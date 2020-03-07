SACHRT
St. Francis (Pa.) to face Robert Morris in NEC finals

  • Mar 07, 2020

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) Isaiah Blackmon hit 4 of 7 3-pointers and scored 24 points with eight rebounds and three steals and No. 2-seed St. Francis (Pa.) beat No. 3-seed Sacred Heart 84-72 in Saturday's Northeast Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Red Flash (21-12) face No. 1 Robert Morris in Tuesday's championship match.

Keith Braxton scored 18 points with three assists and Randall Gaskins Jr. had 14 and St. Francis led 43-30 at halftime behind Blackmon's 14 points after outscoring the Pioneers (20-13) 30-8 in the paint. Myles Thompson finished with 12 points.

All five Pioneers' starters scored in double digits, led by Koreem Ozier with 20 points and six rebounds and Aaron Clarke with 14 points and five assists. Jare'l Spellman had eight boards and he and Kinnon LaRose scored 12 points apiece. E.J. Anosike had 10 points and eight rebounds.

1st Half
SACHRT Pioneers 30
SFTRPA Red Flash 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Sacred Heart  
19:48   Bad pass turnover on Kinnon LaRose, stolen by Keith Braxton  
19:39 +2 Keith Braxton made driving layup 0-2
19:24   Aaron Clarke missed layup, blocked by Mark Flagg  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon  
19:18   Isaiah Blackmon missed layup  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Sacred Heart  
18:37   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Clarke  
18:21 +2 Mark Flagg made dunk 0-4
18:21   Shooting foul on Jare'l Spellman  
18:21   Mark Flagg missed free throw  
18:21   Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
18:04 +2 Koreem Ozier made reverse layup 2-4
17:51 +2 Randall Gaskins Jr. made layup, assist by Mark Flagg 2-6
17:34 +3 Koreem Ozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Clarke 5-6
17:14   Mark Flagg missed layup, blocked by Jare'l Spellman  
17:12   Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
17:07   Koreem Ozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg  
16:56 +3 Myles Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Randall Gaskins Jr. 5-9
16:42   Out of bounds turnover on Aaron Clarke  
16:28 +2 Isaiah Blackmon made driving layup 5-11
16:07   Bad pass turnover on E.J. Anosike, stolen by Isaiah Blackmon  
15:59   Keith Braxton missed layup  
15:57   Offensive rebound by Mark Flagg  
15:48   Mark Flagg missed layup  
15:46   Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
15:34   Koreem Ozier missed layup  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg  
15:26   Traveling violation turnover on Myles Thompson  
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:05 +3 Kinnon LaRose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Clarke 8-11
14:44   Offensive foul on Mark Flagg  
14:44   Turnover on Mark Flagg  
14:31   Aaron Clarke missed layup  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Myles Thompson  
14:19   Keith Braxton missed layup  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Koreem Ozier  
14:09   Kinnon LaRose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg  
14:01   Offensive foul on Isaiah Blackmon  
14:01   Turnover on Isaiah Blackmon  
13:48   Koreem Ozier missed jump shot, blocked by Randall Gaskins Jr.  
13:46   Offensive rebound by Sacred Heart  
13:39   Personal foul on Myles Thompson  
13:24   Kinnon LaRose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  
13:22   Personal foul on Zach Pfaffenberger  
13:09   Myles Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Koreem Ozier  
12:52   Zach Pfaffenberger missed layup  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Sacred Heart  
12:46 +2 Zach Pfaffenberger made layup 10-11
12:21 +2 Ramiir Dixon-Conover made floating jump shot 10-13
11:59   Koreem Ozier missed layup  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
11:51 +2 Deivydas Kuzavas made layup, assist by Tyler Stewart 10-15
11:35   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Thomas, stolen by Isaiah Blackmon  
11:26 +2 Isaiah Blackmon made layup 10-17
11:26   30-second timeout called  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:14   Zach Pfaffenberger missed layup  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin  
11:11   Tyler Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Sacred Heart  
11:11   Personal foul on Tyler Stewart  
11:11   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Sacred Heart  
