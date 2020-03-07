EKY
BELMONT

Belmont advances to OVC title game with win over E. Kentucky

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) Adam Kunkel scored 15 points and Grayson Murphy scored 10 and Belmont beat Eastern Kentucky 60-50 on Friday in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Friday night.

The Bruins play Murray State on Saturday for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Four Belmont starters scored early, and Michael Bankert's two free throws with 9:16 left before intermission gave the top-seeded Bruins a 20-9 lead. Russhard Cruickshank's three-point play brought the fourth-seeded Colonels with 22-16. Belmont went to the break up 30-21 and were never threatened in the second half.

Cruickshank scored 15 and Jomaru Brown 12.

Both teams struggled shooting as Belmont (25-7) made just 22 of 65 (33.8%) including 7 of 30 from 3-point range. The Colonels (16-17) finished 29.9% from the field (20 of 67), were 5 of 22 from beyond the arc and missed seven of 12 foul shot attempts.

1st Half
EKY Colonels 21
BELMONT Bruins 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Belmont  
19:45   Tyler Scanlon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Ty Taylor  
19:25 +3 Russhard Cruickshank made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Moreno 3-0
19:07   Lost ball turnover on Nick Muszynski, stolen by Russhard Cruickshank  
19:00   Michael Moreno missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Michael Benkert  
18:33 +3 Michael Benkert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grayson Murphy 3-3
18:15   Lost ball turnover on Tre King, stolen by Adam Kunkel  
18:11   Personal foul on Russhard Cruickshank  
18:08   Adam Kunkel missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown  
17:52   Tre King missed jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy  
17:44   Tyler Scanlon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Adam Kunkel  
17:30   Adam Kunkel missed jump shot  
17:28   Offensive rebound by Tyler Scanlon  
17:20   Lost ball turnover on Nick Muszynski, stolen by Jomaru Brown  
17:12   Jomaru Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy  
16:55   Tyler Scanlon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Ty Taylor  
16:33   Ty Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Belmont  
16:09 +2 Adam Kunkel made jump shot 3-5
15:49   Jomaru Brown missed layup  
15:47   Offensive rebound by Jomaru Brown  
15:47 +2 Jomaru Brown made layup 5-5
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Nick Hopkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Tre King  
15:19   Russhard Cruickshank missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Adam Kunkel  
15:09   Shooting foul on Tre King  
15:09 +1 Adam Kunkel made 1st of 2 free throws 5-6
15:09 +1 Adam Kunkel made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-7
14:41 +2 Michael Moreno made layup 7-7
14:14   Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Nick Hopkins  
14:01 +3 Tyler Scanlon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Pierson 7-10
13:28   Bad pass turnover on Russhard Cruickshank, stolen by Tate Pierson  
13:10   Adam Kunkel missed jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno  
12:57   Jomaru Brown missed jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Adam Kunkel  
12:43 +3 Tate Pierson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Scanlon 7-13
12:22 +2 Jomaru Brown made jump shot, assist by Michael Moreno 9-13
12:04   Tate Pierson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno  
11:44   Jomaru Brown missed jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Adam Kunkel  
11:33   Nick Hopkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Tariq Balogun  
11:20   Lost ball turnover on Ty Taylor, stolen by Nick Hopkins  
11:16   Nick Hopkins missed layup  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Tyler Scanlon  
11:12 +2 Tyler Scanlon made layup 9-15
10:51   Jomaru Brown missed dunk, blocked by Seth Adelsperger  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Nick Hopkins  
10:39   Tate Pierson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Nick Hopkins  
10:38 +3 Adam Kunkel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Hopkins 9-18
10:38   30-second timeout called  
10:38   Commercial timeout called  
10:13   Bad pass turnover on Tre King, stolen by Ben Sheppard  
9:45   Caleb Hollander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown  
9:31   Bad pass turnover on Tre King  
9:16   Shooting foul on Tre King  
9:16 +1 Michael Benkert made 1st of 2 free throws 9-19
9:16 +1 Michael Benkert made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-20
8:59 +2 Jomaru Brown made jump shot 11-20
8:47   Caleb Hollander missed jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown  
8:38   Jomaru Brown missed layup  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Caleb Hollander  
8:31   Ben Sheppard missed layup  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
8:22   Nick Muszynski missed layup  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown  
8:21   Personal foul on Ben Sheppard  
8:07   Michael Moreno missed layup  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Seth Adelsperger  
8:00   Offensive foul on Ben Sheppard  
8:00   Turnover on Ben Sheppard  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:34 +2 Jomaru Brown made jump shot 13-20
7:09 +2 Grayson Murphy made jump shot, assist by Tyler Scanlon 13-22
6:57   Michael Moreno missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy  
6:46   Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by JacQuess Hobbs  
6:32   Traveling violation turnover on Russhard Cruickshank  
6:24   Grayson Murphy missed layup  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson  
6:22   Personal foul on Nick Muszynski  
6:03   Ty Taylor missed jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy  
5:53   Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno  
5:44   Michael Moreno missed jump shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Ty Taylor  
5:36   Ty Taylor missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
5:21   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Scanlon, stolen by JacQuess Hobbs  
5:10   Lachlan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Adam Kunkel  
4:55   Mitch Listau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson  
4:34   Jomaru Brown missed jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Ben Sheppard  
4:17   Bad pass turnover on Ben Sheppard, stolen by Russhard Cruickshank  
4:15 +2 Russhard Cruickshank made layup 15-22
4:14   Shooting foul on Adam Kunkel  
4:14 +1 Russhard Cruickshank made free throw 16-22
4:02   Grayson Murphy missed layup  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Ty Taylor  
3:49   Ty Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Belmont  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:28 +3 Nick Hopkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Kunkel 16-25
3:17   Jomaru Brown missed jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Nick Hopkins  
3:09   Personal foul on Russhard Cruickshank  
3:08   Nick Hopkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown  
2:57   Jomaru Brown missed layup  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson  
2:49 +2 Lachlan Anderson made layup 18-25
2:35 +3 Adam Kunkel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Muszynski 18-28
2:13   Shooting foul on Tyler Scanlon  
2:13 +1 Jomaru Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 19-28
2:13   Jomaru Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
2:00   Nick Muszynski missed jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson  
1:49   Michael Moreno missed layup  
1:47   Offensive rebound by Tariq Balogun  
1:37 +2 Tariq Balogun made layup 21-28
1:33   Lost ball turnover on Grayson Murphy, stolen by Jomaru Brown  
1:26   Jomaru Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson  
1:22   Personal foul on Michael Benkert  
1:05   Jomaru Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Seth Adelsperger  
47.0   Tyler Scanlon missed jump shot  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Seth Adelsperger  
40.0 +2 Seth Adelsperger made dunk 21-30
14.0   JacQuess Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12.0   Defensive rebound by Tyler Scanlon  
6.0   Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Belmont  
4.0   30-second timeout called  
4.0   Caleb Hollander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Eastern Kentucky  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
EKY Colonels 29
BELMONT Bruins 30

