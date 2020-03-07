RI
Russell helps Rhode Island hold off UMass for 64-63 win

  • Mar 07, 2020

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Fatts Russell scored four of his 11 points in the final 19 seconds as Rhode Island held off UMass 64-63 on Saturday night.

Cyril Langevine had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Rhode Island (21-9, 13-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyrese Martin added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Tre Mitchell scored a season-high 34 points plus 12 rebounds and four assists for UMass (14-17, 8-10). Sean East II added 12 points and seven assists.

UMass trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half and took its first lead of the second half, 61-60 on Mitchell's layup with 37 seconds to play. Russell scored on a layup with 19 seconds left. Mitchell answered with a pair of free throws but then fouled Russell, who made both free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Minutemen on the season. Rhode Island defeated UMass 73-67 on Feb. 4.

1st Half
RI Rams 39
UMASS Minutemen 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Massachusetts  
19:38   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
19:15 +2 Jermaine Harris made layup, assist by Cyril Langevine 2-0
18:53   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
18:35   Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Samba Diallo  
18:27 +3 Sean East II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell 2-3
18:12 +2 Jermaine Harris made reverse layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 4-3
17:51   Personal foul on Cyril Langevine  
17:41 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 4-6
17:18 +2 Tyrese Martin made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jermaine Harris 6-6
17:09   Personal foul on Jermaine Harris  
17:06   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
16:56 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 9-6
16:25   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
16:15   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
15:59 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 12-6
15:31   Sean East II missed jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
15:20   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Martin  
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
14:59   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
14:46   Jeff Dowtin missed floating jump shot  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Rhode Island  
14:25   Jermaine Harris missed hook shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
14:11   Personal foul on Tyrese Martin  
14:02   Preston Santos missed layup  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
13:53   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
13:51   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
13:36   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
13:28   Bad pass turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Sean East II  
13:19   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Tyrese Martin  
13:10   Fatts Russell missed layup  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
13:10   Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell  
13:10   Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:10 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-6
12:53   Personal foul on Antwan Walker  
12:41   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
12:19 +2 Cyril Langevine made driving layup, assist by Tyrese Martin 15-6
12:01   Kolton Mitchell missed jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
11:48 +2 Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 17-6
11:48   30-second timeout called  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:27   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
11:11   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
10:56   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
10:47   Cyril Langevine missed layup, blocked by Dibaji Walker  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
10:47 +2 Cyril Langevine made dunk, assist by Antwan Walker 19-6
10:28   Sean East II missed jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Sean East II  
10:17   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
10:11   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Mitchell  
9:58 +2 Mekhi Long made driving layup, assist by Jacob Toppin 21-6
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell  
9:44   Mekhi Long missed layup  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
9:42   Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker  
9:42 +1 Jacob Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 22-6
9:42 +1 Jacob Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-6
9:31   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
9:31 +1 Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 23-7
9:31 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-8
9:25   Personal foul on Sean East II  
9:14 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 25-8
8:48   Personal foul on Jacob Toppin  
8:34   Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine  
8:34 +1 Sean East II made 1st of 2 free throws 25-9
8:34 +1 Sean East II made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-10
8:22 +2 Jermaine Harris made reverse layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 27-10
8:14   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
8:10   Personal foul on Mekhi Long  
8:10 +1 Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 27-11
8:10 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-12
8:06   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
8:06   Jeff Dowtin missed free throw  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Rhode Island  
8:03   Mekhi Long missed jump shot  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
7:56 +2 Mekhi Long made layup, assist by Tyrese Martin 29-12
7:39 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 29-14
7:39   Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:39 +1 Tre Mitchell made free throw 29-15
7:28   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Martin, stolen by Keon Clergeot  
7:19   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
7:06 +2 Antwan Walker made hook shot, assist by Jermaine Harris 31-15
6:53   Shooting foul on Antwan Walker  
6:52   Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:52   Samba Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
6:32   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
6:16 +3 Sean East II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell 31-18
5:56   Bad pass turnover on Fatts Russell  
5:36 +3 Keon Clergeot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 31-21
5:23 +2 Fatts Russell made driving layup 33-21
5:23   Shooting foul on Carl Pierre  
5:23   Fatts Russell missed free throw  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
5:12 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 33-24
4:58   Fatts Russell missed driving layup  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
4:41 +2 Tre Mitchell made driving layup, assist by Sean East II 33-26
4:27   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
4:15   Personal foul on Antwan Walker  
4:15 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 33-27
4:15 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-28
4:00   Personal foul on Keon Clergeot  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
4:00   Jeff Dowtin missed free throw  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
3:37   Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine  
3:37 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 33-29
3:37   Tre Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
3:20   Bad pass turnover on Mekhi Long  
2:48   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
2:38   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
2:21   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
2:15   Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Dibaji Walker  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
2:11 +2 Tyrese Martin made dunk 35-29
2:06   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
1:58   30-second timeout called  
1:47   Tyrese Martin missed driving layup  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
1:30   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
1:18   Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell  
1:18 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 36-29
1:18 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-29
1:03 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 37-32
39.0   Jeff Dowtin missed layup  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
31.0   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
6.0 +2 Jeff Dowtin made driving layup 39-32
6.0   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
6.0   Jeff Dowtin missed free throw  
6.0   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
5.0   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RI Rams 25
UMASS Minutemen 31

