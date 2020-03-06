EILL
PEAY

No Text

Austin Peay downs E. Illinois 76-65 at OVC tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Terry Taylor scored 12 of his 27 points in the first half and No. 3-seed Austin Peay beat No. 6-seed Eastern Illinois 76-65 in Thursday night's quarterfinal of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

The Governors (21-11) advance to Friday's semifinal against No. 2-seed Murray State (22-8).

Alec Woodard scored 11 points and Jordyn Adams scored 10 with seven assists for the Governors, who led 42-19 at halftime on 61% shooting with 13 points coming on fast breaks. Taylor had 12 rebounds and Eli Abaev had 10.

George Dixon scored 15 points with 12 rebounds for the Panthers (17-15), who shot 4 of 22 from long range 18%. Shareed Smith scored 12 points, Mack Smith and Josiah Wallace had 11 each and Jordan Skipper-Brown added 10.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
EILL Panthers 19
PEAY Governors 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Austin Peay  
19:55   Jordyn Adams missed layup  
19:53   Offensive rebound by Antwuan Butler  
19:28 +2 Antwuan Butler made jump shot, assist by Terry Taylor 0-2
19:13   Offensive foul on Josiah Wallace  
19:13   Turnover on Josiah Wallace  
18:55   Antwuan Butler missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock  
18:27   Shareef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev  
18:15   Terry Taylor missed jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Mack Smith  
18:01   Kashawn Charles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Austin Peay  
17:40   Jordyn Adams missed jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by George Dixon  
17:28   George Dixon missed hook shot  
17:26   Offensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock  
17:26   Jumpball received by Eastern Illinois  
17:13   Jordan Skipper-Brown missed hook shot  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown  
17:07   Josiah Wallace missed jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev  
16:57 +2 Terry Taylor made layup, assist by Jordyn Adams 0-4
16:39   Kashawn Charles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor  
16:30   Personal foul on Kashawn Charles  
16:23 +2 Terry Taylor made hook shot, assist by Antwuan Butler 0-6
16:08   Personal foul on Terry Taylor  
16:06   Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev  
15:58 +2 Antwuan Butler made layup 0-8
15:58   30-second timeout called  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   George Dixon missed layup  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor  
15:14 +2 Eli Abaev made layup, assist by Jordyn Adams 0-10
14:55   Shareef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev  
14:42 +2 Jordyn Adams made jump shot 0-12
14:23   Bad pass turnover on Josiah Wallace, stolen by Eli Abaev  
14:14 +2 Jordyn Adams made layup, assist by Alec Woodard 0-14
14:14   Shooting foul on Jordan Skipper-Brown  
14:14 +1 Jordyn Adams made free throw 0-15
14:01   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Johnson, stolen by Carlos Paez  
13:56 +2 Matheus Silveira made dunk, assist by Jordyn Adams 0-17
13:40   Personal foul on Carlos Paez  
13:35   George Dixon missed layup  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Matheus Silveira  
13:19   Lost ball turnover on Matheus Silveira, stolen by Shareef Smith  
13:14 +2 Shareef Smith made layup 2-17
12:57   3-second violation turnover on Matheus Silveira  
12:30   Marvin Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor  
12:22 +2 Jordyn Adams made layup 2-19
12:22   Shooting foul on Shareef Smith  
12:22 +1 Jordyn Adams made free throw 2-20
12:11 +2 Josiah Wallace made jump shot 4-20
12:03 +2 Eli Abaev made layup, assist by Carlos Paez 4-22
11:47   Josiah Wallace missed jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev  
11:36 +3 Terry Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carlos Paez 4-25
