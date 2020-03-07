VMI
ETNST

No Text

East Tennessee State rolls into SoCon semifinals, 70-57

  • Mar 07, 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Daivien Williamson scored 15 points on perfect 7-for-7 shooting and top-seeded and regular-season champion East Tennessee State rolled to a 70-57 win over ninth-seeded VMI in the Southern Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Isaiah Tisdale and Tray Boyd III each scored 12 points for East Tennessee State (28-4), while Joe Hugley added 11. Tisdale led with eight rebounds and was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line. ETSU tied the program's record for most wins in a season with 28.

The Buccaneers scored 17 points off 18 VMI turnovers, grabbed 28 defensive rebounds and outscored the Keydets 32-22 in the paint.

Sean Conway had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Keydets (9-24). Greg Parham added 10 points.

ETSU plays the winner of No. 4 Mercer/No. 5 Western Carolina in Sunday's semifinal round.

1st Half
VMI Keydets 21
ETNST Buccaneers 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by E. Tennessee State  
19:37   Bad pass turnover on Tray Boyd III, stolen by Myles Lewis  
19:33   Bad pass turnover on Myles Lewis  
19:23 +2 Daivien Williamson made jump shot 0-2
19:13   Jake Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Tray Boyd III  
18:59   Tray Boyd III missed jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Travis Evee  
18:39 +2 Travis Evee made layup 2-2
18:22   Bo Hodges missed layup  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Jake Stephens  
18:21   Personal foul on Lucas N'Guessan  
18:03 +3 Garrett Gilkeson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamdyn Curfman 5-2
17:45 +3 Tray Boyd III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daivien Williamson 5-5
17:25 +2 Kamdyn Curfman made layup, assist by Jake Stephens 7-5
16:59   Lucas N'Guessan missed jump shot  
16:57   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Tisdale  
16:46   Bad pass turnover on Daivien Williamson  
16:38   Myles Lewis missed layup  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Joe Hugley  
16:26   Tray Boyd III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson  
16:18   Jake Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Tray Boyd III  
16:10   Isaiah Tisdale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Myles Lewis  
15:47   Personal foul on Tray Boyd III  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:25   Shot clock violation turnover on VMI  
15:08 +2 Joe Hugley made jump shot, assist by Daivien Williamson 7-7
14:45   Garrett Gilkeson missed jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by Sean Conway  
14:43   Personal foul on Isaiah Tisdale  
14:35 +2 Tyler Creammer made jump shot, assist by Greg Parham 9-7
14:08   Shooting foul on Garrett Gilkeson  
14:08 +1 Joe Hugley made 1st of 2 free throws 9-8
14:08 +1 Joe Hugley made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-9
13:58   Traveling violation turnover on Greg Parham  
13:38   Bad pass turnover on Joe Hugley  
13:19   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Creammer, stolen by Bo Hodges  
13:09 +2 Joe Hugley made layup, assist by Bo Hodges 9-11
12:53   Greg Parham missed jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Tray Boyd III  
12:44 +3 Joe Hugley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tray Boyd III 9-14
12:19 +3 Travis Evee made 3-pt. jump shot 12-14
11:58   Joe Hugley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson  
11:42 +2 Tyler Creammer made hook shot 14-14
11:15 +2 Daivien Williamson made jump shot 14-16
10:57   Greg Parham missed jump shot  
10:55   Offensive rebound by Sean Conway  
10:51   Commercial timeout called  
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Jake Stephens  
10:24 +3 Patrick Good made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tray Boyd III 14-19
10:22   Shooting foul on Greg Parham  
