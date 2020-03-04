UMASS
Mitchell scores 24 to lift UMass past La Salle 75-64

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Tre Mitchell had 24 points as UMass defeated La Salle 75-64 on Wednesday night.

Sean East II had 18 points and eight assists for UMass (14-16, 8-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Preston Santos added 13 points and three blocks.

David Beatty scored a career-high 20 points and had six assists for the Explorers (14-15, 5-12). Saul Phiri added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jared Kimbrough had 10 points.

The Minutemen improve to 2-0 against the Explorers this season. UMass defeated La Salle 77-69 on Jan. 8. UMass finishes out the regular season against Rhode Island at home on Saturday. La Salle finishes out the regular season against Saint Joseph's on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
UMASS Minutemen 31
LSALLE Explorers 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by La Salle  
19:48   Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim  
19:37   Lost ball turnover on Preston Santos, stolen by David Beatty  
19:29 +2 Christian Ray made layup, assist by David Beatty 0-2
19:19 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 3-2
19:02   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
18:48 +3 Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 6-2
18:36   Lost ball turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Sean East II  
18:26   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Saul Phiri  
18:17   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
18:00   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Christian Ray  
17:42   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
17:26   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
17:20 +2 Jared Kimbrough made hook shot 6-4
16:57   3-second violation turnover on Samba Diallo  
16:28   Christian Ray missed layup, blocked by Preston Santos  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Christian Ray  
16:12   30-second timeout called  
16:12   Commercial timeout called  
16:02 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Ray 6-7
15:41   Personal foul on Jared Kimbrough  
15:27 +3 Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell 9-7
14:55 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot 9-10
14:26   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
14:01   Lost ball turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Sean East II  
13:57   Shooting foul on Christian Ray  
13:57 +1 Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 10-10
13:57 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-10
13:41   Shooting foul on Kolton Mitchell  
13:41 +1 David Beatty made 1st of 2 free throws 11-11
13:41 +1 David Beatty made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-12
13:22 +3 Keon Clergeot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell 14-12
13:22   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
13:22 +1 Keon Clergeot made free throw 15-12
12:58   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
12:48   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
12:38   Ayinde Hikim missed layup, blocked by Preston Santos  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
12:30   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
12:25   Bad pass turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Dibaji Walker  
12:23   Dibaji Walker missed layup  
12:21   Offensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
12:04 +2 Preston Santos made driving layup, assist by Samba Diallo 17-12
11:35   Lost ball turnover on Jared Kimbrough, stolen by Dibaji Walker  
11:35   Commercial timeout called  
11:22   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
11:10   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
11:10   Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:10 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-13
10:47   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
10:33   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
10:20 +2 Ayinde Hikim made driving layup 17-15
10:05 +2 Kolton Mitchell made floating jump shot 19-15
9:35   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
9:28   David Beatty missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
8:59 +2 Tre Mitchell made floating jump shot, assist by Kolton Mitchell 21-15
8:31 +2 Ayinde Hikim made driving layup, assist by Jared Kimbrough 21-17
8:08   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
8:05   Personal foul on Dibaji Walker  
7:41   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
7:31   Tre Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Christian Ray  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
7:24   Traveling violation turnover on Saul Phiri  
7:24   Commercial timeout called  
7:04   Bad pass turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by David Beatty  
6:59   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
6:59 +1 Sherif Kenney made 1st of 2 free throws 21-18
6:59 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-19
6:33 +3 Sean East II made 3-pt. jump shot 24-19
6:08   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
5:45 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Sean East II 26-19
5:40   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
5:36   Ayinde Hikim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
5:13   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by David Beatty  
5:06   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
4:36   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
4:29   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
4:11 +3 Keon Clergeot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 29-19
3:41   David Beatty missed jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
3:24   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
3:04   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Saul Phiri  
2:38   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
2:28   30-second timeout called  
2:28   Commercial timeout called  
2:12   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
1:58   Isiah Deas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
1:34   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
1:28   Offensive foul on Isiah Deas  
1:28   Turnover on Isiah Deas  
1:11   Dibaji Walker missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
51.0 +3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Beatty 29-22
35.0   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Jared Kimbrough  
28.0 +2 Jared Kimbrough made dunk, assist by Christian Ray 29-24
4.0   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
1.0 +2 Tre Mitchell made dunk 31-24

