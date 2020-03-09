|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Buffalo
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Jayvon Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams
|
|
19:47
|
|
+2
|
Jeenathan Williams made driving layup
|
0-2
|
19:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Elijah McNamara
|
|
19:47
|
|
+1
|
Jeenathan Williams made free throw
|
0-3
|
19:30
|
|
|
Myja White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Davonta Jordan missed driving layup, blocked by Elijah McNamara
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dae Dae Grant
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Dae Dae Grant missed jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams
|
|
18:54
|
|
+3
|
Davonta Jordan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayvon Graves
|
0-6
|
18:39
|
|
|
Nike Sibande missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davonta Jordan
|
|
18:31
|
|
+2
|
Davonta Jordan made driving layup
|
0-8
|
18:15
|
|
+2
|
Elijah McNamara made hook shot
|
2-8
|
17:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Davonta Jordan, stolen by Elijah McNamara
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Davonta Jordan
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brock Bertram
|
|
17:44
|
|
+1
|
Nike Sibande made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-8
|
17:44
|
|
+1
|
Nike Sibande made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-8
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Jayvon Graves made driving layup, assist by Antwain Johnson
|
4-10
|
17:16
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Milos Jovic
|
7-10
|
16:53
|
|
|
Antwain Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams
|
|
16:46
|
|
+2
|
Jeenathan Williams made dunk
|
7-12
|
16:42
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Isaiah Coleman-Lands
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Turnover on Isaiah Coleman-Lands
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mekhi Lairy
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Jeenathan Williams missed driving layup
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mekhi Lairy
|
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Nike Sibande made floating jump shot
|
9-12
|
15:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Elijah McNamara
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:45
|
|
+1
|
Josh Mballa made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-13
|
15:45
|
|
|
Josh Mballa missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nike Sibande
|
|
15:34
|
|
+2
|
Nike Sibande made driving layup
|
11-13
|
15:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antwain Johnson
|
|
15:34
|
|
+1
|
Nike Sibande made free throw
|
12-13
|
15:26
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Mballa
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ronaldo Segu
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Coleman-Lands missed driving layup
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mekhi Lairy
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Josh Mballa
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Turnover on Josh Mballa
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Coleman-Lands missed jump shot, blocked by Jayvon Graves
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayvon Graves
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dalonte Brown
|
|
14:10
|
|
+1
|
Ronaldo Segu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-14
|
14:10
|
|
+1
|
Ronaldo Segu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-15
|
13:52
|
|
|
Dae Dae Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ronaldo Segu
|
|
13:35
|
|
+2
|
Antwain Johnson made turnaround jump shot
|
12-17
|
13:09
|
|
+3
|
Bam Bowman made 3-pt. jump shot
|
15-17
|
12:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dae Dae Grant
|
|
12:57
|
|
+1
|
Ronaldo Segu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-18
|
12:57
|
|
+1
|
Ronaldo Segu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-19
|
12:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dae Dae Grant, stolen by Gabe Grant
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bam Bowman
|
|
12:46
|
|
+1
|
Josh Mballa made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-20
|
12:46
|
|
|
Josh Mballa missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nike Sibande
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Gabe Grant
|
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
Dalonte Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-20
|
12:28
|
|
+1
|
Dalonte Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-20
|
12:01
|
|
+2
|
Ronaldo Segu made driving layup
|
17-22
|
11:44
|
|
|
Dalonte Brown missed driving layup
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Brewer
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josh Brewer, stolen by Davonta Jordan
|
|
11:42
|
|
+3
|
Ronaldo Segu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davonta Jordan
|
17-25
|
11:05
|
|
+2
|
Dae Dae Grant made driving layup
|
19-25
|
10:46
|
|
|
Antwain Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bam Bowman
|
|
10:33
|
|
+2
|
Dae Dae Grant made driving layup
|
21-25
|
10:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ronaldo Segu
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Dae Dae Grant made free throw
|
22-25
|
10:14
|
|
|
Antwain Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miami (Ohio)
|
|
9:48
|
|
+2
|
Dae Dae Grant made jump shot
|
24-25
|
9:26
|
|
|
Jayvon Graves missed jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nike Sibande
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Dae Dae Grant missed jump shot, blocked by Jayvon Graves
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dae Dae Grant
|
|
9:10
|
|
+1
|
Antwain Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-26
|
9:10
|
|
+1
|
Antwain Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-27
|
8:47
|
|
|
Milos Jovic missed jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nike Sibande
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Milos Jovic missed driving layup
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nike Sibande
|
|
8:32
|
|
+2
|
Nike Sibande made driving layup
|
26-27
|
8:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Davonta Jordan
|
|
8:32
|
|
+1
|
Nike Sibande made free throw
|
27-27
|
8:11
|
|
+3
|
Savion Gallion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeenathan Williams
|
27-30
|
7:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jayvon Graves
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:54
|
|
+1
|
Nike Sibande made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-30
|
7:54
|
|
+1
|
Nike Sibande made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-30
|
7:43
|
|
+3
|
Jayvon Graves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronaldo Segu
|
29-33
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Myja White made driving layup, assist by Isaiah Coleman-Lands
|
31-33
|
7:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Savion Gallion
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Myja White missed free throw
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Jayvon Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miami (Ohio)
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Milos Jovic missed jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Precious Ayah
|
|
6:51
|
|
+2
|
Precious Ayah made dunk
|
33-33
|
6:51
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Ronaldo Segu made hook shot
|
33-35
|
6:17
|
|
+3
|
Nike Sibande made 3-pt. jump shot
|
36-35
|
5:59
|
|
|
Jeenathan Williams missed driving layup
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Mballa
|
|
5:53
|
|
+2
|
Josh Mballa made dunk
|
36-37
|
5:43
|
|
+3
|
Nike Sibande made 3-pt. jump shot
|
39-37
|
5:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jeenathan Williams, stolen by Isaiah Coleman-Lands
|
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Nike Sibande made driving dunk, assist by Isaiah Coleman-Lands
|
41-37
|
5:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antwain Johnson
|
|
5:14
|
|
+1
|
Nike Sibande made free throw
|
42-37
|
5:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myja White
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Jayvon Graves missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:04
|
|
+1
|
Jayvon Graves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-38
|
4:39
|
|
|
Myja White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jayvon Graves
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Turnover on Jayvon Graves
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Milos Jovic missed driving dunk
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Ronaldo Segu missed driving layup, blocked by Precious Ayah
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Nike Sibande missed jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Antwain Johnson, stolen by Milos Jovic
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Myja White, stolen by Josh Mballa
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Jeenathan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Myja White missed hook shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Ronaldo Segu missed jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands
|
|
2:25
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myja White
|
45-38
|
1:56
|
|
|
Jeenathan Williams missed driving layup
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bam Bowman
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Bam Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myja White
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Myja White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Milos Jovic missed driving layup, blocked by Antwain Johnson
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Ronaldo Segu missed driving layup
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Davonta Jordan
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bam Bowman
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Josh Mballa missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Josh Mballa made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
45-39
|
57.0
|
|
+2
|
Nike Sibande made driving layup
|
47-39
|
46.0
|
|
|
Antwain Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Nike Sibande missed jump shot
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Precious Ayah
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on LaQuill Hardnett
|
|
13.0
|
|
+1
|
Precious Ayah made 1st of 2 free throws
|
48-39
|
13.0
|
|
+1
|
Precious Ayah made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
49-39
|
4.0
|
|
|
Jayvon Graves missed jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dalonte Brown
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|