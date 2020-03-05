|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Eastern Kentucky
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Jomaru Brown missed jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shakem Johnson
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Michael Littlejohn, stolen by Tre King
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Russhard Cruickshank missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris
|
|
18:36
|
|
+3
|
Wesley Harris made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-0
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
Jomaru Brown made layup
|
3-2
|
17:57
|
|
|
Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jomaru Brown
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Turnover on Jomaru Brown
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Michael Littlejohn, stolen by Ty Taylor
|
|
17:13
|
|
+2
|
Tre King made layup, assist by Ty Taylor
|
3-4
|
17:02
|
|
+2
|
Carlos Marshall Jr. made layup
|
5-4
|
16:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Littlejohn
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jomaru Brown
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr., stolen by Ty Taylor
|
|
16:29
|
|
+2
|
Ty Taylor made layup
|
5-6
|
16:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mark Freeman
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Ty Taylor missed free throw
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shakem Johnson
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Russhard Cruickshank
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Wesley Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre King
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Russhard Cruickshank missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ravel Moody
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Ravel Moody
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Jomaru Brown missed jump shot
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lachlan Anderson
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Lachlan Anderson
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Wesley Harris
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr., stolen by JacQuess Hobbs
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jomaru Brown, stolen by Mark Freeman
|
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Mark Freeman made layup
|
7-6
|
14:10
|
|
|
Lachlan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Egbuta, stolen by JacQuess Hobbs
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mark Freeman
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Michael Moreno missed layup
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shakem Johnson
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
Michael Littlejohn made jump shot
|
9-6
|
12:54
|
|
|
Tre King missed hook shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wesley Harris
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Michael Littlejohn, stolen by Lachlan Anderson
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shakem Johnson
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Michael Moreno missed jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tariq Balogun
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Tariq Balogun missed layup, blocked by Ravel Moody
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson
|
|
11:59
|
|
+2
|
Lachlan Anderson made dunk
|
9-8
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Michael Littlejohn made layup
|
11-8
|
11:36
|
|
|
JacQuess Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Brown
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jon Brown
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:04
|
|
+3
|
Jomaru Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russhard Cruickshank
|
11-11
|
10:48
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ben Kone
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on JacQuess Hobbs
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Michael Littlejohn
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jon Brown
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Jomaru Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ravel Moody
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Michael Littlejohn missed layup, blocked by JacQuess Hobbs
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eastern Kentucky
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on JacQuess Hobbs, stolen by Ravel Moody
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Russhard Cruickshank
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Jon Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Jon Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shakem Johnson
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Ty Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Brown
|
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Shakem Johnson made dunk, assist by Ben Kone
|
13-11
|
8:33
|
|
|
Tre King missed jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Michael Littlejohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty Taylor
|
|
7:59
|
|
+3
|
Ty Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre King
|
13-14
|
7:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ty Taylor
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ty Taylor
|
|
7:37
|
|
+1
|
Carlos Marshall Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-14
|
7:37
|
|
+1
|
Carlos Marshall Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-14
|
7:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Carlos Marshall Jr.
|
|
7:15
|
|
+1
|
JacQuess Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-15
|
7:15
|
|
+1
|
JacQuess Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-16
|
6:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tre King
|
|
6:56
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Egbuta made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-16
|
6:56
|
|
|
Emmanuel Egbuta missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre King
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Jomaru Brown missed jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre King
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Michael Moreno missed jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ravel Moody
|
|
6:01
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Egbuta made layup, assist by Michael Littlejohn
|
18-16
|
5:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shakem Johnson
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Tre King missed free throw
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tre King
|
|
5:22
|
|
+1
|
Carlos Marshall Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-16
|
5:22
|
|
+1
|
Carlos Marshall Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-16
|
5:22
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Wesley Harris
|
|
5:12
|
|
+1
|
Jomaru Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-17
|
5:12
|
|
+1
|
Jomaru Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-18
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
Wesley Harris made layup, assist by Michael Littlejohn
|
22-18
|
4:50
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jomaru Brown
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Turnover on Jomaru Brown
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Wesley Harris
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Turnover on Wesley Harris
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tariq Balogun, stolen by Ben Kone
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Emmanuel Egbuta missed layup
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Emmanuel Egbuta missed tip-in
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Emmanuel Egbuta missed layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Emmanuel Egbuta missed layup
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Carlos Marshall Jr.
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Carlos Marshall Jr. missed layup
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JacQuess Hobbs
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Michael Moreno missed layup
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tariq Balogun
|
|
3:31
|
|
+2
|
Tariq Balogun made tip-in
|
22-20
|
3:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Emmanuel Egbuta
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Emmanuel Egbuta
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
JacQuess Hobbs missed layup
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Carlos Marshall Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Ty Taylor missed jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Kone
|
|
2:05
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Egbuta made layup
|
24-20
|
1:47
|
|
|
JacQuess Hobbs missed jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tariq Balogun
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Tariq Balogun missed layup
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tennessee State
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jon Brown, stolen by JacQuess Hobbs
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ravel Moody
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Ty Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Michael Littlejohn missed layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
+1
|
Ty Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-21
|
1:22
|
|
|
Michael Littlejohn missed layup
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tariq Balogun
|
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Egbuta made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-21
|
1:20
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Egbuta made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-21
|
1:08
|
|
|
Lachlan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Egbuta
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Michael Littlejohn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson
|
|
31.0
|
|
+2
|
Ty Taylor made jump shot
|
26-23
|
18.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Carlos Marshall Jr., stolen by JacQuess Hobbs
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ty Taylor, stolen by Ravel Moody
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
Michael Littlejohn missed layup, blocked by Tariq Balogun
|
|
7.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lachlan Anderson, stolen by Ravel Moody
|
|
2.0
|
|
+2
|
Ravel Moody made dunk
|
28-23
|
0.0
|
|
+3
|
JacQuess Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lachlan Anderson
|
28-26