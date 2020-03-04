|
20:00
Jumpball received by Morehead State
19:36
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Carlos Marshall Jr.
19:05
Carlos Marshall Jr. missed jump shot
19:03
Defensive rebound by Justin Thomas
18:57
+2
Tyzhaun Claude made dunk, assist by Djimon Henson
2-0
18:40
Personal foul on Jordan Walker
18:36
Mark Freeman missed jump shot
18:34
Offensive rebound by Wesley Harris
18:30
+2
Wesley Harris made layup
2-2
18:01
+2
James Baker made dunk, assist by Justin Thomas
4-2
17:47
+2
Shakem Johnson made layup, assist by Mark Freeman
4-4
17:14
Lost ball turnover on Tyzhaun Claude, stolen by Michael Littlejohn
17:06
Personal foul on Tyzhaun Claude
16:44
Michael Littlejohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:42
Offensive rebound by Wesley Harris
16:37
Wesley Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:35
Defensive rebound by LJ Bryan
16:26
Traveling violation turnover on James Baker
16:08
Carlos Marshall Jr. missed layup
16:06
Defensive rebound by LJ Bryan
15:59
Shooting foul on Wesley Harris
15:59
Commercial timeout called
15:59
LJ Bryan missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:59
+1
LJ Bryan made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-4
15:39
Emmanuel Egbuta missed layup, blocked by LJ Bryan
15:37
Offensive rebound by Shakem Johnson
15:36
Offensive foul on Shakem Johnson
15:36
Turnover on Shakem Johnson
15:18
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:16
Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.
15:06
Michael Littlejohn missed jump shot
15:04
Defensive rebound by Justin Thomas
14:59
Shooting foul on Michael Littlejohn
14:59
Justin Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:59
Justin Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
14:59
Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.
14:43
Emmanuel Egbuta missed jump shot
14:41
Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker
14:28
Traveling violation turnover on Ta'lon Cooper
14:09
Wesley Harris missed jump shot
14:07
Defensive rebound by LJ Bryan
13:48
Ta'lon Cooper missed layup
13:46
Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris
13:39
Mark Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:37
Defensive rebound by Djimon Henson
13:16
Ta'lon Cooper missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:14
Offensive rebound by James Baker
13:10
Personal foul on Emmanuel Egbuta
13:06
+2
Jordan Walker made jump shot
7-4
12:53
+2
Carlos Marshall Jr. made layup
7-6
12:35
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:33
Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.
12:24
Offensive foul on Carlos Marshall Jr.
12:24
Turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr.
12:23
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tennessee State
12:23
Jordan Walker missed free throw
12:13
Discontinue dribble turnover on Justin Thomas
12:03
Michael Littlejohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:01
Defensive rebound by Malik Riddle
11:51
+2
Malik Riddle made layup
9-6
11:26
+2
Ben Kone made dunk, assist by Michael Littlejohn
9-8
11:08
Shooting foul on Ben Kone
11:08
Commercial timeout called
11:08
+1
Ta'lon Cooper made 1st of 2 free throws
10-8
11:08
+1
Ta'lon Cooper made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-8
10:40
+2
Ravel Moody made jump shot
11-10
10:26
+3
Malik Riddle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Thomas
14-10
10:13
Personal foul on Jordan Walker
10:10
Mark Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:08
Offensive rebound by Wesley Harris
10:06
Personal foul on Malik Riddle
10:02
Ravel Moody missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:00
Defensive rebound by Tyzhaun Claude
9:50
Ta'lon Cooper missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:48
Defensive rebound by Ben Kone
9:37
+3
Michael Littlejohn made 3-pt. jump shot
14-13
9:18
Tyzhaun Claude missed layup, blocked by Mark Freeman
9:16
Offensive rebound by Morehead State
9:09
Lost ball turnover on Malik Riddle, stolen by Carlos Marshall Jr.
9:03
Shooting foul on James Baker
9:03
+1
Carlos Marshall Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
14-14
9:03
+1
Carlos Marshall Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
14-15
8:46
Lost ball turnover on James Baker, stolen by Ravel Moody
8:23
Lost ball turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr., stolen by Ta'lon Cooper
8:23
+2
James Baker made jump shot, assist by Justin Thomas
16-15
8:05
Lost ball turnover on Mark Freeman, stolen by James Baker
7:47
+2
LJ Bryan made layup, assist by Justin Thomas
18-15
7:10
Shot clock violation turnover on Tennessee State
7:10
Commercial timeout called
6:51
Lost ball turnover on James Baker, stolen by Carlos Marshall Jr.
6:40
Shakem Johnson missed hook shot
6:38
Defensive rebound by LJ Bryan
6:29
Bad pass turnover on Justin Thomas, stolen by Ravel Moody
6:22
Michael Littlejohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:20
Defensive rebound by LJ Bryan
5:54
James Baker missed layup, blocked by Ravel Moody
5:52
Defensive rebound by Shakem Johnson
5:41
+2
Carlos Marshall Jr. made layup
18-17
5:23
Malik Riddle missed jump shot
5:21
Offensive rebound by LJ Bryan
5:16
+2
LJ Bryan made layup
20-17
5:04
+3
Ravel Moody made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Littlejohn
20-20
4:44
Justin Thomas missed jump shot
4:42
Offensive rebound by LJ Bryan
4:38
+2
LJ Bryan made layup
22-20
4:21
Michael Littlejohn missed layup
4:19
Offensive rebound by Shakem Johnson
4:16
+2
Shakem Johnson made layup
22-22
4:00
Malik Riddle missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:58
Defensive rebound by Shakem Johnson
3:28
+2
Shakem Johnson made hook shot
22-24
3:16
Shooting foul on Michael Littlejohn
3:16
Commercial timeout called
3:16
LJ Bryan missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:16
+1
LJ Bryan made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-24
2:48
Lost ball turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr., stolen by Ta'lon Cooper
2:38
Shooting foul on Ben Kone
2:38
Jordan Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws
2:38
Jordan Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:38
Defensive rebound by Ben Kone
2:07
Carlos Marshall Jr. missed jump shot
2:05
Offensive rebound by Jon Brown
1:40
+2
Jon Brown made layup
23-26
1:34
Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:32
Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris
1:27
Ben Kone missed hook shot
1:25
Defensive rebound by Ta'lon Cooper
1:00
Ta'lon Cooper missed 3-pt. jump shot
58.0
Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris
35.0
+2
Ben Kone made layup
23-28
25.0
30-second timeout called
10.0
Justin Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
8.0
Defensive rebound by Tennessee State
8.0
30-second timeout called
2.0
Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Tyzhaun Claude
0.0
End of period