10:22   Patrick Good missed free throw  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Louis Tang  
10:06   Kamdyn Curfman missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeromy Rodriguez  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Jeromy Rodriguez  
9:53 +2 Jeromy Rodriguez made layup 14-21
9:29 +2 Louis Tang made jump shot 16-21
9:16   Patrick Good missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Louis Tang  
8:59   Greg Parham missed layup  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Greg Parham  
8:51   Greg Parham missed layup  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Jeromy Rodriguez  
8:46   Tray Boyd III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Sean Conway  
8:39   Personal foul on Tray Boyd III  
8:37   Sean Conway missed jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Tisdale  
8:35   Personal foul on Louis Tang  
8:22 +2 Isaiah Tisdale made layup 16-23
8:09   Offensive foul on Kamdyn Curfman  
8:09   Turnover on Kamdyn Curfman  
7:57   Shooting foul on Kamdyn Curfman  
7:57   Commercial timeout called  
7:57 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 1st of 2 free throws 16-24
7:57 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-25
7:40   Myles Lewis missed layup  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Jeromy Rodriguez  
7:33   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Good, stolen by Travis Evee  
7:12   Travis Evee missed jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Vonnie Patterson  
6:46   Lost ball turnover on Bo Hodges, stolen by Garrett Gilkeson  
6:41   Lost ball turnover on Kamdyn Curfman, stolen by Isaiah Tisdale  
6:29   Bo Hodges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Myles Lewis  
6:23   Travis Evee missed layup  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Bo Hodges  
6:02   Patrick Good missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Travis Evee  
5:32   Personal foul on Vonnie Patterson  
5:25   Greg Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by E. Tennessee State  
4:52   Shooting foul on Travis Evee  
4:52 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 1st of 2 free throws 16-26
4:52 +1 Isaiah Tisdale made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-27
4:32   Out of bounds turnover on Travis Evee  
4:19   Bo Hodges missed jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Greg Parham  
4:04 +2 Jake Stephens made layup 18-27
3:45   Personal foul on Jake Stephens  
3:45   Commercial timeout called  
3:45   Lucas N'Guessan missed free throw  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Sean Conway  
3:25   Sean Conway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Offensive rebound by VMI  
3:13   Travis Evee missed layup, blocked by Lucas N'Guessan  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Tisdale  
2:56   Offensive foul on Lucas N'Guessan  
2:56   Turnover on Lucas N'Guessan  
2:45   Bad pass turnover on Jake Stephens  
2:28   Offensive foul on Joe Hugley  
2:28   Turnover on Joe Hugley  
2:15   Travis Evee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by E. Tennessee State  
1:57   Bo Hodges missed jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Jake Stephens  
1:37   Sean Conway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:35   Defensive rebound by Bo Hodges  
1:34   Official timeout called  
1:22   Personal foul on Tyler Creammer  
1:22 +1 Joe Hugley made 1st of 2 free throws 18-28
1:22 +1 Joe Hugley made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-29
1:05   Jake Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Bo Hodges  
58.0 +2 Daivien Williamson made layup, assist by Bo Hodges 18-31
46.0   30-second timeout called  
44.0   Bad pass turnover on Sean Conway, stolen by Vonnie Patterson  
29.0   Vonnie Patterson missed layup, blocked by Garrett Gilkeson  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Travis Evee  
29.0 +3 Greg Parham made 3-pt. jump shot 21-31
4.0 +2 Daivien Williamson made layup 21-33
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VMI Keydets 36
ETNST Buccaneers 37

