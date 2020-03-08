IOWA
Dosunmu, No. 23 Illinois hold off No. 18 Iowa 78-76

  • AP
  • Mar 08, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) The rivalry between Illinois and Iowa is heating up.

“Basically, they want to kill us, and we want to kill them,” the Illini's Ayo Dosunmu said.

Dosunmu scored 17 points to lead No. 23 Illinois past No. 18 Iowa 78-76 on Sunday, securing the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament for the Illini.

“I mean, there’s a respect factor, but on the court it’s pure hate,” Dosunmu added. “We just don’t like each other.”

Andres Feliz scored 14 points, Kofi Cockburn had 12 and Kipper Nichols added 10 for Illinois (21-10, 13-7 Big Ten).

Luka Garza scored 28 points for Iowa (20-11, 11-9), which finished in a four-way tie for fifth in the Big Ten and will be the No. 5 seed in the tournament. Joe Toussaint scored 14 and Connor McCaffery added 10.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood can't help but notice the growing intensity between the teams.

“I mean, we don’t condone this whole hate thing,” he said. “I think that’s just the guys on the court. But overall, rivalries are awesome. They are great for sports and college basketball. The players love it, and the fans love it.”

Illinois built a 17-point lead late in the game, using a 12-2 run to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. But that lead evaporated to two points in the final seconds and it took Cockburn blocking a shot by Garza under the basket at the buzzer to seal the win.

HIGH EMOTIONS

Cockburn was a big presence for Illinois, scoring nine points in the first 10 minutes. Defensively, the Illini had problems getting stops early and Iowa’s Garza took command both in the paint and from the perimeter.

Emotions ran high throughout the game. With less than two minutes left in an entertaining first half, a scrum erupted that resulted in technical fouls for Illinois’ Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams and Iowa's McCaffery and CJ Fredrick.

The score was tied at 41-41 at the half.

THE BIG MEN

Garza played the entire game.

“There are very few guys that can play 40 minutes with that kind of intensity,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I really admire him.”

Cockburn, who blocked Garza under the basket at the buzzer to save the game for Illinois, was also impressed by Garza.

“It’s actually a pleasure to play against him,” said Cockburn, a 7-foot freshman. “I learn from him and I try to match his energy.”

Asked if his block of Garza was the best of his career, Cockburn grinned. “Well, it was a game-winning block, so yeah, I’d say it’s the most important block of my career for sure.”

HE SAID IT

“There was a lot of emotion out there,” McCaffery said. “That happens every day in every game in this league. We have quality teams and quality players, so that’s to be expected.”

BIG PICTURE

The No. 4 seed gives Illinois another day of rest. The Illini got a double bye in the tournament, while Iowa will have to start a day earlier.

UP NEXT

Iowa opens Big Ten tournament play on Thursday.

Illinois plays Friday in its tournament opener.

---

1st Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 41
ILL Fighting Illini 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
19:43 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Tyler Underwood 0-2
19:28   Shooting foul on Tyler Underwood  
19:28 +1 Joe Toussaint made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
19:28 +1 Joe Toussaint made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
19:06 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Andres Feliz 2-4
18:46 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp 5-4
18:31   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
18:29   Defensive rebound by CJ Fredrick  
18:13   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
17:56   Personal foul on CJ Fredrick  
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
17:46   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
17:41 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick 7-4
17:24 +2 Kipper Nichols made jump shot, assist by Tyler Underwood 7-6
17:02 +2 Ryan Kriener made hook shot 9-6
16:51   Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
16:38   Joe Toussaint missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
16:36   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
16:28 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp 12-6
16:05 +2 Kofi Cockburn made alley-oop shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 12-8
16:05   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
16:05 +1 Kofi Cockburn made free throw 12-9
15:58 +2 Joe Toussaint made layup 14-9
15:40   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
15:30   Kofi Cockburn missed hook shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
15:22   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
15:14 +3 Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 17-9
14:56 +2 Kipper Nichols made hook shot, assist by Alan Griffin 17-11
14:30 +3 Joe Toussaint made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick 20-11
14:11 +2 Kofi Cockburn made alley-oop shot, assist by Kipper Nichols 20-13
13:53   CJ Fredrick missed jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
13:38   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
13:38   Commercial timeout called  
13:38 +1 Kipper Nichols made 1st of 2 free throws 20-14
13:38 +1 Kipper Nichols made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-15
13:28 +2 Luka Garza made dunk, assist by Joe Wieskamp 22-15
13:13   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
13:00   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
12:40 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made hook shot 22-17
12:28   Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Da'Monte Williams  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Iowa  
12:16   Shooting foul on Da'Monte Williams  
12:16 +1 Cordell Pemsl made 1st of 2 free throws 23-17
12:15 +1 Cordell Pemsl made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-17
12:05   Out of bounds turnover on Alan Griffin  
11:50   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
11:43 +3 Bakari Evelyn made 3-pt. jump shot 27-17
11:15 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made hook shot, assist by Alan Griffin 27-19
11:02 +2 Bakari Evelyn made reverse layup 29-19
10:38 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 29-22
10:27   Luka Garza missed layup  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
10:23   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
10:23   Commercial timeout called  
10:05   Bad pass turnover on Cordell Pemsl, stolen by Kofi Cockburn  
9:57 +3 Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 29-25
9:54   Turnover on Cordell Pemsl  
9:36   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
9:21 +2 Luka Garza made hook shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 31-25
9:03   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
9:01   Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl  
8:57 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 31-26
8:57   Kofi Cockburn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
8:44 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 33-26
8:14   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
8:07 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 33-28
7:37   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
7:16   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
7:09   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
7:08   Commercial timeout called  
6:50   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
6:26 +3 Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 33-31
6:04   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
6:00   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
6:00   Turnover on Luka Garza  
5:49   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
5:32 +2 Kipper Nichols made dunk, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 33-33
5:23   Personal foul on Kipper Nichols  
5:23 +1 Connor McCaffery made 1st of 2 free throws 34-33
5:23 +1 Connor McCaffery made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-33
4:53   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
4:38   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
4:17   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
3:51   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:51 +1 Joe Toussaint made free throw 36-33
3:51 +1 Joe Toussaint made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-33
3:29   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
3:05   Luka Garza missed layup  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
2:42   Personal foul on Connor McCaffery  
2:42 +1 Da'Monte Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 37-34
2:42   Da'Monte Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
2:28   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
2:21   Trent Frazier missed layup  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
2:12   Joe Toussaint missed layup  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
2:06 +2 Luka Garza made layup 39-34
1:39 +2 Da'Monte Williams made jump shot, assist by Alan Griffin 39-36
1:23   Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Trent Frazier  
1:16 +2 Trent Frazier made layup 39-38
1:02   Offensive foul on CJ Fredrick  
1:02   Turnover on CJ Fredrick  
1:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Trent Frazier  
1:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on CJ Fredrick  
1:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Da'Monte Williams  
1:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Connor McCaffery  
41.0 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 39-41
32.0 +2 Riley Till made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 41-41
25.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
2.0   30-second timeout called  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 35
ILL Fighting Illini 37