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Lost ball turnover on Michael Moreno  
19:30 +2 Nick Muszynski made layup, assist by Michael Benkert 21-32
19:08   Tre King missed layup, blocked by Nick Muszynski  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy  
18:54   Nick Muszynski missed layup  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno  
18:48   Personal foul on Adam Kunkel  
18:38   Bad pass turnover on Tre King  
18:35   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Muszynski  
18:15 +3 Ty Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jomaru Brown 24-32
18:15   Shooting foul on Adam Kunkel  
18:16 +1 Ty Taylor made free throw 25-32
17:56   Michael Benkert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno  
17:38   Michael Moreno missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy  
17:11   Tyler Scanlon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown  
17:02   Jomaru Brown missed layup  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
16:44 +2 Grayson Murphy made jump shot 25-34
16:34 +2 Tre King made jump shot, assist by Jomaru Brown 27-34
16:06   Nick Muszynski missed layup, blocked by Jomaru Brown  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Ty Taylor  
15:47   Russhard Cruickshank missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
15:32 +2 Nick Muszynski made layup, assist by Grayson Murphy 27-36
15:13   Jomaru Brown missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Michael Benkert  
15:05   Tyler Scanlon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno  
14:46   Tre King missed jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Tate Pierson  
14:34   Commercial timeout called  
14:26   Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Ben Sheppard  
14:17 +3 Nick Hopkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Sheppard 27-39
13:58   Bad pass turnover on JacQuess Hobbs, stolen by Caleb Hollander  
13:53 +2 Ben Sheppard made layup 27-41
13:31   JacQuess Hobbs missed layup  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Tre King  
13:25 +2 Tre King made dunk 29-41
13:16   Ben Sheppard missed dunk  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Ben Sheppard  
12:59 +2 Seth Adelsperger made layup, assist by Adam Kunkel 29-43
12:37   Personal foul on Caleb Hollander  
12:32   Personal foul on Ben Sheppard  
12:26 +2 Ty Taylor made layup 31-43
12:16   Personal foul on Lachlan Anderson  
12:10   Nick Hopkins missed layup, blocked by Michael Moreno  
12:08   Defensive rebound by JacQuess Hobbs  
11:56   Jomaru Brown missed layup  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Ben Sheppard  
11:54   Personal foul on JacQuess Hobbs  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Nick Hopkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Ty Taylor  
11:21   Personal foul on Nick Hopkins  
11:12   Jomaru Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson  
11:06   Double dribble turnover on Ty Taylor  
10:47   Personal foul on Jomaru Brown  
10:31   Tyler Scanlon missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson  
10:14   Jomaru Brown missed layup  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Seth Adelsperger  
9:52   Ben Sheppard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown  
9:38   Lachlan Anderson missed layup  
9:36   Offensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson  
9:38 +2 Lachlan Anderson made layup 33-43
9:38   Shooting foul on Tyler Scanlon  
9:39 +1 Lachlan Anderson made free throw 34-43
9:09 +2 Grayson Murphy made jump shot 34-45
9:02   Personal foul on Ben Sheppard  
9:02 +1 Jomaru Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 35-45
9:02   Jomaru Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy  
8:34   Tyler Scanlon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Offensive rebound by Tate Pierson  
8:28   Personal foul on JacQuess Hobbs  
8:17   Adam Kunkel missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Tre King  
8:05   Michael Moreno missed jump shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson  
7:58   Shooting foul on Tyler Scanlon  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:58   Michael Moreno missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:58   Michael Moreno missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
7:38   Nick Muszynski missed layup  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Tre King  
7:36   Personal foul on Nick Muszynski  
7:36   Tre King missed free throw  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Nick Muszynski  
7:22 +2 Nick Muszynski made jump shot, assist by Adam Kunkel 35-47
6:53   JacQuess Hobbs missed layup  
6:51   Offensive rebound by JacQuess Hobbs  
6:47 +2 Jomaru Brown made jump shot 37-47
6:18