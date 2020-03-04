|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Sacred Heart
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Koreem Ozier, stolen by Malik Jefferson
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Malik Jefferson
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Clarke made jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Malik Jefferson
|
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Anosike made layup, assist by Koreem Ozier
|
0-4
|
18:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nana Opoku
|
|
18:09
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Anosike made free throw
|
0-5
|
17:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Malik Jefferson
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Malik Jefferson
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on E.J. Anosike, stolen by Vado Morse
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Vado Morse, stolen by Kinnon LaRose
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman
|
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Anosike made layup, assist by Jare'l Spellman
|
0-7
|
17:25
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
17:08
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Chong Qui
|
3-7
|
16:38
|
|
|
Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vado Morse
|
|
16:23
|
|
+3
|
Omar Habwe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vado Morse
|
6-7
|
16:00
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Koreem Ozier
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Turnover on Koreem Ozier
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Omar Habwe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman
|
|
15:37
|
|
+3
|
Koreem Ozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kinnon LaRose
|
6-10
|
15:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Koreem Ozier
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:08
|
|
+3
|
Omar Habwe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Gibbs
|
9-10
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Anosike made layup, assist by Tyler Thomas
|
9-12
|
14:31
|
|
+2
|
Damian Chong Qui made jump shot
|
11-12
|
14:09
|
|
|
Tyler Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mount St. Mary's
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Aaron Clarke
|
|
13:52
|
|
+1
|
Damian Chong Qui made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-12
|
13:52
|
|
+1
|
Damian Chong Qui made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-12
|
13:20
|
|
|
Tyler Thomas missed layup
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike missed layup
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omar Habwe
|
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
Damian Chong Qui made jump shot
|
15-12
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Clarke made layup
|
15-14
|
12:30
|
|
|
Nana Opoku missed jump shot
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Kinnon LaRose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damian Chong Qui
|
|
12:05
|
|
+2
|
Damian Chong Qui made jump shot
|
17-14
|
11:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chaylyn Martin
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyler Thomas
|
|
11:24
|
|
+1
|
Damian Chong Qui made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-14
|
11:24
|
|
|
Damian Chong Qui missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malik Jefferson
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Chaylyn Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:00
|
|
+1
|
Chaylyn Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-15
|
10:35
|
|
|
Jalen Gibbs missed layup
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kinnon LaRose
|
|
10:28
|
|
+3
|
Kinnon LaRose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Clarke
|
18-18
|
9:59
|
|
|
Damian Chong Qui missed jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Tyler Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger
|
|
9:42
|
|
+2
|
Zach Pfaffenberger made layup
|
18-20
|
9:25
|
|
+2
|
Nana Opoku made layup, assist by Damian Chong Qui
|
20-20
|
8:57
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Clarke made jump shot
|
20-22
|
8:27
|
|
|
Vado Morse missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Damian Chong Qui
|
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-23
|
8:06
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-24
|
7:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kinnon LaRose
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
Nana Opoku made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-24
|
7:52
|
|
|
Nana Opoku missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Clarke
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Tyler Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Chaylyn Martin missed layup
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damian Chong Qui
|
|
7:04
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damian Chong Qui
|
24-24
|
6:50
|
|
|
Zach Pfaffenberger missed jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nana Opoku
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kinnon LaRose
|
|
6:28
|
|
+2
|
Malik Jefferson made dunk, assist by Damian Chong Qui
|
26-24
|
6:11
|
|
|
Koreem Ozier missed jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike
|
|
6:02
|
|
+3
|
Koreem Ozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kinnon LaRose
|
26-27
|
5:39
|
|
+2
|
Malik Jefferson made layup
|
28-27
|
5:20
|
|
|
Kinnon LaRose missed layup, blocked by Nana Opoku
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Jefferson
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Damian Chong Qui missed jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Jefferson
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Malik Jefferson, stolen by Chaylyn Martin
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Koreem Ozier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Jefferson
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chaylyn Martin
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Malik Jefferson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Malik Jefferson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Aaron Clarke missed jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Sacred Heart
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Damian Chong Qui, stolen by Tyler Thomas
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Tyler Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nana Opoku
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalen Gibbs, stolen by Aaron Clarke
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aaron Clarke
|
|
2:31
|
|
+2
|
Malik Jefferson made hook shot, assist by Damian Chong Qui
|
30-27
|
2:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malik Jefferson
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:12
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Anosike made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-28
|
1:46
|
|
+2
|
Nana Opoku made jump shot, assist by Omar Habwe
|
32-28
|
1:28
|
|
|
Aaron Clarke missed layup
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aaron Clarke
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Kinnon LaRose missed layup
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Jare'l Spellman missed layup
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike missed layup, blocked by Nana Opoku
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Leftwich
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Brandon Leftwich missed layup
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Omar Habwe
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike missed layup
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike missed layup
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Damian Chong Qui
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mount St. Mary's
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chaylyn Martin
|
|
4.0
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Gibbs made 1st of 3 free throws
|
33-28
|
4.0
|
|
|
Jalen Gibbs missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin
|