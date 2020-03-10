CAN
Iona advances in MAAC after eliminating Canisius

  • Mar 10, 2020

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) E.J. Crawford scored 25 points, tying his season high, and seventh-seeded Iona beat Canisius 70-60 in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

Crawford made all 10 of his foul shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Isaiah Washington added 24 points with six rebounds and Tajuan Agee scored 10 with seven rebounds for Iona (12-16). Iona led 36-32 at halftime and never trailed after intermission. The Gaels advance to play No. 2 seed Saint Peter's on Thursday.

Corey Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds for the 10th-seeded Golden Griffins (12-20). Malik Johnson added 13 points and six assists. Armon Harried had 12 points.

Majesty Brandon, whose 14 points per game entering the matchup led the Golden Griffins, had 7 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

---

---

1st Half
CAN Golden Griffins 32
IONA Gaels 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Iona  
19:42   Tajuan Agee missed hook shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Corey Brown  
19:28   Bad pass turnover on Jacco Fritz, stolen by Tajuan Agee  
19:18   Tajuan Agee missed hook shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Malik Johnson  
18:56   Corey Brown missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Dylan van Eyck  
18:35   Tajuan Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Malik Johnson  
18:17 +2 Corey Brown made hook shot, assist by Malik Johnson 2-0
17:51   Isaiah Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Tajuan Agee  
17:42 +2 Isaiah Washington made turnaround jump shot 2-2
17:00   Malik Johnson missed jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Dylan van Eyck  
16:52   Isaiah Washington missed layup, blocked by Jacco Fritz  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Armon Harried  
16:47   Armon Harried missed jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford  
16:28 +2 E.J. Crawford made jump shot 2-4
16:02   Corey Brown missed hook shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington  
15:51   Tajuan Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Malik Johnson  
15:45 +2 Malik Johnson made reverse layup 4-4
15:26   Isaiah Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Armon Harried  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Corey Brown  
15:19 +2 Armon Harried made layup, assist by Corey Brown 6-4
14:59   E.J. Crawford missed jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Corey Brown  
14:51 +3 Armon Harried made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Johnson 9-4
14:48   30-second timeout called  
14:48   Commercial timeout called  
14:34   Personal foul on Malik Johnson  
14:34   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Iona  
14:24   Shooting foul on Dylan van Eyck  
14:24   Corey Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:24   Corey Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Jalanni White  
14:17   Majesty Brandon missed jump shot  
14:15   Offensive rebound by Corey Brown  
14:15   Shooting foul on Tajuan Agee  
14:15   Corey Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:15   Corey Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee  
14:01 +3 Isaiah Washington made 3-pt. jump shot 9-7
13:36 +2 Majesty Brandon made jump shot, assist by Corey Brown 11-7
13:16   Bad pass turnover on Dylan van Eyck, stolen by Corey Brown  
12:58   Malik Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Dylan van Eyck  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Canisius  
12:55   Corey Brown missed layup  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ross  
12:46 +2 E.J. Crawford made driving layup 11-9
12:35   Traveling violation turnover on Corey Brown  
12:17   Shooting foul on Jalanni White  
12:17 +1 E.J. Crawford made 1st of 2 free throws 11-10
12:17 +1 E.J. Crawford made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-11
12:00 +2 Majesty Brandon made jump shot 13-11
11:41 +2 Isaiah Washington made layup, assist by Tajuan Agee 13-13
11:28   Scott Hitchon missed hook shot  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Scott Hitchon  
11:26   Personal foul on Ben Perez  
11:26   Commercial timeout called  