Time Team Play Score
19:55 +3 Joe Toussaint made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 44-41
19:28 +3 Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 44-44
18:54   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
18:31   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
18:19   Joe Toussaint missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:57 +2 Trent Frazier made layup 44-46
17:43   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
17:34 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 44-49
17:17   30-second timeout called  
17:17   Commercial timeout called  
17:10   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
17:00 +2 Joe Toussaint made turnaround jump shot 46-49
16:29 +3 Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 46-52
16:13   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
16:05   Shooting foul on Luka Garza  
16:05 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 46-53
16:05   Ayo Dosunmu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
16:01   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Kriener, stolen by Ayo Dosunmu  
15:59   Offensive foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
15:59   Turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:51   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
15:51   Personal foul on Kipper Nichols  
15:50   Shooting foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
15:50 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 2 free throws 47-53
15:50 +1 Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-53
15:22   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
14:59 +2 Andres Feliz made jump shot 48-55
14:53   Bad pass turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Andres Feliz  
14:32   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
14:24   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
14:10   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
14:03   Shooting foul on Joe Wieskamp  
14:03 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 48-56
14:03   Ayo Dosunmu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
13:49   Traveling violation turnover on Joe Wieskamp  
13:29 +2 Andres Feliz made jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 48-58
13:13   Bad pass turnover on Joe Wieskamp, stolen by Alan Griffin  
13:07 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 48-60
13:03   30-second timeout called  
12:49   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
12:31   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
12:15   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
12:12   Shooting foul on Luka Garza  
12:12 +1 Kipper Nichols made 1st of 2 free throws 48-61
12:12 +1 Kipper Nichols made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-62
11:59   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Kriener  
11:51   Personal foul on Ryan Kriener  
11:35 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 48-64
11:15 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 50-64
10:45 +2 Andres Feliz made floating jump shot, assist by Kofi Cockburn 50-66
10:25 +2 Luka Garza made layup 52-66
10:15   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
10:03   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
9:48 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 54-66
9:48   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
9:48 +1 Luka Garza made free throw 55-66
9:27   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
9:18   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
8:46   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
8:27   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
8:12   Personal foul on Joe Wieskamp  
7:52   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
7:46 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 55-68
7:39   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
7:23   Commercial timeout called  
7:10   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
7:03 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 55-70
6:52   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
6:52 +1 Luka Garza made 1st of 2 free throws 56-70
6:52 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-70
6:30   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
6:14 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Garza 60-70
5:52 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 60-72
5:26 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 62-72
4:55   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
4:34   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
4:07 +3 Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Garza 65-72
3:41   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
3:41   Commercial timeout called  
3:41 +1 Andres Feliz made 1st of 2 free throws 65-73
3:41 +1 Andres Feliz made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-74
3:15   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
3:13   Personal foul on Luka Garza  
3:13   Andres Feliz missed free throw  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
3:00   Personal foul on Kipper Nichols  
2:59 +1 Connor McCaffery made 1st of 2 free throws 66-74
2:59 +1 Connor McCaffery made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-74
2:31   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
2:22 +3 Bakari Evelyn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 70-74
1:57 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 70-76
1:40   Bad pass turnover on Connor McCaffery, stolen by Kofi Cockburn  
1:30   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28