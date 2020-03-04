MOREHD
Tennessee State wins OVC tournament opener in overtime

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Ravel Moody and Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 14 points each and Tennessee State beat Morehead State 74-67 in overtime in the opener of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament Wednesday night.

Marshall also had seven rebounds and five steals for Tennessee State (18-14). Wesley Harris added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Ta'lon Cooper had 18 points for the Eagles (13-19). Tyzhaun Claude added 11 points and nine rebounds. LJ Bryan had seven rebounds.

TSU's Ravel Moody opened the scoring in overtime with a layup and the Tigers then got their final 13 points at the line.

TSU led by nine in regulation after a 3-pointer by Mark Freeman with four minutes left. Morehead State rallied and led by two with 13 seconds remaining before Marshall sent the game into overtime with a jumper in the paint with 1.1 seconds remaining.

There were 48 fouls in the game and 68 free throws taken, 38 by Morehead State. Three TSU players fouled out.

With the fifth-seeded Tigers' win over the eighth-seeded Eagles, they advance to play No. 4 seed Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.

1st Half
MOREHD Eagles 23
TNST Tigers 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Morehead State  
19:36   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Walker, stolen by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
19:05   Carlos Marshall Jr. missed jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Justin Thomas  
18:57 +2 Tyzhaun Claude made dunk, assist by Djimon Henson 2-0
18:40   Personal foul on Jordan Walker  
18:36   Mark Freeman missed jump shot  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Wesley Harris  
18:30 +2 Wesley Harris made layup 2-2
18:01 +2 James Baker made dunk, assist by Justin Thomas 4-2
17:47 +2 Shakem Johnson made layup, assist by Mark Freeman 4-4
17:14   Lost ball turnover on Tyzhaun Claude, stolen by Michael Littlejohn  
17:06   Personal foul on Tyzhaun Claude  
16:44   Michael Littlejohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Offensive rebound by Wesley Harris  
16:37   Wesley Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by LJ Bryan  
16:26   Traveling violation turnover on James Baker  
16:08   Carlos Marshall Jr. missed layup  
16:06   Defensive rebound by LJ Bryan  
15:59   Shooting foul on Wesley Harris  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:59   LJ Bryan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:59 +1 LJ Bryan made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-4
15:39   Emmanuel Egbuta missed layup, blocked by LJ Bryan  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Shakem Johnson  
15:36   Offensive foul on Shakem Johnson  
15:36   Turnover on Shakem Johnson  
15:18   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
15:06   Michael Littlejohn missed jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by Justin Thomas  
14:59   Shooting foul on Michael Littlejohn  
14:59   Justin Thomas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:59   Justin Thomas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
14:43   Emmanuel Egbuta missed jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
14:28   Traveling violation turnover on Ta'lon Cooper  
14:09   Wesley Harris missed jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by LJ Bryan  
13:48   Ta'lon Cooper missed layup  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris  
13:39   Mark Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Djimon Henson  
13:16   Ta'lon Cooper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Offensive rebound by James Baker  
13:10   Personal foul on Emmanuel Egbuta  
13:06 +2 Jordan Walker made jump shot 7-4
12:53 +2 Carlos Marshall Jr. made layup 7-6
12:35   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
12:24   Offensive foul on Carlos Marshall Jr.  
12:24   Turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr.  
12:23   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tennessee State  
12:23   Jordan Walker missed free throw  
