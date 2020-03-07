|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by E. Tennessee State
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tray Boyd III, stolen by Myles Lewis
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Myles Lewis
|
|
19:23
|
|
+2
|
Daivien Williamson made jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:13
|
|
|
Jake Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tray Boyd III
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Tray Boyd III missed jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Travis Evee
|
|
18:39
|
|
+2
|
Travis Evee made layup
|
2-2
|
18:22
|
|
|
Bo Hodges missed layup
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Stephens
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lucas N'Guessan
|
|
18:03
|
|
+3
|
Garrett Gilkeson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamdyn Curfman
|
5-2
|
17:45
|
|
+3
|
Tray Boyd III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daivien Williamson
|
5-5
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
Kamdyn Curfman made layup, assist by Jake Stephens
|
7-5
|
16:59
|
|
|
Lucas N'Guessan missed jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Tisdale
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Daivien Williamson
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Myles Lewis missed layup
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Hugley
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Tray Boyd III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Jake Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tray Boyd III
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Tisdale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Lewis
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tray Boyd III
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on VMI
|
|
15:08
|
|
+2
|
Joe Hugley made jump shot, assist by Daivien Williamson
|
7-7
|
14:45
|
|
|
Garrett Gilkeson missed jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sean Conway
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Tisdale
|
|
14:35
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Creammer made jump shot, assist by Greg Parham
|
9-7
|
14:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Garrett Gilkeson
|
|
14:08
|
|
+1
|
Joe Hugley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-8
|
14:08
|
|
+1
|
Joe Hugley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-9
|
13:58
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Greg Parham
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Joe Hugley
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyler Creammer, stolen by Bo Hodges
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
Joe Hugley made layup, assist by Bo Hodges
|
9-11
|
12:53
|
|
|
Greg Parham missed jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tray Boyd III
|
|
12:44
|
|
+3
|
Joe Hugley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tray Boyd III
|
9-14
|
12:19
|
|
+3
|
Travis Evee made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-14
|
11:58
|
|
|
Joe Hugley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Gilkeson
|
|
11:42
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Creammer made hook shot
|
14-14
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Daivien Williamson made jump shot
|
14-16
|
10:57
|
|
|
Greg Parham missed jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sean Conway
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jake Stephens
|
|
10:24
|
|
+3
|
Patrick Good made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tray Boyd III
|
14-19
|
10:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Greg Parham
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Patrick Good missed free throw
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Louis Tang
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Kamdyn Curfman missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jeromy Rodriguez
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeromy Rodriguez
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Jeromy Rodriguez made layup
|
14-21
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Louis Tang made jump shot
|
16-21
|
9:16
|
|
|
Patrick Good missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Louis Tang
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Greg Parham missed layup
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Greg Parham
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Greg Parham missed layup
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeromy Rodriguez
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Tray Boyd III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean Conway
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tray Boyd III
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Sean Conway missed jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Tisdale
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Louis Tang
|
|
8:22
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Tisdale made layup
|
16-23
|
8:09
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kamdyn Curfman
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Turnover on Kamdyn Curfman
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kamdyn Curfman
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Tisdale made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-24
|
7:57
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Tisdale made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-25
|
7:40
|
|
|
Myles Lewis missed layup
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeromy Rodriguez
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Patrick Good, stolen by Travis Evee
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Travis Evee missed jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vonnie Patterson
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Bo Hodges, stolen by Garrett Gilkeson
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kamdyn Curfman, stolen by Isaiah Tisdale
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Bo Hodges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Lewis
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Travis Evee missed layup
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bo Hodges
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Patrick Good missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Travis Evee
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Vonnie Patterson
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Greg Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E. Tennessee State
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Travis Evee
|
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Tisdale made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-26
|
4:52
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Tisdale made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-27
|
4:32
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Travis Evee
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Bo Hodges missed jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Parham
|
|
4:04
|
|
+2
|
Jake Stephens made layup
|
18-27
|
3:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake Stephens
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Lucas N'Guessan missed free throw
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sean Conway
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Sean Conway missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by VMI
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Travis Evee missed layup, blocked by Lucas N'Guessan
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Tisdale
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lucas N'Guessan
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Turnover on Lucas N'Guessan
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jake Stephens
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Joe Hugley
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Joe Hugley
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Travis Evee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E. Tennessee State
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Bo Hodges missed jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Stephens
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Sean Conway missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bo Hodges
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Creammer
|
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Joe Hugley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-28
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Joe Hugley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-29
|
1:05
|
|
|
Jake Stephens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bo Hodges
|
|
58.0
|
|
+2
|
Daivien Williamson made layup, assist by Bo Hodges
|
18-31
|
46.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sean Conway, stolen by Vonnie Patterson
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Vonnie Patterson missed layup, blocked by Garrett Gilkeson
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Travis Evee
|
|
29.0
|
|
+3
|
Greg Parham made 3-pt. jump shot
|
21-31
|
4.0
|
|
+2
|
Daivien Williamson made layup
|
21-33
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|