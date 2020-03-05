NAVY
BU beats Navy 69-63, advances in Patriot League tourney

  • Mar 05, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Javante McCoy scored 19 points, Walter Whyte added 18 points and 10 rebounds as third-seeded Boston University beat No. 6 seed Navy 69-63 on Thursday night in a Patriot League quarterfinal.

The Terriers move on to host a seminfinal on Sunday against No. 7 seed Bucknell (16-14). BU swept the season series against the Bison.

Jonas Harper added 11 points for BU.

Cam Davis scored 13 points to lead Navy (14-16). Evan Wieck added 12 points and John Carter Jr. and Tyler Nelson had 10 apiece.

The Terriers used a 21-8 run to build a 60-54 lead with 4:20 to play. Navy pulled to 65-63 with 1:10 left following a Davis 3-pointer and a Greg Summers layup, but the Midshipmen then committed a turnover and missed their last three shots.

1st Half
NAVY Midshipmen 31
BU Terriers 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Navy  
19:43   Bad pass turnover on Luke Loehr, stolen by Walter Whyte  
19:19   Javante McCoy missed jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Greg Summers  
19:10   Offensive foul on John Carter Jr.  
19:10   Turnover on John Carter Jr.  
18:52   Traveling violation turnover on Javante McCoy  
18:34   Cam Davis missed jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
18:27   Out of bounds turnover on Walter Whyte  
18:00   Shooting foul on Javante McCoy  
17:58   Greg Summers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:58 +1 Greg Summers made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-0
17:46   Bad pass turnover on Javante McCoy  
17:28   Evan Wieck missed turnaround jump shot  
17:26   Offensive rebound by Luke Loehr  
17:26   Shooting foul on Jonas Harper  
17:24 +1 Greg Summers made 1st of 2 free throws 2-0
17:24   Greg Summers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
17:13   Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by John Carter Jr.  
17:02   Lost ball turnover on John Carter Jr., stolen by Javante McCoy  
16:52 +2 Javante McCoy made layup 2-2
16:46   Cam Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
16:35   Shooting foul on Richard Njoku  
16:35   Max Mahoney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:35 +1 Max Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-3
16:10   Bad pass turnover on Dave Kasanganay, stolen by Max Mahoney  
15:57 +2 Walter Whyte made layup, assist by Max Mahoney 2-5
15:24   Cam Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Cam Davis  
15:10   Cam Davis missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
15:06   Personal foul on Richard Njoku  
15:07   Commercial timeout called  
14:56   Offensive foul on Max Mahoney  
14:56   Turnover on Max Mahoney  
14:26 +2 Tyler Nelson made jump shot 4-5
14:09   Jack Hemphill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
14:01   Walter Whyte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Patrick Dorsey  
13:45 +3 Dave Kasanganay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Davis 7-5
13:26   Walter Whyte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Dave Kasanganay  
13:08 +2 Evan Wieck made layup 9-5
12:52   Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Tyler Nelson  
12:28 +2 Evan Wieck made hook shot 11-5
12:17   Lost ball turnover on Walter Whyte, stolen by Cam Davis  
12:05 +2 Cam Davis made layup 13-5
11:48   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Brittain-Watts, stolen by Dave Kasanganay  
11:32   Patrick Dorsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Tyler Nelson  
11:25 +2 Tyler Nelson made layup 15-5
11:12 +3 Jack Hemphill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javante McCoy 15-8
10:52 +2 Cam Davis made layup 17-8
10:36 +2 Javante McCoy made jump shot 17-10
10:18   Tyler Nelson missed jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Andrew Petcash  