2nd Half
UMASS Minutemen 44
LSALLE Explorers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 David Beatty made driving layup, assist by Saul Phiri 31-26
19:29 +2 Sean East II made driving layup, assist by Carl Pierre 33-26
19:29   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
19:29 +1 Sean East II made free throw 34-26
19:00 +3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Beatty 34-29
18:48   Samba Diallo missed layup, blocked by Jared Kimbrough  
18:47   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
18:43   Shooting foul on Jared Kimbrough  
18:43   Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:43 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-29
18:36   Bad pass turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Preston Santos  
18:29 +2 Preston Santos made driving dunk 37-29
18:25   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
18:07 +2 Jared Kimbrough made hook shot 37-31
17:55   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
17:45   David Beatty missed jump shot  
17:43   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
17:32   Christian Ray missed jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
17:12   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by David Beatty  
16:56   Sherif Kenney missed jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
16:40 +2 Carl Pierre made jump shot 39-31
16:29   Christian Ray missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Mitchell  
16:27   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
16:21   Jared Kimbrough missed dunk  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
16:21   Shooting foul on Sean East II  
16:21   Christian Ray missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:21 +1 Christian Ray made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-32
15:59   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
15:51   Sherif Kenney missed layup  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
15:39   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
15:29   Shooting foul on Preston Santos  
15:29   Commercial timeout called  
15:29 +1 Saul Phiri made 1st of 2 free throws 39-33
15:29 +1 Saul Phiri made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-34
15:19   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
15:10   Lost ball turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Carl Pierre  
15:03   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
14:45   Sherif Kenney missed layup  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
14:42 +2 Sherif Kenney made dunk 39-36
14:24 +2 Tre Mitchell made driving layup 41-36
14:13   Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
14:00   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
13:44   Bad pass turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Sean East II  
13:42 +2 Sean East II made driving layup 43-36
13:42   Shooting foul on Sherif Kenney  
13:42 +1 Sean East II made free throw 44-36
13:11 +2 Ayinde Hikim made floating jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas 44-38
12:43 +2 Dibaji Walker made driving layup 46-38
12:26 +2 Christian Ray made layup, assist by David Beatty 46-40
11:58   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Preston Santos  
11:49   Preston Santos missed jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
11:33   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:22   Bad pass turnover on David Beatty, stolen by Kolton Mitchell  
10:52   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
10:40   Flagrant foul on Dibaji Walker  
10:40   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Dibaji Walker  
10:40   Official timeout called  
10:40   Isiah Deas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:40 +1 Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-41
10:39   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
10:39 +1 Isiah Deas made 1st of 2 free throws 46-42
10:39 +1 Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-43
10:33   Personal foul on David Beatty  
10:18   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
10:02 +2 Sean East II made driving layup, assist by Carl Pierre 48-43
9:50   Out of bounds turnover on David Beatty  
9:26 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 51-43
9:18   Commercial timeout called  
9:18   Commercial timeout called  
9:01   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
8:37   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
8:19 +2 Christian Ray made layup, assist by David Beatty 51-45
7:46 +3 Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell 54-45
7:22 +2 Jared Kimbrough made hook shot, assist by David Beatty 54-47
6:59 +2 Tre Mitchell made finger-roll layup, assist by Sean East II 56-47
6:41   Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell  
6:41   Commercial timeout called  
6:41   Jared Kimbrough missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:41   Jared Kimbrough missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
6:36   Sherif Kenney missed layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
6:07 +3 Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 59-47
5:49 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney 59-50
5:42   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
5:25   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
5:09 +2 David Beatty made driving layup 59-52
4:42   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
4:23 +2 Tre Mitchell made driving layup 61-52
4:23   Shooting foul on Jared Kimbrough  
4:23 +1 Tre Mitchell made free throw 62-52
4:05 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot 62-55
3:53   Lost ball turnover on Keon Clergeot, stolen by Saul Phiri  
3:47   Official timeout called  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:42   Personal foul on Keon Clergeot  
3:42 +1 David Beatty made 1st of 2 free throws 62-56
3:42 +1 David Beatty made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-57
3:40   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Mitchell  
3:33   Christian Ray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
3:22   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Saul Phiri  
3:02   Sherif Kenney missed jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
2:57   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
2:57 +1 Sean East II made 1st of 2 free throws 63-57
2:57 +1 Sean East II made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-57
2:49   Ayinde Hikim missed layup  
2:47   Offensive rebound by Jared Kimbrough  
2:47 +2 Jared Kimbrough made dunk 64-59
2:17 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 67-59
1:49   Offensive foul on Christian Ray  
