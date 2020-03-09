CSTCAR
APPST

No Text

Appalachian State tops Coastal Carolina 70-65, advances

  • AP
  • Mar 09, 2020

BOONE, N.C. (AP) Isaac Johnson scored a career-high 24 points, Tim Ceaser scored a go-ahead layup with 4:06 to play and sixth-seeded Appalachian State came from behind to beat No. 8 Coastal Carolina 70-65 in thesecond round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Monday night.

The Mountaineers (18-14) advance to Wednesday's quarterfinal against No.3-seed Texas State.

Appalachian State trailed 37-22 at halftime, but took a 60-59 lead on Ceaser's layup and led by as many as five until the Chanticleers closed to 66-65 with 17 seconds left after DeVante Jones scored six straight points. O'Showen Williams hit two free throws and, after Coastal's Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed a 3 with 3 seconds left, Johnson iced it with two from the line.

Johnson had 10 rebounds and made 8 of 10 free throws for Appalachian State, which shot 22 of 38 from the foul line (58%). Williams scored 13 points with six rebounds and six assists and Justin Forrest added 13 points. Hunter Seacat scored 12 points.

Appalachian State totaled 48 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Jones scored 29 points with eight rebounds and five assists for the Chanticleers (16-17). Gumbs-Frater added 12 points and Ceaser had eight points and 11 boards.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
CSTCAR Chanticleers 37
APPST Mountaineers 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by App. State  
19:47   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Johnson  
19:20 +3 Garrick Green made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
19:02   Double dribble turnover on Adrian Delph  
18:52 +2 DeVante' Jones made layup, assist by Garrick Green 5-0
18:36   Adrian Delph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
18:24   DeVante' Jones missed floating jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Adrian Delph  
18:09   Lost ball turnover on Kendall Lewis, stolen by Malik LeGania  
18:07   Personal foul on Kendall Lewis  
17:49   Garrick Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by App. State  
17:49   Personal foul on Malik LeGania  
17:31 +3 O'Showen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Seacat 5-3
16:55 +2 Tommy Burton made layup, assist by DeVante' Jones 7-3
16:25   O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
16:14   Shooting foul on Isaac Johnson  
16:14   DeVante' Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:14   DeVante' Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:14   Defensive rebound by App. State  
16:14   Personal foul on Tommy Burton  
16:02   Kendall Lewis missed jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Coastal Carolina  
16:02   Personal foul on Adrian Delph  
15:46   Tommy Burton missed layup  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Malik LeGania  
15:35   Malik LeGania missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Adrian Delph  
15:32   Shooting foul on Tommy Burton  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:32 +1 Isaac Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 7-4
15:32   Isaac Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Garrick Green  
15:06 +2 Malik LeGania made jump shot 9-4
14:42   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Seacat, stolen by Levi Cook  
14:34   Traveling violation turnover on Garrick Green  
14:08 +2 O'Showen Williams made finger-roll layup 9-6
14:08   Shooting foul on Garrick Green  
14:08   O'Showen Williams missed free throw  
14:08   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
13:46   Bad pass turnover on Josh Peterson, stolen by Isaac Johnson  
13:30   James Lewis Jr missed jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by App. State  
13:28   Personal foul on Isaac Hippolyte  
13:26   O'Showen Williams missed layup  
13:26   Offensive rebound by O'Showen Williams  
13:26   O'Showen Williams missed dunk, blocked by Levi Cook  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Levi Cook  
13:19 +3 Tyrell Gumbs-Frater made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeVante' Jones 12-6
12:51   O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Offensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
12:48 +2 Isaac Johnson made layup 12-8
12:31   Levi Cook missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
12:24   Lost ball turnover on Adrian Delph, stolen by Josh Peterson  
12:06   Isaac Hippolyte missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Justin Forrest  
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:35   Shooting foul on Malik LeGania  
