19:47
+2
David Beatty made driving layup, assist by Saul Phiri
31-26
19:29
+2
Sean East II made driving layup, assist by Carl Pierre
33-26
19:29
Shooting foul on David Beatty
19:29
+1
Sean East II made free throw
34-26
19:00
+3
Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Beatty
34-29
18:48
Samba Diallo missed layup, blocked by Jared Kimbrough
18:47
Offensive rebound by Massachusetts
18:43
Shooting foul on Jared Kimbrough
18:43
Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws
18:43
+1
Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-29
18:36
Bad pass turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Preston Santos
18:29
+2
Preston Santos made driving dunk
37-29
18:25
Personal foul on Samba Diallo
18:07
+2
Jared Kimbrough made hook shot
37-31
17:55
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:53
Defensive rebound by La Salle
17:45
David Beatty missed jump shot
17:43
Offensive rebound by La Salle
17:32
Christian Ray missed jump shot
17:30
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
17:12
Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by David Beatty
16:56
Sherif Kenney missed jump shot
16:53
Defensive rebound by Massachusetts
16:40
+2
Carl Pierre made jump shot
39-31
16:29
Christian Ray missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Mitchell
16:27
Offensive rebound by La Salle
16:21
Jared Kimbrough missed dunk
16:21
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
16:21
Shooting foul on Sean East II
16:21
Christian Ray missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:21
+1
Christian Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws
39-32
15:59
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
15:57
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
15:51
Sherif Kenney missed layup
15:49
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
15:39
Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:37
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
15:29
Shooting foul on Preston Santos
15:29
Commercial timeout called
15:29
+1
Saul Phiri made 1st of 2 free throws
39-33
15:29
+1
Saul Phiri made 2nd of 2 free throws
39-34
15:19
Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:17
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
15:10
Lost ball turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Carl Pierre
15:03
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:01
Defensive rebound by La Salle
14:45
Sherif Kenney missed layup
14:43
Offensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
14:42
+2
Sherif Kenney made dunk
39-36
14:24
+2
Tre Mitchell made driving layup
41-36
14:13
Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:11
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
14:00
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
13:58
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
13:44
Bad pass turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Sean East II
13:42
+2
Sean East II made driving layup
43-36
13:42
Shooting foul on Sherif Kenney
13:42
+1
Sean East II made free throw
44-36
13:11
+2
Ayinde Hikim made floating jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas
44-38
12:43
+2
Dibaji Walker made driving layup
46-38
12:26
+2
Christian Ray made layup, assist by David Beatty
46-40
11:58
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:56
Offensive rebound by Preston Santos
11:49
Preston Santos missed jump shot
11:47
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
11:33
Personal foul on Preston Santos
11:33
Commercial timeout called
11:22
Bad pass turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Kolton Mitchell
10:52
Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:50
Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim
10:40
Flagrant foul on Dibaji Walker
10:40
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Dibaji Walker
10:40
Official timeout called
10:40
Isiah Deas missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:40
Isiah Deas missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:40
+1
Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-41
10:40
+1
Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-41
10:39
Personal foul on Samba Diallo
10:39
+1
Isiah Deas made 1st of 2 free throws
46-42
10:39
+1
Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-43
10:33
Personal foul on David Beatty
10:18
Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim
10:02
+2
Sean East II made driving layup, assist by Carl Pierre
48-43
9:50
Out of bounds turnover on David Beatty
9:26
+3
Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
51-43
9:18
Commercial timeout called
9:18
Commercial timeout called
9:01
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:59
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
8:37
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:35
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
8:19
+2
Christian Ray made layup, assist by David Beatty
51-45
7:46
+3
Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell
54-45
7:22
+2
Jared Kimbrough made hook shot, assist by David Beatty
54-47
6:59
+2
Tre Mitchell made finger-roll layup, assist by Sean East II
56-47
6:41
Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell
6:41
Commercial timeout called
6:41
Jared Kimbrough missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:41
Jared Kimbrough missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:41
Jared Kimbrough missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:41
Offensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
6:36
Sherif Kenney missed layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell
6:34
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
6:07
+3
Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
59-47
5:49
+3
David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney
59-50
5:42
Personal foul on Sherif Kenney
5:25
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:23
Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
5:09
+2
David Beatty made driving layup
59-52
4:42
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:39
Offensive rebound by Massachusetts
4:23
+2
Tre Mitchell made driving layup
61-52
4:23
+2
Tre Mitchell made driving layup
61-52
4:23
Shooting foul on Jared Kimbrough
4:23
+1
Tre Mitchell made free throw
62-52
4:05
+3
David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot
62-55
3:53
Lost ball turnover on Keon Clergeot, stolen by Saul Phiri
3:47
Official timeout called
3:47
Commercial timeout called
3:42
Personal foul on Keon Clergeot
3:42
+1
David Beatty made 1st of 2 free throws
62-56
3:42
+1
David Beatty made 2nd of 2 free throws
62-57
3:40
Traveling violation turnover on Tre Mitchell
3:33
Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:31
Defensive rebound by Massachusetts
3:22
Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Saul Phiri
3:02
Sherif Kenney missed jump shot
|
3:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sherif Kenney
|
|
2:57
|
|
+1
|
Sean East II made 1st of 2 free throws
|
63-57
|
2:57
|
|
+1
|
Sean East II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
64-57
|
2:49
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed layup
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough
|
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
Jared Kimbrough made dunk
|
64-59
|
2:17
|
|
+3
|
Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
|
67-59
|
1:49
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Christian Ray
|
|
1:49
|