|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Eastern Illinois
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Mack Smith
|
|
19:21
|
|
+2
|
Jacara Cross made jump shot, assist by Elias Harden
|
2-0
|
19:01
|
|
|
George Dixon missed jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacara Cross
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jacara Cross
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
JaQualis Matlock missed jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kayne Henry
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jacara Cross, stolen by Josiah Wallace
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
JaQualis Matlock missed jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kayne Henry
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Elias Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Dixon
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
George Dixon missed layup
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kayne Henry
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mack Smith
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kayne Henry, stolen by Josiah Wallace
|
|
16:28
|
|
+3
|
Kashawn Charles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shareef Smith
|
2-3
|
16:04
|
|
|
Ty Hudson missed jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kayne Henry
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Kayne Henry missed layup, blocked by JaQualis Matlock
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jacksonville State
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Kayne Henry missed layup, blocked by George Dixon
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Dixon
|
|
15:45
|
|
+3
|
Josiah Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shareef Smith
|
2-6
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Jacara Cross made layup, assist by Ty Hudson
|
4-6
|
15:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jacara Cross
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:58
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Johnson made jump shot
|
4-8
|
14:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kashawn Charles
|
|
14:28
|
|
+2
|
Jacara Cross made layup, assist by Derek St. Hilaire
|
6-8
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Kashawn Charles made jump shot, assist by Mack Smith
|
6-10
|
13:50
|
|
|
Jacara Cross missed hook shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mack Smith
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacksonville State
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marek Welsch
|
|
13:12
|
|
+3
|
Mack Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Skipper-Brown
|
6-13
|
12:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Skipper-Brown
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kayne Henry, stolen by Marvin Johnson
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marvin Johnson, stolen by Derek St. Hilaire
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Elias Harden missed layup
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eastern Illinois
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace missed jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Cook
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Elias Harden made jump shot
|
8-13
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Mack Smith made layup, assist by Marvin Johnson
|
8-15
|
11:42
|
|
+2
|
Derek St. Hilaire made layup
|
10-15
|
11:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marvin Johnson
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:42
|
|
+1
|
Derek St. Hilaire made free throw
|
11-15
|
11:33
|
|
|
Mack Smith missed jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Dixon
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jacara Cross
|
|
11:20
|
|
+2
|
Josiah Wallace made jump shot, assist by JaQualis Matlock
|
11-17
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Kayne Henry made dunk, assist by Derek St. Hilaire
|
13-17
|
10:32
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derek St. Hilaire
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on JaQualis Matlock
|
|
10:16
|
|
+1
|
Kayne Henry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-17
|
10:16
|
|
|
Kayne Henry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josiah Wallace
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace missed jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Cook
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Kayne Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shareef Smith
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Shareef Smith
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Derrick Cook missed layup
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kayne Henry
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Kayne Henry missed jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Maros Zeliznak
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown missed jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cam Jones
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Ty Hudson missed jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Maros Zeliznak
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Ty Hudson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shareef Smith
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
George Dixon missed jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kayne Henry
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Elias Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Dixon
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Maros Zeliznak
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marvin Johnson, stolen by Cam Jones
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cam Jones, stolen by Marvin Johnson
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Kashawn Charles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacksonville State
|
|
6:24
|
|
+3
|
Elias Harden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maros Zeliznak
|
17-17
|
5:56
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace missed jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maros Zeliznak
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marvin Johnson
|
|
5:49
|
|
+1
|
Derek St. Hilaire made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-17
|
5:49
|
|
|
Derek St. Hilaire missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Derek St. Hilaire
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Derek St. Hilaire missed layup, blocked by George Dixon
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Dixon
|
|
5:28
|
|
+3
|
JaQualis Matlock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah Wallace
|
18-20
|
5:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ty Hudson
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ty Hudson
|
|
4:27
|
|
+3
|
Kashawn Charles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by George Dixon
|
18-23
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
De'Torrion Ware made jump shot
|
20-23
|
3:46
|
|
|
Shareef Smith missed jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Elias Harden
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Derek St. Hilaire missed jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Dixon
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Shareef Smith
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Kayne Henry missed layup, blocked by George Dixon
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kayne Henry
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Elias Harden missed jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eastern Illinois
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Elias Harden
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Josiah Wallace
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
De'Torrion Ware missed jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
JaQualis Matlock missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Eastern Illinois
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown made layup, assist by Shareef Smith
|
20-25
|
1:20
|
|
|
Derek St. Hilaire missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Elias Harden
|
|
1:06
|
|
+2
|
Derek St. Hilaire made layup, assist by Elias Harden
|
22-25
|
43.0
|
|
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown missed jump shot
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kayne Henry
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Kayne Henry missed layup
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace missed layup, blocked by Derek St. Hilaire
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown missed layup
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kashawn Charles
|
|
1.0
|
|
+2
|
Kashawn Charles made layup
|
22-27
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|