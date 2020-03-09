|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Toledo
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders missed layup
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luke Knapke
|
|
19:38
|
|
+2
|
Luke Knapke made dunk
|
0-2
|
19:20
|
|
|
Titus Wright missed layup, blocked by Luke Knapke
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Toledo
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson missed driving layup
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Titus Wright
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luke Knapke
|
|
18:30
|
|
+1
|
Titus Wright made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-2
|
18:30
|
|
+1
|
Titus Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-2
|
18:11
|
|
+3
|
Marreon Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshaun Saunders
|
2-5
|
17:52
|
|
|
Michael Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Spencer Littleson
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders missed driving layup
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jason Whitens
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
B. Artis White missed driving layup
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luke Knapke
|
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Willie Jackson made dunk, assist by Marreon Jackson
|
2-7
|
16:56
|
|
|
Titus Wright missed layup, blocked by Luke Knapke
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marreon Jackson
|
|
16:48
|
|
+2
|
Luke Knapke made dunk, assist by Willie Jackson
|
2-9
|
16:47
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson missed hook shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Toledo
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rafael Cruz Jr.
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rafael Cruz Jr., stolen by Spencer Littleson
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Spencer Littleson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Titus Wright
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Rafael Cruz Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luke Knapke
|
|
15:39
|
|
+2
|
Marreon Jackson made driving layup
|
2-11
|
15:22
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Willie Jackson
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Spencer Littleson missed jump shot
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by B. Artis White
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Michael Flowers made jump shot
|
4-11
|
14:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Flowers
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:30
|
|
+1
|
Willie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-12
|
14:30
|
|
+1
|
Willie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-13
|
14:09
|
|
|
Rafael Cruz Jr. missed floating jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luke Knapke
|
|
13:56
|
|
+2
|
Luke Knapke made dunk, assist by Willie Jackson
|
4-15
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Johnson made dunk, assist by Rafael Cruz Jr.
|
6-15
|
13:20
|
|
+3
|
Marreon Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Alderson
|
6-18
|
13:02
|
|
|
Chase Barrs missed layup
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luke Knapke
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chase Barrs
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Spencer Littleson
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Michael Flowers made jump shot
|
8-18
|
12:07
|
|
+2
|
Keshaun Saunders made driving layup
|
8-20
|
11:51
|
|
|
Michael Flowers missed jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dylan Alderson
|
|
11:35
|
|
+2
|
Willie Jackson made jump shot, assist by Dylan Alderson
|
8-22
|
11:21
|
|
|
Rafael Cruz Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dylan Alderson
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Luke Maranka missed layup
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Willie Jackson
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Willie Jackson, stolen by Michael Flowers
|
|
10:56
|
|
+2
|
Michael Flowers made driving layup
|
10-22
|
10:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keshaun Saunders
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:56
|
|
+1
|
Michael Flowers made free throw
|
11-22
|
10:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on B. Artis White
|
|
10:38
|
|
+3
|
Marreon Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Smith
|
11-25
|
10:21
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Rafael Cruz Jr.
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Turnover on Rafael Cruz Jr.
|
|
9:56
|
|
+2
|
Marreon Jackson made jump shot
|
11-27
|
9:40
|
|
|
B. Artis White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Johnson
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luke Knapke
|
|
9:34
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-27
|
9:34
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-27
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Willie Jackson made layup
|
13-29
|
8:51
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Western Michigan
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Jason Whitens missed jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luke Maranka
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Titus Wright
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Michael Flowers made driving layup
|
15-29
|
8:00
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson missed driving layup
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Titus Wright
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Jared Printy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Willie Jackson
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Spencer Littleson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marreon Jackson
|
|
7:32
|
|
+2
|
Marreon Jackson made dunk
|
15-31
|
7:12
|
|
|
Jason Whitens missed hook shot, blocked by Luke Maranka
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Willie Jackson
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders missed jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Titus Wright
|
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
Jared Printy made turnaround jump shot
|
17-31
|
6:25
|
|
|
Luke Maranka missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jason Whitens
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Michael Flowers
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jason Whitens
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jared Printy
|
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Luke Maranka made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-32
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Luke Maranka made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-33
|
5:48
|
|
|
Michael Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Johnson
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luke Maranka
|
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-33
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-33
|
5:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Johnson
|
|
5:22
|
|
+1
|
Willie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-34
|
5:22
|
|
+1
|
Willie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-35
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Johnson made layup, assist by Jason Whitens
|
21-35
|
4:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Patrick Emilien
|
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Luke Maranka made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-36
|
4:49
|
|
|
Luke Maranka missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Johnson
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Patrick Emilien missed layup
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Patrick Emilien
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marreon Jackson
|
|
4:16
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Johnson made hook shot, assist by Rafael Cruz Jr.
|
23-36
|
3:56
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rafael Cruz Jr.
|
|
3:25
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Johnson made jump shot
|
25-36
|
2:59
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson missed jump shot, blocked by Rafael Cruz Jr.
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rafael Cruz Jr.
|
|
2:54
|
|
+2
|
Michael Flowers made driving layup, assist by Rafael Cruz Jr.
|
27-36
|
2:30
|
|
|
Willie Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rafael Cruz Jr.
|
|
2:09
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Johnson made jump shot
|
29-36
|
2:07
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marreon Jackson, stolen by Rafael Cruz Jr.
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Johnson made layup
|
31-36
|
1:12
|
|
+2
|
Luke Knapke made layup, assist by Marreon Jackson
|
31-38
|
45.0
|
|
|
Rafael Cruz Jr. missed layup
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Patrick Emilien
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marreon Jackson
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Patrick Emilien missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Patrick Emilien missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jason Whitens
|
|
20.0
|
|
+3
|
Michael Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot
|
34-38
|
2.0
|
|
+3
|
Marreon Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
34-41
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|