Miami (OH) upsets Buffalo 85-79 in MAC tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 09, 2020

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Nike Sibande scored 31 points, Milos Jovic made a go-ahead layup with 54 seconds to play and 12th-seeded Miami (Ohio) upset No. 5 Buffalo in Monday night's first round of the Mid-American Conference tournament.

The Redhawks (13-19) face No. 4 Northern Illinois in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Jovic's basket put the Redhawks up 79-77 and Mekhi Larry, Sibande and Dae Dae Grant combined for six free throws from there for the final score.

Sibande shot 9 for 10 from the line and added six rebounds.

Isaiah Coleman-Lands scored 13 points with eight rebounds and six assists for the Redhawks. Jovic finished with five points.

Ronaldo Segu scored 20 points and Jayvon Graves added 16 and four blocks for Buffalo (20-12). Josh Mballa scored 13 points with eight boards.

1st Half
MIAOH RedHawks 49
BUFF Bulls 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Buffalo  
19:49   Jayvon Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams  
19:47 +2 Jeenathan Williams made driving layup 0-2
19:47   Shooting foul on Elijah McNamara  
19:47 +1 Jeenathan Williams made free throw 0-3
19:30   Myja White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams  
19:09   Davonta Jordan missed driving layup, blocked by Elijah McNamara  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Dae Dae Grant  
18:54   Dae Dae Grant missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams  
18:54 +3 Davonta Jordan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayvon Graves 0-6
18:39   Nike Sibande missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Davonta Jordan  
18:31 +2 Davonta Jordan made driving layup 0-8
18:15 +2 Elijah McNamara made hook shot 2-8
17:53   Lost ball turnover on Davonta Jordan, stolen by Elijah McNamara  
17:53   Personal foul on Davonta Jordan  
17:44   Shooting foul on Brock Bertram  
17:44 +1 Nike Sibande made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
17:44 +1 Nike Sibande made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-8
17:31 +2 Jayvon Graves made driving layup, assist by Antwain Johnson 4-10
17:16 +3 Isaiah Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Milos Jovic 7-10
16:53   Antwain Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Offensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams  
16:46 +2 Jeenathan Williams made dunk 7-12
16:42   Offensive foul on Isaiah Coleman-Lands  
16:42   Turnover on Isaiah Coleman-Lands  
16:29   Personal foul on Mekhi Lairy  
16:23   Jeenathan Williams missed driving layup  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Mekhi Lairy  
16:05 +2 Nike Sibande made floating jump shot 9-12
15:45   Shooting foul on Elijah McNamara  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:45 +1 Josh Mballa made 1st of 2 free throws 9-13
15:45   Josh Mballa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Nike Sibande  
15:34 +2 Nike Sibande made driving layup 11-13
15:34   Shooting foul on Antwain Johnson  
15:34 +1 Nike Sibande made free throw 12-13
15:26   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Mballa  
15:11   Personal foul on Ronaldo Segu  
14:55   Isaiah Coleman-Lands missed driving layup  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa  
14:49   Personal foul on Mekhi Lairy  
14:43   Offensive foul on Josh Mballa  
14:43   Turnover on Josh Mballa  
14:25   Isaiah Coleman-Lands missed jump shot, blocked by Jayvon Graves  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Jayvon Graves  
14:10   Shooting foul on Dalonte Brown  
14:10 +1 Ronaldo Segu made 1st of 2 free throws 12-14
14:10 +1 Ronaldo Segu made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-15
13:52   Dae Dae Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Ronaldo Segu  
13:35 +2 Antwain Johnson made turnaround jump shot 12-17
13:09 +3 Bam Bowman made 3-pt. jump shot 15-17
12:57   Personal foul on Dae Dae Grant  
12:57 +1 Ronaldo Segu made 1st of 2 free throws 15-18
12:57 +1 Ronaldo Segu made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-19
12:46   Bad pass turnover on Dae Dae Grant, stolen by Gabe Grant  
12:46   Shooting foul on Bam Bowman  
12:46 +1 Josh Mballa made 1st of 2 free throws 15-20
12:46   Josh Mballa missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Nike Sibande  
12:28   Shooting foul on Gabe Grant  
12:28 +1 Dalonte Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 16-20
12:28 +1 Dalonte Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-20
12:01 +2 Ronaldo Segu made driving layup 17-22
11:44   Dalonte Brown missed driving layup  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Josh Brewer  
11:42   Bad pass turnover on Josh Brewer, stolen by Davonta Jordan  
11:42 +3 Ronaldo Segu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davonta Jordan 17-25
11:05 +2 Dae Dae Grant made driving layup 19-25
