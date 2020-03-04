STFRAN
No. 1 seed Robert Morris fends off St. Francis (BKN) 59-58

  • Mar 04, 2020

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) AJ Bramah scored 22 points with eight rebounds and top seed Robert Morris blunted St. Francis' (BKN) upset bid with a 59-58 win on Wednesday night in a Northeast Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

After Chauncey Hawkins' 3-pointer brought the Terriers within 59-58 with 17 second left, St. Francis fouled Jon Williams who missed the front end of a one-and-one. But Larry Moreno missed a jumper for the Terriers to end it.

Yannis Mendey made two foul shots with 79 seconds left to give Robert Morris a 58-51 lead. Hawkins then made four free throws in a 15-second span before sinking his 3. St. Francis entered the tournament as the eighth and final seed.

Josh Williams scored 11 for the Colonials. Robert Morris (18-14) advanced to play fourth-seeded Long Island on Saturday.

Hawkins led the Terriers with 23 points and Deniz Celen and Unique McLean each scored 10.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
STFRAN Terriers 27
ROBERT Colonials 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Robert Morris  
19:48 +2 Dante Treacy made layup 0-2
19:29   Personal foul on Yannis Mendy  
19:11   Unique McLean missed jump shot  
19:09   Offensive rebound by Yaradyah Evans  
18:50   Rob Higgins missed layup  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Deniz Celen  
18:48   Rob Higgins missed jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Dante Treacy  
18:30   AJ Bramah missed layup  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Deniz Celen  
18:14 +3 Deniz Celen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Unique McLean 3-2
17:54   Traveling violation turnover on AJ Bramah  
17:40   Bad pass turnover on Deniz Celen, stolen by Dante Treacy  
17:34   Personal foul on Rob Higgins  
17:31 +2 Josh Williams made jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy 3-4
17:06   Deniz Celen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Robert Morris  
16:48   Bad pass turnover on Josh Williams, stolen by Yaradyah Evans  
16:40   Lost ball turnover on Chauncey Hawkins, stolen by Dante Treacy  
16:38   Bad pass turnover on Dante Treacy  
16:20 +3 Yaradyah Evans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deniz Celen 6-4
16:01   Dante Treacy missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Chauncey Hawkins  
15:43   Lost ball turnover on Chauncey Hawkins, stolen by Dante Treacy  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:25 +2 AJ Bramah made layup, assist by Dante Treacy 6-6
15:01   Offensive foul on Unique McLean  
15:01   Turnover on Unique McLean  
14:41   Sayveon McEwen missed layup, blocked by Yaradyah Evans  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Robert Morris  
14:32   Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Yaradyah Evans  
14:23   Lost ball turnover on Chauncey Hawkins, stolen by AJ Bramah  
14:14 +3 Sayveon McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Bramah 6-9
13:37   Shot clock violation turnover on St. Francis (N.Y.)  
13:25   Personal foul on Unique McLean  
13:17   Sayveon McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hawkins  
13:08   Charles Bain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Larry Moreno  
12:51   Traveling violation turnover on Yaradyah Evans  
12:27   Jon Williams missed jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Larry Moreno  
12:13   Chauncey Hawkins missed jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Charles Bain  
12:10   Personal foul on Milija Cosic  