11:05 +3 Jordan Henderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Johnson 16-13
10:36 +2 E.J. Crawford made hook shot 16-15
10:13   Jordan Henderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford  
10:05   Lost ball turnover on E.J. Crawford, stolen by Malik Johnson  
9:55   Shooting foul on E.J. Crawford  
9:55 +1 Scott Hitchon made 1st of 2 free throws 17-15
9:55 +1 Scott Hitchon made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-15
9:42   Tajuan Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Majesty Brandon  
9:31   Majesty Brandon missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington  
9:22   Isaiah Washington missed finger-roll layup  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Scott Hitchon  
9:15   Majesty Brandon missed jump shot  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Canisius  
9:13   Personal foul on Isaiah Ross  
9:06   Armon Harried missed turnaround jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee  
8:57 +3 Isaiah Ross made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Washington 18-18
8:41   Majesty Brandon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford  
8:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Iona  
8:09   Commercial timeout called  
7:52   Corey Brown missed hook shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington  
7:43   Lost ball turnover on Tajuan Agee, stolen by Jordan Henderson  
7:37 +3 Armon Harried made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Henderson 21-18
7:16   Isaiah Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Jalanni White  
7:04   Malik Johnson missed jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Iona  
6:38 +2 Tajuan Agee made driving dunk, assist by E.J. Crawford 21-20
6:13 +2 Corey Brown made layup, assist by Malik Johnson 23-20
6:01   Shooting foul on Malik Johnson  
6:01 +1 Isaiah Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 23-21
6:01 +1 Isaiah Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-22
5:47   Armon Harried missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford  
5:36 +3 E.J. Crawford made 3-pt. jump shot 23-25
5:23 +2 Corey Brown made layup, assist by Armon Harried 25-25
5:13 +2 Ben Perez made driving dunk, assist by Isaiah Washington 25-27
4:48   Shooting foul on Tajuan Agee  
4:47 +1 Jacco Fritz made 1st of 2 free throws 26-27
4:47 +1 Jacco Fritz made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-27
4:19   E.J. Crawford missed jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Jalanni White  
4:09   Majesty Brandon missed floating jump shot  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Jalanni White  
4:07 +2 Jalanni White made tip-in 29-27
4:07   Shooting foul on E.J. Crawford  
4:07 +1 Jalanni White made free throw 30-27
3:58   Personal foul on Majesty Brandon  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:52   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Washington  
3:36   Shooting foul on Niksa Nikolic  
3:36   Majesty Brandon missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:36   Majesty Brandon missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Ben Perez  
3:13   Bad pass turnover on Niksa Nikolic, stolen by Jalanni White  
3:06   Majesty Brandon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Offensive rebound by Jalanni White  
2:57   Jordan Henderson missed layup  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Iona  
2:56   Personal foul on Jalanni White  
2:47 +2 Isaiah Washington made finger-roll layup 30-29
2:20   Malik Johnson missed floating jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford  
2:06   Shooting foul on Majesty Brandon  
2:06 +1 Isaiah Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 30-30
2:06 +1 Isaiah Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-31
1:53   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Henderson  
1:43   Isaiah Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Canisius  
1:11 +2 Corey Brown made layup, assist by Malik Johnson 32-31
49.0   Personal foul on Armon Harried  
48.0 +1 Isaiah Washington made 1st of 2 free throws 32-32
48.0 +1 Isaiah Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-33
48.0   30-second timeout called  
23.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Henderson  
4.0 +3 Tajuan Agee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Washington 32-36
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CAN Golden Griffins 28
IONA Gaels 34

