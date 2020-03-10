ALAM
PVAM

Priarie View A&M cruises to SWAC semis thumping Alabama A&M

  Mar 10, 2020

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) Gerard Andrus scored a career-high 32 points and Prairie View easily defeated Alabama A&M 82-60 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Devonte Patterson's 3-pointer broke a tie at nine, the basket started an 8-0 run and the top-seed Panthers led the rest of the way. Prairie View (19-13) led 37-27 at the break and used a 20-8 second-half run to take control of the No. 8 seed Bulldogs (8-22).

Patterson had 15 points and seven assists for Prairie View, Darius Williams scored 10 points and Antione Lister had three blocks.

Brandon Houston and Brandon Miller each scored 11 points for the Bulldogs (8-22) off the bench. None of Alabama A&M's starting five scored in double figures. Cameron Tucker had seven rebounds and six assists.

Garrett Hicks, whose 11 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Bulldogs, shot just 14% (1 of 7).

1st Half
ALAM Bulldogs 27
PVAM Panthers 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Alabama A&M  
19:27   Shooting foul on Devonte Patterson  
19:27 +1 Cameron Alford made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:27 +1 Cameron Alford made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
19:14   Lost ball turnover on Faite Williams  
19:05 +2 Cameron Tucker made jump shot, assist by Cameron Alford 4-0
19:05   Shooting foul on Antione Lister  
19:05 +1 Cameron Tucker made free throw 5-0
18:57   Personal foul on EJ Williams  
18:53   Devonte Patterson missed jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Cameron Alford  
18:49   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Alford  
18:34 +3 Devonte Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antione Lister 5-3
18:04   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Alford, stolen by Devonte Patterson  
17:56 +2 Gerard Andrus made jump shot, assist by Devonte Patterson 5-5
17:38 +2 Jalen Johnson made jump shot, assist by EJ Williams 7-5
17:21   Devonte Patterson missed layup  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Cameron Tucker  
17:15   Shooting foul on Faite Williams  
17:15 +1 Cameron Alford made 1st of 2 free throws 8-5
17:15 +1 Cameron Alford made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-5
16:55   Personal foul on Jalen Johnson  
16:39 +2 Devonte Patterson made jump shot, assist by Gerard Andrus 9-7
16:18   Garrett Hicks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Faite Williams  
16:10   Darius Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Cameron Alford  
15:56   Cameron Alford missed jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Faite Williams  
15:49   Shooting foul on Garrett Hicks  
15:49 +1 Gerard Andrus made 1st of 2 free throws 9-8
15:49 +1 Gerard Andrus made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-9
15:49   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Houston, stolen by Gerard Andrus  
15:43 +3 Devonte Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gerard Andrus 9-12
15:19   Evan Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Cox  
15:03   Devonte Patterson missed jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Brandon Houston  
14:50   Brandon Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Devonte Patterson  
14:41   Personal foul on DeWayne Cox  
14:48   Commercial timeout called  
14:38   Brandon Houston missed jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by DeWayne Cox  
14:18 +2 DeWayne Cox made layup, assist by Devonte Patterson 9-14
14:05   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Alford, stolen by Devonte Patterson  
13:58   Shooting foul on Brandon Miller  
13:58 +1 Faite Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 9-15
13:58   Faite Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:58   Defensive rebound by TJ Parham  
13:50   Personal foul on Faite Williams  
13:22   Shot clock violation turnover on Alabama A&M  
13:08   Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Patterson  
12:51   Bad pass turnover on TJ Parham  
12:46   Gerard Andrus missed layup  
12:44   Defensive rebound by EJ Williams  
12:39   Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Tucker  
12:27 +2 Darius Williams made layup, assist by Leon Sneed 9-17
12:02   Cameron Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Leon Sneed  
11:52   Chancellor Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Cameron Tucker  
11:42   Traveling violation turnover on EJ Williams  
11:34   Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Patterson  
11:34   Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Patterson  
11:19 +2 Cameron Tucker made layup 11-17
11:00   Devonte Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by Antione Lister  