11:55   Bad pass turnover on Sayveon McEwen  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:35   Milija Cosic missed layup  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Charles Bain  
11:23 +3 Charles Bain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Williams 6-12
11:06   Personal foul on Jon Williams  
10:57   Bad pass turnover on Milija Cosic, stolen by Josh Williams  
10:41 +2 Yannis Mendy made jump shot, assist by Jon Williams 6-14
10:15 +3 Larry Moreno made 3-pt. jump shot 9-14
10:00 +2 Yannis Mendy made layup, assist by Jalen Hawkins 9-16
9:46   Offensive foul on Christian Rohlehr  
9:46   Turnover on Christian Rohlehr  
9:30   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Hawkins, stolen by Deniz Celen  
9:09 +2 Deniz Celen made hook shot 11-16
8:52 +2 Dante Treacy made jump shot 11-18
8:28   Jumpball received by St. Francis (N.Y.)  
8:18   Shot clock violation turnover on St. Francis (N.Y.)  
7:56 +3 Dante Treacy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Hawkins 11-21
7:27   Larry Moreno missed layup, blocked by AJ Bramah  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Josh Williams  
7:17   Dante Treacy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Offensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
7:10   Jalen Hawkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Deniz Celen  
6:55   Larry Moreno missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hawkins  
6:40   Lost ball turnover on Dante Treacy, stolen by Rob Higgins  
6:34   Personal foul on Dante Treacy  
6:34   Commercial timeout called  
6:19   Yaradyah Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Rob Higgins  
6:12 +2 Rob Higgins made layup 13-21
5:50 +2 Josh Williams made jump shot 13-23
5:27   Lost ball turnover on Yaradyah Evans, stolen by Sayveon McEwen  
5:22   Shooting foul on Deniz Celen  
5:22 +1 AJ Bramah made 1st of 2 free throws 13-24
5:22 +1 AJ Bramah made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-25
5:07 +2 Chauncey Hawkins made jump shot 15-25
4:52   AJ Bramah missed layup  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Chauncey Hawkins  
4:38   Offensive foul on Yaradyah Evans  
4:38   Turnover on Yaradyah Evans  
4:25   Yannis Mendy missed layup  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Christian Rohlehr  
4:15   Chauncey Hawkins missed jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
4:03 +2 AJ Bramah made layup, assist by Jon Williams 15-27
3:58   30-second timeout called  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:44   Bad pass turnover on Deniz Celen  
3:34 +2 AJ Bramah made dunk, assist by Josh Williams 15-29
3:14   Bad pass turnover on Rob Higgins, stolen by Jon Williams  
3:11   Double dribble turnover on AJ Bramah  
2:58 +2 Unique McLean made layup 17-29
2:44   Jalen Hawkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Deniz Celen  
2:09   Shot clock violation turnover on St. Francis (N.Y.)  
1:51   Jon Williams missed jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Unique McLean  
1:45   Shooting foul on Jalen Hawkins  
1:45 +1 Chauncey Hawkins made 1st of 2 free throws 18-29
1:45 +1 Chauncey Hawkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-29
1:32   Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Unique McLean  
1:20 +3 Larry Moreno made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deniz Celen 22-29
57.0   Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Milija Cosic  
45.0   Personal foul on Josh Williams  
38.0 +2 Chauncey Hawkins made jump shot 24-29
8.0 +3 Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yannis Mendy 24-32
1.0 +3 Chauncey Hawkins made 3-pt. jump shot 27-32
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STFRAN Terriers 31
ROBERT Colonials 27

