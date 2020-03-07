CSTCAR
Coastal Carolina upsets UT Arlington in Sun Belt tourney

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Tyrell Gumbs-Frater hit a jumper with 1 second left and No. 10-seed Coastal Carolina upset No. 7 UT Arlington 63-62 in Saturday's first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

The Chanticleers (16-16) face No. 6 Appalachian State in the second round on Monday.

David Azore's jumper put the Mavericks up 61-62 with 14 seconds left, but he missed the and-one free throw and Coastal Carolina got the rebound with 4 seconds to go and called timeout. Gumbs-Frater got the ball off the inbounds and hit his shot as time expired.

DeVante Jones scored 31 points with 14 rebounds and five assists for Coastal Carolina, which made only 1 of 13 3-pointers (8%) but hit 20 of 21 free throws, including Jones' 14 of 14. Tommy Burton scored 11 points and Gumb-Frater finished with six.

There were 15 lead changes and eight ties and the Mavericks led 34-29 at halftime.

Sam Griffin hit 4 of 9 3-pointers and scored 14 points for UT Arlington (14-18). Azore had 11 points and four assists and Nicolas Elame added 10 points.

Brian Warren, who was second on the Mavericks in scoring entering the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

1st Half
CSTCAR Chanticleers 29
TXARL Mavericks 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Coastal Carolina  
19:28   Malik LeGania missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Radshad Davis  
19:11   Brian Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
18:54   DeVante' Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Texas-Arlington  
18:42 +3 TiAndre Jackson-Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brian Warren 0-3
18:30 +2 Tommy Burton made jump shot, assist by DeVante' Jones 2-3
18:23   Traveling violation turnover on Brian Warren  
18:05   Shooting foul on Jabari Narcis  
18:05 +1 DeVante' Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
18:05 +1 DeVante' Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-3
17:59 +3 Sam Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolas Elame 4-6
17:47   Tim Ceaser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Nicolas Elame  
17:29   Personal foul on DeVante' Jones  
17:22   Jabari Narcis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Elame  
17:11   Nicolas Elame missed layup  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Elame  
16:58   Nicolas Elame missed layup  
16:56   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
16:48   DeVante' Jones missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Texas-Arlington  
16:32   TiAndre Jackson-Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
16:20   Tim Ceaser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Offensive rebound by Malik LeGania  
16:17   Malik LeGania missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Texas-Arlington  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:34   Nicolas Elame missed layup  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Tommy Burton  
15:34   Lost ball turnover on Tommy Burton, stolen by David Azore  
15:24   David Azore missed layup  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Coastal Carolina  
15:05 +2 Tommy Burton made jump shot, assist by Josh Peterson 6-6
14:43   Brian Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Malik LeGania  
14:32   Josh Peterson missed layup  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Tommy Burton  
14:22 +2 Tommy Burton made layup 8-6
14:22   Shooting foul on David Azore  
14:22 +1 Tommy Burton made free throw 9-6
14:17   Jabari Narcis missed jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Malik LeGania  
13:50 +2 Malik LeGania made jump shot, assist by Tyrell Gumbs-Frater 11-6
13:39   Offensive foul on Radshad Davis  
13:39   Turnover on Radshad Davis  
13:25   Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Sam Griffin  
13:08 +2 Nicolas Elame made jump shot, assist by David Azore 11-8
12:35 +2 DeVante' Jones made jump shot 13-8
12:25 +2 Nicolas Elame made jump shot 13-10