10:14   Offensive foul on Ethan Brittain-Watts  
10:14   Turnover on Ethan Brittain-Watts  
10:14   Commercial timeout called  
9:50   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Nelson, stolen by Andrew Petcash  
9:44   Jonas Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by John Carter Jr.  
9:31   John Carter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
9:29   Personal foul on Daniel Deaver  
9:09   Personal foul on Daniel Deaver  
9:05   Max Mahoney missed jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Evan Wieck  
8:43   Bad pass turnover on Evan Wieck  
8:29   Max Mahoney missed jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Evan Wieck  
8:19 +2 Evan Wieck made layup, assist by Sean Yoder 19-10
8:06   Sukhmail Mathon missed jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Sean Yoder  
7:37 +3 John Carter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Yoder 22-10
7:16   Jonas Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Boston University  
7:12   Commercial timeout called  
6:53   Walter Whyte missed jump shot  
6:51   Offensive rebound by Fletcher Tynen  
6:44 +3 Jonas Harper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fletcher Tynen 22-13
6:20   Sean Yoder missed layup, blocked by Jonas Harper  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Fletcher Tynen  
6:10   Ethan Brittain-Watts missed layup  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Greg Summers  
5:58 +2 Evan Wieck made layup, assist by Greg Summers 24-13
5:35   Shooting foul on Evan Wieck  
5:35 +1 Fletcher Tynen made 1st of 2 free throws 24-14
5:35   Fletcher Tynen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
5:23   Jonas Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
5:21   Walter Whyte missed layup  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
5:24   Personal foul on Evan Wieck  
5:24 +1 Sukhmail Mathon made 1st of 2 free throws 24-15
5:24   Sukhmail Mathon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Luke Loehr  
5:01   Sean Yoder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper  
4:50   Shooting foul on Richard Njoku  
4:50 +1 Jonas Harper made 1st of 2 free throws 24-16
4:50   Jonas Harper missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Tyler Nelson  
4:29 +3 Luke Loehr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Yoder 27-16
4:08   Personal foul on Sean Yoder  
4:09 +1 Jonas Harper made 1st of 2 free throws 27-17
4:09   Jonas Harper missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Tyler Nelson  
3:45   Luke Loehr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
3:30   Max Mahoney missed floating jump shot  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
3:26 +2 Walter Whyte made tip-in 27-19
3:00   Greg Summers missed jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Javante McCoy  
2:54 +2 Max Mahoney made dunk, assist by Jonas Harper 27-21
2:51   30-second timeout called  
2:51   Commercial timeout called  
2:37 +3 Patrick Dorsey made 3-pt. jump shot 30-21
2:18   Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Greg Summers  
1:54   Cam Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
1:41   Max Mahoney missed layup  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Greg Summers  
1:17   Tyler Nelson missed floating jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
56.0 +3 Walter Whyte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Mahoney 30-24
34.0   Shooting foul on Max Mahoney  
34.0   Luke Loehr missed 1st of 3 free throws  
34.0   Luke Loehr missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
34.0 +1 Luke Loehr made 3rd of 3 free throws 31-24
29.0   30-second timeout called  
10.0   Javante McCoy missed layup  
8.0   Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
8.0 +2 Max Mahoney made tip-in 31-26
8.0   Shooting foul on Luke Loehr  
8.0 +1 Max Mahoney made free throw 31-27
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NAVY Midshipmen 32
BU Terriers 42

