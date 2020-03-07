JMAD
ELON

No Text

Elon tops James Madison 63-61 in CAA first round

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Marcus Sheffield II scored 10 points and the game-winning jumper with three seconds left and seventh-seeded Elon came from behind to beat No. 10 James Madison 63-61 in Saturday's first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Phoenix (12-20) advance to Sunday's quarterfinal against No. 2 William & Mary (21-10).

Kris Wooten made back-to-back 3-pointers and Elon closed to 61-59 with 1:39 to play before Sheffield tied it at 61 with a dunk. JMU's Matt Lewis missed two jumpers before Sheffield hit his game-winner and a 3 by Lewis at the buzzer missed.

Hunter Woods scored 15 points and made four steals and Federico Poser added 14 points for Elon, which trailed 34-28 at halftime. Hunter McIntosh had 12 points and Wooten had 10.

Lewis scored 17 points and Dwight Wilson had seven rebounds and he and DeShon Parker scored 11 apiece for the Dukes (9-21).

Darius Banks, who was second on the Dukes in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
JMAD Dukes 34
ELON Phoenix 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Elon  
19:48   Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Darius Banks  
19:29   Dwight Wilson missed layup  
19:27   Offensive rebound by Deshon Parker  
19:16 +3 Deshon Parker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwight Wilson 3-0
19:02   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Julien Wooden  
18:44   Deshon Parker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh  
18:29   Offensive foul on Kris Wooten  
18:29   Turnover on Kris Wooten  
18:11   Dwight Wilson missed layup  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
18:00   Hunter Woods missed driving layup  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Darius Banks  
17:34 +3 Julien Wooden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deshon Parker 6-0
17:04   Traveling violation turnover on Chuck Hannah  
16:52 +2 Matt Lewis made jump shot 8-0
16:37   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Woods, stolen by Matt Lewis  
16:34 +2 Matt Lewis made dunk 10-0
16:34   Commercial timeout called  
16:23   Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Kris Wooten  
16:15   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by James Madison  
15:56 +2 Julien Wooden made dunk, assist by Darius Banks 12-0
15:42   Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by James Madison  
15:39   Commercial timeout called  
15:24 +2 Zach Jacobs made layup, assist by Darius Banks 14-0
15:15   Personal foul on Deshon Parker  
14:56 +2 Federico Poser made layup, assist by Hunter Woods 14-2
14:36   Bad pass turnover on Zyon Dobbs, stolen by Marcus Sheffield II  
14:22 +3 Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sheffield II 14-5
14:01   Bad pass turnover on Deshon Parker, stolen by Marcus Sheffield II  
13:50   Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Federico Poser  
13:48   Personal foul on Darius Banks  
13:44   Shooting foul on Michael Christmas  
13:44 +1 Hunter Woods made 1st of 2 free throws 14-6
13:44 +1 Hunter Woods made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-7
13:24   Darius Banks missed driving layup  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Kris Wooten  
13:18   Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Zach Jacobs  
13:00   Zyon Dobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Federico Poser  
12:31 +2 Federico Poser made layup, assist by Marcus Sheffield II 14-9
12:01   Personal foul on Hunter McIntosh  
11:47   Matt Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Offensive rebound by Michael Christmas  
11:37   Deshon Parker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