Time Team Play Score
19:52 +2 Isaiah Tisdale made jump shot 21-35
19:36   Bad pass turnover on Jake Stephens, stolen by Lucas N'Guessan  
19:21 +2 Daivien Williamson made layup 21-37
19:04   Personal foul on Isaiah Tisdale  
19:01 +2 Jake Stephens made layup 23-37
18:43   Shooting foul on Jake Stephens  
18:43 +1 Lucas N'Guessan made 1st of 2 free throws 23-38
18:43   Lucas N'Guessan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Myles Lewis  
18:30   Travis Evee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Offensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson  
18:14   Garrett Gilkeson missed layup  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Tray Boyd III  
18:07   Isaiah Tisdale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Myles Lewis  
18:05   Personal foul on Isaiah Tisdale  
17:59   Jake Stephens missed layup  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Patrick Good  
17:43 +2 Bo Hodges made layup, assist by Lucas N'Guessan 23-40
17:42   Shooting foul on Myles Lewis  
17:42   30-second timeout called  
17:42   Commercial timeout called  
17:42   Bo Hodges missed free throw  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Louis Tang  
17:22   Bad pass turnover on Jake Stephens, stolen by Tray Boyd III  
17:14   Tray Boyd III missed layup, blocked by Jake Stephens  
17:12   Offensive rebound by Lucas N'Guessan  
17:04 +2 Lucas N'Guessan made layup 23-42
16:58   Jake Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Offensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson  
16:52   Shooting foul on Bo Hodges  
16:52 +1 Garrett Gilkeson made 1st of 2 free throws 24-42
16:52 +1 Garrett Gilkeson made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-42
16:30   Lost ball turnover on Daivien Williamson, stolen by Travis Evee  
16:21 +2 Garrett Gilkeson made layup, assist by Greg Parham 27-42
16:01 +2 Tray Boyd III made jump shot, assist by Daivien Williamson 27-44
15:41 +3 Sean Conway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Gilkeson 30-44
15:19 +2 Tray Boyd III made jump shot 30-46
15:00   Louis Tang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Patrick Good  
14:44 +2 Lucas N'Guessan made dunk, assist by Patrick Good 30-48
14:30   Travis Evee missed layup  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Sean Conway  
14:21   Personal foul on Patrick Good  
14:21   Commercial timeout called  
14:19 +2 Sean Conway made layup 32-48
13:58   Offensive foul on Lucas N'Guessan  
13:58   Turnover on Lucas N'Guessan  
13:45 +2 Greg Parham made layup 34-48
13:25   Patrick Good missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Louis Tang  
13:16 +2 Greg Parham made jump shot 36-48
13:05   30-second timeout called  
12:53 +2 Jeromy Rodriguez made layup 36-50
12:44   Sean Conway missed layup  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Tisdale  
12:28 +2 Tray Boyd III made jump shot 36-52
12:04   Bad pass turnover on Sean Conway  
11:43   Bo Hodges missed layup  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Bo Hodges  
11:38   Bo Hodges missed layup  
11:36   Defensive rebound by VMI  
11:37   Commercial timeout called  
11:22   Garrett Gilkeson missed layup, blocked by Jeromy Rodriguez  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Tisdale  
11:09   Patrick Good missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Jeromy Rodriguez  
10:59   Bo Hodges missed layup  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Sean Conway  
10:52 +2 Louis Tang made layup, assist by Greg Parham 38-52
10:39   Tray Boyd III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Louis Tang  
10:13   Greg Parham missed jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Tisdale  
9:58   Bad pass turnover on Jeromy Rodriguez, stolen by Greg Parham  
9:50   Offensive foul on Greg Parham  
9:50   Turnover on Greg Parham  
9:32   Lost ball turnover on Jeromy Rodriguez  
9:17   Kamdyn Curfman missed jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by VMI  
9:15   Personal foul on Vonnie Patterson  
9:06   Greg Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Jeromy Rodriguez  
8:48   Tray Boyd III missed jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Kamdyn Curfman  
8:38   Personal foul on Jeromy Rodriguez  
8:38 +1 Kamdyn Curfman made 1st of 2 free throws 39-52
8:38 +1 Kamdyn Curfman made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-52
8:13 +3 Daivien Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot 40-55
8:05   Kamdyn Curfman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Tisdale  
7:55   Offensive foul on Jeromy Rodriguez  
7:55   Turnover on Jeromy Rodriguez  
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:40 +3 Sean Conway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Travis Evee 43-55
7:12 +3 Patrick Good made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Tisdale 43-58
7:00   Offensive foul on Kamdyn Curfman  
7:00   Turnover on Kamdyn Curfman  
6:50   Lost ball turnover on Jeromy Rodriguez, stolen by Sean Conway  
6:42   Offensive foul on Garrett Gilkeson  
6:42   Turnover on Garrett Gilkeson  
6:31   Lost ball turnover on Bo Hodges, stolen by Sean Conway  
6:25   Kamdyn Curfman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Sean Conway  
6:16   Greg Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Sean Conway  
6:14 +3 Greg Parham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Conway 46-58
6:16   Official timeout called  
5:57   Patrick Good missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Travis Evee  
5:43 +3 Sean Conway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Gilkeson 49-58
5:40   30-second timeout called  
5:28 +2 Daivien Williamson made jump shot 49-60
5:28   Shooting foul on Garrett Gilkeson  
5:28   Daivien Williamson missed free throw  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson  
5:16 +3 Kamdyn Curfman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Parham 52-60
4:57 +3 Tray Boyd III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bo Hodges 52-63
4:41   Personal foul on Lucas N'Guessan  
4:41 +1 Kamdyn Curfman made 1st of 2 free throws 53-63
4:41   Kamdyn Curfman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Lucas N'Guessan  
4:31   Tray Boyd III missed layup  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Kamdyn Curfman  
4:23   Kamdyn Curfman missed layup  
4:21  