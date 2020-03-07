|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by St. John's
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. made jump shot, assist by Julian Champagnie
|
0-2
|
19:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marquette
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sacar Anim, stolen by LJ Figueroa
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Nick Rutherford made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa
|
0-4
|
18:07
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed jump shot
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on LJ Figueroa
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Theo John, stolen by LJ Figueroa
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sacar Anim
|
|
17:06
|
|
+1
|
Marcellus Earlington made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-5
|
17:06
|
|
+1
|
Marcellus Earlington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-6
|
17:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brendan Bailey
|
|
16:50
|
|
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa
|
0-9
|
16:29
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Theo John
|
|
16:18
|
|
+3
|
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
0-11
|
16:16
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
15:35
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain made jump shot
|
2-12
|
15:12
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington missed layup
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markus Howard
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Greg Elliott missed layup
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nick Rutherford
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Turnover on Nick Rutherford
|
|
14:40
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Elliott
|
5-12
|
14:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Sacar Anim
|
|
14:24
|
|
+2
|
Sacar Anim made dunk
|
7-12
|
14:05
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Sacar Anim
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on LJ Figueroa
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed layup
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
Jayce Johnson made tip-in
|
9-12
|
12:58
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim
|
|
12:38
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-12
|
12:20
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington missed layup, blocked by Jayce Johnson
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
12:10
|
|
+2
|
David Caraher made jump shot
|
12-14
|
11:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Caraher
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:34
|
|
+2
|
Symir Torrence made layup, assist by Markus Howard
|
14-14
|
11:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Symir Torrence
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed layup
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed layup
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
11:01
|
|
+2
|
Jayce Johnson made tip-in
|
16-14
|
10:41
|
|
|
Damien Sears missed hook shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
David Caraher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Julian Champagnie
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed layup
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Jayce Johnson missed tip-in
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damien Sears
|
|
9:52
|
|
+2
|
David Caraher made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
16-16
|
9:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Symir Torrence, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. made dunk
|
16-18
|
8:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
David Caraher missed jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Markus Howard
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Theo John missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Theo John missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Koby McEwen
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Greg Williams Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-19
|
7:40
|
|
|
Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
7:23
|
|
+3
|
Nick Rutherford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa
|
16-22
|
6:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington
|
|
6:53
|
|
+1
|
Markus Howard made 1st of 3 free throws
|
17-22
|
6:53
|
|
+1
|
Markus Howard made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
18-22
|
6:53
|
|
+1
|
Markus Howard made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
19-22
|
6:46
|
|
+3
|
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
19-25
|
6:29
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Nick Rutherford
|
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie made jump shot
|
19-27
|
6:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Nick Rutherford
|
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
Nick Rutherford made layup
|
19-29
|
6:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Koby McEwen
|
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Nick Rutherford made free throw
|
19-30
|
5:39
|
|
|
Jamal Cain missed jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Symir Torrence missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jamal Cain missed layup
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim
|
|
5:21
|
|
+2
|
Sacar Anim made layup
|
21-30
|
5:12
|
|
+3
|
Nick Rutherford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Williams Jr.
|
21-33
|
5:11
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Nick Rutherford
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:11
|
|
+1
|
Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-33
|
5:02
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jayce Johnson, stolen by LJ Figueroa
|
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
David Caraher made layup, assist by Greg Williams Jr.
|
22-35
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Markus Howard made jump shot, assist by Jamal Cain
|
24-35
|
4:03
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot
|
24-38
|
3:34
|
|
|
Jayce Johnson missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. made layup
|
24-40
|
3:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed free throw
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on St. John's
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Symir Torrence, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
2:06
|
|
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|
24-43
|
1:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Symir Torrence, stolen by Julian Champagnie
|
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie made layup
|
24-45
|
1:26
|
|
|
Symir Torrence missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain
|
|
1:19
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Cain made hook shot
|
26-45
|
1:09
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed jump shot
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Theo John
|
|
54.0
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-46
|
53.0
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-47
|
46.0
|
|
+2
|
Koby McEwen made layup
|
28-47
|
30.0
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Koby McEwen
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Theo John
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. John's
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|