20:00
Jumpball received by Alabama A&M
19:27
Shooting foul on Devonte Patterson
19:27
+1
Cameron Alford made 1st of 2 free throws
1-0
19:27
+1
Cameron Alford made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-0
19:14
Lost ball turnover on Faite Williams
19:05
+2
Cameron Tucker made jump shot, assist by Cameron Alford
4-0
19:05
Shooting foul on Antione Lister
19:05
+1
Cameron Tucker made free throw
5-0
18:57
Personal foul on EJ Williams
18:53
Devonte Patterson missed jump shot
18:51
Defensive rebound by Cameron Alford
18:49
Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Alford
18:34
+3
Devonte Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antione Lister
5-3
18:04
Lost ball turnover on Cameron Alford, stolen by Devonte Patterson
17:56
+2
Gerard Andrus made jump shot, assist by Devonte Patterson
5-5
17:38
+2
Jalen Johnson made jump shot, assist by EJ Williams
7-5
17:21
Devonte Patterson missed layup
17:19
Defensive rebound by Cameron Tucker
17:15
Shooting foul on Faite Williams
17:15
+1
Cameron Alford made 1st of 2 free throws
8-5
17:15
+1
Cameron Alford made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-5
16:55
Personal foul on Jalen Johnson
16:39
+2
Devonte Patterson made jump shot, assist by Gerard Andrus
9-7
16:18
Garrett Hicks missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:16
Defensive rebound by Faite Williams
16:10
Darius Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:08
Defensive rebound by Cameron Alford
15:56
Cameron Alford missed jump shot
15:54
Defensive rebound by Faite Williams
15:49
Shooting foul on Garrett Hicks
15:49
+1
Gerard Andrus made 1st of 2 free throws
9-8
15:49
+1
Gerard Andrus made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-9
15:49
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Houston, stolen by Gerard Andrus
15:43
+3
Devonte Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gerard Andrus
9-12
15:19
Evan Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:17
Defensive rebound by DeWayne Cox
15:03
Devonte Patterson missed jump shot
15:01
Defensive rebound by Brandon Houston
14:50
Brandon Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:41
Defensive rebound by Devonte Patterson
14:41
Personal foul on DeWayne Cox
14:48
Commercial timeout called
14:38
Brandon Houston missed jump shot
14:36
Defensive rebound by DeWayne Cox
14:18
+2
DeWayne Cox made layup, assist by Devonte Patterson
9-14
14:05
Bad pass turnover on Cameron Alford, stolen by Devonte Patterson
13:58
Shooting foul on Brandon Miller
13:58
+1
Faite Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
9-15
13:58
Faite Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:58
Defensive rebound by TJ Parham
13:50
Personal foul on Faite Williams
13:22
Shot clock violation turnover on Alabama A&M
13:08
Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Patterson
12:51
Bad pass turnover on TJ Parham
12:46
Gerard Andrus missed layup
12:44
Defensive rebound by EJ Williams
12:39
Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Tucker
12:27
+2
Darius Williams made layup, assist by Leon Sneed
9-17
12:02
Cameron Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:00
Defensive rebound by Leon Sneed
11:52
Chancellor Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:50
Defensive rebound by Cameron Tucker
11:42
Traveling violation turnover on EJ Williams
11:34
Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Patterson
11:34
Traveling violation turnover on Devonte Patterson
11:19
+2
Cameron Tucker made layup
11-17
11:00
Devonte Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:58
Offensive rebound by Antione Lister
10:56
+2
Antione Lister made dunk
11-19
10:35
Jalen Johnson missed layup
10:33
Defensive rebound by Antione Lister
10:22
Darius Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:20
Defensive rebound by Garrett Hicks
10:18
+2
EJ Williams made layup
13-19
10:18
Shooting foul on Chancellor Ellis
10:18
EJ Williams missed free throw
10:18
Defensive rebound by Antione Lister
10:09
Devonte Patterson missed layup
10:07
Defensive rebound by Cameron Tucker
10:00
EJ Williams missed layup, blocked by Antione Lister
9:58
Defensive rebound by Devonte Patterson
9:46
Darius Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:45
Defensive rebound by Garrett Hicks
9:45
Lost ball turnover on Garrett Hicks, stolen by Devonte Patterson
9:45