10:56 +2 Antione Lister made dunk 11-19
10:35   Jalen Johnson missed layup  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Antione Lister  
10:22   Darius Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Garrett Hicks  
10:18 +2 EJ Williams made layup 13-19
10:18   Shooting foul on Chancellor Ellis  
10:18   EJ Williams missed free throw  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Antione Lister  
10:09   Devonte Patterson missed layup  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Cameron Tucker  
10:00   EJ Williams missed layup, blocked by Antione Lister  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Devonte Patterson  
9:46   Darius Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Garrett Hicks  
9:45   Lost ball turnover on Garrett Hicks, stolen by Devonte Patterson  
9:45   Antione Lister missed layup  
9:41   Defensive rebound by EJ Williams  
9:27   Personal foul on Devonte Patterson  
9:27   Jalen Johnson missed free throw  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Gerard Andrus  
9:06   Personal foul on Brandon Powell  
9:03 +2 Chancellor Ellis made jump shot, assist by Leon Sneed 13-21
8:40 +2 Brandon Houston made layup, assist by Cameron Alford 15-21
8:24   Chancellor Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Cameron Alford  
8:10   Jalen Johnson missed jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Chancellor Ellis  
7:50   Gerard Andrus missed jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Brandon Powell  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:33   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Alabama A&M  
7:11 +2 Faite Williams made layup 15-23
6:58   Cameron Tucker missed jump shot, blocked by Gerard Andrus  
6:56   Offensive rebound by Alabama A&M  
6:32   Cameron Alford missed jump shot, blocked by DeWayne Cox  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Faite Williams  
6:23 +2 Gerard Andrus made layup, assist by Faite Williams 15-25
5:51 +2 Cameron Tucker made floating jump shot 17-25
5:37 +3 Faite Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gerard Andrus 17-28
5:17 +2 Jalen Johnson made layup, assist by Cameron Alford 19-28
5:01   Gerard Andrus missed jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Cameron Alford  
4:51   Cameron Alford missed layup, blocked by Gerard Andrus  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Faite Williams  
4:49   Personal foul on Cameron Alford  
4:11   Offensive foul on Faite Williams  
4:11   Turnover on Faite Williams  
4:11   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Powell, stolen by Gerard Andrus  
4:08 +3 Darius Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gerard Andrus 19-31
3:53   Defensive rebound by EJ Williams  
4:02   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Miller  
3:55   Antione Lister missed layup  
3:53   Defensive rebound by EJ Williams  
3:41   Personal foul on Gerard Andrus  
3:41 +1 Jalen Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 20-31
3:41 +1 Jalen Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-31
3:34 +2 Gerard Andrus made jump shot, assist by Leon Sneed 21-33
3:16 +2 Jalen Johnson made layup, assist by EJ Williams 23-33
2:47   Gerard Andrus missed jump shot  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Antione Lister  
2:37   Bad pass turnover on Antione Lister, stolen by Cameron Tucker  
2:30   Lost ball turnover on EJ Williams, stolen by Leon Sneed  
2:21   Gerard Andrus missed jump shot, blocked by Garrett Hicks  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Brandon Miller  
1:53   Shooting foul on Darius Williams  
1:53 +1 Garrett Hicks made 1st of 2 free throws 24-33
1:53 +1 Garrett Hicks made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-33
1:47   Darius Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Cameron Tucker  
1:41   Cameron Tucker missed layup, blocked by Darius Williams  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Prairie View A&M  
1:20   Gerard Andrus missed layup  
1:18   Offensive rebound by Gerard Andrus  
1:14 +2 Gerard Andrus made dunk 25-35
51.0   Shooting foul on Antione Lister  
51.0 +1 Garrett Hicks made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
1:12 +1 Garrett Hicks made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-35
1:00   Bad pass turnover on Leon Sneed, stolen by Garrett Hicks  
55.0   Garrett Hicks missed layup, blocked by Antione Lister  
53.0   Offensive rebound by Alabama A&M  
32.0   Cameron Alford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Darius Williams  
10.0 +2 Gerard Andrus made jump shot, assist by Leon Sneed 27-37
1.0   Cameron Tucker missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Prairie View A&M  
1.0   Cameron Tucker missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Prairie View A&M  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ALAM Bulldogs 33
PVAM Panthers 45

