20:00
Jumpball received by Navy
19:43
Bad pass turnover on Luke Loehr, stolen by Walter Whyte
19:19
Javante McCoy missed jump shot
19:17
Defensive rebound by Greg Summers
19:10
Offensive foul on John Carter Jr.
19:10
Turnover on John Carter Jr.
18:52
Traveling violation turnover on Javante McCoy
18:34
Cam Davis missed jump shot
18:32
Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon
18:27
Out of bounds turnover on Walter Whyte
18:00
Shooting foul on Javante McCoy
17:58
Greg Summers missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:58
+1
Greg Summers made 2nd of 2 free throws
1-0
17:46
Bad pass turnover on Javante McCoy
17:28
Evan Wieck missed turnaround jump shot
17:26
Offensive rebound by Luke Loehr
17:26
Shooting foul on Jonas Harper
17:24
+1
Greg Summers made 1st of 2 free throws
2-0
17:24
Greg Summers missed 2nd of 2 free throws
17:24
Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte
17:13
Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:11
Defensive rebound by John Carter Jr.
17:02
Lost ball turnover on John Carter Jr., stolen by Javante McCoy
16:52
+2
Javante McCoy made layup
2-2
16:46
Cam Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:44
Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon
16:35
Shooting foul on Richard Njoku
16:35
Max Mahoney missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:35
+1
Max Mahoney made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-3
16:10
Bad pass turnover on Dave Kasanganay, stolen by Max Mahoney
15:57
+2
Walter Whyte made layup, assist by Max Mahoney
2-5
15:24
Cam Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:22
Offensive rebound by Cam Davis
15:10
Cam Davis missed jump shot
15:08
Defensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon
15:06
Personal foul on Richard Njoku
15:07
Commercial timeout called
14:56
Offensive foul on Max Mahoney
14:56
Turnover on Max Mahoney
14:26
+2
Tyler Nelson made jump shot
4-5
14:09
Jack Hemphill missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:07
Offensive rebound by Walter Whyte
14:01
Walter Whyte missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:59
Defensive rebound by Patrick Dorsey
13:45
+3
Dave Kasanganay made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cam Davis
7-5
13:26
Walter Whyte missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:24
Defensive rebound by Dave Kasanganay
13:08
+2
Evan Wieck made layup
9-5
12:52
Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:50
Defensive rebound by Tyler Nelson
12:28
+2
Evan Wieck made hook shot
11-5
12:17
Lost ball turnover on Walter Whyte, stolen by Cam Davis
12:05
+2
Cam Davis made layup
13-5
11:48
Lost ball turnover on Ethan Brittain-Watts, stolen by Dave Kasanganay
11:32
Patrick Dorsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:30
Offensive rebound by Tyler Nelson
11:25
+2
Tyler Nelson made layup
15-5
11:12
+3
Jack Hemphill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javante McCoy
15-8
10:52
+2
Cam Davis made layup
17-8
10:36
+2
Javante McCoy made jump shot
17-10
10:18
Tyler Nelson missed jump shot
10:16
Defensive rebound by Andrew Petcash
10:14
Offensive foul on Ethan Brittain-Watts
10:14
Turnover on Ethan Brittain-Watts
10:14
Commercial timeout called
9:50
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Nelson, stolen by Andrew Petcash
9:44
Jonas Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:42
Defensive rebound by John Carter Jr.
9:31
John Carter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:29
Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney
9:29
Personal foul on Daniel Deaver
9:09
Personal foul on Daniel Deaver
9:05
Max Mahoney missed jump shot
9:03
Defensive rebound by Evan Wieck
8:43
Bad pass turnover on Evan Wieck
8:29
Max Mahoney missed jump shot
8:27
Defensive rebound by Evan Wieck
8:19
+2
Evan Wieck made layup, assist by Sean Yoder
19-10
8:06
Sukhmail Mathon missed jump shot
8:04
Defensive rebound by Sean Yoder
7:37
+3
John Carter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Yoder
22-10
7:16
Jonas Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:14
Offensive rebound by Boston University
7:12
Commercial timeout called
6:53
Walter Whyte missed jump shot
6:51
Offensive rebound by Fletcher Tynen
6:44
+3
Jonas Harper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fletcher Tynen
22-13
6:20
Sean Yoder missed layup, blocked by Jonas Harper
6:18
Defensive rebound by Fletcher Tynen
6:10
Ethan Brittain-Watts missed layup
6:08
Defensive rebound by Greg Summers
5:58
+2
Evan Wieck made layup, assist by Greg Summers
24-13
5:35
Shooting foul on Evan Wieck
5:35
+1
Fletcher Tynen made 1st of 2 free throws
24-14
5:35
Fletcher Tynen missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:35
Offensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon
5:23
Jonas Harper missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:21
Offensive rebound by Walter Whyte
5:21
Walter Whyte missed layup
5:19
Offensive rebound by Sukhmail Mathon
5:24
Personal foul on Evan Wieck
5:24
+1
Sukhmail Mathon made 1st of 2 free throws
24-15
5:24
Sukhmail Mathon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:24
Defensive rebound by Luke Loehr
5:01
Sean Yoder missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:59
Defensive rebound by Jonas Harper
4:50
Shooting foul on Richard Njoku
4:50
+1
Jonas Harper made 1st of 2 free throws
24-16
4:50
Jonas Harper missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:50
Defensive rebound by Tyler Nelson
4:29
+3
Luke Loehr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Yoder
27-16
4:08
Personal foul on Sean Yoder
4:09
+1
Jonas Harper made 1st of 2 free throws
27-17
4:09
Jonas Harper missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:09
Defensive rebound by Tyler Nelson
3:45
Luke Loehr missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:43
Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte
3:30
Max Mahoney missed floating jump shot
3:28
Offensive rebound by Walter Whyte
3:26
+2
Walter Whyte made tip-in
27-19
3:00
Greg Summers missed jump shot
2:58
Defensive rebound by Javante McCoy
2:54
+2
Max Mahoney made dunk, assist by Jonas Harper
27-21
2:51
30-second timeout called
2:51
Commercial timeout called
2:37
+3
Patrick Dorsey made 3-pt. jump shot
30-21
2:18
Javante McCoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:16
Defensive rebound by Greg Summers
1:54
Cam Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:52
Defensive rebound by Walter Whyte
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Max Mahoney missed layup
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Summers
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Tyler Nelson missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Max Mahoney
|
|
56.0
|
|
+3
|
Walter Whyte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Max Mahoney
|
30-24
|
34.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Max Mahoney
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Luke Loehr missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Luke Loehr missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
34.0
|
|
+1
|
Luke Loehr made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
31-24
|
29.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Javante McCoy missed layup
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Max Mahoney
|
|
8.0
|
|
+2
|
Max Mahoney made tip-in
|
31-26
|
8.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luke Loehr
|
|
8.0
|
|
+1
|
Max Mahoney made free throw
|
31-27
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|