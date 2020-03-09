WMICH
TOLEDO

Toledo beats W. Michigan 76-73 in MAC tourney

  • Mar 09, 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) Willie Jackson scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and seventh-seeded Toledo held off No. 10 Western Michigan 76-73 in Monday night's first round of the Mid-American Conference tournament.

The Rockets (17-15) face No. 2 Bowling Green in Thursday's quarterfinal.

Toledo led by as many as 19 but saw the Broncos close to 70-69 with 1:58 to play before pulling ahead on layups by Willie Jackson and Marreon Jackson

Marreon Jackson scored 25 points with five assists and Luke Knapke added 18 points and 11 boards.

Michael Flowers scored a career-high 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting and Brandon Johnson had 19 points, including his 1,000th career point, along with seven rebounds and four blocks for the Broncos (13-19). Titus Wright had eight points and 11 rebounds.

1st Half
WMICH Broncos 34
TOLEDO Rockets 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Toledo  
19:44   Keshaun Saunders missed layup  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Luke Knapke  
19:38 +2 Luke Knapke made dunk 0-2
19:20   Titus Wright missed layup, blocked by Luke Knapke  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Toledo  
18:58   Marreon Jackson missed driving layup  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Titus Wright  
18:30   Shooting foul on Luke Knapke  
18:30 +1 Titus Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
18:30 +1 Titus Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
18:11 +3 Marreon Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshaun Saunders 2-5
17:52   Michael Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Spencer Littleson  
17:33   Keshaun Saunders missed driving layup  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Jason Whitens  
17:24   B. Artis White missed driving layup  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Luke Knapke  
17:15 +2 Willie Jackson made dunk, assist by Marreon Jackson 2-7
16:56   Titus Wright missed layup, blocked by Luke Knapke  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Marreon Jackson  
16:48 +2 Luke Knapke made dunk, assist by Willie Jackson 2-9
16:47   30-second timeout called  
16:29   Brandon Johnson missed hook shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Toledo  
16:12   Keshaun Saunders missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Rafael Cruz Jr.  
16:03   Lost ball turnover on Rafael Cruz Jr., stolen by Spencer Littleson  
15:55   Spencer Littleson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Titus Wright  
15:44   Rafael Cruz Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Luke Knapke  
15:39 +2 Marreon Jackson made driving layup 2-11
15:22   Brandon Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Willie Jackson  
15:06   Spencer Littleson missed jump shot  
15:04   Defensive rebound by B. Artis White  
14:47 +2 Michael Flowers made jump shot 4-11
14:30   Shooting foul on Michael Flowers  
14:30   Commercial timeout called  
14:30 +1 Willie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 4-12
14:30 +1 Willie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-13
14:09   Rafael Cruz Jr. missed floating jump shot  
14:07   Defensive rebound by Luke Knapke  
13:56 +2 Luke Knapke made dunk, assist by Willie Jackson 4-15
13:43 +2 Brandon Johnson made dunk, assist by Rafael Cruz Jr. 6-15
13:20 +3 Marreon Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dylan Alderson 6-18
13:02   Chase Barrs missed layup  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Luke Knapke  
12:54   Marreon Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Chase Barrs  
12:54   Personal foul on Spencer Littleson  
12:30 +2 Michael Flowers made jump shot 8-18
12:07 +2 Keshaun Saunders made driving layup 8-20
11:51   Michael Flowers missed jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Dylan Alderson  
11:35 +2 Willie Jackson made jump shot, assist by Dylan Alderson 8-22
11:21   Rafael Cruz Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Dylan Alderson  
11:09   Luke Maranka missed layup  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Willie Jackson  
