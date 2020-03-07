|
20:00
Jumpball received by Belmont
19:45
Tyler Scanlon missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:43
Defensive rebound by Ty Taylor
19:25
+3
|
Russhard Cruickshank made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Moreno
|
3-0
|
19:07
Lost ball turnover on Nick Muszynski, stolen by Russhard Cruickshank
|
|
19:00
Michael Moreno missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:58
Defensive rebound by Michael Benkert
|
|
18:33
+3
|
Michael Benkert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grayson Murphy
|
3-3
|
18:15
Lost ball turnover on Tre King, stolen by Adam Kunkel
|
|
18:11
Personal foul on Russhard Cruickshank
|
|
18:08
Adam Kunkel missed jump shot
|
|
18:06
Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown
|
|
17:52
Tre King missed jump shot
|
|
17:50
Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy
|
|
17:44
Tyler Scanlon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:42
Offensive rebound by Adam Kunkel
|
|
17:30
Adam Kunkel missed jump shot
|
|
17:28
Offensive rebound by Tyler Scanlon
|
|
17:20
Lost ball turnover on Nick Muszynski, stolen by Jomaru Brown
|
|
17:12
Jomaru Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:10
Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy
|
|
16:55
Tyler Scanlon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:53
Defensive rebound by Ty Taylor
|
|
16:33
Ty Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:31
Defensive rebound by Belmont
|
|
16:09
+2
|
Adam Kunkel made jump shot
|
3-5
|
15:49
Jomaru Brown missed layup
|
|
15:47
Offensive rebound by Jomaru Brown
|
|
15:47
+2
|
Jomaru Brown made layup
|
5-5
|
15:47
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:33
Nick Hopkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:31
Defensive rebound by Tre King
|
|
15:19
Russhard Cruickshank missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:17
Defensive rebound by Adam Kunkel
|
|
15:09
Shooting foul on Tre King
|
|
15:09
+1
|
Adam Kunkel made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-6
|
15:09
+1
|
Adam Kunkel made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-7
|
14:41
+2
|
Michael Moreno made layup
|
7-7
|
14:14
Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:12
Offensive rebound by Nick Hopkins
|
|
14:01
+3
|
Tyler Scanlon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Pierson
|
7-10
|
13:28
Bad pass turnover on Russhard Cruickshank, stolen by Tate Pierson
|
|
13:10
Adam Kunkel missed jump shot
|
|
13:08
Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno
|
|
12:57
Jomaru Brown missed jump shot
|
|
12:55
Defensive rebound by Adam Kunkel
|
|
12:43
+3
|
Tate Pierson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Scanlon
|
7-13
|
+2
|
Jomaru Brown made jump shot, assist by Michael Moreno
|
9-13
|
Tate Pierson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:02
Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno
|
|
11:44
Jomaru Brown missed jump shot
|
|
11:42
Defensive rebound by Adam Kunkel
|
|
11:33
Nick Hopkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:31
Defensive rebound by Tariq Balogun
|
|
11:20
Lost ball turnover on Ty Taylor, stolen by Nick Hopkins
|
|
11:16
Nick Hopkins missed layup
|
|
11:14
Offensive rebound by Tyler Scanlon
|
|
11:12
+2
|
Tyler Scanlon made layup
|
9-15
|
Jomaru Brown missed dunk, blocked by Seth Adelsperger
|
|
10:49
Defensive rebound by Nick Hopkins
|
|
10:39
Tate Pierson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:37
Offensive rebound by Nick Hopkins
|
|
10:38
+3
|
Adam Kunkel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Hopkins
|
9-18
|
10:38
30-second timeout called
|
|
10:38
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:13
Bad pass turnover on Tre King, stolen by Ben Sheppard
|
|
9:45
Caleb Hollander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:43
Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown
|
|
9:31
Bad pass turnover on Tre King
|
|
9:16
Shooting foul on Tre King
|
|
9:16
+1
|
Michael Benkert made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-19
|
9:16
+1
|
Michael Benkert made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-20
|
8:59
+2
|
Jomaru Brown made jump shot
|