11:35   30-second timeout called  
11:35   Commercial timeout called  
11:10   Kashawn Charles missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor  
10:47   Carlos Paez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by George Dixon  
10:26   Personal foul on Austin Peay  
10:11 +2 George Dixon made layup 6-25
10:00   Offensive foul on Carlos Paez  
10:00   Turnover on Carlos Paez  
9:42   Lost ball turnover on JaQualis Matlock, stolen by Alec Woodard  
9:42   Shooting foul on JaQualis Matlock  
9:39 +1 Alec Woodard made 1st of 2 free throws 6-26
9:39 +1 Alec Woodard made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-27
9:18   Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Josiah Wallace  
9:11   Josiah Wallace missed jump shot  
9:09   Offensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock  
9:04   JaQualis Matlock missed jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev  
8:56 +2 Alec Woodard made jump shot, assist by Eli Abaev 6-29
8:32 +2 Mack Smith made jump shot 8-29
8:09   Offensive foul on Eli Abaev  
8:09   Turnover on Eli Abaev  
8:01   Personal foul on Alec Woodard  
7:49   Offensive foul on Marvin Johnson  
7:49   Turnover on Marvin Johnson  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:42   Jordyn Adams missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown  
7:17 +2 Mack Smith made jump shot, assist by JaQualis Matlock 10-29
6:48   Antwuan Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Marvin Johnson  
6:33 +2 Jordan Skipper-Brown made jump shot, assist by Shareef Smith 12-29
6:15   Shooting foul on JaQualis Matlock  
6:15 +1 Alec Woodard made 1st of 2 free throws 12-30
6:15   Alec Woodard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Josiah Wallace  
5:53   George Dixon missed layup, blocked by Terry Taylor  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Austin Peay  
5:31   Alec Woodard missed jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by George Dixon  
5:21   Josiah Wallace missed layup  
5:19   Offensive rebound by George Dixon  
5:19   Shooting foul on Eli Abaev  
5:19   George Dixon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:19   George Dixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Matheus Silveira  
5:04 +2 Terry Taylor made jump shot, assist by Jordyn Adams 12-32
4:40   Josiah Wallace missed jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor  
4:27   Terry Taylor missed hook shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Eastern Illinois  
4:09   Marvin Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Matheus Silveira  
3:41 +3 Terry Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordyn Adams 12-35
3:13 +2 Jordan Skipper-Brown made jump shot, assist by George Dixon 14-35
3:13   Shooting foul on Alec Woodard  
3:13   Commercial timeout called  
3:13   Jordan Skipper-Brown missed free throw  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Austin Peay  
3:04 +2 Austin Peay made layup, assist by Antwuan Butler 14-37
2:52   Personal foul on Matheus Silveira  
2:52 +1 George Dixon made 1st of 2 free throws 15-37
2:52   George Dixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Jordyn Adams  
2:29 +2 Jordyn Adams made layup 15-39
2:06 +2 George Dixon made layup 17-39
2:06   Shooting foul on Matheus Silveira  
2:06   George Dixon missed free throw  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Austin Peay  
1:34   Lost ball turnover on Sita Conteh, stolen by Shareef Smith  
1:26 +2 Jordan Skipper-Brown made layup, assist by Mack Smith 19-39
1:16   Jordyn Adams missed layup, blocked by Mack Smith  
1:14   Offensive rebound by Austin Peay  
1:14   Austin Peay missed jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by George Dixon  
41.0   Josiah Wallace missed jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor  
30.0   30-second timeout called  
13.0 +3 Sam DeVault made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordyn Adams 19-42
3.0   Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
EILL Panthers 46
PEAY Governors 34

