixon  
18:05   Offensive foul on George Dixon  
18:05   Turnover on George Dixon  
17:48   Jacara Cross missed hook shot, blocked by JaQualis Matlock  
17:46   Defensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock  
17:32 +2 Josiah Wallace made jump shot, assist by JaQualis Matlock 22-31
17:14   Traveling violation turnover on Kayne Henry  
17:22   30-second timeout called  
17:22   Commercial timeout called  
17:03 +2 Jordan Skipper-Brown made dunk, assist by JaQualis Matlock 22-33
17:00 +2 Derrick Cook made layup 24-33
16:51   Josiah Wallace missed layup, blocked by Jacara Cross  
16:49   Offensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock  
16:40   Josiah Wallace missed jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Elias Harden  
16:40   Personal foul on JaQualis Matlock  
16:29 +3 Ty Hudson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Cook 27-33
15:51   Jordan Skipper-Brown missed hook shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Jacksonville State  
15:51   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Shooting foul on Jordan Skipper-Brown  
15:32 +1 Jacara Cross made 1st of 2 free throws 28-33
15:32 +1 Jacara Cross made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-33
15:23   Personal foul on Derrick Cook  
15:18   Personal foul on Ty Hudson  
15:06 +3 Mack Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 29-36
14:37   Lost ball turnover on Kayne Henry  
14:20   Kashawn Charles missed jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Jacara Cross  
14:10   Derek St. Hilaire missed layup  
14:08   Offensive rebound by Jacara Cross  
14:04 +2 Jacara Cross made layup 31-36
13:51 +2 Mack Smith made layup, assist by Josiah Wallace 31-38
13:51   Shooting foul on Kayne Henry  
13:51   Mack Smith missed free throw  
13:51   Defensive rebound by De'Torrion Ware  
13:22   Lost ball turnover on Jacara Cross, stolen by Josiah Wallace  
13:18 +2 Josiah Wallace made jump shot 31-40
13:18   Shooting foul on Cam Jones  
13:18 +1 Josiah Wallace made free throw 31-41
13:02   Elias Harden missed jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Kashawn Charles  
12:50 +2 Josiah Wallace made jump shot 31-43
12:24   Lost ball turnover on Derek St. Hilaire, stolen by George Dixon  
12:15   Mack Smith missed layup, blocked by De'Torrion Ware  
12:13   Defensive rebound by De'Torrion Ware  
12:02   Derek St. Hilaire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown  
11:52 +3 Josiah Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot 31-46
11:45   30-second timeout called  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Lost ball turnover on De'Torrion Ware, stolen by George Dixon  
11:17   Kashawn Charles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Jacara Cross  
11:15   Personal foul on George Dixon  
11:01   Shooting foul on Jordan Skipper-Brown  
11:01 +1 Jacara Cross made 1st of 2 free throws 32-46
11:01 +1 Jacara Cross made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-46
10:40   Josiah Wallace missed jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Cam Jones  
10:33 +3 De'Torrion Ware made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Hudson 36-46
10:21   30-second timeout called  
10:20   Personal foul on Cam Jones  
10:05   Bad pass turnover on Shareef Smith, stolen by De'Torrion Ware  
9:57   Ty Hudson missed layup  
9:55   Offensive rebound by De'Torrion Ware  
9:49 +2 De'Torrion Ware made layup 38-46
9:31   Personal foul on Ty Hudson  
9:29 +3 Mack Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah Wallace 38-49
9:00   Traveling violation turnover on Jacara Cross  
8:48   Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Jacara Cross  
8:45   Personal foul on JaQualis Matlock  
8:32   Personal foul on JaQualis Matlock  
8:32 +1 Ty Hudson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-49
8:32 +1 Ty Hudson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-49
8:11   Lost ball turnover on George Dixon, stolen by De'Torrion Ware  
8:03   De'Torrion Ware missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Kayne Henry  
7:55   Kayne Henry missed layup  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Kayne Henry  
7:47   Kayne Henry missed layup, blocked by Jordan Skipper-Brown  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Shareef Smith  
7:47   Lost ball turnover on Shareef Smith, stolen by Ty Hudson  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:34 +2 Jacara Cross made dunk, assist by Ty Hudson 42-49
7:34   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Jacksonville State  
7:34 +1 Josiah Wallace made free throw 42-50
7:07 +2 Josiah Wallace made jump shot 42-52
6:46   De'Torrion Ware missed jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Eastern Illinois  
6:29 +2 Josiah Wallace made jump shot, assist by Mack Smith 42-54
6:02 +2 Jacara Cross made layup, assist by Cam Jones 44-54
5:45   Out of bounds turnover on Josiah Wallace  
5:32 +2 Ty Hudson made jump shot 46-54
5:08 +2 Josiah Wallace made jump shot 46-56
5:06   30-second timeout called  
4:49   Derrick Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock  
4:21   Josiah Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Eastern Illinois  
4:37   Mack Smith missed jump shot  
4:35   Offensive rebound by George Dixon  
4:37   Lost ball turnover on George Dixon  
3:56 +2 Derrick Cook made layup, assist by Cam Jones 48-56
3:56   Shooting foul on Jordan Skipper-Brown  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:56 +1 Derrick Cook made free throw 49-56
3:32 +2 Josiah Wallace made jump shot 49-58
3:11   Shooting foul on Jordan Skipper-Brown  
3:11 +1 Derrick Cook made 1st of 2 free throws 50-58
3:11 +1 Derrick Cook made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-58
2:48   Personal foul on De'Torrion Ware  
2:48   George Dixon missed free throw  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Cam Jones  
2:32   Personal foul on George Dixon  