12:13   Discontinue dribble turnover on Justin Thomas  
12:03   Michael Littlejohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Malik Riddle  
11:51 +2 Malik Riddle made layup 9-6
11:26 +2 Ben Kone made dunk, assist by Michael Littlejohn 9-8
11:08   Shooting foul on Ben Kone  
11:08   Commercial timeout called  
11:08 +1 Ta'lon Cooper made 1st of 2 free throws 10-8
11:08 +1 Ta'lon Cooper made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-8
10:40 +2 Ravel Moody made jump shot 11-10
10:26 +3 Malik Riddle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Thomas 14-10
10:13   Personal foul on Jordan Walker  
10:10   Mark Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Wesley Harris  
10:06   Personal foul on Malik Riddle  
10:02   Ravel Moody missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Tyzhaun Claude  
9:50   Ta'lon Cooper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Ben Kone  
9:37 +3 Michael Littlejohn made 3-pt. jump shot 14-13
9:18   Tyzhaun Claude missed layup, blocked by Mark Freeman  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Morehead State  
9:09   Lost ball turnover on Malik Riddle, stolen by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
9:03   Shooting foul on James Baker  
9:03 +1 Carlos Marshall Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 14-14
9:03 +1 Carlos Marshall Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-15
8:46   Lost ball turnover on James Baker, stolen by Ravel Moody  
8:23   Lost ball turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr., stolen by Ta'lon Cooper  
8:23 +2 James Baker made jump shot, assist by Justin Thomas 16-15
8:05   Lost ball turnover on Mark Freeman, stolen by James Baker  
7:47 +2 LJ Bryan made layup, assist by Justin Thomas 18-15
7:10   Shot clock violation turnover on Tennessee State  
7:10   Commercial timeout called  
6:51   Lost ball turnover on James Baker, stolen by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
6:40   Shakem Johnson missed hook shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by LJ Bryan  
6:29   Bad pass turnover on Justin Thomas, stolen by Ravel Moody  
6:22   Michael Littlejohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by LJ Bryan  
5:54   James Baker missed layup, blocked by Ravel Moody  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Shakem Johnson  
5:41 +2 Carlos Marshall Jr. made layup 18-17
5:23   Malik Riddle missed jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by LJ Bryan  
5:16 +2 LJ Bryan made layup 20-17
5:04 +3 Ravel Moody made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Littlejohn 20-20
4:44   Justin Thomas missed jump shot  
4:42   Offensive rebound by LJ Bryan  
4:38 +2 LJ Bryan made layup 22-20
4:21   Michael Littlejohn missed layup  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Shakem Johnson  
4:16 +2 Shakem Johnson made layup 22-22
4:00   Malik Riddle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Shakem Johnson  
3:28 +2 Shakem Johnson made hook shot 22-24
3:16   Shooting foul on Michael Littlejohn  
3:16   Commercial timeout called  
3:16   LJ Bryan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:16 +1 LJ Bryan made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-24
2:48   Lost ball turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr., stolen by Ta'lon Cooper  
2:38   Shooting foul on Ben Kone  
2:38   Jordan Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:38   Jordan Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Ben Kone  
2:07   Carlos Marshall Jr. missed jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Jon Brown  
1:40 +2 Jon Brown made layup 23-26
1:34   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris  
1:27   Ben Kone missed hook shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Ta'lon Cooper  
1:00   Ta'lon Cooper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris  
35.0 +2 Ben Kone made layup 23-28
25.0   30-second timeout called  
10.0   Justin Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Tennessee State  
8.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0   Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Tyzhaun Claude  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MOREHD Eagles 36
TNST Tigers 31