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +3 Antione Lister made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chancellor Ellis 27-40
19:33   Garrett Hicks missed jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Devonte Patterson  
19:17   Chancellor Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Cameron Alford  
18:55   Gerard Andrus missed jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Brandon Miller  
18:36   Garrett Hicks missed jump shot  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
18:23   Jalen Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Antione Lister  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Gerard Andrus  
18:12   Devonte Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Cameron Tucker  
18:05   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Tucker, stolen by Faite Williams  
17:55 +3 Chancellor Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antione Lister 27-43
17:44   Jalen Johnson missed jump shot  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Alabama A&M  
17:37   TJ Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Cameron Tucker  
17:26 +2 Brandon Miller made jump shot, assist by Cameron Tucker 29-43
17:09   Devonte Patterson missed jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Brandon Miller  
16:58   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Miller, stolen by Antione Lister  
16:58   Personal foul on TJ Parham  
16:45 +2 Antione Lister made jump shot, assist by Chancellor Ellis 29-45
16:25   Personal foul on Devonte Patterson  
16:22   Shooting foul on Gerard Andrus  
16:22   Brandon Houston missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:22 +1 Brandon Houston made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-45
16:18 +2 Gerard Andrus made layup, assist by Devonte Patterson 30-47
16:15   Personal foul on Antione Lister  
16:11 +2 Brandon Houston made layup 32-47
15:58 +2 Gerard Andrus made layup, assist by Faite Williams 32-49
15:45   TJ Parham missed jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Devonte Patterson  
15:22   Faite Williams missed jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Brandon Miller  
15:03   Commercial timeout called  
14:51   Cameron Tucker missed layup, blocked by DeWayne Cox  
14:49   Offensive rebound by TJ Parham  
14:49   Traveling violation turnover on TJ Parham  
14:24   Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Patterson  
13:58   Offensive foul on Brandon Houston  
13:58   Turnover on Brandon Houston  
13:53   Faite Williams missed layup  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Garrett Hicks  
13:36 +2 Brandon Miller made jump shot 34-49
13:18   Shooting foul on Tremere Brown  
13:18 +1 Devonte Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 34-50
13:18 +1 Devonte Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-51
13:16   Bad pass turnover on Evan Wiley, stolen by DeWayne Cox  
13:00   Chancellor Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Cameron Tucker  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Gerard Andrus  
12:52 +2 Gerard Andrus made dunk 34-53
12:39   Garrett Hicks missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Devonte Patterson  
12:25 +2 Gerard Andrus made jump shot, assist by Darius Williams 34-55
12:15   Personal foul on Chancellor Ellis  
12:05   Flagrant foul on Darius Williams  
12:05   Tremere Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:05 +1 Tremere Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-55
11:54   Brandon Miller missed jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Gerard Andrus  
11:42 +2 Darius Williams made layup 35-57
11:24   Bad pass turnover on Tremere Brown, stolen by Darius Williams  
11:15   Shooting foul on Cameron Tucker  
11:15   Darius Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:15 +1 Darius Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-58
11:09   Personal foul on Gerard Andrus  
11:05 +2 EJ Williams made layup, assist by Cameron Tucker 37-58
10:49   Personal foul on EJ Williams  
10:33 +2 Darius Williams made layup, assist by Devonte Patterson 37-60
10:18   Out of bounds turnover on Evan Wiley  
10:08 +2 Gerard Andrus made layup, assist by Devonte Patterson 37-62
9:45 +3 Brandon Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrett Hicks 40-62
9:23   Darius Williams missed layup  
9:21   Offensive rebound by Gerard Andrus  
9:21   Shooting foul on Brandon Powell  
9:21 +1 Gerard Andrus made 1st of 2 free throws 40-63
9:21 +1 Gerard Andrus made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-64
9:21   30-second timeout called  
9:12 +2 EJ Williams made layup, assist by Cameron Alford 42-64
8:51 +2 Gerard Andrus made layup, assist by Devonte Patterson 42-66
8:42   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Johnson, stolen by DeWayne Cox  
8:42   Personal foul on Brandon Miller  
8:42 +1 DeWayne Cox made 1st of 2 free throws 42-67
8:42   30-second timeout called  
8:42 +1 DeWayne Cox made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-68
8:37 +2 Brandon Miller made jump shot, assist by EJ Williams 44-68
8:19 +3 Devonte Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leon Sneed 44-71
8:04   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Alford, stolen by Gerard Andrus  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:54   Personal foul on Garrett Hicks  
7:54 +1 DeWayne Cox made 1st of 2 free throws 44-72
7:54 +1 DeWayne Cox made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-73
7:43 +3 Garrett Hicks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Tucker 47-73
7:09   Bad pass turnover on Darius Williams, stolen by Brandon Miller  
7:09 +2 Brandon Miller made layup 49-73
6:28