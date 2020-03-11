HOW
SCST

No Text

Howard pulls an upset downing S.C. State behind Williams

  • Mar 11, 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) Charles Williams had 24 points and No. 10-seed Howard surprised South Carolina State 70-63 in the first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

Howard (4-28) managed just a single conference win all season but now has found itself winners of two of its last three. The Bison started the season with a nine-game losing streak, won two of three then lost 17 straight. Howard advanced to play No. 2-seed North Carolina State on Wednesday.

Williams made 9 of 10 free throws, Kyle Foster scored 18 and Zion Cousins grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bison.

Damani Applewhite had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-18) who entered the tournament seeded seventh. Jahmari Etienne scored 11 and Tashombe Riley 10.

1st Half
HOW Bison 29
SCST Bulldogs 22

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Carolina State  
19:34   Zacchaeus Sellers missed layup  
19:34   Offensive rebound by South Carolina State  
19:34   Ian Kinard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Liwayne Richardson  
19:18   Lost ball turnover on Charles Williams, stolen by Ian Kinard  
19:11   Personal foul on Nate Garvey  
19:11   Tashombe Riley missed jump shot  
19:09   Offensive rebound by Damani Applewhite  
19:05   Damani Applewhite missed layup  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Howard  
18:45   Nate Garvey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Nate Garvey  
18:45 +3 Charles Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Garvey 3-0
18:12   Jahmari Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Phillip Jones  
18:06 +2 Wayne Bristol Jr. made layup, assist by Phillip Jones 5-0
18:00   Lost ball turnover on Zacchaeus Sellers  
17:47 +2 Nate Garvey made jump shot 7-0
17:26   Personal foul on Phillip Jones  
17:20   Jahmari Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Tashombe Riley  
17:14   Tashombe Riley missed jump shot  
17:14   Offensive rebound by South Carolina State  
17:14   Personal foul on Nate Garvey  
17:03   Damani Applewhite missed jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Nate Garvey  
16:48   Personal foul on Jahmari Etienne  
16:42   Phillip Jones missed jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Ian Kinard  
16:37   Personal foul on Charles Williams  
16:18   Ian Kinard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Tashombe Riley  
16:12   Tashombe Riley missed jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Zion Cousins  
16:07   Personal foul on Ian Kinard  
15:56 +3 Charles Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 10-0
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:44   Personal foul on Raymond Bethea Jr.  
15:24 +2 Damani Applewhite made jump shot, assist by Zacchaeus Sellers 10-2
15:13 +2 Phillip Jones made layup 12-2
14:48 +2 Ozante Fields made jump shot 12-4
14:35   Raymond Bethea Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Ozante Fields  
14:10   Traveling violation turnover on Damani Applewhite  
13:54   Lost ball turnover on Wayne Bristol Jr., stolen by Zacchaeus Sellers  
13:50   Damani Applewhite missed layup  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Damani Applewhite  
13:41   Damani Applewhite missed layup  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Ian Kinard  
13:41   Zacchaeus Sellers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Charles Williams  
13:28 +2 Raymond Bethea Jr. made layup, assist by Zion Cousins 14-4
13:28   Shooting foul on Zacchaeus Sellers  
13:26 +1 Raymond Bethea Jr. made free throw 15-4
13:04   Tashombe Riley missed jump shot  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Ozante Fields  
12:59 +2 Ozante Fields made layup 15-6
12:40   Zion Cousins missed jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Ozante Fields  
12:16   Personal foul on Raymond Bethea Jr.  
12:05   Tashombe Riley missed jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Howard  
11:44   Zion Cousins missed jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Tariq Simmons  
11:39   Tariq Simmons missed layup, blocked by Charles Williams  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Rahsaan Edwards  
11:16   Personal foul on Kyle Foster  
11:16   Commercial timeout called  
