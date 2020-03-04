MOUNT
SACHRT

No Text

Sacred Heart survives Mount St. Mary's upset bid 61-59

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) Jare'l Spellman's lone basket of the game came on a lay-in off a miss with 1.6 second left and third-seeded Sacred Heart beat No. 6-seed Mount Saint Mary's 61-59 on Wednesday night in a Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Spellman secured the offensive rebound off Aaron Clarke's missed layup for the game winner. The Mountaineers called timeout, and off a three-quarter court inbound pass, Vado Morse got off a shot at the buzzer that wasn't close. Damian Chong Qui made a pair of free throws with 19 seconds left to put the Mountaineers into a tie at 59.

E.J. Anosike led Sacred Heart (20-12) with 16 points and 15 rebounds with 10 of them on the offensive end. It was the third time in his career he's grabbed 10 offensive boards. Clarke scored 13 and Kinnon LaRose 10. Spellman gabbed 11 rebounds.

Despite a 47-23 rebounding advantage, the Pioneers shot just 37.1% from the field, were 6 of 19 from 3-point range and missed half their 18 free-throw attempts.

Chong Qui scored 18 for Mount Saint Mary's (11-21) and Nana Opoku 11.

Sacred Heart advances to play No. 2 seed St. Francis (PA) on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MOUNT Mountaineers 33
SACHRT Pioneers 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Sacred Heart  
19:31   Lost ball turnover on Koreem Ozier, stolen by Malik Jefferson  
19:10   Traveling violation turnover on Malik Jefferson  
18:55 +2 Aaron Clarke made jump shot 0-2
18:35   Traveling violation turnover on Malik Jefferson  
18:09 +2 E.J. Anosike made layup, assist by Koreem Ozier 0-4
18:09   Shooting foul on Nana Opoku  
18:09 +1 E.J. Anosike made free throw 0-5
17:58   Offensive foul on Malik Jefferson  
17:58   Turnover on Malik Jefferson  
17:41   Bad pass turnover on E.J. Anosike, stolen by Vado Morse  
17:35   Bad pass turnover on Vado Morse, stolen by Kinnon LaRose  
17:29   Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Offensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
17:25 +2 E.J. Anosike made layup, assist by Jare'l Spellman 0-7
17:25   30-second timeout called  
17:08 +3 Jalen Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Chong Qui 3-7
16:38   Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Vado Morse  
16:23 +3 Omar Habwe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vado Morse 6-7
16:00   Offensive foul on Koreem Ozier  
16:00   Turnover on Koreem Ozier  
15:50   Omar Habwe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
15:37 +3 Koreem Ozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kinnon LaRose 6-10
15:21   Personal foul on Koreem Ozier  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:08 +3 Omar Habwe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gibbs 9-10
14:47 +2 E.J. Anosike made layup, assist by Tyler Thomas 9-12
14:31 +2 Damian Chong Qui made jump shot 11-12
14:09   Tyler Thomas missed jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Mount St. Mary's  
13:52   Shooting foul on Aaron Clarke  
13:52 +1 Damian Chong Qui made 1st of 2 free throws 12-12
13:52 +1 Damian Chong Qui made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-12
13:20   Tyler Thomas missed layup  
13:20   Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
13:20   E.J. Anosike missed layup  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Omar Habwe  
13:07 +2 Damian Chong Qui made jump shot 15-12
12:52 +2 Aaron Clarke made layup 15-14
12:30   Nana Opoku missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
12:23   Kinnon LaRose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Damian Chong Qui  
12:05 +2 Damian Chong Qui made jump shot 17-14
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:37   Bad pass turnover on Chaylyn Martin  
11:24   Shooting foul on Tyler Thomas  
11:24 +1 Damian Chong Qui made 1st of 2 free throws 18-14
11:24   Damian Chong Qui missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger  
11:00   Shooting foul on Malik Jefferson  
11:00   Chaylyn Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:00 +1 Chaylyn Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-15
10:35   Jalen Gibbs missed layup  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Kinnon LaRose  
10:28 +3 Kinnon LaRose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Clarke 18-18
