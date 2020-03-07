|
20:00
Jumpball received by Massachusetts
19:38
Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:36
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
19:15
+2
Jermaine Harris made layup, assist by Cyril Langevine
2-0
|
18:53
Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:51
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
18:35
Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Samba Diallo
18:27
+3
Sean East II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell
2-3
|
18:12
+2
Jermaine Harris made reverse layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
4-3
|
17:51
Personal foul on Cyril Langevine
17:41
+3
Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
4-6
|
17:18
+2
Tyrese Martin made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jermaine Harris
6-6
|
17:09
Personal foul on Jermaine Harris
17:06
Preston Santos missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:04
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
16:56
+3
Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
9-6
|
16:25
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:23
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
16:15
Personal foul on Preston Santos
15:59
+3
Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell
12-6
|
15:31
Sean East II missed jump shot
15:29
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
15:20
Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Martin
15:20
Commercial timeout called
14:59
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:57
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
14:46
Jeff Dowtin missed floating jump shot
14:44
Offensive rebound by Rhode Island
14:25
Jermaine Harris missed hook shot
14:23
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
14:11
Personal foul on Tyrese Martin
14:02
Preston Santos missed layup
14:00
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
13:53
Personal foul on Samba Diallo
13:51
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:49
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
13:36
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
13:34
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
13:28
Bad pass turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Sean East II
13:19
Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Tyrese Martin
13:10
Fatts Russell missed layup
13:10
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
13:10
Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell
13:10
Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:10
+1
Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-6
|
12:53
Personal foul on Antwan Walker
12:41
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:39
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
12:19
+2
Cyril Langevine made driving layup, assist by Tyrese Martin
15-6
|
12:01
Kolton Mitchell missed jump shot
11:59
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
11:48
+2
Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Fatts Russell
17-6
|
11:48
30-second timeout called
11:48
Commercial timeout called
11:27
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:25
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
11:11
Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell
10:56
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:54
Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker
10:47
Cyril Langevine missed layup, blocked by Dibaji Walker
10:47
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
10:47
+2
Cyril Langevine made dunk, assist by Antwan Walker
19-6
|
10:28
Sean East II missed jump shot
10:26
Offensive rebound by Sean East II
10:17
Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:15
Offensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
10:11
Traveling violation turnover on Tre Mitchell
9:58
+2
Mekhi Long made driving layup, assist by Jacob Toppin
21-6
|
9:50
Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell
9:44
Mekhi Long missed layup
9:42
Offensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
9:42
Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker
9:42
+1
Jacob Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
22-6
|
9:42
+1
Jacob Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-6
|
9:31
Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin
9:31
+1
Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
23-7
|
9:31
+1
Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-8
|
9:25
Personal foul on Sean East II
9:14
+2
Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
25-8
|
8:48
Personal foul on Jacob Toppin
8:34
Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine
8:34
+1
Sean East II made 1st of 2 free throws
25-9
|
8:34
+1
Sean East II made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-10
|
8:22
+2
Jermaine Harris made reverse layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
27-10
|
8:14
Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:12
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
8:10
Personal foul on Mekhi Long
8:10
+1
Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
27-11
|
8:10
+1
Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-12
|
8:06
Personal foul on Preston Santos
8:06
Jeff Dowtin missed free throw
8:03
Offensive rebound by Rhode Island
8:03
Mekhi Long missed jump shot
8:01
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
7:56
+2
Mekhi Long made layup, assist by Tyrese Martin
29-12
|
7:39
+2
Tre Mitchell made layup
29-14
|
7:39
Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris
7:39
Commercial timeout called
7:39
+1
Tre Mitchell made free throw
29-15
|
7:28
Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Martin, stolen by Keon Clergeot
7:19
Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:17
Defensive rebound by Rhode Island
7:06
+2
Antwan Walker made hook shot, assist by Jermaine Harris
31-15
|
6:53
Shooting foul on Antwan Walker
6:52
Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:52
Samba Diallo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:52
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
6:32
Tyrese Martin missed jump shot
6:30
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
6:16
+3
Sean East II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell
31-18
|
5:56
Bad pass turnover on Fatts Russell
5:36
+3
Keon Clergeot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
31-21
|
5:23
+2
Fatts Russell made driving layup
33-21
|
5:23
Shooting foul on Carl Pierre
5:23
Fatts Russell missed free throw
5:23
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
5:12
+3
Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
33-24
|
4:58
Fatts Russell missed driving layup
4:56
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
4:41
+2
Tre Mitchell made driving layup, assist by Sean East II
33-26
|
4:27
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:25
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
4:15
Personal foul on Antwan Walker
4:15
+1
Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
33-27
|
4:15
+1
Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
33-28
|
4:00
Personal foul on Keon Clergeot
4:00
Commercial timeout called
4:00
Jeff Dowtin missed free throw
4:00
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
3:37
Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine
3:37
+1
Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
33-29
|
3:37
Tre Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:37
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
3:20
Bad pass turnover on Mekhi Long
2:48
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
2:46
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
2:38
Fatts Russell missed jump shot
2:36
Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot
2:21
Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:19
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
2:15
Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Dibaji Walker
2:13
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
2:11
+2
Tyrese Martin made dunk
35-29
|
2:06
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:04
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
1:58
30-second timeout called
1:47
Tyrese Martin missed driving layup
1:45
Defensive rebound by Massachusetts
1:30
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:28
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
1:18
Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell
1:18
+1
Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws
36-29
|
1:18
+1
Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
37-29
|
1:03
+3
Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
37-32
|
39.0
Jeff Dowtin missed layup
37.0
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
31.0
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
29.0
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
6.0
+2
Jeff Dowtin made driving layup
39-32
|
6.0
Shooting foul on Samba Diallo
6.0
Jeff Dowtin missed free throw
6.0
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
5.0
Tyrese Martin missed jump shot
3.0
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
0.0
End of period
