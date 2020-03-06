LPSCMB
Fleming keeps Lipscomb hot with 73-71 win over N. Florida

  AP
  Mar 06, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Fleming scored 26 points, and his basket with four seconds left lifted No. 3 seed Lipscomb past No. 2 seed North Florida 73-71 on Thursday night in a semifinal game in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament.

Lipscomb travels to play top seed Liberty in the championship game on Sunday. The Bisons (16-15) have won eight of their last nine, one of which included a 77-71 win over the Flames on Feb. 29.

Fleming made 12 of 16 shots and Ahsan Asadullah scored 27 points with a career-high 19 rebounds. Asadullah and Fleming combined to shoot 24 of 39 from the field with the rest of the team going 6 of 21.

Carter Hendricksen led North Florida (21-12) with 19 points and Wajid Aminu scored 15 with nine rebounds.

Hendricksen made two foul shots and the Ospreys led 69-66 with 3:33 to go. Greg Jones tied it with a 3-pointer with 73 seconds left. The teams traded baskets with Hendricksen and Asadullah scoring. Hendricksen missed a jump shot, and Garrett Sams missed a 3 off an offensive rebound, to set Fleming's game winner.

1st Half
LPSCMB Bisons 42
UNF Ospreys 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by North Florida  
19:58 +3 Carter Hendricksen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sams 0-3
19:37   Miles Miller missed jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Ivan Gandia-Rosa  
19:19   JT Escobar missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andrew Fleming  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Greg Jones  
19:04 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made layup 2-3
18:34   Ivan Gandia-Rosa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Miles Miller  
18:23   Greg Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Wajid Aminu  
18:09   Wajid Aminu missed layup  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Miles Miller  
18:07   Personal foul on Wajid Aminu  
17:52 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made hook shot 4-3
17:33 +2 JT Escobar made layup 4-5
17:14   Shooting foul on Wajid Aminu  
17:14 +1 Ahsan Asadullah made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
17:14 +1 Ahsan Asadullah made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-5
16:54   Ivan Gandia-Rosa missed jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
16:45 +3 Andrew Fleming made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Buckland 9-5
16:35   Garrett Sams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
16:05 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made layup, assist by Miles Miller 11-5
15:54   Carter Hendricksen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Greg Jones  
15:41 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made hook shot, assist by Andrew Fleming 13-5
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:13 +3 JT Escobar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Sams 13-8
14:56 +2 Andrew Fleming made layup, assist by Ahsan Asadullah 15-8
14:41   JT Escobar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
14:26 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made floating jump shot 17-8
14:14   Garrett Sams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Greg Jones  
13:54   Ahsan Asadullah missed layup  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Josh Endicott  
13:44 +2 Ivan Gandia-Rosa made layup 17-10
13:44   Shooting foul on Greg Jones  
13:45 +1 Ivan Gandia-Rosa made free throw 17-11
13:26   Ahsan Asadullah missed layup  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Parker Hazen  
13:17   Shooting foul on Josh Endicott  
13:17 +1 Greg Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 18-11
13:17 +1 Greg Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-11
13:07 +2 Dorian James made layup, assist by JT Escobar 19-13
13:07   Shooting foul on Ahsan Asadullah  
13:07 +1 Dorian James made free throw 19-14
12:45   Ahsan Asadullah missed layup  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Dorian James  
12:37   Bad pass turnover on Garrett Sams  
12:24 +2 Michael Buckland made turnaround jump shot 21-14
12:00   Ivan Gandia-Rosa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sams  
