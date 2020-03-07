MARQET
STJOHN

No Text

Champagnie, Rutherford help St. John's beat Marquette 88-86

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) Julian Champagnie had a double-double, Nick Rutherford scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and St. John's beat Marquette 88-86 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Julian Champagnie finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. added 17 points and five steals and LJ Figueroa scored 15 points for St. John's (16-15, 5-13 Big East).

Marquette's Sacar Anim hit a 3-pointer and then, after Figueroa made 1 of 2 free throws on the other end, converted a three-point play with 44 seconds left to make it 88-86. Rutherford missed a 3-point shot with 15 seconds to go but the Golden Eagles committed two turnovers from there and St. John's held on.

Marquette, which has lost three consecutive games and six of its last seven, scored 58 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Markus Howard had 30 points for the Golden Eagles (18-12, 8-10) and Anim added 22 points and eight rebounds.

Williams and Figueroa hit back-to-back 3s to make it 12-0 about four minutes into the game and St. John's led by as many as 21 points in the first half. Anim scored 20, and Howard added 18, after halftime as the Golden Eagles shot 17 of 34 from the field and hit eight 3-pointers.

---

---

1st Half
MARQET Golden Eagles 28
STJOHN Red Storm 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. John's  
19:40 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made jump shot, assist by Julian Champagnie 0-2
19:26   Bad pass turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
19:07   Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
18:47   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Marquette  
18:37   Bad pass turnover on Sacar Anim, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
18:32 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa 0-4
18:07   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
17:44   Out of bounds turnover on LJ Figueroa  
17:24   Lost ball turnover on Theo John, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
17:06   Shooting foul on Sacar Anim  
17:06 +1 Marcellus Earlington made 1st of 2 free throws 0-5
17:06 +1 Marcellus Earlington made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-6
17:00   Bad pass turnover on Brendan Bailey  
16:50 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 0-9
16:29   Traveling violation turnover on Theo John  
16:18 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 0-11
16:16   30-second timeout called  
16:16   Commercial timeout called  
16:01   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
15:51   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
15:35 +2 Jamal Cain made jump shot 2-12
15:12   Marcellus Earlington missed layup  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
15:04   Greg Elliott missed layup  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
14:59   Offensive foul on Nick Rutherford  
14:59   Turnover on Nick Rutherford  
14:40 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Elliott 5-12
14:29   Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Sacar Anim  
14:24 +2 Sacar Anim made dunk 7-12
14:05   Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
13:43   Out of bounds turnover on Sacar Anim  
13:30   Traveling violation turnover on LJ Figueroa  
13:20   Sacar Anim missed layup  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
13:15 +2 Jayce Johnson made tip-in 9-12
12:58   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
12:38 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 12-12
12:20   Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Jayce Johnson  
12:18   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
12:10 +2 David Caraher made jump shot 12-14
11:53   Personal foul on David Caraher  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:34 +2 Symir Torrence made layup, assist by Markus Howard 14-14
11:25   Personal foul on Symir Torrence  
11:16   Julian Champagnie missed layup  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
11:07   Markus Howard missed layup  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
11:01 +2 Jayce Johnson made tip-in 16-14
10:41   Damien Sears missed hook shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence  
10:34   Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
10:19   David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
10:16   Lost ball turnover on Julian Champagnie  
10:03   Sacar Anim missed layup  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
9:58   Jayce Johnson missed tip-in  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Damien Sears  
9:52 +2 David Caraher made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 16-16
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Symir Torrence, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
9:29 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made dunk 16-18
8:57   Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Marcellus Earlington  
8:34   David Caraher missed jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
8:25   Official timeout called  
8:25   Commercial timeout called  
8:13   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
8:13   Theo John missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:13   Theo John missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
7:57   Personal foul on Koby McEwen  
7:57   Greg Williams Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:57 +1 Greg Williams Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-19
7:40   Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
7:23 +3 Nick Rutherford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 16-22
6:53   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
6:53 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 3 free throws 17-22
6:53 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 3 free throws 18-22
6:53 +1 Markus Howard made 3rd of 3 free throws 19-22
6:46 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 19-25
6:29   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
6:17 +2 Julian Champagnie made jump shot 19-27
6:02   Bad pass turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Nick Rutherford  
6:00 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup 19-29
6:00   Shooting foul on Koby McEwen  
6:00 +1 Nick Rutherford made free throw 19-30
5:39   Jamal Cain missed jump shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
5:31   Symir Torrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
5:26   Jamal Cain missed layup  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
5:21 +2 Sacar Anim made layup 21-30
5:12 +3 Nick Rutherford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 21-33
5:11   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Nick Rutherford  
5:11   Markus Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:11 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-33
5:02   Sacar Anim missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
5:00   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
4:54   Lost ball turnover on Jayce Johnson, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
4:49 +2 David Caraher made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 22-35
4:31 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot, assist by Jamal Cain 24-35
4:03 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot 24-38
3:34   Jayce Johnson missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
3:20 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made layup 24-40
3:20   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
3:20   Commercial timeout called  
3:20   Greg Williams Jr. missed free throw  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
3:00   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
2:27   Shot clock violation turnover on St. John's  
2:18   Bad pass turnover on Symir Torrence, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
2:06 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 24-43
1:50   Bad pass turnover on Symir Torrence, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
1:44 +2 Julian Champagnie made layup 24-45
1:26   Symir Torrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
1:19 +2 Jamal Cain made hook shot 26-45
1:09   30-second timeout called  
56.0   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
54.0   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
53.0   Personal foul on Theo John  
54.0 +1 Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 26-46
53.0 +1 Julian Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-47
46.0 +2 Koby McEwen made layup 28-47
30.0   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
28.0   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
5.0   Traveling violation turnover on Koby McEwen  
0.0   Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
0.0   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MARQET Golden Eagles 58
STJOHN Red Storm 41