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
19:37 +2 Cyril Langevine made dunk 41-32
19:11 +2 Preston Santos made reverse layup, assist by Tre Mitchell 41-34
18:41   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
18:40 +1 Jermaine Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 42-34
18:40   Jermaine Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
18:16   Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris  
18:16 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 42-35
18:16 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-36
17:59   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
17:57   Offensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
17:52   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
17:45   Personal foul on Tyrese Martin  
17:29 +2 Dibaji Walker made jump shot 42-38
17:12 +2 Jeff Dowtin made floating jump shot 44-38
16:38   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Mekhi Long  
16:33 +3 Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot 47-38
16:20   Sean East II missed jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
16:07   Jeff Dowtin missed driving layup, blocked by Preston Santos  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
16:00   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:54   Personal foul on Mekhi Long  
15:35 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 47-40
15:10 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 49-40
14:49   Personal foul on Cyril Langevine  
14:39   Offensive foul on Tre Mitchell  
14:39   Turnover on Tre Mitchell  
14:11 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 52-40
13:41   Traveling violation turnover on Keon Clergeot  
13:20   Antwan Walker missed layup, blocked by Preston Santos  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
13:05   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Mitchell  
12:56 +2 Mekhi Long made dunk, assist by Fatts Russell 54-40
12:53   30-second timeout called  
12:53   Commercial timeout called  
12:22 +2 Sean East II made floating jump shot 54-42
12:00   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
11:38   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
11:18   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
11:16   Personal foul on Mekhi Long  
11:16   Commercial timeout called  
10:55   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
10:49 +2 Samba Diallo made layup, assist by Tre Mitchell 54-44
10:30   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Martin, stolen by Sean East II  
10:21   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
10:05   Jeff Dowtin missed floating jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
9:50   Personal foul on Antwan Walker  
9:50   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
9:11   Personal foul on Sean East II  
8:51   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
8:51   Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:51 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-44
8:41 +2 Carl Pierre made driving layup, assist by Dibaji Walker 55-46
8:23   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
8:12 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dibaji Walker 55-49
7:39   Offensive foul on Fatts Russell  
7:39   Turnover on Fatts Russell  
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:08   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Mekhi Long  
7:08   Personal foul on Tre Mitchell  
6:49   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
6:28   Personal foul on Mekhi Long  
6:28 +1 Dibaji Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 55-50
6:28 +1 Dibaji Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-51
6:12   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
6:10   Jumpball received by Massachusetts  
5:46   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
5:36   Jeff Dowtin missed floating jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
5:24   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
5:02   Shot clock violation turnover on Massachusetts  
4:38 +2 Jacob Toppin made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 57-51
4:31   30-second timeout called  
4:17   Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
3:54   Personal foul on Mekhi Long  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:54 +1 Sean East II made 1st of 2 free throws 57-52
3:54 +1 Sean East II made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-53
3:33