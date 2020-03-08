IPFW
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Matt Holba scored 21 points and No. 7 seed Purdue Fort Wayne upset second-seeded South Dakota State 77-74 on Saturday night in a Summit League tournament quarterfinal.

Purdue Fort Wayne (14-18) will play Sunday's South Dakota-North Dakota winner in a semifinal on Monday night.

Noah Freidel scored 35 points to lead South Dakota State (22-10), which has lost two straight since having an eight-game win streak snapped. Alex Arians added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.

Jarred Godfrey and Deonte Billups had 12 points apiece for the Mastodons. Brian Patrick chipped in 11 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne had a 75-71 lead with 22 seconds remaining. Freidel's 3-pointer pulled the Jackrabbits to 75-74 with 14.4 seconds left,

The Jackrabbits were without a timeout, had Freidel on the bench and couldn't get a shot off in time.

1st Half
IPFW Mastodons 40
SDAKST Jackrabbits 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by PFW  
19:43   Brian Patrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Matt Dentlinger  
19:23 +2 Matt Dentlinger made hook shot 0-2
19:10   Matt Holba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Baylor Scheierman  
18:49   Bad pass turnover on Noah Freidel, stolen by Brian Patrick  
18:42 +2 Jarred Godfrey made layup 2-2
18:30 +3 Noah Freidel made 3-pt. jump shot 2-5
18:17   Bad pass turnover on Jarred Godfrey, stolen by Matt Dentlinger  
18:06 +3 Noah Freidel made 3-pt. jump shot 2-8
17:58 +3 Brian Patrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Godfrey 5-8
17:49   Noah Freidel missed layup  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Brian Patrick  
17:35 +2 Jarred Godfrey made layup, assist by Dylan Carl 7-8
17:20   Shooting foul on Dylan Carl  
17:20 +1 Baylor Scheierman made 1st of 2 free throws 7-9
17:20 +1 Baylor Scheierman made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-10
17:08 +3 Matt Holba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Godfrey 10-10
16:51   Alex Arians missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Jarred Godfrey  
16:40   Deonte Billups missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Alex Arians  
16:25   Matt Dentlinger missed jump shot  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Baylor Scheierman  
16:18 +2 Baylor Scheierman made layup 10-12
15:57   Matt Holba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Baylor Scheierman  
15:45   Lost ball turnover on Baylor Scheierman, stolen by Deonte Billups  
15:35 +2 Matt Holba made layup 12-12
15:20   Matt Dentlinger missed jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Matt Holba  
15:07 +2 Jarred Godfrey made jump shot 14-12
14:52   Commercial timeout called  
14:45 +2 Alex Arians made jump shot, assist by Matt Dentlinger 14-14
14:22   Jarred Godfrey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by David Wingett  
14:12   Bad pass turnover on David Wingett, stolen by DeMierre Black  
13:50 +3 Deonte Billups made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus DeBerry 17-14
13:18 +3 Noah Freidel made 3-pt. jump shot 17-17
12:57   Marcus DeBerry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Matt Dentlinger  
12:39 +2 Noah Freidel made jump shot 17-19
12:11   Jarred Godfrey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Cameron Benford  
11:56   Deonte Billups missed jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Matt Mims  
11:40   Matt Mims missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by PFW  
11:35   Commercial timeout called  
11:18   Dylan Carl missed hook shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Alou Dillon  
11:09   Noah Freidel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Alou Dillon  
11:00   Bad pass turnover on Noah Freidel, stolen by Dylan Carl  
10:50 +3 Matt Holba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deonte Billups 20-19
10:31   Matt Mims missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Dylan Carl  