11:16   Jahmari Etienne missed free throw  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Zion Cousins  
11:07   Lost ball turnover on Phillip Jones, stolen by Tashombe Riley  
10:58 +2 Tashombe Riley made layup 15-8
10:38   Personal foul on Ozante Fields  
10:37 +2 Nate Garvey made layup, assist by Phillip Jones 17-8
10:37   Shooting foul on Ozante Fields  
10:37   Nate Garvey missed free throw  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Tashombe Riley  
10:20 +2 Damani Applewhite made jump shot, assist by Tashombe Riley 17-10
10:05   Charles Williams missed jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Zion Cousins  
9:55 +2 Zion Cousins made dunk 19-10
9:50   Tariq Simmons missed layup, blocked by Zion Cousins  
9:48   Offensive rebound by South Carolina State  
9:46 +2 Jahmari Etienne made jump shot, assist by Rahsaan Edwards 19-12
9:26   Nate Garvey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Wayne Bristol Jr.  
9:18   Nate Garvey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Tariq Simmons  
8:55   Personal foul on Zion Cousins  
8:55 +1 Rahsaan Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 19-13
8:55 +1 Rahsaan Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-14
8:34   Lost ball turnover on Phillip Jones, stolen by Damani Applewhite  
8:24   Tariq Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Zion Cousins  
7:54   Wayne Bristol Jr. missed jump shot  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Zion Cousins  
7:48 +2 Zion Cousins made layup 21-14
7:36   Lost ball turnover on Tashombe Riley, stolen by Zion Cousins  
7:15   Commercial timeout called  
7:13   Lost ball turnover on Wayne Bristol Jr., stolen by Zacchaeus Sellers  
7:11   Personal foul on Nate Garvey  
7:11 +1 Tariq Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 21-15
7:11 +1 Tariq Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-16
6:46 +3 Kyle Foster made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Williams 24-16
6:29   Offensive foul on Zacchaeus Sellers  
6:29   Turnover on Zacchaeus Sellers  
6:08   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Foster, stolen by Damani Applewhite  
5:46   Personal foul on Zion Cousins  
5:46   Ian Kinard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Wayne Bristol Jr.  
5:46   Ian Kinard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Wayne Bristol Jr.  
5:37   Charles Williams missed jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Ian Kinard  
5:27   Lost ball turnover on Rahsaan Edwards, stolen by Phillip Jones  
5:23 +2 Charles Williams made layup 26-16
5:08   Ian Kinard missed layup, blocked by Princewill Anosike  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Wayne Bristol Jr.  
4:58   Offensive foul on Princewill Anosike  
4:58   Turnover on Princewill Anosike  
4:39   Rahsaan Edwards missed jump shot  
4:37   Offensive rebound by Damani Applewhite  
4:27 +2 Damani Applewhite made jump shot, assist by David Bottenberg 26-18
4:09   Wayne Bristol Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Damani Applewhite  
4:08   Personal foul on Princewill Anosike  
4:08 +1 Damani Applewhite made 1st of 2 free throws 26-19
4:08 +1 Damani Applewhite made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-20
3:59   Lost ball turnover on Wayne Bristol Jr., stolen by Damani Applewhite  
3:35   David Bottenberg missed jump shot, blocked by Wayne Bristol Jr.  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Wayne Bristol Jr.  
3:24   Personal foul on Damani Applewhite  
3:24   Commercial timeout called  
3:24 +1 Princewill Anosike made 1st of 2 free throws 27-20
3:24   Princewill Anosike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Damani Applewhite  
3:01   Turnover on Tariq Simmons  
2:37   Charles Williams missed jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Jahmari Etienne  
2:13   Damani Applewhite missed jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Princewill Anosike  
1:42 +2 Kyle Foster made layup, assist by Phillip Jones 29-20
1:17   Tashombe Riley missed jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Charles Williams  
49.0   Lost ball turnover on Phillip Jones, stolen by Tashombe Riley  
44.0 +2 Jahmari Etienne made layup, assist by Tashombe Riley 29-22
26.0   Charles Williams missed jump shot  
24.0   Defensive rebound by Jahmari Etienne  
1.0   Offensive rebound by South Carolina State  
3.0   Tariq Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Phillip Jones  
1.0   Offensive rebound by South Carolina State  

