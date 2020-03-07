|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Sacred Heart
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kinnon LaRose, stolen by Keith Braxton
|
|
19:39
|
|
+2
|
Keith Braxton made driving layup
|
0-2
|
19:24
|
|
|
Aaron Clarke missed layup, blocked by Mark Flagg
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Isaiah Blackmon missed layup
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sacred Heart
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Clarke
|
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Mark Flagg made dunk
|
0-4
|
18:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jare'l Spellman
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Mark Flagg missed free throw
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike
|
|
18:04
|
|
+2
|
Koreem Ozier made reverse layup
|
2-4
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Randall Gaskins Jr. made layup, assist by Mark Flagg
|
2-6
|
17:34
|
|
+3
|
Koreem Ozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Clarke
|
5-6
|
17:14
|
|
|
Mark Flagg missed layup, blocked by Jare'l Spellman
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Koreem Ozier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg
|
|
16:56
|
|
+3
|
Myles Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Randall Gaskins Jr.
|
5-9
|
16:42
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Clarke
|
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Blackmon made driving layup
|
5-11
|
16:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on E.J. Anosike, stolen by Isaiah Blackmon
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Keith Braxton missed layup
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mark Flagg
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Mark Flagg missed layup
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Koreem Ozier missed layup
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Myles Thompson
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:05
|
|
+3
|
Kinnon LaRose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Clarke
|
8-11
|
14:44
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Mark Flagg
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Turnover on Mark Flagg
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Aaron Clarke missed layup
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Thompson
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Keith Braxton missed layup
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koreem Ozier
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Kinnon LaRose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Isaiah Blackmon
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Isaiah Blackmon
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Koreem Ozier missed jump shot, blocked by Randall Gaskins Jr.
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sacred Heart
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Myles Thompson
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Kinnon LaRose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zach Pfaffenberger
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Myles Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koreem Ozier
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Zach Pfaffenberger missed layup
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sacred Heart
|
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
Zach Pfaffenberger made layup
|
10-11
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Ramiir Dixon-Conover made floating jump shot
|
10-13
|
11:59
|
|
|
Koreem Ozier missed layup
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton
|
|
11:51
|
|
+2
|
Deivydas Kuzavas made layup, assist by Tyler Stewart
|
10-15
|
11:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyler Thomas, stolen by Isaiah Blackmon
|
|
11:26
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Blackmon made layup
|
10-17
|
11:26
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Zach Pfaffenberger missed layup
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Tyler Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sacred Heart
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Stewart
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
5-second inbounding violation turnover on Sacred Heart
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Isaiah Blackmon missed floating jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Chaylyn Martin missed layup
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger
|
|
10:34
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Clarke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Thomas
|
13-17
|
10:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keith Braxton, stolen by Chaylyn Martin
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ramiir Dixon-Conover
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Chaylyn Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Chaylyn Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Keith Braxton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Stewart
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jare'l Spellman
|
|
9:15
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Blackmon made layup, assist by Keith Braxton
|
13-19
|
8:44
|
|
|
Kinnon LaRose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ramiir Dixon-Conover
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on E.J. Anosike
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Mark Flagg missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:34
|
|
+1
|
Mark Flagg made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-20
|
8:25
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Anosike made dunk, assist by Kinnon LaRose
|
15-20
|
8:09
|
|
|
Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on E.J. Anosike
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chaylyn Martin
|
|
8:04
|
|
+1
|
Keith Braxton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-21
|
8:04
|
|
+1
|
Keith Braxton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-22
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Clarke made layup
|
17-22
|
7:46
|
|
|
Scott Meredith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kinnon LaRose
|
|
7:31
|
|
+3
|
Koreem Ozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Clarke
|
20-22
|
7:13
|
|
+2
|
Keith Braxton made floating jump shot
|
20-24
|
6:49
|
|
+2
|
Koreem Ozier made turnaround jump shot
|
22-24
|
6:31
|
|
|
Scott Meredith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ramiir Dixon-Conover
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:12
|
|
+1
|
Aaron Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-24
|
6:12
|
|
|
Aaron Clarke missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg
|
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Randall Gaskins Jr. made jump shot
|
23-26
|
5:32
|
|
|
Kinnon LaRose missed layup, blocked by Keith Braxton
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton
|
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Keith Braxton made driving layup
|
23-28
|
5:01
|
|
|
Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)
|
|
4:38
|
|
+2
|
Mark Flagg made layup
|
23-30
|
4:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Randall Gaskins Jr.
|
|
4:31
|
|
+1
|
Koreem Ozier made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-30
|
4:31
|
|
+1
|
Koreem Ozier made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-30
|
4:19
|
|
+2
|
Myles Thompson made turnaround jump shot
|
25-32
|
4:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Aaron Clarke, stolen by Myles Thompson
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Randall Gaskins Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kinnon LaRose
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sacred Heart
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
E.J. Anosike missed layup
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg
|
|
3:15
|
|
+2
|
Myles Thompson made jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton
|
25-34
|
2:56
|
|
+2
|
Zach Pfaffenberger made jump shot, assist by Kinnon LaRose
|
27-34
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Blackmon made floating jump shot
|
27-36
|
2:18
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Clarke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koreem Ozier
|
30-36
|
1:57
|
|
|
Isaiah Blackmon missed layup, blocked by Kinnon LaRose
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koreem Ozier
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aaron Clarke
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Koreem Ozier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chaylyn Martin
|
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Keith Braxton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-37
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Keith Braxton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-38
|
58.0
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Koreem Ozier
|
|
42.0
|
|
+2
|
Keith Braxton made layup
|
30-40
|
22.0
|
|
|
Aaron Clarke missed layup
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zach Pfaffenberger
|
|
20.0
|
|
+1
|
Myles Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-41
|
20.0
|
|
|
Myles Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Chaylyn Martin
|
|
3.0
|
|
+2
|
Keith Braxton made layup
|
30-43
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|