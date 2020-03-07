COLO
UTAH

No Text

Gach's three foul shots send Utah past Colorado in OT

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Making one clutch play after another is becoming second nature to Both Gach again.

Gach scored a career-high 28 points, including three go-ahead free throws with 0.6 seconds left, to lift Utah to a 74-72 overtime victory over Colorado on Saturday. Those game-winning points offered one final defining moment among many for a sophomore guard mired in a shooting slump not too long ago.

Gach endured a 10-game stretch where he went just 2 of 35 from 3-point range and shot over 35% percent from the field twice. The slump finally ended on a two-game road trip against California and Stanford where he averaged 17 points on 59% shooting.

Filling in for injured point guard Rylan Jones, Gach looked revitalized running Utah's offense. He shot 9 of 15 against the Buffaloes and dished out four assists.

"I feel like I'm being myself once again in just being able to make plays for myself and my teammates,” Gach said.

Gach came up big in critical moments to help Utah (16-14, 7-11 Pac-12) snap a three-game losing streak. He hit a jumper with 2.5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Gach also kept the Utes within striking distance after Colorado threatened to break the game open in the first half. He scored 16 points before halftime by attacking the rim and knocking down shots from the perimeter.

Alfonso Plummer added 21 points and Timmy Allen chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds for the Utes. Utah won for only the second time in the team's past eight contests.

McKinley Wright IV scored 20 points and totaled six rebounds and six assists to lead the Buffaloes. Tyler Bey scored 16 points and collected 10 rebounds. Evan Battey added 15 points.

It wasn't enough to prevent Colorado (21-10, 10-8) from suffering a fourth straight loss. The Buffaloes shot just 30% from the field in the second half and went 2 of 15 from 3-point range after halftime.

"I have no problem with our effort and our competitive spirit,” Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. “But we missed some really good looks in the first half and in the second half that didn't go down. When you do that, you put a lot of pressure on your defense.”

Initially, Utah looked a bit lost on offense without Jones in the lineup. The Utes' starting point guard sat out while still recovering from a concussion he suffered during a loss at California a week earlier.

Colorado twice built up a double-digit lead in the first half and led 23-13 on a 3-pointer from Maddox Daniels midway through the half. Gach kept Utah in it with a flurry of baskets and free throws. His final basket before halftime cut the deficit to 36-33.

Utah finally took its first lead after halftime behind a pair of 7-0 runs. Plummer twice cut the deficit to a point with 3-pointers. Allen finally put the Utes in front 47-46 after he capped the second run with a layup.

Colorado countered with its own 7-0 run to go back in front. Battey and Maddox Daniels combined for back-to-back baskets to punctuate the spurt and put the Buffaloes up 53-47.

Utah had one more rally left in regulation. The Utes surged ahead 60-59 on Plummer's fifth 3-pointer of the game. Bey immediately answered the basket with a go-ahead jumper on the ensuing Colorado possession. He then converted a 3-point play with 19.6 seconds left in regulation to put the Buffaloes up 64-62.

After Gach forced overtime with a jumper, Colorado appeared poised to pull away in the final seconds. Wright capped an 8-2 run for the Buffaloes by driving for a go-ahead layup to put them up 72-70 with 31 seconds left in overtime.

But Gach converted three free throws after being fouled by Wright on a last-second shot and it secured an improbable win for Utah.

“I'm just happy we could end the regular season on a win,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “I think we have some things in motion.”

STARTING STRONG

Plummer made his first career start for the Utes on Saturday and quickly made the most of opportunity. He had his second straight 20-point game after making a career-high five 3-pointers and shooting 7-of-14 from the field overall.

The junior guard has seen his role increase dramatically over the last five games and is averaging 15.6 points per game over that stretch.

“I'm happy for my work,” Plummer said. “I feel like I'm getting better. I'm helping the team every day, so I'm just blessed and happy for my position right now.

OUTSIDE WOES

Colorado shot just 25% from 3-point range, going 7-of-28 overall. It marked the fourth consecutive game that the Buffaloes have shot under 30% from the perimeter. They shot 35% or better in 10 of their previous 14 games.