10:08 +2 Dylan Carl made layup, assist by Tionne Rollins 22-19
10:08   Shooting foul on Alou Dillon  
10:08   Turnover on Tionne Rollins  
9:58   Shooting foul on Matt Holba  
9:58 +1 Alex Arians made 1st of 2 free throws 22-20
9:58 +1 Alex Arians made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-21
9:41 +3 Brian Patrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tionne Rollins 25-21
9:31   Brandon Key missed layup, blocked by Tionne Rollins  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Tionne Rollins  
9:23 +3 Brian Patrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Holba 28-21
9:07   Out of bounds turnover on Baylor Scheierman  
8:55   Personal foul on Baylor Scheierman  
8:53   Matt Holba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Noah Freidel  
8:39   Lost ball turnover on Alex Arians, stolen by Brian Patrick  
8:30   Brian Patrick missed jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Baylor Scheierman  
8:22   David Wingett missed layup, blocked by Dylan Carl  
8:20   Offensive rebound by David Wingett  
8:22   Personal foul on Brian Patrick  
8:08   Lost ball turnover on Noah Freidel  
7:55 +3 Deonte Billups made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Godfrey 31-21
7:35 +3 Alex Arians made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Baylor Scheierman 31-24
7:19   Commercial timeout called  
7:05   Jarred Godfrey missed jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by David Wingett  
6:42   Shooting foul on DeMierre Black  
6:42 +1 Noah Freidel made 1st of 3 free throws 31-25
6:42 +1 Noah Freidel made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-26
6:42 +1 Noah Freidel made 3rd of 3 free throws 31-27
6:14   Cameron Benford missed hook shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Matt Dentlinger  
5:53   Noah Freidel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Deonte Billups  
5:41 +3 Marcus DeBerry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deonte Billups 34-27
5:10   Alex Arians missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by DeMierre Black  
4:56   Deonte Billups missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Alex Arians  
4:44   Shooting foul on DeMierre Black  
4:44 +1 Noah Freidel made 1st of 2 free throws 34-28
4:44   Noah Freidel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Matt Holba  
4:34 +2 Jarred Godfrey made jump shot 36-28
4:15   Lost ball turnover on Matt Dentlinger, stolen by Matt Holba  
4:03 +2 Dylan Carl made layup, assist by Brian Patrick 38-28
3:52   Lost ball turnover on David Wingett, stolen by Brian Patrick  
3:48   Traveling violation turnover on Brian Patrick  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:34   Baylor Scheierman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Matt Mims  
3:27 +3 Matt Mims made 3-pt. jump shot 38-31
3:05   Personal foul on Baylor Scheierman  
2:49   Brian Patrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by David Wingett  
2:40   Matt Mims missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Brian Patrick  
2:31 +2 Dylan Carl made dunk 40-31
2:17 +2 Noah Freidel made jump shot 40-33
2:04   Matt Holba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Dylan Carl  
1:54   Deonte Billups missed layup  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Alex Arians  
1:40   Noah Freidel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Jarred Godfrey  
1:33   30-second timeout called  
1:21   Bad pass turnover on Matt Holba  
1:12   Alex Arians missed layup, blocked by Deonte Billups  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Deonte Billups  
58.0   Jarred Godfrey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
56.0   Offensive rebound by Jarred Godfrey  
42.0   Traveling violation turnover on DeMierre Black  
36.0   Noah Freidel missed layup  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Matt Holba  
5.0   Matt Holba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by South Dakota State  
1.0   Noah Freidel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by South Dakota State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IPFW Mastodons 37
SDAKST Jackrabbits 41