9:59   Damian Chong Qui missed jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin  
9:49   Tyler Thomas missed jump shot  
9:47   Offensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger  
9:42 +2 Zach Pfaffenberger made layup 18-20
9:25 +2 Nana Opoku made layup, assist by Damian Chong Qui 20-20
8:57 +2 Aaron Clarke made jump shot 20-22
8:27   Vado Morse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin  
8:06   Shooting foul on Damian Chong Qui  
8:06 +1 Aaron Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 20-23
8:06 +1 Aaron Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
7:52   Shooting foul on Kinnon LaRose  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52 +1 Nana Opoku made 1st of 2 free throws 21-24
7:52   Nana Opoku missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Aaron Clarke  
7:22   Tyler Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin  
7:14   Chaylyn Martin missed layup  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Damian Chong Qui  
7:04 +3 Jalen Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Chong Qui 24-24
6:50   Zach Pfaffenberger missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Nana Opoku  
6:48   Personal foul on Kinnon LaRose  
6:28 +2 Malik Jefferson made dunk, assist by Damian Chong Qui 26-24
6:11   Koreem Ozier missed jump shot  
6:09   Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
6:02 +3 Koreem Ozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kinnon LaRose 26-27
5:39 +2 Malik Jefferson made layup 28-27
5:20   Kinnon LaRose missed layup, blocked by Nana Opoku  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Malik Jefferson  
5:03   Damian Chong Qui missed jump shot  
5:01   Offensive rebound by Malik Jefferson  
4:54   Bad pass turnover on Malik Jefferson, stolen by Chaylyn Martin  
4:31   Koreem Ozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Malik Jefferson  
4:17   Shooting foul on Chaylyn Martin  
4:17   Malik Jefferson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:17   Malik Jefferson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:17   Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
3:48   Aaron Clarke missed jump shot  
3:46   Shot clock violation turnover on Sacred Heart  
3:21   Lost ball turnover on Damian Chong Qui, stolen by Tyler Thomas  
3:21   Lost ball turnover on Damian Chong Qui, stolen by Tyler Thomas  
3:14   Tyler Thomas missed jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Nana Opoku  
2:56   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Gibbs, stolen by Aaron Clarke  
2:51   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Clarke  
2:31 +2 Malik Jefferson made hook shot, assist by Damian Chong Qui 30-27
2:12   Shooting foul on Malik Jefferson  
2:12   E.J. Anosike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:12 +1 E.J. Anosike made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-28
2:12 +1 E.J. Anosike made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-28
1:46 +2 Nana Opoku made jump shot, assist by Omar Habwe 32-28
1:28   Aaron Clarke missed layup  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Aaron Clarke  
1:21   Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Offensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
1:03   Kinnon LaRose missed layup  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
57.0   Jare'l Spellman missed layup  
55.0   Offensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin  
39.0   E.J. Anosike missed layup, blocked by Nana Opoku  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Brandon Leftwich  
33.0   Brandon Leftwich missed layup  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin  
31.0   Personal foul on Omar Habwe  
30.0   E.J. Anosike missed layup  
28.0   Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
26.0   E.J. Anosike missed layup  
25.0   Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
25.0   Shooting foul on Damian Chong Qui  
25.0   E.J. Anosike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
25.0   E.J. Anosike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
25.0   E.J. Anosike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Mount St. Mary's  
4.0   Shooting foul on Chaylyn Martin  
4.0 +1 Jalen Gibbs made 1st of 3 free throws 33-28
4.0   Jalen Gibbs missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
4.0   Jalen Gibbs missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
4.0   Jalen Gibbs missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin  