Time Team Play Score
19:34   John Carter Jr. missed layup  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon  
19:24 +3 Walter Whyte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javante McCoy 31-30
19:06 +3 John Carter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 34-30
18:43   Shooting foul on Greg Summers  
18:43   Max Mahoney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:43 +1 Max Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-31
18:34   Personal foul on Jonas Harper  
18:22 +2 Greg Summers made driving layup 36-31
17:55 +2 Sukhmail Mathon made layup 36-33
17:41   Bad pass turnover on Luke Loehr, stolen by Max Mahoney  
17:33 +2 Javante McCoy made jump shot 36-35
17:06   Luke Loehr missed floating jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
16:55   Personal foul on Luke Loehr  
16:46   Lost ball turnover on Walter Whyte, stolen by John Carter Jr.  
16:45   Shooting foul on Walter Whyte  
16:45 +1 John Carter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 37-35
16:45 +1 John Carter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-35
16:27   Max Mahoney missed layup  
16:25   Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
16:25 +2 Max Mahoney made layup 38-37
16:25   Shooting foul on Richard Njoku  
16:26   Max Mahoney missed free throw  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Greg Summers  
16:26   Personal foul on Sukhmail Mathon  
16:10   Daniel Deaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Andrew Petcash  
15:56   Andrew Petcash missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by John Carter Jr.  
15:45   Tyler Nelson missed jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
15:39   Personal foul on Tyler Nelson  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:38   Andrew Petcash missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Greg Summers  
15:15   Daniel Deaver missed turnaround jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Fletcher Tynen  
15:05   Personal foul on Tyler Nelson  
14:50   Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Greg Summers  
14:36 +2 Evan Wieck made layup, assist by Greg Summers 40-37
14:19   Max Mahoney missed driving layup  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Evan Wieck  
14:03 +2 Dave Kasanganay made jump shot 42-37
13:42   Javante McCoy missed jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Greg Summers  
13:36 +2 Tyler Nelson made dunk, assist by Greg Summers 44-37
13:04 +2 Javante McCoy made driving layup 44-39
12:41   Dave Kasanganay missed jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
12:21   Max Mahoney missed layup  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Cam Davis  
11:58 +2 Cam Davis made floating jump shot 46-39
11:27 +2 Javante McCoy made jump shot 46-41
11:06   Personal foul on Ethan Brittain-Watts  
11:06   Commercial timeout called  
10:44   Evan Wieck missed turnaround jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
10:34 +3 Andrew Petcash made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sukhmail Mathon 46-44
10:11   Evan Wieck missed turnaround jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper  
10:06 +2 Walter Whyte made layup, assist by Jonas Harper 46-46
10:06   Shooting foul on Sean Yoder  
10:06 +1 Walter Whyte made free throw 46-47
9:42 +2 Cam Davis made jump shot 48-47
9:26   Jonas Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Greg Summers  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Boston University  
9:15 +3 Walter Whyte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Petcash 49-50
9:00   Offensive foul on Evan Wieck  
9:00   Turnover on Evan Wieck  
8:40   Andrew Petcash missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Greg Summers  
8:22   Jumpball received by Boston University  
8:22   Lost ball turnover on John Carter Jr., stolen by Jonas Harper  
8:09 +2 Javante McCoy made driving layup 49-52
8:09   Shooting foul on Greg Summers  
8:09 +1 Javante McCoy made free throw 49-53
7:50   Cam Davis missed driving layup, blocked by Jonas Harper  
7:46   Offensive rebound by Navy  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:46 +2 Cam Davis made jump shot, assist by Greg Summers 51-53
7:23 +2 Sukhmail Mathon made jump shot 50-55
7:05   Cam Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
6:56   Walter Whyte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Tyler Nelson  
6:43   Dave Kasanganay missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Evan Wieck  
6:26   Personal foul on Javante McCoy  
6:18   Cam Davis missed layup  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
6:06   Traveling violation turnover on Max Mahoney  
5:51 +2 Evan Wieck made layup, assist by Tyler Nelson 52-55
5:17 +2 Walter Whyte made dunk, assist by Javante McCoy 52-57
4:50   Tyler Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte  
4:47   Offensive foul on Ethan Brittain-Watts  
4:47   Turnover on Ethan Brittain-Watts  
4:42   Personal foul on Ethan Brittain-Watts  
4:42 +1 John Carter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 53-57
4:42 +1 John Carter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-57
4:20 +3 Jonas Harper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fletcher Tynen 54-60
3:58   Lost ball turnover on Greg Summers  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:41   Max Mahoney missed hook shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Tyler Nelson  
3:39   Personal foul on Fletcher Tynen  
3:39 +1 Tyler Nelson made 1st of 2 free throws 55-60
3:39 +1 Tyler Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-60
3:16   Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Boston University  
2:59   Javante McCoy missed layup, blocked by John Carter Jr.  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Evan Wieck  
2:39   Tyler Nelson missed layup  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney  