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
19:24   Shooting foul on Michael Littlejohn  
19:24 +1 Jordan Walker made 1st of 3 free throws 24-28
19:24 +1 Jordan Walker made 2nd of 3 free throws 25-28
19:24 +1 Jordan Walker made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-28
19:12 +2 Wesley Harris made layup, assist by Michael Littlejohn 26-30
18:54   Personal foul on Michael Littlejohn  
18:45   Jordan Walker missed layup  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Tyzhaun Claude  
18:41 +2 Tyzhaun Claude made layup 28-30
18:41   Shooting foul on Shakem Johnson  
18:41 +1 Tyzhaun Claude made free throw 29-30
18:15 +2 Shakem Johnson made dunk, assist by Wesley Harris 29-32
17:52   James Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
17:34   Bad pass turnover on Wesley Harris, stolen by Jordan Walker  
17:26   Jordan Walker missed jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Shakem Johnson  
17:17 +2 Carlos Marshall Jr. made layup 29-34
16:53   Bad pass turnover on Tyzhaun Claude, stolen by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
16:45   Lost ball turnover on Shakem Johnson, stolen by Tyzhaun Claude  
16:41   Personal foul on Carlos Marshall Jr.  
16:39   Malik Riddle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Jon Brown  
16:29 +2 Mark Freeman made layup 29-36
16:10   Djimon Henson missed jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris  
16:01   Wesley Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Ben Kone  
15:41   Ravel Moody missed layup  
15:39   Offensive rebound by Wesley Harris  
15:39   Shot clock violation turnover on Tennessee State  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:28   Ta'lon Cooper missed layup  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Mark Freeman  
15:15   Personal foul on LJ Bryan  
15:13   Wesley Harris missed jump shot, blocked by Jordan Walker  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
15:05   Jordan Walker missed layup  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Tyzhaun Claude  
15:05   Shooting foul on Ben Kone  
15:05 +1 Tyzhaun Claude made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
15:05 +1 Tyzhaun Claude made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
14:36   Jon Brown missed jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Djimon Henson  
14:16 +2 Ta'lon Cooper made jump shot 33-36
14:16   Shooting foul on Ben Kone  
14:16 +1 Ta'lon Cooper made free throw 34-36
14:16   30-second timeout called  
14:16   Commercial timeout called  
13:56 +3 Wesley Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 34-39
13:32   Personal foul on Jon Brown  
13:32   Tyzhaun Claude missed free throw  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Jon Brown  
13:32   Shot clock violation turnover on Tennessee State  
13:22   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
12:31   Personal foul on Djimon Henson  
12:15 +2 Carlos Marshall Jr. made jump shot 34-41
11:55   James Baker missed layup, blocked by Wesley Harris  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Tennessee State  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Wesley Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Walker  
11:29   Justin Thomas missed layup, blocked by Shakem Johnson  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Morehead State  
11:23   Jordan Walker missed jump shot  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Justin Thomas  
11:15 +3 James Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Walker 37-41
10:58   Personal foul on James Baker  
10:47   Personal foul on LJ Bryan  
10:44   Lost ball turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr., stolen by Justin Thomas  
10:33   Djimon Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by James Baker  
10:25   James Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Djimon Henson  
10:18   Ta'lon Cooper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
10:11 +2 Mark Freeman made layup, assist by Carlos Marshall Jr. 37-43
9:49   Personal foul on Shakem Johnson  
9:49   LJ Bryan missed free throw  
9:49   Offensive rebound by Morehead State  
9:34 +2 Ta'lon Cooper made jump shot, assist by Djimon Henson 39-43
9:14   Personal foul on LJ Bryan  
8:57   Ben Kone missed hook shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Ta'lon Cooper  
8:40   Personal foul on Mark Freeman  
8:40 +1 Justin Thomas made 1st of 2 free throws 40-43
8:40 +1 Justin Thomas made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-43
8:24   Shooting foul on Ta'lon Cooper  
8:24 +1 Carlos Marshall Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
8:24 +1 Carlos Marshall Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-45
8:13   Lost ball turnover on Justin Thomas, stolen by Ravel Moody  
7:53   Ravel Moody missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Ta'lon Cooper  
7:43 +2 Ta'lon Cooper made jump shot 43-45
7:14   Shooting foul on Tyzhaun Claude  
7:14   Commercial timeout called  
7:14   Shakem Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:14 +1 Shakem Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-46
6:58   Jordan Walker missed layup  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Ben Kone  
6:27 +3 Wesley Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Freeman 43-49
6:02   Shooting foul on Michael Littlejohn  
6:02 +1 Tyzhaun Claude made 1st of 2 free throws 44-49
6:02   Tyzhaun Claude missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
5:33   Mark Freeman missed layup  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Morehead State  
5:22   Offensive foul on James Baker  
5:22   Turnover on James Baker  
5:02   Wesley Harris missed jump shot  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Shakem Johnson  
4:48   Carlos Marshall Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Tyzhaun Claude  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Tennessee State  
4:45 +3 Ravel Moody made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mark Freeman 44-52
4:30   Shooting foul on Carlos Marshall Jr.  
4:30 +1 Djimon Henson made 1st of 2 free throws 45-52
4:30 +1 Djimon Henson made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-52
4:01 +3 Mark Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ravel Moody 46-55
3:42   Jordan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Offensive rebound by Djimon Henson