10:57   Isaiah Blackmon missed floating jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger  
10:44   Chaylyn Martin missed layup  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger  
10:34 +3 Aaron Clarke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Thomas 13-17
10:13   Lost ball turnover on Keith Braxton, stolen by Chaylyn Martin  
10:08   Shooting foul on Ramiir Dixon-Conover  
10:08   Chaylyn Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:08   Chaylyn Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:08   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
10:00   Keith Braxton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
9:49   Personal foul on Tyler Stewart  
9:31   Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  
9:31   Personal foul on Jare'l Spellman  
9:15 +2 Isaiah Blackmon made layup, assist by Keith Braxton 13-19
8:44   Kinnon LaRose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Ramiir Dixon-Conover  
8:34   Shooting foul on E.J. Anosike  
8:34   Mark Flagg missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:34 +1 Mark Flagg made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-20
8:25 +2 E.J. Anosike made dunk, assist by Kinnon LaRose 15-20
8:09   Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Offensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  
8:07   Personal foul on E.J. Anosike  
8:05   Shooting foul on Chaylyn Martin  
8:04 +1 Keith Braxton made 1st of 2 free throws 15-21
8:04 +1 Keith Braxton made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-22
7:52 +2 Aaron Clarke made layup 17-22
7:46   Scott Meredith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Kinnon LaRose  
7:31 +3 Koreem Ozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Clarke 20-22
7:13 +2 Keith Braxton made floating jump shot 20-24
6:49 +2 Koreem Ozier made turnaround jump shot 22-24
6:31   Scott Meredith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger  
6:13   Personal foul on Ramiir Dixon-Conover  
6:12   Commercial timeout called  
6:12 +1 Aaron Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 23-24
6:12   Aaron Clarke missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg  
5:56 +2 Randall Gaskins Jr. made jump shot 23-26
5:32   Kinnon LaRose missed layup, blocked by Keith Braxton  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
5:22 +2 Keith Braxton made driving layup 23-28
5:01   Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  
4:38 +2 Mark Flagg made layup 23-30
4:31   Personal foul on Randall Gaskins Jr.  
4:31 +1 Koreem Ozier made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
4:31 +1 Koreem Ozier made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-30
4:19 +2 Myles Thompson made turnaround jump shot 25-32
4:01   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Clarke, stolen by Myles Thompson  
3:56   Randall Gaskins Jr. missed layup, blocked by Kinnon LaRose  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Sacred Heart  
3:53   Commercial timeout called  
3:38   E.J. Anosike missed layup  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg  
3:15 +2 Myles Thompson made jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton 25-34
2:56 +2 Zach Pfaffenberger made jump shot, assist by Kinnon LaRose 27-34
2:37 +2 Isaiah Blackmon made floating jump shot 27-36
2:18 +3 Aaron Clarke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koreem Ozier 30-36
1:57   Isaiah Blackmon missed layup, blocked by Kinnon LaRose  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Koreem Ozier  
1:49   Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Offensive rebound by Aaron Clarke  
1:45   Koreem Ozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
1:43   Aaron Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Mark Flagg  
1:31   30-second timeout called  
1:26   Personal foul on Chaylyn Martin  
1:26 +1 Keith Braxton made 1st of 2 free throws 30-37
1:26 +1 Keith Braxton made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-38
58.0   Out of bounds turnover on Koreem Ozier  
42.0 +2 Keith Braxton made layup 30-40
22.0   Aaron Clarke missed layup  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon  
20.0   Personal foul on Zach Pfaffenberger  
20.0 +1 Myles Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 30-41
20.0   Myles Thompson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Chaylyn Martin  
13.0   Out of bounds turnover on Chaylyn Martin  
3.0 +2 Keith Braxton made layup 30-43
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SACHRT Pioneers 42
SFTRPA Red Flash 41