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Greg Elliott missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
19:28   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Offensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
19:23 +2 LJ Figueroa made dunk 28-49
19:23   Shooting foul on Sacar Anim  
19:23   LJ Figueroa missed free throw  
19:23   Offensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
19:17   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
19:07   30-second timeout called  
19:07   Commercial timeout called  
18:55   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
18:55   Official timeout called  
18:44   Shooting foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
18:44   Sacar Anim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:44 +1 Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-49
18:37   Nick Rutherford missed jump shot  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
18:31   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
18:31   Julian Champagnie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:31 +1 Julian Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-50
18:30   Personal foul on Greg Williams Jr.  
18:19   Symir Torrence missed layup  
18:17   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
18:13   Jayce Johnson missed layup  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
18:07   Sacar Anim missed layup  
18:05   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
18:00   Sacar Anim missed layup  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
17:57   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
17:52 +2 Jayce Johnson made jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 31-50
17:46   Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr., stolen by Sacar Anim  
17:41   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
17:35   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
17:28 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence 34-50
17:03   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
17:03 +1 Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 34-51
17:03   Julian Champagnie missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
16:58   Sacar Anim missed layup, blocked by Greg Williams Jr.  
16:56   Offensive rebound by Marquette  
16:55 +3 Greg Elliott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Symir Torrence 37-51
16:39   Shooting foul on Markus Howard  
16:39 +1 Greg Williams Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 37-52
16:39 +1 Greg Williams Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-53
16:30 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 40-53
16:10 +2 Julian Champagnie made dunk, assist by Nick Rutherford 40-55
15:50 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 43-55
15:23 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup 43-57
15:12   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
15:09   Personal foul on Brendan Bailey  
15:09   Commercial timeout called  
14:53   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by David Caraher  
14:41 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Caraher 43-60
14:26   Symir Torrence missed layup  
14:24   Defensive rebound by David Caraher  
14:17   Julian Champagnie missed jump shot  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
14:13 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made dunk 43-62
13:59   Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie  
13:59 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 44-62
13:59 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-62
13:53 +2 Nick Rutherford made layup, assist by David Caraher 45-64
13:42   Markus Howard missed layup  
13:40   Defensive rebound by David Caraher  
13:32   Bad pass turnover on David Caraher, stolen by Jamal Cain  
13:25   Koby McEwen missed layup  
13:23   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
13:20 +2 Sacar Anim made tip-in 47-64
13:05   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
12:56 +3 Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 50-64
12:41   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
12:28 +2 Koby McEwen made layup 52-64
12:20   30-second timeout called  
12:20   Commercial timeout called  
11:56   David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Greg Elliott  
11:48   Out of bounds turnover on Koby McEwen  
11:40   Personal foul on Jamal Cain  
11:30   Shooting foul on Greg Elliott  
11:30   LJ Figueroa missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:30 +1 LJ Figueroa made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-65
11:19   Turnover on Marquette  
11:11   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
11:04   Personal foul on David Caraher  
10:52   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington