20:00
Jumpball received by South Carolina State
19:34
Zacchaeus Sellers missed layup
19:34
Offensive rebound by South Carolina State
19:34
Ian Kinard missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:32
Defensive rebound by Liwayne Richardson
19:18
Lost ball turnover on Charles Williams, stolen by Ian Kinard
19:11
Personal foul on Nate Garvey
19:11
Tashombe Riley missed jump shot
19:09
Offensive rebound by Damani Applewhite
19:05
Damani Applewhite missed layup
19:03
Defensive rebound by Howard
18:45
Nate Garvey missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:45
Offensive rebound by Nate Garvey
18:45
+3
Charles Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Garvey
3-0
18:12
Jahmari Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:10
Defensive rebound by Phillip Jones
18:06
+2
Wayne Bristol Jr. made layup, assist by Phillip Jones
5-0
18:00
Lost ball turnover on Zacchaeus Sellers
17:47
+2
Nate Garvey made jump shot
7-0
17:26
Personal foul on Phillip Jones
17:20
Jahmari Etienne missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:18
Offensive rebound by Tashombe Riley
17:14
Tashombe Riley missed jump shot
17:14
Offensive rebound by South Carolina State
17:14
Personal foul on Nate Garvey
17:03
Damani Applewhite missed jump shot
17:01
Defensive rebound by Nate Garvey
16:48
Personal foul on Jahmari Etienne
16:42
Phillip Jones missed jump shot
16:40
Defensive rebound by Ian Kinard
16:37
Personal foul on Charles Williams
16:18
Ian Kinard missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:16
Offensive rebound by Tashombe Riley
16:12
Tashombe Riley missed jump shot
16:10
Defensive rebound by Zion Cousins
16:07
Personal foul on Ian Kinard
15:56
+3
Charles Williams made 3-pt. jump shot
10-0
15:52
Commercial timeout called
15:44
Personal foul on Raymond Bethea Jr.
15:24
+2
Damani Applewhite made jump shot, assist by Zacchaeus Sellers
10-2
15:13
+2
Phillip Jones made layup
12-2
14:48
+2
Ozante Fields made jump shot
12-4
14:35
Raymond Bethea Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:33
Defensive rebound by Ozante Fields
14:10
Traveling violation turnover on Damani Applewhite
13:54
Lost ball turnover on Wayne Bristol Jr., stolen by Zacchaeus Sellers
13:50
Damani Applewhite missed layup
13:48
Offensive rebound by Damani Applewhite
13:41
Damani Applewhite missed layup
13:41
Offensive rebound by Ian Kinard
13:41
Zacchaeus Sellers missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:39
Defensive rebound by Charles Williams
13:28
+2
Raymond Bethea Jr. made layup, assist by Zion Cousins
14-4
13:28
Shooting foul on Zacchaeus Sellers
13:26
+1
Raymond Bethea Jr. made free throw
15-4
13:04
Tashombe Riley missed jump shot
13:02
Offensive rebound by Ozante Fields
12:59
+2
Ozante Fields made layup
15-6
12:40
Zion Cousins missed jump shot
12:38
Defensive rebound by Ozante Fields
12:16
Personal foul on Raymond Bethea Jr.
12:05
Tashombe Riley missed jump shot
12:03
Defensive rebound by Howard
11:44
Zion Cousins missed jump shot
11:42
Defensive rebound by Tariq Simmons
11:39
Tariq Simmons missed layup, blocked by Charles Williams
11:37
Offensive rebound by Rahsaan Edwards
11:16
Personal foul on Kyle Foster
11:16
Commercial timeout called
11:16
Jahmari Etienne missed free throw
11:16
Defensive rebound by Zion Cousins
11:07
Lost ball turnover on Phillip Jones, stolen by Tashombe Riley
10:58
+2
Tashombe Riley made layup
15-8
10:38
Personal foul on Ozante Fields
10:37
+2
Nate Garvey made layup, assist by Phillip Jones
17-8
10:37
Shooting foul on Ozante Fields
10:37
Nate Garvey missed free throw
10:37
Defensive rebound by Tashombe Riley
10:20
+2
Damani Applewhite made jump shot, assist by Tashombe Riley
17-10
10:05
Charles Williams missed jump shot
10:03
Offensive rebound by Zion Cousins
9:55
+2
Zion Cousins made dunk
19-10
9:50
Tariq Simmons missed layup, blocked by Zion Cousins
9:48
Offensive rebound by South Carolina State
9:46
+2
Jahmari Etienne made jump shot, assist by Rahsaan Edwards
19-12
9:26
Nate Garvey missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:24
Offensive rebound by Wayne Bristol Jr.
