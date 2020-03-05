TNST
E. Kentucky tops Tennessee St. 58-48 at OVC tourney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Jomaru Brown scored 12 points, Ty Taylor added 11 and No. 4-seed Eastern Kentucky used a big second-half run to beat No. 5-seed Tennessee State 58-48 in a Thursday night quarterfinal of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

The Colonels, who are making their first OVC tournament appearance since 2015, face the No. 1-seed Belmont Bruins (24-7) in a semifinal on Friday.

Taylor's 3-pointer with 15:54 to play in the second half tied it a 32 and sparked a 15-2 run for a 10-point Colonel's lead. Eastern Kentucky later scored eight straight points and led by as many as 17.

Michael Moreno scored 10 points and had eight rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (16-16), which was outrebounded 44-33 and outscored 30-18 in the paint but made 17 of 24 free throws. Tre King had seven rebounds and four steals.

Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 11 points for Tennessee State (19-14) and Shakem Johnson had 10 rebounds. Emmanuel Egbuta had nine points and eight boards and Wesley Harris had seven rebounds.

1st Half
TNST Tigers 28
EKY Colonels 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Eastern Kentucky  
19:43   Jomaru Brown missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Shakem Johnson  
19:18   Bad pass turnover on Michael Littlejohn, stolen by Tre King  
19:07   Russhard Cruickshank missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris  
18:36 +3 Wesley Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
18:16 +2 Jomaru Brown made layup 3-2
17:57   Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown  
17:50   Offensive foul on Jomaru Brown  
17:50   Turnover on Jomaru Brown  
17:19   Bad pass turnover on Michael Littlejohn, stolen by Ty Taylor  
17:13 +2 Tre King made layup, assist by Ty Taylor 3-4
17:02 +2 Carlos Marshall Jr. made layup 5-4
16:52   Personal foul on Michael Littlejohn  
16:47   Traveling violation turnover on Jomaru Brown  
16:33   Lost ball turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr., stolen by Ty Taylor  
16:29 +2 Ty Taylor made layup 5-6
16:29   Shooting foul on Mark Freeman  
16:29   Ty Taylor missed free throw  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Shakem Johnson  
16:02   Personal foul on Russhard Cruickshank  
15:49   Wesley Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Tre King  
15:30   Russhard Cruickshank missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Ravel Moody  
15:27   Out of bounds turnover on Ravel Moody  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:16   Jomaru Brown missed jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
14:56   Personal foul on Lachlan Anderson  
14:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Lachlan Anderson  
14:56   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Wesley Harris  
14:40   Lost ball turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr., stolen by JacQuess Hobbs  
14:31   Lost ball turnover on Jomaru Brown, stolen by Mark Freeman  
14:26 +2 Mark Freeman made layup 7-6
14:10   Lachlan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris  
13:39   Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Egbuta, stolen by JacQuess Hobbs  
13:34   Personal foul on Mark Freeman  
13:30   Michael Moreno missed layup  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Shakem Johnson  
13:09 +2 Michael Littlejohn made jump shot 9-6
12:54   Tre King missed hook shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris  
12:35   Bad pass turnover on Michael Littlejohn, stolen by Lachlan Anderson  
12:35   Personal foul on Shakem Johnson  
12:12   Michael Moreno missed jump shot  
12:10   Offensive rebound by Tariq Balogun  
12:04   Tariq Balogun missed layup, blocked by Ravel Moody  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson  
11:59 +2 Lachlan Anderson made dunk 9-8
11:47 +2 Michael Littlejohn made layup 11-8
11:36   JacQuess Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Jon Brown  
11:17   Traveling violation turnover on Jon Brown  
11:17   Commercial timeout called  
11:04 +3 Jomaru Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russhard Cruickshank 11-11
10:48   Traveling violation turnover on Ben Kone  
10:35   Bad pass turnover on JacQuess Hobbs  
10:24   Lost ball turnover on Michael Littlejohn  
10:11   Personal foul on Jon Brown  
10:07   Jomaru Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Ravel Moody  
9:50   Michael Littlejohn missed layup, blocked by JacQuess Hobbs  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Eastern Kentucky  
9:36   Lost ball turnover on JacQuess Hobbs, stolen by Ravel Moody  
9:31   Shooting foul on Russhard Cruickshank  