11:35 +1 Hunter Seacat made 1st of 2 free throws 12-9
11:35   Hunter Seacat missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Isaac Hippolyte  
11:11   Lost ball turnover on DeVante' Jones  
10:51 +2 Hunter Seacat made floating jump shot, assist by Kendall Lewis 12-11
10:19   Garrick Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by App. State  
9:50 +2 Donovan Gregory made jump shot, assist by Kendall Lewis 12-13
9:21   Personal foul on Kendall Lewis  
9:16   Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed layup  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Hunter Seacat  
9:10   Shooting foul on Garrick Green  
9:10 +1 Justin Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 12-14
9:10   Justin Forrest missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Donovan Gregory  
9:08   Donovan Gregory missed layup, blocked by Hosana Kitenge  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Donovan Gregory  
9:06   Donovan Gregory missed layup, blocked by Hosana Kitenge  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
8:48   Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed jump shot  
8:46   Offensive rebound by Garrick Green  
8:39 +2 Tim Ceaser made layup 14-14
8:33   Lost ball turnover on Justin Forrest, stolen by Hosana Kitenge  
8:28 +2 DeVante' Jones made layup 16-14
8:12   Michael Bibby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
8:01 +2 Garrick Green made dunk, assist by DeVante' Jones 18-14
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:33   Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Coastal Carolina  
7:14 +2 Tyrell Gumbs-Frater made floating jump shot 20-14
6:55   Lost ball turnover on Justin Forrest, stolen by Josh Peterson  
6:46   Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Hunter Seacat  
6:33 +2 Isaac Johnson made layup, assist by O'Showen Williams 20-16
6:33   Shooting foul on Hosana Kitenge  
6:33   Isaac Johnson missed free throw  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Adrian Delph  
6:28   Shooting foul on Hosana Kitenge  
6:28   Adrian Delph missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:28   Adrian Delph missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
6:13 +2 Tim Ceaser made fade-away jump shot 22-16
5:53   Isaac Johnson missed layup  
5:51   Offensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
5:47   Isaac Johnson missed layup  
5:45   Offensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
5:39 +2 Isaac Johnson made layup 22-18
5:35   Personal foul on Hunter Seacat  
5:35   Bad pass turnover on DeVante' Jones, stolen by Isaac Johnson  
5:23   Justin Forrest missed fade-away jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Levi Cook  
4:58 +2 Levi Cook made hook shot 24-18
4:35   O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33   Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
4:25 +2 DeVante' Jones made driving layup 26-18
4:05   Adrian Delph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
3:55 +3 Tyrell Gumbs-Frater made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeVante' Jones 29-18
3:52   30-second timeout called  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:24   Hunter Seacat missed hook shot, blocked by Tim Ceaser  
3:22   Offensive rebound by App. State  
3:21   Isaac Johnson missed jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
3:16   Offensive foul on DeVante' Jones  
3:16   Turnover on DeVante' Jones  
2:57   Adrian Delph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Gumbs-Frater  
2:48   Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed floating jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by O'Showen Williams  
2:35   O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Gumbs-Frater  
2:23   Garrick Green missed jump shot  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Levi Cook  
2:21   Levi Cook missed dunk  
2:19   Defensive rebound by App. State  
1:58   Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Offensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
1:50   Isaac Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
1:30 +2 DeVante' Jones made layup, assist by Tim Ceaser 31-18
1:27   30-second timeout called  
1:03 +2 Hunter Seacat made layup, assist by O'Showen Williams 31-20
46.0 +3 DeVante' Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Peterson 34-20
20.0   Shooting foul on Hosana Kitenge  
20.0 +1 Isaac Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 34-21
20.0 +1 Isaac Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-22
4.0 +3 DeVante' Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Hippolyte 37-22
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CSTCAR Chanticleers 28
APPST Mountaineers 48