11:39   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Dorian James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Miles Miller  
11:17   Miles Miller missed jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Ivan Gandia-Rosa  
11:05 +2 Carter Hendricksen made layup, assist by Josh Endicott 21-16
11:05   Shooting foul on KJ Johnson  
11:05   Carter Hendricksen missed free throw  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
10:36 +2 KJ Johnson made jump shot 23-16
10:25 +2 Josh Endicott made layup, assist by Ivan Gandia-Rosa 23-18
10:07   KJ Johnson missed layup  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Josh Endicott  
9:57   Carter Hendricksen missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
9:41   Bad pass turnover on Ahsan Asadullah  
9:25   Josh Endicott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
8:58 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made layup, assist by Andrew Fleming 25-18
8:50   Dorian James missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
8:40   Ahsan Asadullah missed layup  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
8:30 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made layup 27-18
8:23 +3 Ryan Burkhardt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian James 27-21
7:52 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made layup 29-21
7:36   Offensive foul on Josh Endicott  
7:36   Turnover on Josh Endicott  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:24   Lost ball turnover on Ahsan Asadullah, stolen by Wajid Aminu  
7:00 +3 Garrett Sams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Adedoyin 29-24
6:35   Michael Buckland missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wajid Aminu  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Carter Hendricksen  
6:22 +2 Wajid Aminu made jump shot 29-26
5:56 +2 Andrew Fleming made jump shot 31-26
5:41   Personal foul on Andrew Fleming  
5:35   Garrett Sams missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Buckland  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Garrett Sams  
5:29   Personal foul on Michael Buckland  
5:21   Lost ball turnover on Garrett Sams, stolen by Andrew Fleming  
5:15   Andrew Fleming missed jump shot, blocked by Wajid Aminu  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Lipscomb  
5:09 +2 Andrew Fleming made jump shot, assist by Parker Hazen 33-26
4:49 +2 Emmanuel Adedoyin made driving layup 33-28
4:30 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made jump shot, assist by KJ Johnson 35-28
4:16   Traveling violation turnover on Carter Hendricksen  
4:16   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Garrett Sams  
4:16 +1 Michael Buckland made 1st of 2 free throws 36-28
4:16 +1 Michael Buckland made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-28
4:00   Personal foul on Dorian James  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:41   Andrew Fleming missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Wajid Aminu  
3:22   Carter Hendricksen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Offensive rebound by North Florida  
3:14 +2 Ivan Gandia-Rosa made finger-roll layup 37-30
2:49   Michael Buckland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Offensive rebound by Parker Hazen  
2:40   Greg Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Carter Hendricksen  
2:20   Shooting foul on Ahsan Asadullah  
2:20   Wajid Aminu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:20   Wajid Aminu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:20   Offensive rebound by Ivan Gandia-Rosa  
2:07   Personal foul on Miles Miller  
2:07 +1 Carter Hendricksen made 1st of 2 free throws 37-31
2:07 +1 Carter Hendricksen made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-32
1:45   Traveling violation turnover on Parker Hazen  
1:14   Dorian James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Greg Jones  
53.0 +2 Andrew Fleming made jump shot 39-32
48.0   Personal foul on Michael Buckland  
48.0 +1 Dorian James made 1st of 2 free throws 39-33
48.0   30-second timeout called  
48.0   Dorian James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Parker Hazen  
20.0   Parker Hazen missed layup  
18.0   Offensive rebound by Andrew Fleming  
1.0 +3 KJ Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 42-33
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LPSCMB Bisons 31
UNF Ospreys 38