11:20   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Sheffield II, stolen by Matt Lewis  
11:17 +2 Matt Lewis made layup 16-9
11:17   Shooting foul on Marcus Sheffield II  
11:17   Commercial timeout called  
11:17 +1 Matt Lewis made free throw 17-9
10:52   Seth Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Michael Christmas  
10:20 +2 Deshon Parker made driving layup 19-9
10:02   Lost ball turnover on Seth Fuller, stolen by Matt Lewis  
10:02   Personal foul on Seth Fuller  
9:49   Bad pass turnover on Dwight Wilson, stolen by Hunter Woods  
9:41   Hunter McIntosh missed layup, blocked by Dwight Wilson  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Julien Wooden  
9:33   Dwight Wilson missed layup  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Chuck Hannah  
9:20 +2 Hunter Woods made layup, assist by Chuck Hannah 19-11
9:11 +2 Deshon Parker made jump shot 21-11
8:57   Andy Pack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Dwight Wilson  
8:47 +2 Deshon Parker made driving layup 23-11
8:26   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Chuck Hannah  
8:22 +2 Chuck Hannah made dunk 23-13
8:10   Bad pass turnover on Deshon Parker, stolen by Hunter Woods  
7:47 +3 Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chuck Hannah 23-16
7:28 +2 Julien Wooden made driving layup 25-16
7:09   Seth Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Deshon Parker  
6:55   Matt Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh  
6:45 +2 Hunter McIntosh made driving layup 25-18
6:12   Shooting foul on Hunter McIntosh  
6:12   Commercial timeout called  
6:12   Matt Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:12 +1 Matt Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-18
6:12 +1 Matt Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-18
5:57   Offensive foul on Marcus Sheffield II  
5:57   Turnover on Marcus Sheffield II  
5:42   Personal foul on Kris Wooten  
5:42   Matt Lewis missed free throw  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
5:20 +2 Hunter McIntosh made jump shot 26-20
5:00   Darius Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
4:43   Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by James Madison  
4:31   Deshon Parker missed driving layup  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Chuck Hannah  
4:21   Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Zach Jacobs  
4:10   Lost ball turnover on Zach Jacobs, stolen by Hunter Woods  
4:03 +2 Kris Wooten made layup, assist by Hunter McIntosh 26-22
3:50   Matt Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
3:36   Marcus Sheffield II missed driving layup  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Darius Banks  
3:18 +2 Julien Wooden made driving layup 28-22
2:58   Personal foul on Julien Wooden  
2:58   Commercial timeout called  
2:47 +2 Federico Poser made hook shot, assist by Kris Wooten 28-24
2:31 +2 Deshon Parker made driving layup 30-24
2:15   Shooting foul on Darius Banks  
2:15 +1 Hunter Woods made 1st of 3 free throws 30-25
2:15 +1 Hunter Woods made 2nd of 3 free throws 30-26
2:15   Hunter Woods missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
2:14   Defensive rebound by James Madison  
1:55 +2 Dwight Wilson made hook shot 32-26
1:31 +2 Federico Poser made reverse layup, assist by Hunter Woods 32-28
1:31   Shooting foul on Dwight Wilson  
1:31   Federico Poser missed free throw  
1:31   Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
1:13   Federico Poser missed hook shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Jayvis Harvey  
43.0   Deshon Parker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Offensive rebound by Dwight Wilson  
39.0 +2 Dwight Wilson made dunk 34-28
24.0   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
22.0   Defensive rebound by Dwight Wilson  
4.0   Matt Lewis missed floating jump shot  
4.0   Matt Lewis missed floating jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  