10:46   Antwain Johnson missed jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Bam Bowman  
10:33 +2 Dae Dae Grant made driving layup 21-25
10:33   Shooting foul on Ronaldo Segu  
10:33   Commercial timeout called  
10:33 +1 Dae Dae Grant made free throw 22-25
10:14   Antwain Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Miami (Ohio)  
9:48 +2 Dae Dae Grant made jump shot 24-25
9:26   Jayvon Graves missed jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Nike Sibande  
9:12   Dae Dae Grant missed jump shot, blocked by Jayvon Graves  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams  
9:10   Personal foul on Dae Dae Grant  
9:10 +1 Antwain Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
9:10 +1 Antwain Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-27
8:47   Milos Jovic missed jump shot  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Nike Sibande  
8:37   Milos Jovic missed driving layup  
8:35   Offensive rebound by Nike Sibande  
8:32 +2 Nike Sibande made driving layup 26-27
8:32   Personal foul on Davonta Jordan  
8:32 +1 Nike Sibande made free throw 27-27
8:11 +3 Savion Gallion made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeenathan Williams 27-30
7:54   Personal foul on Jayvon Graves  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:54 +1 Nike Sibande made 1st of 2 free throws 28-30
7:54 +1 Nike Sibande made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-30
7:43 +3 Jayvon Graves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronaldo Segu 29-33
7:35 +2 Myja White made driving layup, assist by Isaiah Coleman-Lands 31-33
7:35   Shooting foul on Savion Gallion  
7:35   Myja White missed free throw  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams  
7:13   Jayvon Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Miami (Ohio)  
6:55   Milos Jovic missed jump shot  
6:53   Offensive rebound by Precious Ayah  
6:51 +2 Precious Ayah made dunk 33-33
6:51   30-second timeout called  
6:32 +2 Ronaldo Segu made hook shot 33-35
6:17 +3 Nike Sibande made 3-pt. jump shot 36-35
5:59   Jeenathan Williams missed driving layup  
5:57   Offensive rebound by Josh Mballa  
5:53 +2 Josh Mballa made dunk 36-37
5:43 +3 Nike Sibande made 3-pt. jump shot 39-37
5:20   Lost ball turnover on Jeenathan Williams, stolen by Isaiah Coleman-Lands  
5:14 +2 Nike Sibande made driving dunk, assist by Isaiah Coleman-Lands 41-37
5:14   Shooting foul on Antwain Johnson  
5:14 +1 Nike Sibande made free throw 42-37
5:04   Shooting foul on Myja White  
5:04   Jayvon Graves missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:04 +1 Jayvon Graves made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-38
4:39   Myja White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams  
4:30   Offensive foul on Jayvon Graves  
4:30   Turnover on Jayvon Graves  
4:20   Milos Jovic missed driving dunk  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams  
4:14   Ronaldo Segu missed driving layup, blocked by Precious Ayah  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands  
3:56   Nike Sibande missed jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams  
3:44   Lost ball turnover on Antwain Johnson, stolen by Milos Jovic  
3:39   Bad pass turnover on Myja White, stolen by Josh Mballa  
3:32   Jeenathan Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands  
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
3:12   Myja White missed hook shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa  
2:46   Ronaldo Segu missed jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands  
2:25 +3 Isaiah Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myja White 45-38
1:56   Jeenathan Williams missed driving layup  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Bam Bowman  
1:42   Bam Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Myja White  
1:34   Myja White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands  
1:23   Milos Jovic missed driving layup, blocked by Antwain Johnson  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Jeenathan Williams  
1:17   Ronaldo Segu missed driving layup  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Davonta Jordan  
1:15   Shooting foul on Bam Bowman  
1:15   Josh Mballa missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:15 +1 Josh Mballa made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-39
57.0 +2 Nike Sibande made driving layup 47-39
46.0   Antwain Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands  
15.0   Nike Sibande missed jump shot  
13.0   Offensive rebound by Precious Ayah  
13.0   Personal foul on LaQuill Hardnett  
13.0 +1 Precious Ayah made 1st of 2 free throws 48-39
13.0 +1 Precious Ayah made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-39
4.0   Jayvon Graves missed jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Dalonte Brown  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIAOH RedHawks 36
BUFF Bulls 40