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Willie Jackson, stolen by Michael Flowers  
10:56 +2 Michael Flowers made driving layup 10-22
10:56   Shooting foul on Keshaun Saunders  
10:56   Commercial timeout called  
10:56 +1 Michael Flowers made free throw 11-22
10:38   Personal foul on B. Artis White  
10:38 +3 Marreon Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Smith 11-25
10:21   Offensive foul on Rafael Cruz Jr.  
10:21   Turnover on Rafael Cruz Jr.  
9:56 +2 Marreon Jackson made jump shot 11-27
9:40   B. Artis White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johnson  
9:34   Shooting foul on Luke Knapke  
9:34 +1 Brandon Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 12-27
9:34 +1 Brandon Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-27
9:13 +2 Willie Jackson made layup 13-29
8:51   Brandon Johnson missed jump shot  
8:47   Offensive rebound by Western Michigan  
8:35   Jason Whitens missed jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Luke Maranka  
8:25   Marreon Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Titus Wright  
8:15 +2 Michael Flowers made driving layup 15-29
8:00   Marreon Jackson missed driving layup  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Titus Wright  
7:50   Jared Printy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Willie Jackson  
7:39   Spencer Littleson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Marreon Jackson  
7:32 +2 Marreon Jackson made dunk 15-31
7:12   Jason Whitens missed hook shot, blocked by Luke Maranka  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Willie Jackson  
7:03   Keshaun Saunders missed jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Titus Wright  
6:52 +2 Jared Printy made turnaround jump shot 17-31
6:25   Luke Maranka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Jason Whitens  
6:14   Bad pass turnover on Michael Flowers  
6:14   Commercial timeout called  
6:06   Personal foul on Jason Whitens  
6:00   Shooting foul on Jared Printy  
6:00 +1 Luke Maranka made 1st of 2 free throws 17-32
6:00 +1 Luke Maranka made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-33
5:48   Michael Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johnson  
5:42   Shooting foul on Luke Maranka  
5:42 +1 Brandon Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 18-33
5:42 +1 Brandon Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-33
5:22   Shooting foul on Brandon Johnson  
5:22 +1 Willie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-34
5:22 +1 Willie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-35
5:03 +2 Brandon Johnson made layup, assist by Jason Whitens 21-35
4:49   Personal foul on Patrick Emilien  
4:49 +1 Luke Maranka made 1st of 2 free throws 21-36
4:49   Luke Maranka missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johnson  
4:24   Patrick Emilien missed layup  
4:22   Offensive rebound by Patrick Emilien  
4:21   Personal foul on Marreon Jackson  
4:16 +2 Brandon Johnson made hook shot, assist by Rafael Cruz Jr. 23-36
3:56   Marreon Jackson missed jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Rafael Cruz Jr.  
3:25 +2 Brandon Johnson made jump shot 25-36
2:59   Marreon Jackson missed jump shot, blocked by Rafael Cruz Jr.  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Rafael Cruz Jr.  
2:54 +2 Michael Flowers made driving layup, assist by Rafael Cruz Jr. 27-36
2:30   Willie Jackson missed jump shot  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Rafael Cruz Jr.  
2:09 +2 Brandon Johnson made jump shot 29-36
2:07   30-second timeout called  
2:07   Commercial timeout called  
1:54   Lost ball turnover on Marreon Jackson, stolen by Rafael Cruz Jr.  
1:30 +2 Brandon Johnson made layup 31-36
1:12 +2 Luke Knapke made layup, assist by Marreon Jackson 31-38
45.0   Rafael Cruz Jr. missed layup  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Patrick Emilien  
43.0   Shooting foul on Marreon Jackson  
43.0   Patrick Emilien missed 1st of 2 free throws  
43.0   Patrick Emilien missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Jason Whitens  
20.0 +3 Michael Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot 34-38
2.0 +3 Marreon Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 34-41
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WMICH Broncos 39
TOLEDO Rockets 35

