19:46
Bad pass turnover on Dante Treacy, stolen by Unique McLean
19:30
Unique McLean missed layup
19:28
Offensive rebound by Chauncey Hawkins
19:09
Yaradyah Evans missed jump shot, blocked by AJ Bramah
19:07
Offensive rebound by St. Francis (N.Y.)
19:05
Shot clock violation turnover on St. Francis (N.Y.)
18:52
Shooting foul on Deniz Celen
18:52
+1
Yannis Mendy made 1st of 2 free throws
27-33
18:52
Yannis Mendy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
18:52
Defensive rebound by Yaradyah Evans
18:29
Lost ball turnover on Chauncey Hawkins, stolen by Dante Treacy
18:21
Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:19
Offensive rebound by Josh Williams
18:10
Yannis Mendy missed layup
18:08
Defensive rebound by Rob Higgins
18:01
Offensive foul on Rob Higgins
18:01
Turnover on Rob Higgins
17:50
Bad pass turnover on Yannis Mendy, stolen by Deniz Celen
17:39
+2
Unique McLean made layup
29-33
17:18
AJ Bramah missed jump shot
17:16
Offensive rebound by Yannis Mendy
17:05
+2
Yannis Mendy made layup
29-35
16:59
Deniz Celen missed hook shot, blocked by Yannis Mendy
16:57
Offensive rebound by Deniz Celen
16:50
Deniz Celen missed layup
16:48
Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah
16:43
Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:41
Offensive rebound by Josh Williams
16:37
Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:35
Defensive rebound by Yaradyah Evans
16:23
Unique McLean missed layup
16:21
Offensive rebound by Unique McLean
16:17
+2
Unique McLean made layup
31-35
16:07
Personal foul on Rob Higgins
15:55
+2
AJ Bramah made layup, assist by Jon Williams
31-37
15:34
Chauncey Hawkins missed jump shot
15:32
Offensive rebound by Larry Moreno
15:28
Larry Moreno missed layup
15:26
Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah
15:18
Bad pass turnover on Josh Williams, stolen by Yaradyah Evans
15:12
+2
Yaradyah Evans made layup
33-37
14:54
+2
AJ Bramah made layup, assist by Charles Bain
33-39
14:38
Personal foul on Dante Treacy
14:38
Commercial timeout called
14:30
Shooting foul on Jalen Hawkins
14:30
+1
Chauncey Hawkins made 1st of 2 free throws
34-39
14:30
Chauncey Hawkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
14:30
Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah
14:14
Sayveon McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:12
Defensive rebound by Christian Rohlehr
13:52
+2
Larry Moreno made layup
36-39
13:33
+2
Charles Bain made layup, assist by Jalen Hawkins
36-41
13:21
Unique McLean missed layup
13:19
Defensive rebound by Charles Bain
13:09
Charles Bain missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:07
Defensive rebound by Larry Moreno
12:55
Personal foul on Jalen Hawkins
12:45
Bad pass turnover on Christian Rohlehr
12:45
Sayveon McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:43
Defensive rebound by Chauncey Hawkins
12:28
Chauncey Hawkins missed jump shot
12:26
Offensive rebound by St. Francis (N.Y.)
12:26
Personal foul on Charles Bain
12:25
Personal foul on Yannis Mendy
12:23
+2
Unique McLean made hook shot, assist by Chauncey Hawkins
38-41
12:07
Bad pass turnover on Sayveon McEwen, stolen by Unique McLean
12:02
+2
Chauncey Hawkins made layup, assist by Unique McLean
40-41
11:40
Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:38
Defensive rebound by Yaradyah Evans
11:14
Deniz Celen missed hook shot
11:12
Defensive rebound by Robert Morris
11:11
Commercial timeout called
11:01
Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:59
Defensive rebound by Unique McLean
10:42
+2
Chauncey Hawkins made layup
42-41
10:09
+2
AJ Bramah made jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy
42-43
9:47
+3
Deniz Celen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chauncey Hawkins
45-43
9:31
Dante Treacy missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:29
Defensive rebound by Deniz Celen
9:09
Chauncey Hawkins missed layup
9:07
Defensive rebound by Yannis Mendy
9:02
Bad pass turnover on AJ Bramah, stolen by Stevan Krtinic
8:55
Lost ball turnover on Unique McLean, stolen by Jon Williams
8:46
Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:44
Offensive rebound by AJ Bramah
8:30
AJ Bramah missed layup
8:28
Defensive rebound by Stevan Krtinic
8:16
Personal foul on Yannis Mendy
8:07
Unique McLean missed jump shot
8:05
Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah
7:55
Personal foul on Yaradyah Evans
7:55
Commercial timeout called
7:41
Bad pass turnover on Jon Williams, stolen by Deniz Celen
7:22
+2
Chauncey Hawkins made jump shot
47-43
6:56
Shooting foul on Unique McLean
6:56
+1
AJ Bramah made 1st of 2 free throws
47-44
6:56
+1
AJ Bramah made 2nd of 2 free throws
47-45
6:30
+2
Deniz Celen made hook shot
49-45
6:18
+3
Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Williams
49-48
5:54
Chauncey Hawkins missed jump shot
5:52
Offensive rebound by Rob Higgins
5:47
Chauncey Hawkins missed layup
5:45
Defensive rebound by Charles Bain
5:30
+2
AJ Bramah made layup, assist by Jon Williams
49-50
5:22
30-second timeout called
5:22
Commercial timeout called
5:07
Rob Higgins missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:05
Offensive rebound by Unique McLean
5:01
Unique McLean missed dunk
4:59
Defensive rebound by Jon Williams
4:42
+2
Charles Bain made layup, assist by Josh Williams
49-52
4:22
Bad pass turnover on Chauncey Hawkins
4:13
Charles Bain missed layup, blocked by Unique McLean
4:11
Defensive rebound by Rob Higgins
4:04
Yaradyah Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:02
Defensive rebound by Josh Williams
3:40
Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:38
Defensive rebound by Deniz Celen
3:06
Shooting foul on Jon Williams
3:06
Commercial timeout called
3:06
+1
Unique McLean made 1st of 2 free throws
50-52
3:06
+1
Unique McLean made 2nd of 2 free throws
51-52
2:56
+2
AJ Bramah made jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy
51-54
2:25
Deniz Celen missed layup, blocked by Charles Bain
2:23
Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah
2:15
30-second timeout called
2:06
+2
AJ Bramah made dunk, assist by Yannis Mendy
51-56
1:47
Lost ball turnover on Rob Higgins, stolen by Dante Treacy
1:24
Dante Treacy missed jump shot
1:22
Offensive rebound by Yannis Mendy
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Deniz Celen
|
|
1:21
|
|
+1
|
Yannis Mendy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-57
|
1:21
|
|
+1
|
Yannis Mendy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
51-58
|
1:16
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Williams
|
|
57.0
|
|
+1
|
Chauncey Hawkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
52-58
|
57.0
|
|
+1
|
Chauncey Hawkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
53-58
|
54.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jon Williams
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Williams
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Larry Moreno missed free throw
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Williams
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Larry Moreno
|
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Josh Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
53-59
|
48.0
|
|
|
Josh Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rob Higgins
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dante Treacy