2nd Half
HOW Bison 41
SCST Bulldogs 41

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Nate Garvey missed jump shot  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Nate Garvey  
19:27 +2 Charles Williams made jump shot, assist by Nate Garvey 31-22
19:19   Personal foul on Wayne Bristol Jr.  
19:03 +3 Jahmari Etienne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahsaan Edwards 31-25
18:34   Wayne Bristol Jr. missed jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by South Carolina State  
18:10   Jahmari Etienne missed jump shot  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Zion Cousins  
18:00   Shooting foul on Tashombe Riley  
18:00 +1 Charles Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 32-25
18:00 +1 Charles Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-25
17:48 +3 Ian Kinard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmari Etienne 33-28
17:22 +3 Charles Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Phillip Jones 36-28
17:10   Ian Kinard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Zion Cousins  
16:56   Nate Garvey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Ozante Fields  
16:39   Personal foul on Zion Cousins  
16:37   Shooting foul on Zion Cousins  
16:28 +1 Ian Kinard made 1st of 2 free throws 36-29
16:00 +1 Ian Kinard made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-30
16:12   Personal foul on Ozante Fields  
15:59   Offensive foul on Princewill Anosike  
15:59   Turnover on Princewill Anosike  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Shooting foul on Charles Williams  
15:40 +1 Damani Applewhite made 1st of 2 free throws 36-31
15:40 +1 Damani Applewhite made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-32
15:27 +2 Nate Garvey made jump shot 38-32
15:10 +2 Damani Applewhite made jump shot 38-34
14:43   Wayne Bristol Jr. missed jump shot  
14:41   Offensive rebound by Phillip Jones  
14:41   Personal foul on Tashombe Riley  
14:39   Shooting foul on Tashombe Riley  
14:39   Wayne Bristol Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:39 +1 Wayne Bristol Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-34
14:14   Zacchaeus Sellers missed jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Damani Applewhite  
14:13   Shooting foul on Princewill Anosike  
14:13 +1 Damani Applewhite made 1st of 2 free throws 39-35
14:13 +1 Damani Applewhite made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-36
13:48   Nate Garvey missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Trushaun Moorer  
13:46   Offensive rebound by Howard  
13:45   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Foster  
13:30 +2 Ian Kinard made layup 39-38
13:23   Personal foul on Ian Kinard  
13:22   Wayne Bristol Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Trushaun Moorer  
13:10   Trushaun Moorer missed jump shot  
13:08   Offensive rebound by Tariq Simmons  
13:05   Tariq Simmons missed layup  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Princewill Anosike  
12:42   Personal foul on Ian Kinard  
12:40   Charles Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Tariq Simmons  
12:34   Lost ball turnover on Tariq Simmons, stolen by Wayne Bristol Jr.  
12:28 +2 Charles Williams made layup 41-38
12:05   Bad pass turnover on Tariq Simmons  
11:40   Personal foul on Ian Kinard  
11:40   Commercial timeout called  
11:40 +1 Kyle Foster made 1st of 2 free throws 42-38
11:40 +1 Kyle Foster made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-38
11:22   Trushaun Moorer missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kyle Foster  
11:20   Offensive rebound by Jahmari Etienne  
11:13   Zacchaeus Sellers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Damani Applewhite  
11:07   Jahmari Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Jahmari Etienne  
10:59   Turnover on Jahmari Etienne  
10:50   Personal foul on Trushaun Moorer  
10:50 +1 Charles Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 44-38
10:50 +1 Charles Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-38
10:36 +2 Damani Applewhite made layup 45-40
10:26   Kyle Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Damani Applewhite  
10:13   Shooting foul on Princewill Anosike  
10:13   Ozante Fields missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:13 +1 Ozante Fields made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-41
9:54 +3 Kyle Foster made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Garvey 48-41
9:22   Traveling violation turnover on Jahmari Etienne  
9:11   Personal foul on Jahmari Etienne  
9:11 +1 Kyle Foster made 1st of 2 free throws 49-41
9:11 +1 Kyle Foster made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-41
9:02   Bad pass turnover on Zacchaeus Sellers  
9:02   30-second timeout called  
9:02   Commercial timeout called  
8:51   Charles Williams missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Zacchaeus Sellers  
8:40   Omar Croskey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Wayne Bristol Jr.  
8:26