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Dae Dae Grant missed driving layup  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Davonta Jordan  
19:31 +3 Davonta Jordan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antwain Johnson 49-42
19:00   Elijah McNamara missed hook shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa  
18:41   Jayvon Graves missed driving layup  
18:39   Offensive rebound by Josh Mballa  
18:40 +2 Josh Mballa made dunk 49-44
18:40   Shooting foul on Elijah McNamara  
18:40 +1 Josh Mballa made free throw 49-45
18:31   Personal foul on Antwain Johnson  
18:24 +2 Mekhi Lairy made fade-away jump shot 51-45
18:10   Davonta Jordan missed driving layup  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Buffalo  
17:56   Offensive foul on Antwain Johnson  
17:56   Turnover on Antwain Johnson  
17:45   Backcourt turnover on Nike Sibande  
17:33   Shooting foul on Bam Bowman  
17:33   Josh Mballa missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:33 +1 Josh Mballa made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-46
17:11   Isaiah Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jayvon Graves  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands  
17:01   Nike Sibande missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jayvon Graves  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa  
16:51   Shooting foul on Dalonte Brown  
16:51 +1 Josh Mballa made 1st of 2 free throws 51-47
16:51 +1 Josh Mballa made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-48
16:21   Isaiah Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa  
16:18   Personal foul on Mekhi Lairy  
16:02 +2 Jayvon Graves made driving layup 51-50
15:54   Offensive foul on Precious Ayah  
15:54   Turnover on Precious Ayah  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +2 Jeenathan Williams made driving layup 51-52
15:13   Dalonte Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Davonta Jordan  
15:04 +2 Ronaldo Segu made jump shot, assist by Davonta Jordan 51-54
14:38 +2 Nike Sibande made jump shot 53-54
14:38   Shooting foul on Josh Mballa  
14:38   Nike Sibande missed free throw  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Josh Mballa  
14:16   Davonta Jordan missed driving layup  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Nike Sibande  
14:05   Personal foul on Jeenathan Williams  
13:55 +2 Precious Ayah made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Coleman-Lands 55-54
13:43 +3 Jayvon Graves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davonta Jordan 55-57
13:21   Out of bounds turnover on Dae Dae Grant  
13:07   Gabe Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Precious Ayah  
12:50   Shooting foul on Brock Bertram  
12:50 +1 Dalonte Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 56-57
12:50   Dalonte Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Davonta Jordan  
12:34 +3 Jayvon Graves made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronaldo Segu 56-60
12:10 +2 Isaiah Coleman-Lands made fade-away jump shot 58-60
11:50 +3 Gabe Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davonta Jordan 58-63
11:25 +2 Nike Sibande made driving layup 60-63
11:24   30-second timeout called  
11:24   Commercial timeout called  
11:08   Davonta Jordan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Brock Bertram  
11:06   Personal foul on Elijah McNamara  
11:06   Commercial timeout called  
11:01   Ronaldo Segu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Miami (Ohio)  
10:49 +2 Nike Sibande made driving layup, assist by Isaiah Coleman-Lands 62-63
10:38 +2 Gabe Grant made driving layup, assist by Jayvon Graves 62-65
10:23   Elijah McNamara missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Ronaldo Segu  
10:08   Jayvon Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Davonta Jordan  
9:56   30-second timeout called  
9:54 +3 Davonta Jordan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Mballa 62-68
9:42   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Coleman-Lands, stolen by Davonta Jordan  
9:38   Lost ball turnover on Davonta Jordan, stolen by Nike Sibande  
9:31 +2 Mekhi Lairy made driving layup 64-68
9:04   Ronaldo Segu missed hook shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands  
8:47   Mekhi Lairy missed driving layup  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Gabe Grant  
8:19   Lost ball turnover on Ronaldo Segu, stolen by Isaiah Coleman-Lands  