2nd Half
JMAD Dukes 27
ELON Phoenix 35

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Julien Wooden  
19:18   Personal foul on Chuck Hannah  
19:02   Matt Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Elon  
18:43   Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Chuck Hannah  
18:34   Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Julien Wooden  
18:09 +3 Matt Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot 37-28
17:48   Hunter Woods missed jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Julien Wooden  
17:37   Bad pass turnover on Deshon Parker, stolen by Hunter Woods  
17:31 +3 Hunter McIntosh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Wooten 37-31
17:14   Offensive foul on Matt Lewis  
17:14   Turnover on Matt Lewis  
16:53   Marcus Sheffield II missed fade-away jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Julien Wooden  
16:51   Personal foul on Hunter Woods  
16:34 +2 Matt Lewis made layup, assist by Deshon Parker 39-31
16:13 +2 Marcus Sheffield II made running Jump Shot, assist by Hunter McIntosh 39-33
16:13   Shooting foul on Matt Lewis  
16:13 +1 Marcus Sheffield II made free throw 39-34
15:56   Personal foul on Hunter McIntosh  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:44   Offensive foul on Deshon Parker  
15:44   Turnover on Deshon Parker  
15:24 +2 Federico Poser made hook shot 39-36
15:14 +2 Matt Lewis made driving layup 41-36
15:14   Shooting foul on Hunter Woods  
15:14   Matt Lewis missed free throw  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
15:06 +3 Marcus Sheffield II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter McIntosh 41-39
14:39   Shooting foul on Federico Poser  
14:39   Dwight Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:39   Dwight Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
14:36   Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Darius Banks  
14:34   Offensive rebound by Elon  
14:24 +2 Federico Poser made layup, assist by Kris Wooten 41-41
13:55   Shooting foul on Hunter Woods  
13:55 +1 Jayvis Harvey made 1st of 2 free throws 42-41
13:55 +1 Jayvis Harvey made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-41
13:38 +2 Federico Poser made hook shot 43-43
13:17   Darius Banks missed driving layup, blocked by Federico Poser  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Zach Jacobs  
13:09 +2 Zach Jacobs made dunk 45-43
12:50   Federico Poser missed hook shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Darius Banks  
12:39   Deshon Parker missed driving layup, blocked by Federico Poser  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Elon  
12:22   Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Matt Lewis  
12:02   Jayvis Harvey missed driving layup  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
11:53   Marcus Sheffield II missed layup  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Zach Jacobs  
11:48   Offensive foul on Julien Wooden  
11:48   Turnover on Julien Wooden  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:30   Hunter McIntosh missed jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Matt Lewis  
10:59   Zach Jacobs missed layup  
10:57   Offensive rebound by Zach Jacobs  
10:51   Zach Jacobs missed dunk  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Kris Wooten, stolen by Zach Jacobs  
10:41   Personal foul on Hunter McIntosh  
10:41 +1 Michael Christmas made 1st of 2 free throws 46-43
10:41 +1 Michael Christmas made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-43
10:28   Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Jayvis Harvey  
10:15   Shooting foul on Chuck Hannah  
10:15 +1 Dwight Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-43
10:15   Dwight Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods  
10:10   30-second timeout called  
9:46   Marcus Sheffield II missed fade-away jump shot  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II  
9:37   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Deshon Parker  
9:11 +2 Dwight Wilson made driving layup 50-43
8:51   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Dwight Wilson  
8:25   Out of bounds turnover on Deshon Parker  
8:04   Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Matt Lewis  
7:34   Darius Banks missed layup  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Andy Pack  
7:24   Marcus Sheffield II missed jump shot  
7:22   Offensive rebound by Elon  
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:16   Chuck Hannah missed jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Dwight Wilson  
6:56 +2 Matt Lewis made layup, assist by Deshon Parker 52-43
6:38 +3 Hunter McIntosh made 3-pt. jump shot 52-46
6:08   Jayvis Harvey missed driving layup  
6:06   Offensive rebound by Dwight Wilson  
6:00 +2 Dwight Wilson made dunk 54-46
5:47 +3 Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chuck Hannah 54-49
5:24   Deshon Parker missed jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh  
5:15 +2 Hunter McIntosh made driving layup 54-51
4:50   Matt Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Offensive rebound by Darius Banks  
4:47   Personal foul on Kris Wooten  
4:47   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Darius Banks  
4:47 +1 Darius Banks made 1st of 2 free throws 55-51
4:47 +1 Darius Banks made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-51
4:47 +1 Kris Wooten made 1st of 2 free throws 56-52
4:47 +1 Kris Wooten made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-53
4:32   Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by James Madison  
4:00   Jayvis Harvey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by James Madison  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:37   Deshon Parker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Dwight Wilson  
3:31 +2 Dwight Wilson made dunk 58-53
3:20   Offensive foul on Marcus Sheffield II  
3:20   Turnover on Marcus Sheffield II  
2:52   Matt Lewis missed driving layup  
2:50   Offensive rebound by Darius Banks  
2:48 +2 Darius Banks made dunk 60-53
2:22 +3 Kris Wooten made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sheffield II 60-56
1:54   Personal foul on Hunter McIntosh  
1:54   Darius Banks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:54 +1 Darius Banks made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-56
1:38 +3 Kris Wooten made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sheffield II 61-59
1:02   Shot clock violation turnover on James Madison  
49.0   Personal foul on Matt Lewis