11:56   Out of bounds turnover on Isaac Hippolyte  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:43 +2 Nicolas Elame made dunk 13-12
11:09   Lost ball turnover on Garrick Green, stolen by TiAndre Jackson-Young  
10:58 +3 Sam Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot 13-15
10:58   Personal foul on Sam Griffin  
10:42 +3 DeVante' Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Gumbs-Frater 16-15
10:11 +3 Sam Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brian Warren 16-18
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Tommy Burton  
9:41   Bad pass turnover on Jabari Narcis  
9:30   Shooting foul on Jabari Narcis  
9:30 +1 DeVante' Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 17-18
9:30 +1 DeVante' Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-18
9:22 +2 Radshad Davis made jump shot, assist by Sam Griffin 18-20
9:02   3-second violation turnover on Tommy Burton  
8:51 +3 Sam Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolas Elame 18-23
8:31   Traveling violation turnover on Tommy Burton  
8:17   Bad pass turnover on Brian Warren  
7:53 +2 Malik LeGania made jump shot, assist by Tommy Burton 20-23
7:38   Nicolas Elame missed jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
7:30   Shooting foul on Radshad Davis  
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Malik LeGania missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:30 +1 Malik LeGania made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-23
7:20   David Azore missed jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
7:05   Malik LeGania missed jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by David Azore  
6:56   TiAndre Jackson-Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
6:39   Tim Ceaser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Sam Griffin  
6:30   Sam Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
6:21   Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by TiAndre Jackson-Young  
5:54   Bad pass turnover on TiAndre Jackson-Young  
5:51   Shooting foul on Jordan Phillips  
5:51 +1 DeVante' Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 22-23
5:51 +1 DeVante' Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-23
5:35   Coleman Sparling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
5:26 +2 Isaac Hippolyte made layup, assist by DeVante' Jones 25-23
5:03   Shooting foul on Malik LeGania  
5:03   Nicolas Elame missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:03 +1 Nicolas Elame made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-24
4:46   Offensive foul on Garrick Green  
4:46   Turnover on Levi Cook  
4:31 +3 David Azore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayoub Nouhi 25-27
4:31   Shooting foul on Tyrell Gumbs-Frater  
4:31 +1 David Azore made free throw 25-28
4:17   DeVante' Jones missed layup  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Ayoub Nouhi  
4:08 +3 David Azore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Phillips 25-31
3:50   Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Ayoub Nouhi  
3:36   Ayoub Nouhi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:34   Offensive rebound by Texas-Arlington  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:13   Sam Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Tommy Burton  
2:51 +2 Tommy Burton made dunk, assist by DeVante' Jones 27-31
2:30   Offensive foul on Sam Griffin  
2:30   Turnover on Sam Griffin  
2:09   Offensive foul on Tommy Burton  
2:09   Turnover on Tommy Burton  
1:57   TiAndre Jackson-Young missed jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
1:32 +2 Isaac Hippolyte made jump shot, assist by DeVante' Jones 29-31
1:20   30-second timeout called  
58.0 +3 Brian Warren made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Azore 29-34
27.0   DeVante' Jones missed layup, blocked by Nicolas Elame  
25.0   Offensive rebound by Coastal Carolina  
25.0   30-second timeout called  
24.0   Out of bounds turnover on DeVante' Jones  
1.0   Brian Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Coastal Carolina  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CSTCAR Chanticleers 34
TXARL Mavericks 28