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Terry Taylor missed layup  
19:40   Defensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock  
19:33   Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor  
19:26 +2 Alec Woodard made layup, assist by Terry Taylor 19-44
19:09   Josiah Wallace missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Alec Woodard  
18:44   Terry Taylor missed jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Josiah Wallace  
18:14   Shareef Smith missed jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Eastern Illinois  
18:01   Personal foul on Terry Taylor  
17:59 +2 Shareef Smith made layup, assist by Josiah Wallace 21-44
17:59   Shooting foul on Antwuan Butler  
17:59 +1 Shareef Smith made free throw 22-44
17:47   Alec Woodard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock  
17:32   George Dixon missed layup  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev  
17:18   Shooting foul on George Dixon  
17:18 +1 Terry Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws 22-45
17:18 +1 Terry Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-46
16:59   JaQualis Matlock missed jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Alec Woodard  
16:48 +2 Terry Taylor made jump shot 22-48
16:29 +2 Mack Smith made jump shot 24-48
16:13 +3 Terry Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Woodard 24-51
15:54 +2 Josiah Wallace made layup, assist by George Dixon 26-51
15:45 +3 Terry Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordyn Adams 26-54
15:28 +3 Shareef Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mack Smith 29-54
15:15   Terry Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Josiah Wallace  
15:13   Shooting foul on Antwuan Butler  
15:11   Commercial timeout called  
15:11   Josiah Wallace missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:11   Josiah Wallace missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev  
14:50   Jordyn Adams missed jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Josiah Wallace  
14:48   Personal foul on Alec Woodard  
14:34   Lost ball turnover on Josiah Wallace, stolen by Terry Taylor  
14:19 +3 Carlos Paez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwuan Butler 29-57
14:05 +3 Mack Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Johnson 32-57
13:49   Bad pass turnover on Jordyn Adams, stolen by Jordan Skipper-Brown  
13:30   Marvin Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Antwuan Butler  
13:13   Carlos Paez missed jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Mack Smith  
13:03   Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Offensive rebound by George Dixon  
13:01   Personal foul on Antwuan Butler  
12:57   Personal foul on Jordyn Adams  
12:42   Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Jordyn Adams  
12:31   Personal foul on George Dixon  
12:26   Shooting foul on Jordan Skipper-Brown  
12:26 +1 Eli Abaev made 1st of 2 free throws 32-58
12:26   Eli Abaev missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:26   Defensive rebound by George Dixon  
12:11 +2 George Dixon made layup, assist by Marvin Johnson 34-58
12:02   Jordyn Adams missed jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock  
11:59   Bad pass turnover on JaQualis Matlock  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:49 +2 Eli Abaev made layup 34-60
11:34   JaQualis Matlock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Terry Taylor  
11:19   Eli Abaev missed hook shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by JaQualis Matlock  
11:03   Josiah Wallace missed jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Eli Abaev  
10:47 +2 Terry Taylor made jump shot 34-62
10:35 +2 Marvin Johnson made jump shot 36-62
10:28   Jordyn Adams missed layup  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Terry Taylor  
10:22   Terry Taylor missed tip-in  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Kashawn Charles  
10:20   Bad pass turnover on Josiah Wallace  
10:07   Lost ball turnover on Carlos Paez, stolen by Kashawn Charles  
10:03 +2 Mack Smith made layup 38-62
9:29   Antwuan Butler missed jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Skipper-Brown  
9:20   Mack Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Carlos Paez  
9:05   Personal foul on Jordan Skipper-Brown  
9:03   Bad pass turnover on Austin Peay, stolen by JaQualis Matlock  
8:43   Bad pass turnover on Kashawn Charles, stolen by Carlos Paez  
8:23   Offensive foul on Eli Abaev  
8:23   Turnover on Eli Abaev  
8:08   Shooting foul on Carlos Paez  
8:08 +1 Kashawn Charles made 1st of 2 free throws 39-62
8:08 +1 Kashawn Charles made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-62
8:08   Personal foul on Kashawn Charles  
7:43 +3 Alec Woodard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwuan Butler 40-65
7:26   Bad pass turnover on George Dixon, stolen by Alec Woodard  
7:01 +2 Terry Taylor made layup 40-67
6:36   Shooting foul on Terry Taylor  
6:36   Commercial timeout called  
6:36 +1 George Dixon made 1st of 2 free throws 41-67
6:36   George Dixon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Matheus Silveira  
6:26   Turnover on Austin Peay  
6:17 +2 Josiah Wallace made layup 43-67
6:17   Shooting foul on Alec Woodard  
6:17 +1 Josiah Wallace made free throw 44-67
6:04   Matheus Silveira missed hook shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by George Dixon  
5:54   Personal foul on Austin Peay  
5:54 +1 Josiah Wallace made 1st of 2 free throws 45-67
5:54 +1