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Armon Harried missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee  
19:22   E.J. Crawford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Tajuan Agee  
19:13   Tajuan Agee missed dunk  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Jacco Fritz  
19:05 +2 Corey Brown made layup, assist by Armon Harried 34-36
18:32 +2 Tajuan Agee made layup, assist by Isaiah Ross 34-38
18:05   Armon Harried missed finger-roll layup  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Canisius  
18:00 +2 Jacco Fritz made layup, assist by Corey Brown 36-38
17:32 +3 Tajuan Agee made 3-pt. jump shot 36-41
17:14   Armon Harried missed fade-away jump shot  
17:12   Offensive rebound by Canisius  
17:12   Personal foul on Dylan van Eyck  
16:53 +2 Armon Harried made jump shot 38-41
16:38   Personal foul on Armon Harried  
16:20   Tajuan Agee missed turnaround jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Henderson  
16:11 +2 Malik Johnson made driving layup 40-41
15:58   E.J. Crawford missed jump shot  
15:54   Defensive rebound by Canisius  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:39   Malik Johnson missed finger-roll layup  
15:37   Defensive rebound by E.J. Crawford  
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Tajuan Agee, stolen by Majesty Brandon  
15:15   Jacco Fritz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee  
14:50 +2 E.J. Crawford made reverse layup, assist by Tajuan Agee 40-43
14:26 +3 Majesty Brandon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Johnson 43-43
14:02   Isaiah Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Majesty Brandon  
13:55   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Henderson  
13:39 +2 Isaiah Washington made floating jump shot 43-45
13:24   Majesty Brandon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Tajuan Agee  
13:22   Personal foul on Corey Brown  
13:00   Personal foul on Majesty Brandon  
12:52   Tajuan Agee missed reverse layup  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Corey Brown  
12:46   Personal foul on Tajuan Agee  
12:23   Jacco Fritz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Offensive rebound by Corey Brown  
12:16   Corey Brown missed tip-in  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Washington  
12:12   Offensive foul on E.J. Crawford  
12:12   Turnover on E.J. Crawford  
11:46   Scott Hitchon missed driving layup, blocked by E.J. Crawford  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ross  
11:27   Isaiah Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Offensive rebound by Dylan van Eyck  
11:24   Bad pass turnover on Dylan van Eyck, stolen by Jacco Fritz  
11:17   Majesty Brandon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Dylan van Eyck  
11:09   Isaiah Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Offensive rebound by E.J. Crawford  
11:02 +2 E.J. Crawford made dunk 43-47
10:42   Armon Harried missed jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Dylan van Eyck  
10:40   Personal foul on Armon Harried  
10:40   Commercial timeout called  
10:24   Shooting foul on Jordan Henderson  
10:24 +1 E.J. Crawford made 1st of 2 free throws 43-48
10:24 +1 E.J. Crawford made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-49
10:01 +2 Corey Brown made hook shot, assist by Majesty Brandon 45-49
9:40   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Washington  
9:30   Corey Brown missed hook shot  
9:28   Offensive rebound by Corey Brown  
9:24 +2 Corey Brown made dunk 47-49
8:58   Shooting foul on Majesty Brandon  
8:58   Dylan van Eyck missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:58 +1 Dylan van Eyck made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-50
8:45   Personal foul on Isaiah Ross  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Corey Brown, stolen by Isaiah Washington  
8:26 +2 Isaiah Washington made driving layup 47-52
8:19   Personal foul on Tajuan Agee  
8:18   Armon Harried missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Jalanni White  
8:10 +3 Malik Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Henderson 50-52
7:50   E.J. Crawford missed layup  
7:48   Offensive rebound by Iona  
7:48   Personal foul on Malik Johnson  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:48 +1 E.J. Crawford made 1st of 2 free throws 50-53
7:48 +1 E.J. Crawford made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-54
7:34   Personal foul on Isaiah Ross  
7:31   Shooting foul on Niksa Nikolic  
7:31   Jalanni White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:31   Jalanni White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Corey Brown  
7:23   Personal foul on Isaiah Washington  
7:23   Corey Brown missed free throw  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Ben Perez  
7:08   Lost ball turnover on Niksa Nikolic, stolen by Malik Johnson  
6:57   Offensive foul on Malik Johnson  
6:57   Turnover on Malik Johnson  
6:37 +2 E.J. Crawford made driving layup 50-56
6:23   Shooting foul on Dylan van Eyck  
6:23   Corey Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:23 +1 Corey Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-56
6:04   Offensive foul on E.J. Crawford  
6:04   Turnover on E.J. Crawford  
6:04   30-second timeout called  
6:04   Commercial timeout called  
5:44   Jalanni White missed hook shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Dylan van Eyck  
5:22   Isaiah Washington missed jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Majesty Brandon  
5:12   Jalanni White missed 3-pt. jump shot  