9:18
Nate Garvey missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:16
Defensive rebound by Tariq Simmons
8:55
Personal foul on Zion Cousins
8:55
+1
Rahsaan Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
19-13
8:55
|
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Phillip Jones, stolen by Damani Applewhite
8:24
Tariq Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:22
Defensive rebound by Zion Cousins
7:54
Wayne Bristol Jr. missed jump shot
7:52
Offensive rebound by Zion Cousins
7:48
+2
Zion Cousins made layup
21-14
7:36
Lost ball turnover on Tashombe Riley, stolen by Zion Cousins
7:15
Commercial timeout called
7:13
Lost ball turnover on Wayne Bristol Jr., stolen by Zacchaeus Sellers
7:11
Personal foul on Nate Garvey
7:11
+1
Tariq Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws
21-15
7:11
+1
Tariq Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-16
6:46
+3
Kyle Foster made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Williams
24-16
6:29
Offensive foul on Zacchaeus Sellers
6:29
Turnover on Zacchaeus Sellers
6:08
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Foster, stolen by Damani Applewhite
5:46
Personal foul on Zion Cousins
5:46
Ian Kinard missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:46
Defensive rebound by Wayne Bristol Jr.
5:46
Ian Kinard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:46
Defensive rebound by Wayne Bristol Jr.
5:37
Charles Williams missed jump shot
5:35
Defensive rebound by Ian Kinard
5:27
Lost ball turnover on Rahsaan Edwards, stolen by Phillip Jones
5:23
+2
Charles Williams made layup
26-16
5:08
Ian Kinard missed layup, blocked by Princewill Anosike
5:06
Defensive rebound by Wayne Bristol Jr.
4:58
Offensive foul on Princewill Anosike
4:58
Turnover on Princewill Anosike
4:39
Rahsaan Edwards missed jump shot
4:37
Offensive rebound by Damani Applewhite
4:27
+2
Damani Applewhite made jump shot, assist by David Bottenberg
26-18
4:09
Wayne Bristol Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:08
Defensive rebound by Damani Applewhite
4:08
|
|
Personal foul on Princewill Anosike
|
|
4:08
|
|
+1
|
Damani Applewhite made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-19
|
4:08
|
|
+1
|
Damani Applewhite made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-20
|
3:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Wayne Bristol Jr., stolen by Damani Applewhite
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
David Bottenberg missed jump shot, blocked by Wayne Bristol Jr.
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wayne Bristol Jr.
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Damani Applewhite
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:24
|
|
+1
|
Princewill Anosike made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-20
|
3:24
|
|
|
Princewill Anosike missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damani Applewhite
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Tariq Simmons
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Charles Williams missed jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahmari Etienne
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Damani Applewhite missed jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Princewill Anosike
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Foster made layup, assist by Phillip Jones
|
29-20
|
1:17
|
|
|
Tashombe Riley missed jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Williams
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Phillip Jones, stolen by Tashombe Riley
|
|
44.0
|
|
+2
|
Jahmari Etienne made layup, assist by Tashombe Riley
|
29-22
|
26.0
|
|
|
Charles Williams missed jump shot
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahmari Etienne
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Carolina State
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Tariq Simmons missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Phillip Jones
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by South Carolina State
|