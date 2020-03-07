|
20:00
Jumpball received by Coastal Carolina
19:28
Malik LeGania missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:26
Defensive rebound by Radshad Davis
19:11
Brian Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:09
Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones
18:54
DeVante' Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:52
Defensive rebound by Texas-Arlington
18:42
+3
TiAndre Jackson-Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brian Warren
0-3
18:30
+2
Tommy Burton made jump shot, assist by DeVante' Jones
2-3
18:23
Traveling violation turnover on Brian Warren
18:05
Shooting foul on Jabari Narcis
18:05
+1
DeVante' Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
3-3
18:05
+1
DeVante' Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
4-3
17:59
+3
Sam Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolas Elame
4-6
17:47
Tim Ceaser missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:45
Defensive rebound by Nicolas Elame
17:29
Personal foul on DeVante' Jones
17:22
Jabari Narcis missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:20
Offensive rebound by Nicolas Elame
17:11
Nicolas Elame missed layup
17:09
Offensive rebound by Nicolas Elame
16:58
Nicolas Elame missed layup
16:56
Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones
16:48
DeVante' Jones missed jump shot
16:46
Defensive rebound by Texas-Arlington
16:32
TiAndre Jackson-Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:30
Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser
16:20
Tim Ceaser missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:18
Offensive rebound by Malik LeGania
16:17
Malik LeGania missed jump shot
16:15
Defensive rebound by Texas-Arlington
15:54
Commercial timeout called
15:34
Nicolas Elame missed layup
15:34
Defensive rebound by Tommy Burton
15:34
Lost ball turnover on Tommy Burton, stolen by David Azore
15:24
David Azore missed layup
15:22
Defensive rebound by Coastal Carolina
15:05
+2
Tommy Burton made jump shot, assist by Josh Peterson
6-6
14:43
Brian Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:41
Defensive rebound by Malik LeGania
14:32
Josh Peterson missed layup
14:30
Offensive rebound by Tommy Burton
14:22
+2
Tommy Burton made layup
8-6
14:22
Shooting foul on David Azore
14:22
+1
Tommy Burton made free throw
9-6
14:17
Jabari Narcis missed jump shot
14:15
Defensive rebound by Malik LeGania
13:50
+2
Malik LeGania made jump shot, assist by Tyrell Gumbs-Frater
11-6
13:39
Offensive foul on Radshad Davis
13:39
Turnover on Radshad Davis
13:25
Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:23
Defensive rebound by Sam Griffin
13:08
+2
Nicolas Elame made jump shot, assist by David Azore
11-8
12:35
+2
DeVante' Jones made jump shot
13-8
12:25
+2
Nicolas Elame made jump shot
13-10
11:56
Out of bounds turnover on Isaac Hippolyte
11:55
Commercial timeout called
11:43
+2
Nicolas Elame made dunk
13-12
11:09
Lost ball turnover on Garrick Green, stolen by TiAndre Jackson-Young
10:58
+3
Sam Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot
13-15
10:58
Personal foul on Sam Griffin
10:42
+3
DeVante' Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Gumbs-Frater
16-15
10:11
+3
Sam Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brian Warren
16-18
9:57
Bad pass turnover on Tommy Burton
9:41
Bad pass turnover on Jabari Narcis
9:30
Shooting foul on Jabari Narcis
9:30
+1
DeVante' Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
17-18
9:30
+1
DeVante' Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-18
9:22
+2
Radshad Davis made jump shot, assist by Sam Griffin
18-20
9:02
3-second violation turnover on Tommy Burton
8:51
+3
Sam Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolas Elame
18-23
8:31
Traveling violation turnover on Tommy Burton
8:17
Bad pass turnover on Brian Warren
7:53
+2
Malik LeGania made jump shot, assist by Tommy Burton
20-23
7:38
Nicolas Elame missed jump shot
7:36
Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones
7:30
Shooting foul on Radshad Davis
7:30
Commercial timeout called
7:30
Malik LeGania missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:30
+1
Malik LeGania made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-23
7:20
David Azore missed jump shot
7:18
Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones
7:05
Malik LeGania missed jump shot
7:03
Defensive rebound by David Azore
6:56
TiAndre Jackson-Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:54
Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones
6:39
Tim Ceaser missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:37
Defensive rebound by Sam Griffin
6:30
Sam Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:28
Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones
6:21
Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:19
Defensive rebound by TiAndre Jackson-Young
5:54
Bad pass turnover on TiAndre Jackson-Young
5:51
Shooting foul on Jordan Phillips
5:51
+1
DeVante' Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
22-23
5:51
+1
DeVante' Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-23
5:35
Coleman Sparling missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:33
Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones
5:26
+2
Isaac Hippolyte made layup, assist by DeVante' Jones
25-23
5:03
Shooting foul on Malik LeGania
5:03
Nicolas Elame missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:03
+1
Nicolas Elame made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-24
4:46
Offensive foul on Garrick Green
4:46
Turnover on Levi Cook
4:31
+3
David Azore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayoub Nouhi
25-27
4:31
Shooting foul on Tyrell Gumbs-Frater
4:31
+1
David Azore made free throw
25-28
4:17
DeVante' Jones missed layup
4:15
Defensive rebound by Ayoub Nouhi
4:08
+3
David Azore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Phillips
25-31
3:50
Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed jump shot
3:48
Defensive rebound by Ayoub Nouhi
3:36
Ayoub Nouhi missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:34
Offensive rebound by Texas-Arlington
3:34
Commercial timeout called
3:13
Sam Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:11
Defensive rebound by Tommy Burton
2:51
+2
Tommy Burton made dunk, assist by DeVante' Jones
27-31
2:30
Offensive foul on Sam Griffin
2:30
Turnover on Sam Griffin
2:09
Offensive foul on Tommy Burton
2:09
Turnover on Tommy Burton
1:57
TiAndre Jackson-Young missed jump shot
1:55
Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones
1:32
+2
Isaac Hippolyte made jump shot, assist by DeVante' Jones
29-31
1:20
30-second timeout called
58.0
+3
Brian Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Azore
29-34
27.0
DeVante' Jones missed layup, blocked by Nicolas Elame
25.0
Offensive rebound by Coastal Carolina
25.0
30-second timeout called
24.0
Out of bounds turnover on DeVante' Jones
1.0
Brian Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Coastal Carolina
0.0
End of period