“Right now, we've gone from the best 3-point shooting team in the league, about four games ago, to a team that's really struggling to make one when they're wide open – much less when it's crunch time,” Boyle said.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffaloes were aggressive around the basket on offense and opportunistic on defense in the first half. Colorado went away from that formula after halftime and it proved costly.

Utah: Without their starting point guard, the Utes looked completely lost on offense at critical times. But Gach came through in the end and rallied Utah for one of their biggest wins of the season.

UP NEXT

Colorado and Utah will both prepare for in the Pac-12 Tournament next week.

---

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 41
UTAH Utes 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
19:38   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
19:24   Lost ball turnover on Mikael Jantunen, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
19:19 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 2-0
18:54 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup 2-2
18:39   Personal foul on Branden Carlson  
18:25 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 5-2
18:03   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:54 +2 Evan Battey made layup, assist by Shane Gatling 7-2
17:38   Both Gach missed layup  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
17:12   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
16:56   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:48   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
16:32   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:32 +1 Alfonso Plummer made 1st of 2 free throws 7-3
16:32 +1 Alfonso Plummer made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
16:12 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 10-4
15:54   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
15:45   Lost ball turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
15:40 +2 Tyler Bey made dunk, assist by McKinley Wright IV 12-4
15:09 +2 Both Gach made jump shot 12-6
14:45   3-second violation turnover on Evan Battey  
14:45   Commercial timeout called  
14:31   Alfonso Plummer missed jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
14:14 +3 Eli Parquet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 15-6
13:50 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 15-8
13:27   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
13:25 +2 Evan Battey made layup 17-8
13:25   Shooting foul on Mikael Jantunen  
13:25 +1 Evan Battey made free throw 18-8
13:07   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
12:56   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
12:27 +3 Both Gach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaxon Brenchley 18-11
12:13   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
12:02   Mikael Jantunen missed layup  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
11:42   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
11:33   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
11:14   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Mikael Jantunen  
11:06   Bad pass turnover on Mikael Jantunen, stolen by Maddox Daniels  
11:03 +2 Evan Battey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 20-11
11:02   30-second timeout called  
11:02   Commercial timeout called  
10:41 +2 Branden Carlson made dunk 20-13
10:20   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
10:07   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
9:55 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Parquet 23-13
9:33 +3 Both Gach made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Branden Carlson 23-16
9:19   Shooting foul on Timmy Allen  
9:19 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 24-16
9:19   Tyler Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
9:00 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikael Jantunen 24-19
8:35 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot, assist by Maddox Daniels 26-19
8:18   Traveling violation turnover on Alfonso Plummer  
8:11   Bad pass turnover on Shane Gatling, stolen by Timmy Allen  
8:03   Shooting foul on Shane Gatling  
8:03 +1 Both Gach made 1st of 3 free throws 26-20
8:03 +1 Both Gach made 2nd of 3 free throws 26-21
8:03 +1 Both Gach made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-22
7:41 +2 Tyler Bey made layup, assist by Evan Battey 28-22
7:41   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:41 +1 Tyler Bey made free throw 29-22
7:17   Mikael Jantunen missed layup, blocked by Tyler Bey  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
7:08   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Utah  
6:53   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
6:39   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
6:29 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 29-25
6:13   Shooting foul on Lahat Thioune  
6:13   Tyler Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:13 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-25
5:54   Timmy Allen missed layup  
5:52   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:34   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
5:24 +2 Both Gach made layup 30-27
5:09 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 32-27
4:40   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
4:24 +2 Eli Parquet made layup 34-27
4:24   30-second timeout called  
4:24   Commercial timeout called  
4:01   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
3:47   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
3:32 +3 Riley Battin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Both Gach 34-30
3:11   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Jaxon Brenchley  
2:55   Shooting foul on McKinley Wright IV  
2:55 +1 Both Gach made 1st of 2 free throws 34-31
2:55   Both Gach missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
2:35 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 36-31
2:28 +2 Both Gach made layup, assist by Alfonso Plummer 36-33
2:11   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
2:02   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
1:54   Offensive foul on Maddox Daniels  
1:54   Turnover on Maddox Daniels  
1:24   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Tyler Bey  
1:17 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup, assist by Maddox Daniels 38-33
1:01   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Eli Parquet  
59.0   Offensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
50.0   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
43.0   30-second timeout called  
35.0 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 41-33
2.0   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
COLO Buffaloes 23
UTAH Utes 31