9:31   Jon Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:31   Jon Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Shakem Johnson  
9:27   Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno  
9:13   Ty Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Jon Brown  
8:54 +2 Shakem Johnson made dunk, assist by Ben Kone 13-11
8:33   Tre King missed jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
8:13   Michael Littlejohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Ty Taylor  
7:59 +3 Ty Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre King 13-14
7:49   Personal foul on Ty Taylor  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:37   Personal foul on Ty Taylor  
7:37 +1 Carlos Marshall Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 14-14
7:37 +1 Carlos Marshall Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
7:15   Shooting foul on Carlos Marshall Jr.  
7:15 +1 JacQuess Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws 15-15
7:15 +1 JacQuess Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-16
6:56   Shooting foul on Tre King  
6:56 +1 Emmanuel Egbuta made 1st of 2 free throws 16-16
6:56   Emmanuel Egbuta missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Tre King  
6:46   Jomaru Brown missed jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
6:34   Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Tre King  
6:18   Michael Moreno missed jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Ravel Moody  
6:01 +2 Emmanuel Egbuta made layup, assist by Michael Littlejohn 18-16
5:42   Personal foul on Shakem Johnson  
5:42   Tre King missed free throw  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta  
5:22   Shooting foul on Tre King  
5:22 +1 Carlos Marshall Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 19-16
5:22 +1 Carlos Marshall Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-16
5:22   Official timeout called  
5:12   Shooting foul on Wesley Harris  
5:12 +1 Jomaru Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 20-17
5:12 +1 Jomaru Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
5:00 +2 Wesley Harris made layup, assist by Michael Littlejohn 22-18
4:50   Offensive foul on Jomaru Brown  
4:50   Turnover on Jomaru Brown  
4:44   Offensive foul on Wesley Harris  
4:44   Turnover on Wesley Harris  
4:23   Lost ball turnover on Tariq Balogun, stolen by Ben Kone  
4:23   30-second timeout called  
4:23   Commercial timeout called  
4:09   Emmanuel Egbuta missed layup  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta  
4:04   Emmanuel Egbuta missed tip-in  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta  
4:04   Emmanuel Egbuta missed layup  
4:02   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta  
3:33   Emmanuel Egbuta missed layup  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
3:33   Carlos Marshall Jr. missed layup  
3:33   Defensive rebound by JacQuess Hobbs  
3:33   Michael Moreno missed layup  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Tariq Balogun  
3:31 +2 Tariq Balogun made tip-in 22-20
3:19   Offensive foul on Emmanuel Egbuta  
3:19   Turnover on Emmanuel Egbuta  
3:04   JacQuess Hobbs missed layup  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta  
2:43   Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson  
2:26   Ty Taylor missed jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Ben Kone  
2:05 +2 Emmanuel Egbuta made layup 24-20
1:47   JacQuess Hobbs missed jump shot  
1:45   Offensive rebound by Tariq Balogun  
1:43   Tariq Balogun missed layup  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Tennessee State  
1:34   Lost ball turnover on Jon Brown, stolen by JacQuess Hobbs  
1:30   Shooting foul on Ravel Moody  
1:30   Ty Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:22   Michael Littlejohn missed layup  
1:30 +1 Ty Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-21
1:22   Michael Littlejohn missed layup  
1:20   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta  
1:20   Shooting foul on Tariq Balogun  
1:20 +1 Emmanuel Egbuta made 1st of 2 free throws 25-21
1:20 +1 Emmanuel Egbuta made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-21
1:08   Lachlan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta  
50.0   Michael Littlejohn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson  
31.0 +2 Ty Taylor made jump shot 26-23
18.0   Bad pass turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr., stolen by JacQuess Hobbs  
13.0   Lost ball turnover on Ty Taylor, stolen by Ravel Moody  
9.0   Michael Littlejohn missed layup, blocked by Tariq Balogun  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson  
5.0   Bad pass turnover on Lachlan Anderson, stolen by Ravel Moody  
2.0 +2 Ravel Moody made dunk 28-23
0.0 +3 JacQuess Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lachlan Anderson 28-26