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Lost ball turnover on Tommy Burton, stolen by O'Showen Williams  
19:34   Shooting foul on Malik LeGania  
19:34 +1 Justin Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 37-23
19:34 +1 Justin Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-24
19:16   Personal foul on Kendall Lewis  
19:04   Out of bounds turnover on Tommy Burton  
18:51 +3 Justin Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Johnson 37-27
18:28   Garrick Green missed layup  
18:26   Offensive rebound by Coastal Carolina  
18:10 +2 DeVante' Jones made floating jump shot 39-27
17:50 +2 Isaac Johnson made layup 39-29
17:32   Tim Ceaser missed jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Kendall Lewis  
17:15   Offensive foul on Isaac Johnson  
17:15   Turnover on Isaac Johnson  
17:01   Tommy Burton missed hook shot  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Hunter Seacat  
16:43   Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Isaac Hippolyte  
16:18   Lost ball turnover on DeVante' Jones, stolen by O'Showen Williams  
16:14   O'Showen Williams missed layup, blocked by Garrick Green  
16:12   Offensive rebound by App. State  
16:04   Shooting foul on Levi Cook  
16:04   Justin Forrest missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:04   Justin Forrest missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Isaac Hippolyte  
15:37   Isaac Hippolyte missed layup  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
15:24 +2 Hunter Seacat made layup, assist by O'Showen Williams 39-31
15:24   Shooting foul on Isaac Hippolyte  
15:24   Commercial timeout called  
15:24 +1 Hunter Seacat made free throw 39-32
15:03   Josh Peterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Hunter Seacat  
14:46 +3 Justin Forrest made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Seacat 39-35
14:22 +2 Isaac Hippolyte made fade-away jump shot 41-35
13:58   Personal foul on Isaac Hippolyte  
13:57   Bad pass turnover on Justin Forrest, stolen by DeVante' Jones  
13:53 +2 Tyrell Gumbs-Frater made layup, assist by DeVante' Jones 43-35
13:34   Shooting foul on Isaac Hippolyte  
13:34 +1 Isaac Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 43-36
13:34 +1 Isaac Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-37
13:19 +3 Garrick Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Levi Cook 46-37
12:58 +2 Kendall Lewis made layup, assist by Isaac Johnson 46-39
12:26 +2 Tyrell Gumbs-Frater made floating jump shot 48-39
12:07 +2 Isaac Johnson made layup 48-41
12:07   Shooting foul on Levi Cook  
12:07 +1 Isaac Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-42
11:56   Tim Ceaser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by O'Showen Williams  
11:45   Personal foul on DeVante' Jones  
11:45   Commercial timeout called  
11:45 +1 O'Showen Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 48-43
11:45   O'Showen Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
11:29   Garrick Green missed layup  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
11:27   Tim Ceaser missed tip-in  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
11:24 +2 Tim Ceaser made layup 50-43
10:57   Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
10:48   Personal foul on Justin Forrest  
10:47   Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
10:38 +2 Hunter Seacat made layup, assist by O'Showen Williams 50-45
10:18   Bad pass turnover on Levi Cook  
10:01   Isaac Johnson missed jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones  
9:51   Shooting foul on O'Showen Williams  
9:51 +1 DeVante' Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 51-45
9:51 +1 DeVante' Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-45
9:28   Shooting foul on Tommy Burton  
9:28 +1 Kendall Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 52-46
9:28   Kendall Lewis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser  
9:11   Tim Ceaser missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by O'Showen Williams  
9:03 +2 Isaac Johnson made dunk, assist by O'Showen Williams 52-48
8:40   Lost ball turnover on Tim Ceaser, stolen by Kendall Lewis  
8:40   Commercial timeout called  
8:40   Commercial timeout called  
8:29   Bad pass turnover on Kendall Lewis, stolen by Malik LeGania  
8:22   Malik LeGania missed layup, blocked by Kendall Lewis  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson  
8:09 +2 Hunter Seacat made layup, assist by O'Showen Williams 52-50
7:53 +2 DeVante' Jones made layup 54-50
7:53   Shooting foul on O'Showen Williams  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53 +1 DeVante' Jones made free throw 55-50
7:37 +3 O'Showen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Seacat 55-53
7:05   Malik LeGania missed jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by App. State  
6:40   Personal foul on Isaac Hippolyte  
6:40   O'Showen Williams missed free throw  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Gumbs-Frater  
6:28 +2 DeVante' Jones made finger-roll layup 57-53
6:08   Isaac Johnson missed layup  
6:07   Offensive rebound by Hunter Seacat  
6:07   Jumpball received by App. State  
5:50   O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48