Time Team Play Score
19:35 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 41-35
19:14   Shane Gatling missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
18:49   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
18:41   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
18:12   Personal foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
17:59 +2 Branden Carlson made layup, assist by Both Gach 41-37
17:52   Lost ball turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz, stolen by Both Gach  
17:46 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 41-40
17:44   30-second timeout called  
17:44   Commercial timeout called  
17:22 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 43-40
17:00   Branden Carlson missed layup  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:46   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
16:37   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
16:25 +3 Eli Parquet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 46-40
16:03 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Branden Carlson 46-42
15:32   Bad pass turnover on Eli Parquet  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
14:39   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
14:32 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 46-45
14:12   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
13:58   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
13:49   Offensive foul on McKinley Wright IV  
13:49   Turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
13:33   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Utah  
13:27 +2 Timmy Allen made layup, assist by Both Gach 46-47
13:09   Personal foul on Both Gach  
12:49   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:47   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
12:29 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 49-47
12:04   Bad pass turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Maddox Daniels  
11:55   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
11:46   Bad pass turnover on Timmy Allen, stolen by Tyler Bey  
11:40   Tyler Bey missed floating jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Utah  
11:38   Personal foul on Maddox Daniels  
11:38   Commercial timeout called  
11:20   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
11:13   Personal foul on Alfonso Plummer  
10:48 +2 Evan Battey made hook shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 51-47
10:40   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
10:18 +2 Maddox Daniels made layup 53-47
9:49   Timmy Allen missed layup  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
9:39   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
9:39 +1 Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws 54-47
9:39 +1 Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-47
9:21 +2 Alfonso Plummer made layup, assist by Timmy Allen 55-49
8:59   Personal foul on Timmy Allen  
8:59   Evan Battey missed layup  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
8:35   Both Gach missed layup  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
8:26   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
8:18   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Both Gach  
8:10   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
7:48   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
7:41   Shooting foul on Lucas Siewert  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:41   Timmy Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:41 +1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-50
7:18 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup, assist by Eli Parquet 57-50
6:55   Timmy Allen missed layup  
6:53   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
6:34   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
6:03   Jaxon Brenchley missed jump shot, blocked by Tyler Bey  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
5:59   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Utah  
5:59   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah  
5:48   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
5:28   Timmy Allen missed layup  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
5:26   Branden Carlson missed layup  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
5:24   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:23 +1 Timmy Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 57-51
5:23 +1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-52
5:01   Bad pass turnover on Eli Parquet, stolen by Both Gach  
4:52 +2 Both Gach made layup 57-54
4:52   Shooting foul on McKinley Wright IV  
4:52 +1 Both Gach made free throw 57-55
4:34   Shooting foul on Timmy Allen  
4:34 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 58-55
4:34 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-55
4:09   Offensive foul on Branden Carlson  
4:09   Turnover on Branden Carlson  
3:47   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Alfonso Plummer  
3:28 +2 Both Gach made jump shot 59-57
3:26   30-second timeout called  
3:26   Commercial timeout called  
3:00   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Riley Battin  
2:40   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
2:32 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikael Jantunen 59-60
2:00 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 61-60
1:44   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
1:33   30-second timeout called  
1:18   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Utah  
1:16   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
1:16 +1 Mikael Jantunen made 1st of 2 free throws 61-61
1:16 +1 Mikael Jantunen made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-62
52.0   Eli Parquet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
50.0   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
46.0   30-second timeout called  
38.0   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
32.0   Traveling violation turnover on Branden Carlson  
19.0 +2 Tyler Bey made layup 63-62
19.0   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
19.0