2nd Half
MOUNT Mountaineers 26
SACHRT Pioneers 33

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Malik Jefferson missed hook shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
19:20   Jare'l Spellman missed hook shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Malik Jefferson  
19:08   Vado Morse missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
18:58 +2 Koreem Ozier made layup 33-30
18:24   Malik Jefferson missed hook shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Sacred Heart  
17:27   E.J. Anosike missed layup, blocked by Nana Opoku  
17:27   Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
17:27 +2 E.J. Anosike made layup 33-32
17:19 +3 Vado Morse made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Jefferson 36-32
17:11 +2 Koreem Ozier made jump shot 36-34
16:36 +2 Damian Chong Qui made layup 38-34
16:12   Koreem Ozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
16:04   Jare'l Spellman missed layup  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
16:02   Jare'l Spellman missed layup  
16:02   Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
16:02   Personal foul on Nana Opoku  
16:01   Shooting foul on Brandon Leftwich  
16:01   Kinnon LaRose missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Vado Morse  
16:01   Kinnon LaRose missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Vado Morse  
15:40   Malik Jefferson missed layup, blocked by Jare'l Spellman  
15:38   Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
15:23   Personal foul on Damian Chong Qui  
15:13   Commercial timeout called  
15:13   E.J. Anosike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Vado Morse  
14:50   Bad pass turnover on Vado Morse, stolen by Jare'l Spellman  
14:37   Offensive foul on Aaron Clarke  
14:37   Turnover on Aaron Clarke  
14:22 +3 Nana Opoku made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Chong Qui 41-34
13:58 +3 Kinnon LaRose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by E.J. Anosike 41-37
13:36   Personal foul on Koreem Ozier  
13:28   Damian Chong Qui missed layup, blocked by Zach Pfaffenberger  
13:26   Offensive rebound by Mount St. Mary's  
13:25   Jalen Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Aaron Clarke  
13:12 +3 Koreem Ozier made 3-pt. jump shot 41-40
12:38 +2 Malik Jefferson made layup, assist by Jalen Gibbs 43-40
12:25   Personal foul on Brandon Leftwich  
12:14   E.J. Anosike missed layup  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Kinnon LaRose  
12:07   Koreem Ozier missed layup  
12:05   Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
12:00 +2 E.J. Anosike made layup 43-42
11:41 +3 Damian Chong Qui made 3-pt. jump shot 46-42
11:16   Personal foul on Jalen Gibbs  
11:16   Commercial timeout called  
11:08 +3 Kinnon LaRose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Clarke 46-45
10:40 +3 Nana Opoku made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Chong Qui 49-45
10:20 +2 Koreem Ozier made layup 49-47
9:52   Personal foul on Zach Pfaffenberger  
9:46   Vado Morse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger  
9:25   Zach Pfaffenberger missed jump shot  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Kinnon LaRose  
9:15   Koreem Ozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
9:09   Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Damian Chong Qui  
9:02   30-second timeout called  
9:02   Commercial timeout called  
8:44   Offensive foul on Nana Opoku  
8:44   Turnover on Nana Opoku  
8:33   Personal foul on Jalen Gibbs  
8:33   Koreem Ozier missed free throw  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger  
8:17   Koreem Ozier missed layup  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger  
8:12 +2 Zach Pfaffenberger made tip-in 49-49
7:58   Personal foul on Zach Pfaffenberger  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:48 +3 Vado Morse made 3-pt. jump shot 52-49
7:22   Personal foul on Jalen Gibbs  
7:22   Koreem Ozier missed free throw  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Jalen Gibbs  
7:03 +2 Damian Chong Qui made driving layup 54-49
6:47   Offensive foul on E.J. Anosike  
6:47   Turnover on E.J. Anosike  
6:29   Personal foul on Koreem Ozier  
6:15   Damian Chong Qui missed layup  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Malik Jefferson  
6:07   Vado Morse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
5:44   Personal foul on Vado Morse  
5:44 +1 Kinnon LaRose made free throw 54-50
5:28   Jalen Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
5:18   Kinnon LaRose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
5:11 +2 E.J. Anosike made dunk 54-52
4:45   Damian Chong Qui missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Damian Chong Qui missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Defensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
4:33 +2 Aaron Clarke made layup 54-54
4:04   Shooting foul on E.J. Anosike  
4:04 +1 Vado Morse made 1st of 2 free throws 55-54
4:04 +1 Vado Morse made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-54
3:35   Tyler Thomas missed layup, blocked by Malik Jefferson  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Brandon Leftwich  
3:24   Shooting foul on Jare'l Spellman  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:24 +1 Brandon Leftwich made 1st of 2 free throws 57-54
3:24   Brandon Leftwich missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
2:57   Kinnon LaRose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
2:55   Shooting foul on Nana Opoku  
2:55 +1 E.J. Anosike made 1st of 2 free throws 57-55
2:55 +1 E.J. Anosike made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-56
2:34   Nana Opoku missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Kinnon LaRose  
2:11 +2 Aaron Clarke made layup 57-58
1:51   Damian Chong Qui missed jump shot  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Mount St. Mary's  
1:50   Official timeout called  
1:26