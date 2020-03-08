|
20:00
Jumpball received by PFW
19:43
Brian Patrick missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:41
Defensive rebound by Matt Dentlinger
19:23
+2
Matt Dentlinger made hook shot
0-2
19:10
Matt Holba missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:08
Defensive rebound by Baylor Scheierman
18:49
Bad pass turnover on Noah Freidel, stolen by Brian Patrick
18:42
+2
Jarred Godfrey made layup
2-2
18:30
+3
Noah Freidel made 3-pt. jump shot
2-5
18:17
Bad pass turnover on Jarred Godfrey, stolen by Matt Dentlinger
18:06
+3
Noah Freidel made 3-pt. jump shot
2-8
17:58
+3
Brian Patrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Godfrey
5-8
17:49
Noah Freidel missed layup
17:47
Defensive rebound by Brian Patrick
17:35
+2
Jarred Godfrey made layup, assist by Dylan Carl
7-8
17:20
Shooting foul on Dylan Carl
17:20
+1
Baylor Scheierman made 1st of 2 free throws
7-9
17:20
+1
Baylor Scheierman made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-10
17:08
+3
Matt Holba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Godfrey
10-10
16:51
Alex Arians missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:49
Defensive rebound by Jarred Godfrey
16:40
Deonte Billups missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:38
Defensive rebound by Alex Arians
16:25
Matt Dentlinger missed jump shot
16:23
Offensive rebound by Baylor Scheierman
16:18
+2
Baylor Scheierman made layup
10-12
15:57
Matt Holba missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:55
Defensive rebound by Baylor Scheierman
15:45
Lost ball turnover on Baylor Scheierman, stolen by Deonte Billups
15:35
+2
Matt Holba made layup
12-12
15:20
Matt Dentlinger missed jump shot
15:18
Defensive rebound by Matt Holba
15:07
+2
Jarred Godfrey made jump shot
14-12
14:52
Commercial timeout called
14:45
+2
Alex Arians made jump shot, assist by Matt Dentlinger
14-14
14:22
Jarred Godfrey missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:20
Defensive rebound by David Wingett
14:12
Bad pass turnover on David Wingett, stolen by DeMierre Black
13:50
+3
Deonte Billups made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus DeBerry
17-14
13:18
+3
Noah Freidel made 3-pt. jump shot
17-17
12:57
Marcus DeBerry missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:55
Defensive rebound by Matt Dentlinger
12:39
+2
Noah Freidel made jump shot
17-19
12:11
Jarred Godfrey missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:09
Offensive rebound by Cameron Benford
11:56
Deonte Billups missed jump shot
11:54
Defensive rebound by Matt Mims
11:40
Matt Mims missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:38
Defensive rebound by PFW
11:35
Commercial timeout called
11:18
Dylan Carl missed hook shot
11:16
Defensive rebound by Alou Dillon
11:09
Noah Freidel missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:07
Offensive rebound by Alou Dillon
11:00
Bad pass turnover on Noah Freidel, stolen by Dylan Carl
10:50
+3
Matt Holba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deonte Billups
20-19
10:31
Matt Mims missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:29
Defensive rebound by Dylan Carl
10:08
+2
Dylan Carl made layup, assist by Tionne Rollins
22-19
10:08
Shooting foul on Alou Dillon
10:08
Turnover on Tionne Rollins
9:58
Shooting foul on Matt Holba
9:58
+1
Alex Arians made 1st of 2 free throws
22-20
9:58
+1
Alex Arians made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-21
9:41
+3
Brian Patrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tionne Rollins
25-21
9:31
Brandon Key missed layup, blocked by Tionne Rollins
9:29
Defensive rebound by Tionne Rollins
9:23
+3
Brian Patrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Holba
28-21
9:07
Out of bounds turnover on Baylor Scheierman
8:55
Personal foul on Baylor Scheierman
8:53
Matt Holba missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:51
Defensive rebound by Noah Freidel
8:39
Lost ball turnover on Alex Arians, stolen by Brian Patrick
8:30
Brian Patrick missed jump shot
8:28
Defensive rebound by Baylor Scheierman
8:22
David Wingett missed layup, blocked by Dylan Carl
8:20
Offensive rebound by David Wingett
8:22
Personal foul on Brian Patrick
8:08
Lost ball turnover on Noah Freidel
7:55
+3
Deonte Billups made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarred Godfrey
31-21
7:35
+3
Alex Arians made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Baylor Scheierman
31-24
7:19
Commercial timeout called
7:05
Jarred Godfrey missed jump shot
7:03
Defensive rebound by David Wingett
6:42
Shooting foul on DeMierre Black
6:42
+1
Noah Freidel made 1st of 3 free throws
31-25
6:42
+1
Noah Freidel made 2nd of 3 free throws
31-26
6:42
+1
Noah Freidel made 3rd of 3 free throws
31-27
6:14
Cameron Benford missed hook shot
6:12
Defensive rebound by Matt Dentlinger
5:53
Noah Freidel missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:51
Defensive rebound by Deonte Billups
5:41
+3
Marcus DeBerry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deonte Billups
34-27
5:10
Alex Arians missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:08
Defensive rebound by DeMierre Black
4:56
Deonte Billups missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:54
Defensive rebound by Alex Arians
4:44
Shooting foul on DeMierre Black
4:44
+1
Noah Freidel made 1st of 2 free throws
34-28
4:44
Noah Freidel missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:44
Defensive rebound by Matt Holba
4:34
+2
Jarred Godfrey made jump shot
36-28
4:15
Lost ball turnover on Matt Dentlinger, stolen by Matt Holba
4:03
+2
Dylan Carl made layup, assist by Brian Patrick
38-28
3:52
Lost ball turnover on David Wingett, stolen by Brian Patrick
3:48
Traveling violation turnover on Brian Patrick
3:48
Commercial timeout called
3:34
Baylor Scheierman missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:32
Offensive rebound by Matt Mims
3:27
+3
Matt Mims made 3-pt. jump shot
38-31
3:05
Personal foul on Baylor Scheierman
2:49
Brian Patrick missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:47
Defensive rebound by David Wingett
2:40
Matt Mims missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:38
Defensive rebound by Brian Patrick
2:31
+2
Dylan Carl made dunk
40-31
2:17
+2
Noah Freidel made jump shot
40-33
2:04
Matt Holba missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:02
Offensive rebound by Dylan Carl
1:54
Deonte Billups missed layup
1:52
Defensive rebound by Alex Arians
1:40
Noah Freidel missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:38
Defensive rebound by Jarred Godfrey
1:33
30-second timeout called
1:21
Bad pass turnover on Matt Holba
1:12
Alex Arians missed layup, blocked by Deonte Billups
1:10
Defensive rebound by Deonte Billups
58.0
Jarred Godfrey missed 3-pt. jump shot
56.0
Offensive rebound by Jarred Godfrey
42.0
Traveling violation turnover on DeMierre Black
36.0
Noah Freidel missed layup
34.0
Defensive rebound by Matt Holba
5.0
Matt Holba missed 3-pt. jump shot
2.0
Defensive rebound by South Dakota State
1.0
Noah Freidel missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Offensive rebound by South Dakota State
0.0
End of period