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Ahsan Asadullah missed layup  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Ivan Gandia-Rosa  
19:40   Personal foul on Ahsan Asadullah  
19:21 +2 Wajid Aminu made layup, assist by Carter Hendricksen 42-35
19:04   Ahsan Asadullah missed layup  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
18:57   Ahsan Asadullah missed layup  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sams  
18:48   JT Escobar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
18:34   Bad pass turnover on Miles Miller, stolen by Wajid Aminu  
18:23   JT Escobar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
18:04 +2 Andrew Fleming made hook shot 44-35
17:41 +2 Wajid Aminu made reverse layup, assist by Ivan Gandia-Rosa 44-37
17:22 +3 Michael Buckland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miles Miller 47-37
17:09   Carter Hendricksen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
16:51   Miles Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Carter Hendricksen  
16:43 +3 Carter Hendricksen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivan Gandia-Rosa 47-40
16:22 +2 Andrew Fleming made turnaround jump shot, assist by Miles Miller 49-40
16:03   Shooting foul on Andrew Fleming  
16:03 +1 JT Escobar made 1st of 2 free throws 49-41
16:03 +1 JT Escobar made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-42
15:37   Greg Jones missed jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sams  
15:29   Ivan Gandia-Rosa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Miles Miller  
15:01   Michael Buckland missed jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sams  
14:45   Personal foul on Miles Miller  
14:45   Commercial timeout called  
14:34   Garrett Sams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Wajid Aminu  
14:26 +2 Wajid Aminu made layup 49-44
14:16   KJ Johnson missed jump shot  
14:14   Offensive rebound by KJ Johnson  
13:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Lipscomb  
13:28   Out of bounds turnover on Ryan Burkhardt  
13:12   Ahsan Asadullah missed jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Wajid Aminu  
13:00   Shooting foul on KJ Johnson  
13:00 +1 Wajid Aminu made 1st of 2 free throws 49-45
13:00   Wajid Aminu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
12:43 +2 Andrew Fleming made finger-roll layup 51-45
12:33 +3 Ivan Gandia-Rosa made 3-pt. jump shot 51-48
12:23   Official timeout called  
12:23   Commercial timeout called  
12:10   Lost ball turnover on Parker Hazen, stolen by Dorian James  
12:03   Carter Hendricksen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Michael Buckland  
11:47   Offensive foul on Michael Buckland  
11:47   Turnover on Michael Buckland  
11:36 +2 Wajid Aminu made layup, assist by Ivan Gandia-Rosa 51-50
11:16   Parker Hazen missed layup  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Dorian James  
11:04 +3 Ryan Burkhardt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dorian James 51-53
11:03   30-second timeout called  
11:03   Commercial timeout called  
10:44 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made layup 53-53
10:25 +3 Ryan Burkhardt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivan Gandia-Rosa 53-56
10:10 +2 Andrew Fleming made floating jump shot 55-56
9:53   Jumpball received by North Florida  
9:49   Ivan Gandia-Rosa missed jump shot  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Parker Hazen  
9:47   Personal foul on Dorian James  
9:30 +2 Andrew Fleming made jump shot, assist by Michael Buckland 57-56
9:15   Personal foul on Andrew Fleming  
9:15   Official timeout called  
9:10   Dorian James missed layup  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Carter Hendricksen  
9:02 +3 Carter Hendricksen made 3-pt. jump shot 57-59
8:42 +3 Parker Hazen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ahsan Asadullah 60-59
8:15 +2 Dorian James made jump shot 60-61
7:57   Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Fleming  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:45 +2 Carter Hendricksen made layup, assist by Wajid Aminu 60-63
7:45   Shooting foul on Michael Buckland  
7:45   Carter Hendricksen missed free throw  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
7:45   Personal foul on Ryan Burkhardt  
7:25 +2 Ahsan Asadullah made layup 62-63
7:25   Shooting foul on Wajid Aminu  
7:25 +1 Ahsan Asadullah made free throw 63-63
7:10   Carter Hendricksen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Greg Jones  
6:52   Parker Hazen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
6:43   Parker Hazen missed jump shot, blocked by Wajid Aminu  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Wajid Aminu  
6:26   Dorian James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Parker Hazen  
6:11   Ahsan Asadullah missed layup  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Dorian James  
5:41   Ivan Gandia-Rosa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Wajid Aminu  
5:31   Wajid Aminu missed jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Greg Jones  
5:10   Bad pass turnover on Ahsan Asadullah  
4:59   Personal foul on Ahsan Asadullah  
4:59 +1 Wajid Aminu made 1st of 2 free throws 63-64
4:59 +1 Wajid Aminu made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-65
4:31 +3 Andrew Fleming made 3-pt. jump shot 66-65
4:20 +2 Wajid Aminu made dunk, assist by Carter Hendricksen 66-67
4:01   Andrew Fleming missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by North Florida  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:34   Personal foul on Greg Jones  
3:34 +1 Carter Hendricksen made 1st of 2 free throws 66-68
3:34 +1 Carter Hendricksen made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-69
3:11   Ahsan Asadullah missed layup  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Wajid Aminu  
2:41   Ivan Gandia-Rosa missed jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
2:41   Personal foul on Wajid Aminu  
2:17   Andrew Fleming missed layup  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
2:15   Shooting foul on Garrett Sams  
2:15   Ahsan Asadullah missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:15   Ahsan Asadullah missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Carter Hendricksen  
2:03   Carter Hendricksen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Ahsan Asadullah  
1:45   Ahsan Asadullah missed hook shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Wajid Aminu  
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Ivan Gandia-Rosa, stolen by Ahsan Asadullah  
1:15 +3 Greg Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ahsan Asadullah 69-69
1:13   Full timeout called  
57.0 +2 Carter Hendricksen made jump shot 69-71
43.0