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Luke Knapke missed hook shot  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Luke Knapke  
19:36 +3 Marreon Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luke Knapke 34-44
19:15   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Johnson, stolen by Spencer Littleson  
19:07 +2 Marreon Jackson made driving layup, assist by Spencer Littleson 34-46
18:59   Jason Whitens missed layup  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Luke Knapke  
18:46 +3 Keshaun Saunders made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marreon Jackson 34-49
18:27   Titus Wright missed jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Luke Knapke  
18:14   Marreon Jackson missed layup  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Willie Jackson  
18:11   Lost ball turnover on Willie Jackson  
17:47   Brandon Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Spencer Littleson  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Spencer Littleson  
17:32   Spencer Littleson missed jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Western Michigan  
17:24   Michael Flowers missed jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Willie Jackson  
17:15   Lost ball turnover on Marreon Jackson, stolen by Rafael Cruz Jr.  
16:59   Brandon Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Luke Knapke  
16:40   Luke Knapke missed jump shot, blocked by Brandon Johnson  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Michael Flowers  
16:32   Michael Flowers missed layup  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Willie Jackson  
16:25 +2 Willie Jackson made driving layup 34-51
16:16   30-second timeout called  
15:55   Brandon Johnson missed hook shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Luke Knapke  
15:38   Keshaun Saunders missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Western Michigan  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:15 +2 Michael Flowers made reverse layup 36-51
14:56   Bad pass turnover on Luke Knapke, stolen by Rafael Cruz Jr.  
14:52 +2 Rafael Cruz Jr. made driving layup 38-51
14:43 +3 Dylan Alderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marreon Jackson 38-54
14:27   Traveling violation turnover on Titus Wright  
14:16   Dylan Alderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johnson  
14:09   Lost ball turnover on Titus Wright, stolen by Marreon Jackson  
14:01 +3 Luke Knapke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marreon Jackson 38-57
13:41   Personal foul on Willie Jackson  
13:27   Brandon Johnson missed jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Marreon Jackson  
13:15   Luke Knapke missed jump shot  
13:13   Offensive rebound by Willie Jackson  
13:12   Offensive goaltending turnover on Willie Jackson  
12:50 +3 Brandon Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rafael Cruz Jr. 41-57
12:28   Personal foul on Brandon Johnson  
12:21   Personal foul on Brandon Johnson  
12:07   Dylan Alderson missed jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Jared Printy  
11:57   Jared Printy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Patrick Emilien  
11:50   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Emilien, stolen by Spencer Littleson  
11:41   Willie Jackson missed layup, blocked by Brandon Johnson  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johnson  
11:39   Personal foul on Spencer Littleson  
11:39   Commercial timeout called  
11:31   Patrick Emilien missed jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Willie Jackson  
11:19 +2 Luke Knapke made driving layup 41-59
11:05   Bad pass turnover on Titus Wright  
10:49   Luke Knapke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Western Michigan  
10:36   Shooting foul on Spencer Littleson  
10:36   Michael Flowers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:36 +1 Michael Flowers made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-59
10:17   Traveling violation turnover on Willie Jackson  
10:03   Rafael Cruz Jr. missed layup  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Titus Wright  
10:00 +2 Titus Wright made dunk 44-59
9:50   Willie Jackson missed layup, blocked by Brandon Johnson  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Titus Wright  
9:30 +3 Michael Flowers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Titus Wright 47-59
9:30   Shooting foul on Willie Jackson  
9:30 +1 Michael Flowers made free throw 48-59
9:13 +2 Willie Jackson made jump shot 48-61
9:13   Shooting foul on Titus Wright  
9:13   Willie Jackson missed free throw  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Willie Jackson  
9:01 +3 Luke Knapke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Willie Jackson 48-64
9:01   Personal foul on Brandon Johnson  
8:49   Turnover on Brandon Johnson  
8:49   Willie Jackson missed jump shot, blocked by Brandon Johnson  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Titus Wright  
8:42   Shooting foul on Dylan Alderson  
8:42 +1 Michael Flowers made 1st of 2 free throws 49-64
8:42 +1 Michael Flowers made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-64
8:24   Spencer Littleson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Patrick Emilien  
8:15 +2 Jason Whitens made layup, assist by Rafael Cruz Jr. 52-64
7:59   Marreon Jackson missed layup  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Willie Jackson  
7:55 +2 Willie Jackson made dunk 52-66
7:55   Commercial timeout called  
7:34   Michael Flowers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Western Michigan  
7:16 +2 Titus Wright made hook shot 54-66
6:55   Keshaun Saunders missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johnson  
6:42 +2 Michael Flowers made jump shot 56-66
6:20   Luke Knapke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Rafael Cruz Jr.  
6:07 +3 Rafael Cruz Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Titus Wright 59-66
5:48   Willie Jackson missed layup, blocked by Titus Wright  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Titus Wright  
5:27 +2 Titus Wright made layup, assist by Brandon Johnson 61-66
5:18   Full timeout called  
5:02 +2 Luke Knapke made layup 61-68
4:35   Rafael Cruz Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:33