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Bad pass turnover on Dante Treacy, stolen by Unique McLean  
19:30   Unique McLean missed layup  
19:28   Offensive rebound by Chauncey Hawkins  
19:09   Yaradyah Evans missed jump shot, blocked by AJ Bramah  
19:07   Offensive rebound by St. Francis (N.Y.)  
19:05   Shot clock violation turnover on St. Francis (N.Y.)  
18:52   Shooting foul on Deniz Celen  
18:52 +1 Yannis Mendy made 1st of 2 free throws 27-33
18:52   Yannis Mendy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Yaradyah Evans  
18:29   Lost ball turnover on Chauncey Hawkins, stolen by Dante Treacy  
18:21   Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Offensive rebound by Josh Williams  
18:10   Yannis Mendy missed layup  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Rob Higgins  
18:01   Offensive foul on Rob Higgins  
18:01   Turnover on Rob Higgins  
17:50   Bad pass turnover on Yannis Mendy, stolen by Deniz Celen  
17:39 +2 Unique McLean made layup 29-33
17:18   AJ Bramah missed jump shot  
17:16   Offensive rebound by Yannis Mendy  
17:05 +2 Yannis Mendy made layup 29-35
16:59   Deniz Celen missed hook shot, blocked by Yannis Mendy  
16:57   Offensive rebound by Deniz Celen  
16:50   Deniz Celen missed layup  
16:48   Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
16:43   Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Josh Williams  
16:37   Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Yaradyah Evans  
16:23   Unique McLean missed layup  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Unique McLean  
16:17 +2 Unique McLean made layup 31-35
16:07   Personal foul on Rob Higgins  
15:55 +2 AJ Bramah made layup, assist by Jon Williams 31-37
15:34   Chauncey Hawkins missed jump shot  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Larry Moreno  
15:28   Larry Moreno missed layup  
15:26   Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
15:18   Bad pass turnover on Josh Williams, stolen by Yaradyah Evans  
15:12 +2 Yaradyah Evans made layup 33-37
14:54 +2 AJ Bramah made layup, assist by Charles Bain 33-39
14:38   Personal foul on Dante Treacy  
14:38   Commercial timeout called  
14:30   Shooting foul on Jalen Hawkins  
14:30 +1 Chauncey Hawkins made 1st of 2 free throws 34-39
14:30   Chauncey Hawkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:30   Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
14:14   Sayveon McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Christian Rohlehr  
13:52 +2 Larry Moreno made layup 36-39
13:33 +2 Charles Bain made layup, assist by Jalen Hawkins 36-41
13:21   Unique McLean missed layup  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Charles Bain  
13:09   Charles Bain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Larry Moreno  
12:55   Personal foul on Jalen Hawkins  
12:45   Bad pass turnover on Christian Rohlehr  
12:45   Sayveon McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Chauncey Hawkins  
12:28   Chauncey Hawkins missed jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by St. Francis (N.Y.)  
12:26   Personal foul on Charles Bain  
12:25   Personal foul on Yannis Mendy  
12:23 +2 Unique McLean made hook shot, assist by Chauncey Hawkins 38-41
12:07   Bad pass turnover on Sayveon McEwen, stolen by Unique McLean  
12:02 +2 Chauncey Hawkins made layup, assist by Unique McLean 40-41
11:40   Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Yaradyah Evans  
11:14   Deniz Celen missed hook shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Robert Morris  
11:11   Commercial timeout called  
11:01   Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Unique McLean  
10:42 +2 Chauncey Hawkins made layup 42-41
10:09 +2 AJ Bramah made jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy 42-43
9:47 +3 Deniz Celen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chauncey Hawkins 45-43
9:31   Dante Treacy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Deniz Celen  
9:09   Chauncey Hawkins missed layup  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Yannis Mendy  
9:02   Bad pass turnover on AJ Bramah, stolen by Stevan Krtinic  
8:55   Lost ball turnover on Unique McLean, stolen by Jon Williams  
8:46   Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
8:30   AJ Bramah missed layup  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Stevan Krtinic  
8:16   Personal foul on Yannis Mendy  
8:07   Unique McLean missed jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
7:55   Personal foul on Yaradyah Evans  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Jon Williams, stolen by Deniz Celen  
7:22 +2 Chauncey Hawkins made jump shot 47-43
6:56   Shooting foul on Unique McLean  
6:56 +1 AJ Bramah made 1st of 2 free throws 47-44
6:56 +1 AJ Bramah made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-45
6:30 +2 Deniz Celen made hook shot 49-45
6:18 +3 Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Williams 49-48
5:54   Chauncey Hawkins missed jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Rob Higgins  
5:47   Chauncey Hawkins missed layup  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Charles Bain  
5:30 +2 AJ Bramah made layup, assist by Jon Williams 49-50
5:22   30-second timeout called  
5:22   Commercial timeout called  
5:07   Rob Higgins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Offensive rebound by Unique McLean  
5:01   Unique McLean missed dunk  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Jon Williams  
4:42 +2 Charles Bain made layup, assist by Josh Williams 49-52
4:22   Bad pass turnover on Chauncey Hawkins  
4:13   Charles Bain missed layup, blocked by Unique McLean  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Rob Higgins  
4:04   Yaradyah Evans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Josh Williams  
3:40   Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Deniz Celen  
3:06   Shooting foul on Jon Williams  
3:06   Commercial timeout called  
3:06 +1 Unique McLean made 1st of 2 free throws 50-52
3:06 +1 Unique McLean made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-52
2:56 +2 AJ Bramah made jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy 51-54
2:25   Deniz Celen missed layup, blocked by Charles Bain  
2:23   Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
2:15   30-second timeout called  
2:06 +2 AJ Bramah made dunk, assist by Yannis Mendy 51-56
1:47   Lost ball turnover on Rob Higgins, stolen by Dante Treacy  
1:24   Dante Treacy missed jump shot  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Yannis Mendy  
1:21   Shooting foul on Deniz Celen  
1:21 +1 Yannis Mendy made 1st of 2 free throws 51-57
1:21 +1 Yannis Mendy made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-58
1:16   30-second timeout called  
57.0   Shooting foul on Josh Williams  
57.0 +1 Chauncey Hawkins made 1st of 2 free throws 52-58
57.0 +1 Chauncey Hawkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-58
54.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jon Williams  
49.0   Personal foul on Josh Williams  
49.0   Larry Moreno missed free throw  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Josh Williams  
48.0   Personal foul on Larry Moreno  
48.0 +1 Josh Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 53-59
48.0   Josh Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Rob Higgins  
41.0   Shooting foul on Dante Treacy