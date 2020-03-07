|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Elon
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Banks
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson missed layup
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Deshon Parker
|
|
19:16
|
|
+3
|
Deshon Parker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwight Wilson
|
3-0
|
19:02
|
|
|
Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julien Wooden
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Deshon Parker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kris Wooten
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Kris Wooten
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson missed layup
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Hunter Woods missed driving layup
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Banks
|
|
17:34
|
|
+3
|
Julien Wooden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deshon Parker
|
6-0
|
17:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Chuck Hannah
|
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Matt Lewis made jump shot
|
8-0
|
16:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Hunter Woods, stolen by Matt Lewis
|
|
16:34
|
|
+2
|
Matt Lewis made dunk
|
10-0
|
16:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kris Wooten
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Madison
|
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
Julien Wooden made dunk, assist by Darius Banks
|
12-0
|
15:42
|
|
|
Kris Wooten missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Madison
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:24
|
|
+2
|
Zach Jacobs made layup, assist by Darius Banks
|
14-0
|
15:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Deshon Parker
|
|
14:56
|
|
+2
|
Federico Poser made layup, assist by Hunter Woods
|
14-2
|
14:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Zyon Dobbs, stolen by Marcus Sheffield II
|
|
14:22
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sheffield II
|
14-5
|
14:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Deshon Parker, stolen by Marcus Sheffield II
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Federico Poser
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darius Banks
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Christmas
|
|
13:44
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Woods made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-6
|
13:44
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Woods made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-7
|
13:24
|
|
|
Darius Banks missed driving layup
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kris Wooten
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Jacobs
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Zyon Dobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Federico Poser
|
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Federico Poser made layup, assist by Marcus Sheffield II
|
14-9
|
12:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hunter McIntosh
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Matt Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Christmas
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Deshon Parker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Sheffield II, stolen by Matt Lewis
|
|
11:17
|
|
+2
|
Matt Lewis made layup
|
16-9
|
11:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Sheffield II
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:17
|
|
+1
|
Matt Lewis made free throw
|
17-9
|
10:52
|
|
|
Seth Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michael Christmas
|
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
Deshon Parker made driving layup
|
19-9
|
10:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Seth Fuller, stolen by Matt Lewis
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Seth Fuller
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dwight Wilson, stolen by Hunter Woods
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Hunter McIntosh missed layup, blocked by Dwight Wilson
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julien Wooden
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson missed layup
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chuck Hannah
|
|
9:20
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Woods made layup, assist by Chuck Hannah
|
19-11
|
9:11
|
|
+2
|
Deshon Parker made jump shot
|
21-11
|
8:57
|
|
|
Andy Pack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwight Wilson
|
|
8:47
|
|
+2
|
Deshon Parker made driving layup
|
23-11
|
8:26
|
|
|
Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chuck Hannah
|
|
8:22
|
|
+2
|
Chuck Hannah made dunk
|
23-13
|
8:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Deshon Parker, stolen by Hunter Woods
|
|
7:47
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chuck Hannah
|
23-16
|
7:28
|
|
+2
|
Julien Wooden made driving layup
|
25-16
|
7:09
|
|
|
Seth Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deshon Parker
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Matt Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter McIntosh
|
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Hunter McIntosh made driving layup
|
25-18
|
6:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hunter McIntosh
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Matt Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:12
|
|
+1
|
Matt Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-18
|
6:12
|
|
+1
|
Matt Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-18
|
5:57
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Marcus Sheffield II
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Turnover on Marcus Sheffield II
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kris Wooten
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Matt Lewis missed free throw
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Hunter McIntosh made jump shot
|
26-20
|
5:00
|
|
|
Darius Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Marcus Sheffield II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Madison
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Deshon Parker missed driving layup
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chuck Hannah
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Hunter Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Jacobs
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zach Jacobs, stolen by Hunter Woods
|
|
4:03
|
|
+2
|
Kris Wooten made layup, assist by Hunter McIntosh
|
26-22
|
3:50
|
|
|
Matt Lewis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Sheffield II
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Marcus Sheffield II missed driving layup
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Banks
|
|
3:18
|
|
+2
|
Julien Wooden made driving layup
|
28-22
|
2:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Julien Wooden
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
Federico Poser made hook shot, assist by Kris Wooten
|
28-24
|
2:31
|
|
+2
|
Deshon Parker made driving layup
|
30-24
|
2:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darius Banks
|
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Woods made 1st of 3 free throws
|
30-25
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Woods made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
30-26
|
2:15
|
|
|
Hunter Woods missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Madison
|
|
1:55
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Wilson made hook shot
|
32-26
|
1:31
|
|
+2
|
Federico Poser made reverse layup, assist by Hunter Woods
|
32-28
|
1:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dwight Wilson
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Federico Poser missed free throw
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Federico Poser missed hook shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayvis Harvey
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Deshon Parker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dwight Wilson
|
|
39.0
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Wilson made dunk
|
34-28
|
24.0
|
|
|
Hunter McIntosh missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
22.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwight Wilson
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Matt Lewis missed floating jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Matt Lewis missed floating jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Woods
|