Antione Lister missed layup
9:41
Defensive rebound by EJ Williams
9:27
Personal foul on Devonte Patterson
9:27
Jalen Johnson missed free throw
9:27
Defensive rebound by Gerard Andrus
9:06
Personal foul on Brandon Powell
9:03
+2
Chancellor Ellis made jump shot, assist by Leon Sneed
13-21
8:40
+2
Brandon Houston made layup, assist by Cameron Alford
15-21
8:24
Chancellor Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:22
Defensive rebound by Cameron Alford
8:10
Jalen Johnson missed jump shot
8:08
Defensive rebound by Chancellor Ellis
7:50
Gerard Andrus missed jump shot
7:48
Defensive rebound by Brandon Powell
7:33
Commercial timeout called
7:33
5-second inbounding violation turnover on Alabama A&M
7:11
+2
Faite Williams made layup
15-23
6:58
Cameron Tucker missed jump shot, blocked by Gerard Andrus
6:56
Offensive rebound by Alabama A&M
6:32
Cameron Alford missed jump shot, blocked by DeWayne Cox
6:30
Defensive rebound by Faite Williams
6:23
+2
Gerard Andrus made layup, assist by Faite Williams
15-25
5:51
+2
Cameron Tucker made floating jump shot
17-25
5:37
+3
Faite Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gerard Andrus
17-28
5:17
+2
Jalen Johnson made layup, assist by Cameron Alford
19-28
5:01
Gerard Andrus missed jump shot
4:59
Defensive rebound by Cameron Alford
4:51
Cameron Alford missed layup, blocked by Gerard Andrus
4:49
Defensive rebound by Faite Williams
4:49
Personal foul on Cameron Alford
4:11
Offensive foul on Faite Williams
4:11
Turnover on Faite Williams
4:11
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Powell, stolen by Gerard Andrus
4:08
+3
Darius Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gerard Andrus
19-31
3:53
Defensive rebound by EJ Williams
4:02
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Miller
3:55
Antione Lister missed layup
3:53
Defensive rebound by EJ Williams
3:41
Personal foul on Gerard Andrus
3:41
+1
Jalen Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
20-31
3:41
+1
Jalen Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-31
3:34
+2
Gerard Andrus made jump shot, assist by Leon Sneed
21-33
3:16
+2
|
Jalen Johnson made layup, assist by EJ Williams
|
23-33
|
2:47
|
|
|
Gerard Andrus missed jump shot
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antione Lister
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Antione Lister, stolen by Cameron Tucker
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on EJ Williams, stolen by Leon Sneed
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Gerard Andrus missed jump shot, blocked by Garrett Hicks
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Miller
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darius Williams
|
|
1:53
|
|
+1
|
Garrett Hicks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-33
|
1:53
|
|
+1
|
Garrett Hicks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-33
|
1:47
|
|
|
Darius Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Tucker
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Cameron Tucker missed layup, blocked by Darius Williams
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prairie View A&M
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Gerard Andrus missed layup
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gerard Andrus
|
|
1:14
|
|
+2
|
Gerard Andrus made dunk
|
25-35
|
51.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antione Lister
|
|
51.0
|
|
+1
|
Garrett Hicks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-35
|
1:12
|
|
+1
|
Garrett Hicks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-35
|
1:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Leon Sneed, stolen by Garrett Hicks
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Garrett Hicks missed layup, blocked by Antione Lister
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alabama A&M
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Cameron Alford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Williams
|
|
10.0
|
|
+2
|
Gerard Andrus made jump shot, assist by Leon Sneed
|
27-37
|
1.0
|
|
|
Cameron Tucker missed layup
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prairie View A&M
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Cameron Tucker missed layup
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Prairie View A&M
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|