2nd Half
TNST Tigers 20
EKY Colonels 32

Time Team Play Score
19:41 +2 Wesley Harris made dunk, assist by Shakem Johnson 30-26
19:25   Michael Moreno missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Offensive rebound by Jomaru Brown  
19:23   Personal foul on Carlos Marshall Jr.  
19:17   Jomaru Brown missed jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris  
19:01   Bad pass turnover on Michael Littlejohn, stolen by Tre King  
18:54   Jomaru Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Shakem Johnson  
18:27   Wesley Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Tre King  
18:12   Lost ball turnover on Tre King, stolen by Michael Littlejohn  
18:12   Personal foul on Russhard Cruickshank  
17:56   Personal foul on Tre King  
17:37   Shakem Johnson missed hook shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown  
17:11   Jomaru Brown missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Shakem Johnson  
16:39 +2 Carlos Marshall Jr. made layup 32-26
16:27 +3 Michael Moreno made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JacQuess Hobbs 32-29
16:11   Bad pass turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr., stolen by Jomaru Brown  
16:10   Personal foul on Carlos Marshall Jr.  
15:52 +3 Ty Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot 32-32
15:40   Bad pass turnover on Michael Littlejohn, stolen by JacQuess Hobbs  
15:34   Ty Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wesley Harris  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Eastern Kentucky  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:22   Ty Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Michael Moreno  
15:16 +2 Michael Moreno made layup 32-34
14:59   Traveling violation turnover on Emmanuel Egbuta  
14:43   Michael Moreno missed jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Mark Freeman  
14:19   Shakem Johnson missed hook shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno  
14:08 +2 Tariq Balogun made dunk, assist by Jomaru Brown 32-36
13:52   Mark Freeman missed jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Tariq Balogun  
13:39   Personal foul on Ravel Moody  
13:39   30-second timeout called  
13:39   Commercial timeout called  
13:32   Ty Taylor missed jump shot  
13:30   Offensive rebound by Eastern Kentucky  
13:30   Flagrant foul on Wesley Harris  
13:30   Official timeout called  
13:30 +1 Lachlan Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 32-37
13:30 +1 Lachlan Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-38
13:19   Bad pass turnover on Jomaru Brown  
13:07   Personal foul on Jomaru Brown  
13:02   Lost ball turnover on Michael Littlejohn, stolen by Lachlan Anderson  
13:02   Ty Taylor missed layup  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.  
12:34   Shooting foul on Ty Taylor  
12:34 +1 Carlos Marshall Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 33-38
12:34   Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Tre King  
12:16   Russhard Cruickshank missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Ravel Moody  
11:54   Lost ball turnover on Shakem Johnson, stolen by JacQuess Hobbs  
11:37 +2 Tre King made hook shot 33-40
11:05   Shooting foul on Lachlan Anderson  
11:04   Commercial timeout called  
11:04 +1 Ravel Moody made 1st of 2 free throws 34-40
11:04   Ravel Moody missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno  
10:52 +3 Michael Moreno made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russhard Cruickshank 34-43
10:35   Personal foul on Michael Moreno  
10:34   Bad pass turnover on Mark Freeman, stolen by Tre King  
10:19   Tre King missed layup  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Eastern Kentucky  
10:17   Personal foul on Shakem Johnson  
10:00   Michael Moreno missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Tennessee State  
9:39   Ravel Moody missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno  
9:27   Ty Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Michael Moreno  
9:25   Shooting foul on Ben Kone  
9:25 +1 Michael Moreno made 1st of 2 free throws 34-44
9:25   Michael Moreno missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Ben Kone  
9:09 +2 Emmanuel Egbuta made layup, assist by Mark Freeman 36-44
8:46 +3 Jomaru Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Moreno 36-47
8:30 +2 Carlos Marshall Jr. made layup 38-47
8:30   30-second timeout called  
8:30   Commercial timeout called  
8:14   Tre King missed jump shot  
8:12  