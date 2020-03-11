|
20:00
Jumpball received by Marist
19:30
Shooting foul on Marcus Hammond
19:30
+1
Tyler Sagl made 1st of 2 free throws
1-0
19:30
+1
Tyler Sagl made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-0
19:08
Lost ball turnover on Shandon Brown, stolen by Tyler Sagl
18:46
Shooting foul on Justin Roberts
18:46
Michael Cubbage missed 1st of 2 free throws
18:46
+1
Michael Cubbage made 2nd of 2 free throws
3-0
18:33
+3
Justin Roberts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Hammond
3-3
18:25
Personal foul on Justin Roberts
18:16
Tyler Sagl missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:14
Defensive rebound by Shandon Brown
17:49
Raheem Solomon missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:47
Defensive rebound by Matt Herasme
17:35
Tyler Sagl missed layup
17:33
Offensive rebound by Jordan Jones
17:32
Shooting foul on Raheem Solomon
17:32
Jordan Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:32
Jordan Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
17:32
Offensive rebound by Marist
17:25
Matt Herasme missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:23
Offensive rebound by Jordan Jones
17:15
Jordan Jones missed layup
17:13
Defensive rebound by Shandon Brown
16:55
Lost ball turnover on Greg Kuakumensah, stolen by Tyler Sagl
16:34
Shooting foul on Greg Kuakumensah
16:34
+1
Tyler Saint-Furcy made 1st of 2 free throws
4-2
16:34
Tyler Saint-Furcy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:34
Defensive rebound by Marcus Hammond
16:17
+3
Marcus Hammond made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shandon Brown
4-6
15:53
+3
Tyler Saint-Furcy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Cubbage
7-6
15:34
Marcus Hammond missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:32
Defensive rebound by Matt Herasme
15:22
Michael Cubbage missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:20
Defensive rebound by Niagara
15:19
Personal foul on Matt Herasme
15:19
Commercial timeout called
14:52
+2
Shandon Brown made jump shot
7-8
14:14
Matt Herasme missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:12
Defensive rebound by Steven Levnaic
14:04
+3
Steven Levnaic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicholas Kratholm
7-11
13:45
+3
Matt Herasme made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Cubbage
10-11
13:14
Marcus Hammond missed jump shot, blocked by Matt Herasme
13:12
Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage
13:00
Braden Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:58
Defensive rebound by Shandon Brown
12:36
James Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:34
Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage
12:21
Personal foul on Steven Levnaic
12:05
Personal foul on Shandon Brown
12:05
+1
Braden Bell made 1st of 2 free throws
11-11
12:05
+1
Braden Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws
12-11
11:52
Personal foul on Braden Bell
11:52
Commercial timeout called
11:45
Greg Kuakumensah missed layup
11:43
Defensive rebound by Zion Tordoff
11:26
Lost ball turnover on Matt Herasme, stolen by Raheem Solomon
11:05
+2
Nick MacDonald made jump shot
12-13
10:44
Traveling violation turnover on Michael Cubbage
10:20
Shooting foul on Tyler Saint-Furcy
10:20
+1
James Towns made 1st of 2 free throws
12-14
10:20
James Towns missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:20
Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage
10:00
Matt Herasme missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:58
Defensive rebound by Nicholas Kratholm
9:32
+2
Marcus Hammond made jump shot
12-16
9:07
+2
Jordan Jones made hook shot, assist by Michael Cubbage
14-16
8:45
Lost ball turnover on James Towns, stolen by Matt Herasme
8:39
+2
Michael Cubbage made layup, assist by Matt Herasme
16-16
8:35
Shooting foul on Steven Levnaic
8:35
+1
Michael Cubbage made free throw
17-16
8:24
Marcus Hammond missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:22
Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage
8:02
Michael Cubbage missed jump shot
8:00
Defensive rebound by Nicholas Kratholm
7:46
Raheem Solomon missed layup
7:44
Offensive rebound by Nicholas Kratholm
7:44
+2
Nicholas Kratholm made layup
17-18
7:22
+3
Braden Bell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Cubbage
20-18
6:57
+3
Marcus Hammond made 3-pt. jump shot
20-21
6:42
Jordan Jones missed layup
6:40
Defensive rebound by Raheem Solomon
6:38
Shooting foul on Jordan Jones
6:38
Commercial timeout called
6:38
+1
Raheem Solomon made 1st of 2 free throws
20-22
6:38
+1
Raheem Solomon made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-23
6:26
+2
Jordan Jones made layup, assist by Matt Herasme
22-23
6:02
Bad pass turnover on Justin Roberts, stolen by Tyler Saint-Furcy
5:46
Tyler Saint-Furcy missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:44
Defensive rebound by Shandon Brown
5:24
Marcus Hammond missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:22
Defensive rebound by Tyler Saint-Furcy
5:09
Lost ball turnover on Braden Bell, stolen by Raheem Solomon
5:04
+2
Raheem Solomon made dunk, assist by Marcus Hammond
22-25
5:04
30-second timeout called
4:46
Michael Cubbage missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:44
Defensive rebound by Marcus Hammond
4:38
Raheem Solomon missed layup
4:36
Defensive rebound by Marist
4:36
Personal foul on Greg Kuakumensah
4:37
+1
Tobias Sjoberg made 1st of 2 free throws
23-25
4:37
+1
Tobias Sjoberg made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-25
4:21
Nicholas Kratholm missed jump shot
4:19
Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage
4:05
Traveling violation turnover on Tobias Sjoberg
3:39
Lost ball turnover on Shandon Brown, stolen by Michael Cubbage
3:43
+2
Tyler Sagl made layup
26-25
3:43
Commercial timeout called
3:22
Shandon Brown missed jump shot
3:20
Offensive rebound by Nicholas Kratholm
3:20
Nicholas Kratholm missed layup
3:20
Defensive rebound by Matt Herasme
3:06
Offensive foul on Tobias Sjoberg
3:06
Turnover on Tobias Sjoberg
2:47
Raheem Solomon missed jump shot
2:45
Defensive rebound by Tyler Sagl
2:17
+2
Tyler Saint-Furcy made driving layup, assist by Tyler Sagl
28-25
1:57
Raheem Solomon missed jump shot
1:55
Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage
1:41
Personal foul on Nicholas Kratholm
1:41
Michael Cubbage missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:41
Michael Cubbage missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:41
Defensive rebound by Damani Thomas
1:36
Shooting foul on Michael Cubbage
1:36
+1
Marcus Hammond made 1st of 2 free throws
28-26
1:36
+1
Marcus Hammond made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-27
1:33
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Saint-Furcy, stolen by James Towns
1:14
+2
Raheem Solomon made layup, assist by James Towns
28-29
59.0
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Matt Herasme missed layup
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marist
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Raheem Solomon
|
|
39.0
|
|
+1
|
Matt Herasme made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-29
|
39.0
|
|
+1
|
Matt Herasme made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-29
|
11.0
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Hammond made jump shot, assist by Damani Thomas
|
30-31
|
1.0
|
|
|
Braden Bell missed layup
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marist
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|