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Baylor Scheierman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Deonte Billups  
19:04   Dylan Carl missed jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by South Dakota State  
18:48   Shooting foul on Brian Patrick  
18:48   David Wingett missed 1st of 3 free throws  
18:48 +1 David Wingett made 2nd of 3 free throws 40-34
18:48   David Wingett missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Matt Holba  
18:24 +2 Deonte Billups made layup, assist by Dylan Carl 42-34
18:24   Shooting foul on Baylor Scheierman  
18:24   Deonte Billups missed free throw  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Matt Dentlinger  
18:11 +3 Noah Freidel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Arians 42-37
17:53 +3 Matt Holba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Godfrey 45-37
17:39 +2 Alex Arians made layup, assist by Matt Dentlinger 45-39
17:25 +2 Deonte Billups made jump shot 47-39
17:15   Personal foul on Jarred Godfrey  
17:02   Shooting foul on Cameron Benford  
17:02 +1 David Wingett made 1st of 2 free throws 47-40
17:02 +1 David Wingett made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-41
16:46   Jarred Godfrey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by South Dakota State  
16:17   Shooting foul on DeMierre Black  
16:17   Noah Freidel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:17 +1 Noah Freidel made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-42
15:47   Tionne Rollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Noah Freidel  
15:44   Personal foul on Cameron Benford  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:24   Matt Dentlinger missed jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Matt Holba  
15:01   Marcus DeBerry missed layup  
14:59   Offensive rebound by Cameron Benford  
14:58   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Benford  
14:40   Bad pass turnover on Matt Mims, stolen by Marcus DeBerry  
14:38   Personal foul on Matt Mims  
14:11   Marcus DeBerry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Offensive rebound by PFW  
14:06   Jarred Godfrey missed jump shot  
14:04   Offensive rebound by Cameron Benford  
13:56 +2 Cameron Benford made layup 49-42
13:38   Matt Dentlinger missed layup  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Matt Holba  
13:30   Tionne Rollins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Alex Arians  
13:20 +2 Noah Freidel made jump shot 49-44
13:11   30-second timeout called  
13:11   Commercial timeout called  
13:02   Shooting foul on Noah Freidel  
13:02 +1 Matt Holba made 1st of 2 free throws 50-44
13:02   Matt Holba missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:02   Offensive rebound by DeMierre Black  
12:48 +3 Matt Holba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tionne Rollins 53-44
12:24 +2 Alou Dillon made layup, assist by Noah Freidel 53-46
12:17   Personal foul on Matt Mims  
12:10   Personal foul on David Wingett  
12:00   Matt Holba missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Alex Arians  
11:43   David Wingett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Dylan Carl  
11:33   Lost ball turnover on DeMierre Black, stolen by Alou Dillon  
11:26 +2 David Wingett made dunk, assist by Alex Arians 53-48
11:04 +2 DeMierre Black made layup, assist by Dylan Carl 55-48
10:45 +2 Alou Dillon made layup 55-50
10:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on PFW  
10:45   Turnover on Dylan Carl  
10:45   Commercial timeout called  
10:45 +1 Noah Freidel made free throw 55-51
10:19   Brian Patrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Alex Arians  
10:09 +2 Alex Arians made layup 55-53
9:44   Brian Patrick missed jump shot  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Brian Patrick  
9:43   Shooting foul on Noah Freidel  
9:43 +1 Brian Patrick made 1st of 2 free throws 56-53
9:43 +1 Brian Patrick made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-53
9:29 +3 Noah Freidel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Arians 57-56
9:26   Offensive foul on Brian Patrick  
9:26   Turnover on Brian Patrick  
9:20   Noah Freidel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Brian Patrick  
9:09   DeMierre Black missed jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Alex Arians  
9:01   Personal foul on Cameron Benford  
9:01   Alou Dillon missed free throw  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Cameron Benford  
8:47   Personal foul on Noah Freidel  
8:47   Deonte Billups missed free throw  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Alou Dillon  
8:47   Personal foul on Cameron Benford  
8:47 +1 Alou Dillon made 1st of 2 free throws 57-57
8:47 +1 Alou Dillon made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-58
8:37   Jarred Godfrey missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Alex Arians  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Jarred Godfrey  
8:29 +3 Matt Holba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Godfrey 60-58
8:07 +2 Alex Arians made layup 60-60
7:52 +3 Matt Holba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Godfrey 63-60
7:29   Commercial timeout called  
7:17   Alou Dillon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Matt Holba  
6:59   Deonte Billups missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Alex Arians  
6:48   David Wingett missed layup  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Deonte Billups  
6:36   Jarred Godfrey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Alex Arians  
6:17   Alex Arians missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Deonte Billups  
5:59   Traveling violation turnover on Brian Patrick  
5:43 +3 Noah Freidel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Dentlinger 63-63
5:19 +2 Deonte Billups made layup, assist by Dylan Carl 65-63
5:09   Alex Arians missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Matt Dentlinger  
5:06 +2 Matt Dentlinger made layup 65-65
4:40   Dylan Carl missed hook shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Baylor Scheierman  
4:15   Bad pass turnover on Alex Arians  
3:57   Brian Patrick missed jump shot  
3:55   Offensive rebound by Cameron Benford  
3:51   DeMierre Black missed layup  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Baylor Scheierman  