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Sam Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:49   Defensive rebound by Coastal Carolina  
19:26 +2 DeVante' Jones made jump shot 31-34
18:59   Shooting foul on DeVante' Jones  
18:59 +1 Brian Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 31-35
18:59 +1 Brian Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Garrick Green, stolen by Nicolas Elame  
18:35 +2 Nicolas Elame made layup 31-38
18:30   DeVante' Jones missed jump shot  
18:28   Offensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
18:27   Shooting foul on TiAndre Jackson-Young  
18:18 +1 DeVante' Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 32-38
18:18 +1 DeVante' Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-38
17:44   Sam Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Coastal Carolina  
17:27   DeVante' Jones missed layup, blocked by Jabari Narcis  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Tommy Burton  
17:08 +2 Tim Ceaser made layup 35-38
17:07 +2 TiAndre Jackson-Young made layup, assist by Nicolas Elame 35-40
17:07   Shooting foul on Tim Ceaser  
17:07 +1 TiAndre Jackson-Young made free throw 35-41
16:39   Shooting foul on Radshad Davis  
16:39 +1 Tommy Burton made 1st of 2 free throws 36-41
16:39 +1 Tommy Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-41
16:35   Brian Warren missed jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
16:25   Tommy Burton missed jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by TiAndre Jackson-Young  
16:14   TiAndre Jackson-Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Malik LeGania  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   DeVante' Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Jabari Narcis  
15:16 +3 Jabari Narcis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Phillips 37-44
14:45   DeVante' Jones missed layup  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Phillips  
14:39 +2 Jordan Phillips made layup 37-46
14:23   Malik LeGania missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Phillips  
14:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Phillips, stolen by DeVante' Jones  
14:10   Personal foul on David Azore  
13:59   Tommy Burton missed layup  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Jabari Narcis  
13:40   Jabari Narcis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Nicolas Elame  
13:34   Shooting foul on Tyrell Gumbs-Frater  
13:34   Nicolas Elame missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:34 +1 Nicolas Elame made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-47
13:25   Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed jump shot  
13:23   Offensive rebound by Garrick Green  
13:17   Josh Peterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Tyrell Gumbs-Frater  
12:57 +2 Tyrell Gumbs-Frater made layup 39-47
12:46   David Azore missed jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
12:32   Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by David Azore  
12:05   Jabari Narcis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
11:49   Josh Peterson missed layup  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
11:49   Shooting foul on Jabari Narcis  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:47 +1 Tim Ceaser made 1st of 2 free throws 40-47
11:47 +1 Tim Ceaser made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-47
11:37   Brian Warren missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Garrick Green  
11:25   DeVante' Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Radshad Davis  
11:01   Coleman Sparling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
10:32   DeVante' Jones missed layup  
10:30   Offensive rebound by Josh Peterson  
10:21   Isaac Hippolyte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Garrick Green  
10:13   Garrick Green missed layup  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Coleman Sparling  
10:00   Radshad Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
9:51 +2 DeVante' Jones made layup 43-47
9:46   Shooting foul on Radshad Davis  
9:46 +1 DeVante' Jones made free throw 44-47
9:52   Nicolas Elame missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Coastal Carolina  
9:25   Nicolas Elame missed jump shot  
9:25   Offensive rebound by Jabari Narcis  
9:25   Personal foul on Isaac Hippolyte  
9:25 +3 Jabari Narcis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Azore 44-50
9:08 +2 DeVante' Jones made layup, assist by Hosana Kitenge 46-50
8:52   David Azore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
8:45   Malik LeGania missed dunk  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Malik LeGania  
8:41   Malik LeGania missed dunk  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Jabari Narcis  
8:17   Personal foul on Hosana Kitenge  
8:05   Jabari Narcis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Garrick Green  
7:47   DeVante' Jones missed layup  
7:45   Offensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
7:40 +2 DeVante' Jones made layup 48-50
7:15 +2 Sam Griffin made jump shot, assist by David Azore 48-52
6:57   Garrick Green missed layup  
6:55   Defensive rebound by TiAndre Jackson-Young  
6:39   Sam Griffin missed layup  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Gumbs-Frater  
6:27 +2 DeVante' Jones made layup 50-52
6:27   Shooting foul on TiAndre Jackson-Young  
6:27   Commercial timeout called  
6:24 +1 DeVante' Jones made free throw 51-52
5:38   Personal foul on Isaac Hippolyte  
6:24   Commercial timeout called  
6:02 +2 David Azore made layup 51-54
5:51 +2 Garrick Green made layup, assist by DeVante' Jones 53-54
5:42   Personal foul on Tyrell Gumbs-Frater  
5:38   Personal foul on Isaac Hippolyte  
5:38   David Azore missed free throw  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Tommy Burton  
5:30   Personal foul on David Azore  
5:30 +1 DeVante' Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 54-54
5:30 +1 DeVante' Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-54
5:12   David Azore missed jump shot  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Radshad Davis  
