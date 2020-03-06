|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by North Florida
|
|
19:58
|
|
+3
|
Carter Hendricksen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sams
|
0-3
|
19:37
|
|
|
Miles Miller missed jump shot
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivan Gandia-Rosa
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
JT Escobar missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andrew Fleming
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Jones
|
|
19:04
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah made layup
|
2-3
|
18:34
|
|
|
Ivan Gandia-Rosa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miles Miller
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Greg Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wajid Aminu
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Wajid Aminu missed layup
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miles Miller
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Wajid Aminu
|
|
17:52
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah made hook shot
|
4-3
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
JT Escobar made layup
|
4-5
|
17:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Wajid Aminu
|
|
17:14
|
|
+1
|
Ahsan Asadullah made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-5
|
17:14
|
|
+1
|
Ahsan Asadullah made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-5
|
16:54
|
|
|
Ivan Gandia-Rosa missed jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah
|
|
16:45
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Fleming made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Buckland
|
9-5
|
16:35
|
|
|
Garrett Sams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah
|
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah made layup, assist by Miles Miller
|
11-5
|
15:54
|
|
|
Carter Hendricksen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Jones
|
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah made hook shot, assist by Andrew Fleming
|
13-5
|
15:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:13
|
|
+3
|
JT Escobar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sams
|
13-8
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Fleming made layup, assist by Ahsan Asadullah
|
15-8
|
14:41
|
|
|
JT Escobar missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah
|
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah made floating jump shot
|
17-8
|
14:14
|
|
|
Garrett Sams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Jones
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah missed layup
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Endicott
|
|
13:44
|
|
+2
|
Ivan Gandia-Rosa made layup
|
17-10
|
13:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Greg Jones
|
|
13:45
|
|
+1
|
Ivan Gandia-Rosa made free throw
|
17-11
|
13:26
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah missed layup
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Parker Hazen
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Endicott
|
|
13:17
|
|
+1
|
Greg Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-11
|
13:17
|
|
+1
|
Greg Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-11
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
Dorian James made layup, assist by JT Escobar
|
19-13
|
13:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ahsan Asadullah
|
|
13:07
|
|
+1
|
Dorian James made free throw
|
19-14
|
12:45
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah missed layup
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dorian James
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Garrett Sams
|
|
12:24
|
|
+2
|
Michael Buckland made turnaround jump shot
|
21-14
|
12:00
|
|
|
Ivan Gandia-Rosa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Garrett Sams
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Dorian James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miles Miller
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Miles Miller missed jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ivan Gandia-Rosa
|
|
11:05
|
|
+2
|
Carter Hendricksen made layup, assist by Josh Endicott
|
21-16
|
11:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on KJ Johnson
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Carter Hendricksen missed free throw
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah
|
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
KJ Johnson made jump shot
|
23-16
|
10:25
|
|
+2
|
Josh Endicott made layup, assist by Ivan Gandia-Rosa
|
23-18
|
10:07
|
|
|
KJ Johnson missed layup
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Endicott
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Carter Hendricksen missed jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ahsan Asadullah
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Josh Endicott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah
|
|
8:58
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah made layup, assist by Andrew Fleming
|
25-18
|
8:50
|
|
|
Dorian James missed jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Ahsan Asadullah missed layup
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah
|
|
8:30
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah made layup
|
27-18
|
8:23
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Burkhardt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian James
|
27-21
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah made layup
|
29-21
|
7:36
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Josh Endicott
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Josh Endicott
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ahsan Asadullah, stolen by Wajid Aminu
|
|
7:00
|
|
+3
|
Garrett Sams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Adedoyin
|
29-24
|
6:35
|
|
|
Michael Buckland missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wajid Aminu
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Hendricksen
|
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
Wajid Aminu made jump shot
|
29-26
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Fleming made jump shot
|
31-26
|
5:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Andrew Fleming
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Garrett Sams missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Buckland
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Garrett Sams
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Buckland
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Garrett Sams, stolen by Andrew Fleming
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Andrew Fleming missed jump shot, blocked by Wajid Aminu
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lipscomb
|
|
5:09
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Fleming made jump shot, assist by Parker Hazen
|
33-26
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin made driving layup
|
33-28
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah made jump shot, assist by KJ Johnson
|
35-28
|
4:16
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Carter Hendricksen
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Garrett Sams
|
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Michael Buckland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
36-28
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Michael Buckland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-28
|
4:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dorian James
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Andrew Fleming missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wajid Aminu
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Carter Hendricksen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by North Florida
|
|
3:14
|
|
+2
|
Ivan Gandia-Rosa made finger-roll layup
|
37-30
|
2:49
|
|
|
Michael Buckland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Parker Hazen
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Greg Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carter Hendricksen
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ahsan Asadullah
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Wajid Aminu missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Wajid Aminu missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ivan Gandia-Rosa
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Miles Miller
|
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Carter Hendricksen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-31
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Carter Hendricksen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-32
|
1:45
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Parker Hazen
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Dorian James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Jones
|
|
53.0
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Fleming made jump shot
|
39-32
|
48.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Buckland
|
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Dorian James made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-33
|
48.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Dorian James missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Parker Hazen
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Parker Hazen missed layup
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andrew Fleming
|
|
1.0
|
|
+3
|
KJ Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
42-33
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|