11-20
|
8:47
Caleb Hollander missed jump shot
|
|
8:45
Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown
|
|
8:38
Jomaru Brown missed layup
|
|
8:36
Defensive rebound by Caleb Hollander
|
|
8:31
Ben Sheppard missed layup
|
|
8:29
Offensive rebound by Nick Muszynski
|
|
8:22
Nick Muszynski missed layup
|
|
8:22
Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown
|
|
8:21
Personal foul on Ben Sheppard
|
|
8:07
Michael Moreno missed layup
|
|
8:05
Defensive rebound by Seth Adelsperger
|
|
8:00
Offensive foul on Ben Sheppard
|
|
8:00
Turnover on Ben Sheppard
|
|
8:00
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:34
+2
|
Jomaru Brown made jump shot
|
13-20
|
7:09
+2
|
Grayson Murphy made jump shot, assist by Tyler Scanlon
|
13-22
|
6:57
Michael Moreno missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:55
Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy
|
|
6:46
Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:44
Defensive rebound by JacQuess Hobbs
|
|
6:32
Traveling violation turnover on Russhard Cruickshank
|
|
6:24
Grayson Murphy missed layup
|
|
6:22
Defensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson
|
|
6:22
Personal foul on Nick Muszynski
|
|
6:03
Ty Taylor missed jump shot
|
|
6:01
Defensive rebound by Grayson Murphy
|
|
5:53
Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:51
Defensive rebound by Michael Moreno
|
|
5:44
Michael Moreno missed jump shot
|
|
5:42
Offensive rebound by Ty Taylor
|
|
5:36
Ty Taylor missed jump shot
|
|
5:34
Defensive rebound by Nick Muszynski
|
|
5:21
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Scanlon, stolen by JacQuess Hobbs
|
|
5:10
Lachlan Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:08
Defensive rebound by Adam Kunkel
|
|
4:55
Mitch Listau missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:53
Defensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson
|
|
4:34
Jomaru Brown missed jump shot
|
|
4:32
Defensive rebound by Ben Sheppard
|
|
4:17
Bad pass turnover on Ben Sheppard, stolen by Russhard Cruickshank
|
|
4:15
+2
|
Russhard Cruickshank made layup
|
15-22
|
4:14
Shooting foul on Adam Kunkel
|
|
4:14
+1
|
Russhard Cruickshank made free throw
|
16-22
|
4:02
Grayson Murphy missed layup
|
|
4:00
Defensive rebound by Ty Taylor
|
|
3:49
Ty Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:47
Defensive rebound by Belmont
|
|
3:47
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:28
+3
|
Nick Hopkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Kunkel
|
16-25
|
3:17
Jomaru Brown missed jump shot
|
|
3:15
Defensive rebound by Nick Hopkins
|
|
3:09
Personal foul on Russhard Cruickshank
|
|
3:08
Nick Hopkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:06
Defensive rebound by Jomaru Brown
|
|
2:57
Jomaru Brown missed layup
|
|
2:55
Offensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson
|
|
2:49
+2
|
Lachlan Anderson made layup
|
18-25
|
2:35
+3
|
Adam Kunkel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Muszynski
|
18-28
|
2:13
Shooting foul on Tyler Scanlon
|
|
2:13
+1
|
Jomaru Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-28
|
2:13
Jomaru Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:13
Defensive rebound by Nick Muszynski
|
|
2:00
Nick Muszynski missed jump shot
|
|
1:58
Defensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson
|
|
1:49
Michael Moreno missed layup
|
|
1:47
Offensive rebound by Tariq Balogun
|
|
1:37
+2
|
Tariq Balogun made layup
|
21-28
|
1:33
Lost ball turnover on Grayson Murphy, stolen by Jomaru Brown
|
|
1:26
Jomaru Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:24
Offensive rebound by Lachlan Anderson
|
|
1:22
Personal foul on Michael Benkert
|
|
1:05
Jomaru Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:03
Defensive rebound by Seth Adelsperger
|
|
47.0
Tyler Scanlon missed jump shot
|
|
45.0
Offensive rebound by Seth Adelsperger
|
|
40.0
+2
|
Seth Adelsperger made dunk
|
21-30
|
14.0
JacQuess Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12.0
Defensive rebound by Tyler Scanlon
|
|
6.0
Adam Kunkel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4.0
Offensive rebound by Belmont
|
|
4.0
30-second timeout called
|
|
4.0
Caleb Hollander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
Defensive rebound by Eastern Kentucky
|
|
0.0
End of period
|