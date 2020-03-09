|
20:00
Jumpball received by App. State
19:47
Lost ball turnover on Isaac Johnson
19:20
+3
Garrick Green made 3-pt. jump shot
3-0
|
19:02
Double dribble turnover on Adrian Delph
18:52
+2
DeVante' Jones made layup, assist by Garrick Green
5-0
|
18:36
|
Adrian Delph missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:34
Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser
18:24
DeVante' Jones missed floating jump shot
18:22
Defensive rebound by Adrian Delph
18:09
Lost ball turnover on Kendall Lewis, stolen by Malik LeGania
18:07
Personal foul on Kendall Lewis
17:49
Garrick Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:47
Defensive rebound by App. State
17:49
Personal foul on Malik LeGania
17:31
+3
O'Showen Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Seacat
5-3
|
16:55
+2
Tommy Burton made layup, assist by DeVante' Jones
7-3
|
16:25
O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:23
Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones
16:14
Shooting foul on Isaac Johnson
16:14
DeVante' Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:14
DeVante' Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:14
Defensive rebound by App. State
16:14
Personal foul on Tommy Burton
16:02
Kendall Lewis missed jump shot
16:00
Defensive rebound by Coastal Carolina
16:02
Personal foul on Adrian Delph
15:46
Tommy Burton missed layup
15:44
Offensive rebound by Malik LeGania
15:35
Malik LeGania missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:33
Defensive rebound by Adrian Delph
15:32
Shooting foul on Tommy Burton
15:32
Commercial timeout called
15:32
+1
Isaac Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
7-4
|
15:32
Isaac Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:32
Defensive rebound by Garrick Green
15:06
+2
Malik LeGania made jump shot
9-4
|
14:42
Bad pass turnover on Hunter Seacat, stolen by Levi Cook
14:34
Traveling violation turnover on Garrick Green
14:08
+2
O'Showen Williams made finger-roll layup
9-6
|
14:08
Shooting foul on Garrick Green
14:08
O'Showen Williams missed free throw
14:08
Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones
13:46
Bad pass turnover on Josh Peterson, stolen by Isaac Johnson
13:30
James Lewis Jr missed jump shot
13:28
Offensive rebound by App. State
13:28
Personal foul on Isaac Hippolyte
13:26
O'Showen Williams missed layup
13:26
Offensive rebound by O'Showen Williams
13:26
O'Showen Williams missed dunk, blocked by Levi Cook
13:24
Defensive rebound by Levi Cook
13:19
+3
Tyrell Gumbs-Frater made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeVante' Jones
12-6
|
12:51
O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:49
Offensive rebound by Isaac Johnson
12:48
+2
Isaac Johnson made layup
12-8
|
12:31
Levi Cook missed jump shot
12:29
Defensive rebound by Isaac Johnson
12:24
Lost ball turnover on Adrian Delph, stolen by Josh Peterson
12:06
Isaac Hippolyte missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:04
Defensive rebound by Justin Forrest
11:53
Commercial timeout called
11:35
Shooting foul on Malik LeGania
11:35
+1
Hunter Seacat made 1st of 2 free throws
12-9
|
11:35
Hunter Seacat missed 2nd of 2 free throws
11:35
Defensive rebound by Isaac Hippolyte
11:11
Lost ball turnover on DeVante' Jones
10:51
+2
Hunter Seacat made floating jump shot, assist by Kendall Lewis
12-11
|
10:19
Garrick Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:15
Defensive rebound by App. State
9:50
+2
Donovan Gregory made jump shot, assist by Kendall Lewis
12-13
|
9:21
Personal foul on Kendall Lewis
9:16
Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed layup
9:14
Defensive rebound by Hunter Seacat
9:10
Shooting foul on Garrick Green
9:10
+1
Justin Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws
12-14
|
9:10
Justin Forrest missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:10
Offensive rebound by Donovan Gregory
9:08
Donovan Gregory missed layup, blocked by Hosana Kitenge
9:06
Offensive rebound by Donovan Gregory
9:06
Donovan Gregory missed layup, blocked by Hosana Kitenge
9:00
Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser
8:48
Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed jump shot
8:46
Offensive rebound by Garrick Green
8:39
+2
Tim Ceaser made layup
14-14
|
8:33
Lost ball turnover on Justin Forrest, stolen by Hosana Kitenge
8:28
+2
DeVante' Jones made layup
16-14
|
8:12
Michael Bibby missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:10
Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser
8:01
+2
Garrick Green made dunk, assist by DeVante' Jones
18-14
|
7:58
Commercial timeout called
7:33
Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:28
Defensive rebound by Coastal Carolina
7:14
+2
Tyrell Gumbs-Frater made floating jump shot
20-14
|
6:55
Lost ball turnover on Justin Forrest, stolen by Josh Peterson
6:46
Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:44
Defensive rebound by Hunter Seacat
6:33
+2
Isaac Johnson made layup, assist by O'Showen Williams
20-16
|
6:33
Shooting foul on Hosana Kitenge
6:33
Isaac Johnson missed free throw
6:33
Offensive rebound by Adrian Delph
6:28
Shooting foul on Hosana Kitenge
6:28
Adrian Delph missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:28
Adrian Delph missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:28
Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser
6:13
+2
Tim Ceaser made fade-away jump shot
22-16
|
5:53
Isaac Johnson missed layup
5:51
Offensive rebound by Isaac Johnson
5:47
Isaac Johnson missed layup
5:45
Offensive rebound by Isaac Johnson
5:39
+2
Isaac Johnson made layup
22-18
|
5:35
Personal foul on Hunter Seacat
5:35
Bad pass turnover on DeVante' Jones, stolen by Isaac Johnson
5:23
Justin Forrest missed fade-away jump shot
5:21
Defensive rebound by Levi Cook
4:58
+2
Levi Cook made hook shot
24-18
|
4:35
O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:33
Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser
4:25
+2
DeVante' Jones made driving layup
26-18
|
4:05
Adrian Delph missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:03
Defensive rebound by Tim Ceaser
3:55
+3
Tyrell Gumbs-Frater made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeVante' Jones
29-18
|
3:52
30-second timeout called
3:52
Commercial timeout called
3:24
Hunter Seacat missed hook shot, blocked by Tim Ceaser
3:22
Offensive rebound by App. State
3:21
Isaac Johnson missed jump shot
3:19
Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones
3:16
Offensive foul on DeVante' Jones
3:16
Turnover on DeVante' Jones
2:57
Adrian Delph missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:55
Defensive rebound by Tyrell Gumbs-Frater
2:48
Tyrell Gumbs-Frater missed floating jump shot
2:46
Defensive rebound by O'Showen Williams
2:35
O'Showen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:33
Defensive rebound by Tyrell Gumbs-Frater
2:23
Garrick Green missed jump shot
2:21
Offensive rebound by Levi Cook
2:21
Levi Cook missed dunk
2:19
Defensive rebound by App. State
1:58
Justin Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:56
Offensive rebound by Isaac Johnson
1:50
Isaac Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:48
Defensive rebound by DeVante' Jones
1:30
+2
DeVante' Jones made layup, assist by Tim Ceaser
31-18
|
1:27
30-second timeout called
1:03
+2
Hunter Seacat made layup, assist by O'Showen Williams
31-20
|
46.0
+3
DeVante' Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Peterson
34-20
|
20.0
Shooting foul on Hosana Kitenge
20.0
+1
Isaac Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
34-21
|
20.0
+1
Isaac Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-22
|
4.0
+3
DeVante' Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Hippolyte
37-22
|
0.0
End of period
