|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Iona
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Tajuan Agee missed hook shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Brown
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jacco Fritz, stolen by Tajuan Agee
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Tajuan Agee missed hook shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Johnson
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Corey Brown missed jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dylan van Eyck
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Tajuan Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Johnson
|
|
18:17
|
|
+2
|
Corey Brown made hook shot, assist by Malik Johnson
|
2-0
|
17:51
|
|
|
Isaiah Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tajuan Agee
|
|
17:42
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Washington made turnaround jump shot
|
2-2
|
17:00
|
|
|
Malik Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dylan van Eyck
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Isaiah Washington missed layup, blocked by Jacco Fritz
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armon Harried
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Armon Harried missed jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford
|
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Crawford made jump shot
|
2-4
|
16:02
|
|
|
Corey Brown missed hook shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Tajuan Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Johnson
|
|
15:45
|
|
+2
|
Malik Johnson made reverse layup
|
4-4
|
15:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Armon Harried
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Brown
|
|
15:19
|
|
+2
|
Armon Harried made layup, assist by Corey Brown
|
6-4
|
14:59
|
|
|
E.J. Crawford missed jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Brown
|
|
14:51
|
|
+3
|
Armon Harried made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Johnson
|
9-4
|
14:48
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Johnson
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
5-second inbounding violation turnover on Iona
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dylan van Eyck
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Corey Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Corey Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalanni White
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Majesty Brandon missed jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Corey Brown
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tajuan Agee
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Corey Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Corey Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee
|
|
14:01
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Washington made 3-pt. jump shot
|
9-7
|
13:36
|
|
+2
|
Majesty Brandon made jump shot, assist by Corey Brown
|
11-7
|
13:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dylan van Eyck, stolen by Corey Brown
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Malik Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Dylan van Eyck
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Canisius
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Corey Brown missed layup
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ross
|
|
12:46
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Crawford made driving layup
|
11-9
|
12:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Corey Brown
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalanni White
|
|
12:17
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Crawford made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-10
|
12:17
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Crawford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-11
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Majesty Brandon made jump shot
|
13-11
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Washington made layup, assist by Tajuan Agee
|
13-13
|
11:28
|
|
|
Scott Hitchon missed hook shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Scott Hitchon
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ben Perez
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:05
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Henderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Johnson
|
16-13
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Crawford made hook shot
|
16-15
|
10:13
|
|
|
Jordan Henderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on E.J. Crawford, stolen by Malik Johnson
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on E.J. Crawford
|
|
9:55
|
|
+1
|
Scott Hitchon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-15
|
9:55
|
|
+1
|
Scott Hitchon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-15
|
9:42
|
|
|
Tajuan Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Majesty Brandon
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Majesty Brandon missed jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Washington missed finger-roll layup
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Scott Hitchon
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Majesty Brandon missed jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Canisius
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Ross
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Armon Harried missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee
|
|
8:57
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Washington
|
18-18
|
8:41
|
|
|
Majesty Brandon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Iona
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Corey Brown missed hook shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tajuan Agee, stolen by Jordan Henderson
|
|
7:37
|
|
+3
|
Armon Harried made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Henderson
|
21-18
|
7:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalanni White
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Malik Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Iona
|
|
6:38
|
|
+2
|
Tajuan Agee made driving dunk, assist by E.J. Crawford
|
21-20
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Corey Brown made layup, assist by Malik Johnson
|
23-20
|
6:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malik Johnson
|
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Washington made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-21
|
6:01
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-22
|
5:47
|
|
|
Armon Harried missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford
|
|
5:36
|
|
+3
|
E.J. Crawford made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-25
|
5:23
|
|
+2
|
Corey Brown made layup, assist by Armon Harried
|
25-25
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Ben Perez made driving dunk, assist by Isaiah Washington
|
25-27
|
4:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tajuan Agee
|
|
4:47
|
|
+1
|
Jacco Fritz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-27
|
4:47
|
|
+1
|
Jacco Fritz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-27
|
4:19
|
|
|
E.J. Crawford missed jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalanni White
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Majesty Brandon missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalanni White
|
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
Jalanni White made tip-in
|
29-27
|
4:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on E.J. Crawford
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Jalanni White made free throw
|
30-27
|
3:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Majesty Brandon
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Washington
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Niksa Nikolic
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Majesty Brandon missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Majesty Brandon missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Perez
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Niksa Nikolic, stolen by Jalanni White
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Majesty Brandon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalanni White
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Jordan Henderson missed layup
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Iona
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalanni White
|
|
2:47
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Washington made finger-roll layup
|
30-29
|
2:20
|
|
|
Malik Johnson missed floating jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Majesty Brandon
|
|
2:06
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-30
|
2:06
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-31
|
1:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Henderson
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Canisius
|
|
1:11
|
|
+2
|
Corey Brown made layup, assist by Malik Johnson
|
32-31
|
49.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Armon Harried
|
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Washington made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-32
|
48.0
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-33
|
48.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Henderson
|
|
4.0
|
|
+3
|
Tajuan Agee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Washington
|
32-36
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|