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +3 Isaiah Blackmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Thompson 30-46
19:29 +2 E.J. Anosike made layup, assist by Jare'l Spellman 32-46
19:08   Isaiah Blackmon missed jump shot  
19:06   Offensive rebound by Myles Thompson  
19:01 +2 Myles Thompson made dunk 32-48
18:33   Koreem Ozier missed layup, blocked by Keith Braxton  
18:31   Offensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
18:26 +2 Jare'l Spellman made layup 34-48
18:13   Keith Braxton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Kinnon LaRose  
18:03   E.J. Anosike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Aaron Clarke  
17:52 +2 Koreem Ozier made layup 36-48
17:36   Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  
17:29 +2 Myles Thompson made layup 36-50
17:04   Shooting foul on Mark Flagg  
17:04 +1 Aaron Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 37-50
17:04 +1 Aaron Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-50
16:46   Isaiah Blackmon missed jump shot  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon  
16:44   Personal foul on E.J. Anosike  
16:41   Mark Flagg missed layup  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
16:29   Personal foul on Keith Braxton  
16:22   E.J. Anosike missed fade-away jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon  
16:07   Myles Thompson missed layup  
16:05   Defensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
15:58   Koreem Ozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon  
15:51 +2 Isaiah Blackmon made driving layup 38-52
15:28   Personal foul on Isaiah Blackmon  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:13 +2 Jare'l Spellman made turnaround jump shot 40-52
14:57 +2 Randall Gaskins Jr. made jump shot 40-54
14:38   Shooting foul on Isaiah Blackmon  
14:38 +1 Jare'l Spellman made 1st of 2 free throws 41-54
14:38 +1 Jare'l Spellman made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-54
14:24   Keith Braxton missed jump shot  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
14:15 +3 Isaiah Blackmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton 42-57
14:00   Personal foul on Mark Flagg  
13:50   Koreem Ozier missed layup  
13:48   Offensive rebound by E.J. Anosike  
13:44 +2 E.J. Anosike made dunk 44-57
13:35 +3 Isaiah Blackmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Randall Gaskins Jr. 44-60
13:21   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Clarke, stolen by Isaiah Blackmon  
13:17 +2 Randall Gaskins Jr. made driving layup, assist by Isaiah Blackmon 44-62
13:17   30-second timeout called  
13:17   Commercial timeout called  
13:06 +3 Kinnon LaRose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Clarke 47-62
12:32   Ramiir Dixon-Conover missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
12:15   E.J. Anosike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Koreem Ozier  
11:59 +2 Jare'l Spellman made jump shot, assist by Koreem Ozier 49-62
11:27   Out of bounds turnover on Randall Gaskins Jr.  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:08   Traveling violation turnover on Koreem Ozier  
10:47 +3 Ramiir Dixon-Conover made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deivydas Kuzavas 49-65
10:18   Aaron Clarke missed layup  
10:16   Offensive rebound by Zach Pfaffenberger  
10:08   Koreem Ozier missed jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Kinnon LaRose  
10:06   Aaron Clarke missed layup  
10:04   Defensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  
10:04   Personal foul on Zach Pfaffenberger  
9:48 +2 Ramiir Dixon-Conover made jump shot 49-67
9:19 +3 Aaron Clarke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koreem Ozier 52-67
8:58 +2 Tyler Stewart made jump shot, assist by Ramiir Dixon-Conover 52-69
8:49   Koreem Ozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon  
8:47   Personal foul on Zach Pfaffenberger  
8:34   Shooting foul on Aaron Clarke  
8:34   Deivydas Kuzavas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Koreem Ozier  
8:34   Deivydas Kuzavas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Koreem Ozier  
8:26   Koreem Ozier missed layup  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
8:20 +2 Jare'l Spellman made dunk 54-69
8:11   Shooting foul on Jare'l Spellman  
8:11 +1 Isaiah Blackmon made 1st of 2 free throws 54-70
8:11 +1 Isaiah Blackmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-71
7:51 +3 Koreem Ozier made 3-pt. jump shot 57-71
7:33   Tyler Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Offensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:25 +3 Isaiah Blackmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deivydas Kuzavas 57-74
7:03   Koreem Ozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Deivydas Kuzavas  
6:44 +2 Randall Gaskins Jr. made jump shot, assist by Tyler Stewart 57-76
6:23   E.J. Anosike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  
5:57   Keith Braxton missed layup  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Koreem Ozier  
5:45 +2 E.J. Anosike made jump shot, assist by Koreem Ozier 59-76
5:32   Personal foul on Koreem Ozier  
5:28   Keith Braxton missed layup  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
5:20 +3 Kinnon LaRose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Clarke 62-76
5:03   Tyler Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Jare'l Spellman  
4:44  