20:00
Jumpball received by Austin Peay
19:55
Jordyn Adams missed layup
19:53
Offensive rebound by Antwuan Butler
19:28
+2
Antwuan Butler made jump shot, assist by Terry Taylor
0-2
19:13
Offensive foul on Josiah Wallace
19:13
Turnover on Josiah Wallace
18:55
Antwuan Butler missed jump shot
18:53
Defensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock
18:27
Shareef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:25
Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev
18:15
Terry Taylor missed jump shot
18:13
Defensive rebound by Mack Smith
18:01
Kashawn Charles missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:59
Defensive rebound by Austin Peay
17:40
Jordyn Adams missed jump shot
17:38
Defensive rebound by George Dixon
17:28
George Dixon missed hook shot
17:26
Offensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock
17:26
Jumpball received by Eastern Illinois
17:13
Jordan Skipper-Brown missed hook shot
17:11
Offensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown
17:07
Josiah Wallace missed jump shot
17:05
Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev
16:57
+2
Terry Taylor made layup, assist by Jordyn Adams
0-4
16:39
Kashawn Charles missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:37
Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor
16:30
Personal foul on Kashawn Charles
16:23
+2
Terry Taylor made hook shot, assist by Antwuan Butler
0-6
16:08
Personal foul on Terry Taylor
16:06
Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:04
Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev
15:58
+2
Antwuan Butler made layup
0-8
15:58
30-second timeout called
15:58
Commercial timeout called
15:37
George Dixon missed layup
15:35
Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor
15:14
+2
Eli Abaev made layup, assist by Jordyn Adams
0-10
14:55
Shareef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:53
Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev
14:42
+2
Jordyn Adams made jump shot
0-12
14:23
Bad pass turnover on Josiah Wallace, stolen by Eli Abaev
14:14
+2
Jordyn Adams made layup, assist by Alec Woodard
0-14
14:14
Shooting foul on Jordan Skipper-Brown
14:14
+1
Jordyn Adams made free throw
0-15
14:01
Lost ball turnover on Marvin Johnson, stolen by Carlos Paez
13:56
+2
Matheus Silveira made dunk, assist by Jordyn Adams
0-17
13:40
Personal foul on Carlos Paez
13:35
George Dixon missed layup
13:33
Defensive rebound by Matheus Silveira
13:19
Lost ball turnover on Matheus Silveira, stolen by Shareef Smith
13:14
+2
Shareef Smith made layup
2-17
12:57
3-second violation turnover on Matheus Silveira
12:30
Marvin Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:28
Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor
12:22
+2
Jordyn Adams made layup
2-19
12:22
Shooting foul on Shareef Smith
12:22
+1
Jordyn Adams made free throw
2-20
12:11
+2
Josiah Wallace made jump shot
4-20
12:03
+2
Eli Abaev made layup, assist by Carlos Paez
4-22
11:47
Josiah Wallace missed jump shot
11:45
Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev
11:36
+3
Terry Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carlos Paez
4-25
11:35
30-second timeout called
11:35
Commercial timeout called
11:10
Kashawn Charles missed jump shot
11:08
Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor
10:47
Carlos Paez missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:45
Defensive rebound by George Dixon
10:26
Personal foul on Austin Peay
10:11
+2
George Dixon made layup
6-25
10:00
Offensive foul on Carlos Paez
10:00
Turnover on Carlos Paez
9:42
Lost ball turnover on JaQualis Matlock, stolen by Alec Woodard
9:42
Shooting foul on JaQualis Matlock
9:39
+1
Alec Woodard made 1st of 2 free throws
6-26
9:39
+1
Alec Woodard made 2nd of 2 free throws
6-27
9:18
Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:16
Offensive rebound by Josiah Wallace
9:11
Josiah Wallace missed jump shot
9:09
Offensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock
9:04
JaQualis Matlock missed jump shot
9:02
Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev
8:56
+2
Alec Woodard made jump shot, assist by Eli Abaev
6-29
8:32
+2
Mack Smith made jump shot
8-29
8:09
Offensive foul on Eli Abaev
8:09
Turnover on Eli Abaev
|
8:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alec Woodard
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Marvin Johnson
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Turnover on Marvin Johnson
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Jordyn Adams missed jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown
|
|
7:17
|
|
+2
|
Mack Smith made jump shot, assist by JaQualis Matlock
|
10-29
|
6:48
|
|
|
Antwuan Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Johnson
|
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown made jump shot, assist by Shareef Smith
|
12-29
|
6:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on JaQualis Matlock
|
|
6:15
|
|
+1
|
Alec Woodard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-30
|
6:15
|
|
|
Alec Woodard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josiah Wallace
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
George Dixon missed layup, blocked by Terry Taylor
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Peay
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Alec Woodard missed jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Dixon
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace missed layup
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Dixon
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eli Abaev
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
George Dixon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
George Dixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matheus Silveira
|
|
5:04
|
|
+2
|
Terry Taylor made jump shot, assist by Jordyn Adams
|
12-32
|
4:40
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace missed jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Terry Taylor missed hook shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eastern Illinois
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Marvin Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matheus Silveira
|
|
3:41
|
|
+3
|
Terry Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordyn Adams
|
12-35
|
3:13
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown made jump shot, assist by George Dixon
|
14-35
|
3:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alec Woodard
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown missed free throw
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Peay
|
|
3:04
|
|
+2
|
Austin Peay made layup, assist by Antwuan Butler
|
14-37
|
2:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Matheus Silveira
|
|
2:52
|
|
+1
|
George Dixon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-37
|
2:52
|
|
|
George Dixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordyn Adams
|
|
2:29
|
|
+2
|
Jordyn Adams made layup
|
15-39
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
George Dixon made layup
|
17-39
|
2:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Matheus Silveira
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
George Dixon missed free throw
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Austin Peay
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sita Conteh, stolen by Shareef Smith
|
|
1:26
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Skipper-Brown made layup, assist by Mack Smith
|
19-39
|
1:16
|
|
|
Jordyn Adams missed layup, blocked by Mack Smith
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Peay
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Austin Peay missed jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Dixon
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace missed jump shot
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
13.0
|
|
+3
|
Sam DeVault made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordyn Adams
|
19-42
|
3.0
|
|
|
Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|