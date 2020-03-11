MARIST
Niagara beats Marist 56-54, advances to MAAC quarterfinals

  • AP
  • Mar 11, 2020

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) Raheem Solomon scored the game-winning layup with 3 seconds left and sixth-seeded Niagara beat No. 11 Marist 56-54 in Tuesday night's first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Purple Eagles (12-20) play No. 3 Rider in Thursday night's quarterfinals.

Marist's Jordan Jones tied it at 54 with a jumper with 32 seconds to go, but Solomon hit the game-winner on Niagara's next possession after Marcus Hammond drove the lane and dished him an assist after drawing three defenders. An attempted 3-pointer at the buzzer by Marist's Michael Cubbage missed.

Hammond scored 20 points for his 10th 20-point game of the season and made three assists. Solomon finished with 14 points and three steals.

Jordan Jones and Tyler Saint-Furcy scored 11 points apiece for the Red Foxes (7-23). Cubbage scored 10 points.

---

1st Half
MARIST Red Foxes 30
NIAGARA Purple Eagles 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Marist  
19:30   Shooting foul on Marcus Hammond  
19:30 +1 Tyler Sagl made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
19:30 +1 Tyler Sagl made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
19:08   Lost ball turnover on Shandon Brown, stolen by Tyler Sagl  
18:46   Shooting foul on Justin Roberts  
18:46   Michael Cubbage missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:46 +1 Michael Cubbage made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-0
18:33 +3 Justin Roberts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Hammond 3-3
18:25   Personal foul on Justin Roberts  
18:16   Tyler Sagl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Shandon Brown  
17:49   Raheem Solomon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Matt Herasme  
17:35   Tyler Sagl missed layup  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Jordan Jones  
17:32   Shooting foul on Raheem Solomon  
17:32   Jordan Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:32   Jordan Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Marist  
17:25   Matt Herasme missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:23   Offensive rebound by Jordan Jones  
17:15   Jordan Jones missed layup  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Shandon Brown  
16:55   Lost ball turnover on Greg Kuakumensah, stolen by Tyler Sagl  
16:34   Shooting foul on Greg Kuakumensah  
16:34 +1 Tyler Saint-Furcy made 1st of 2 free throws 4-2
16:34   Tyler Saint-Furcy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Hammond  
16:17 +3 Marcus Hammond made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shandon Brown 4-6
15:53 +3 Tyler Saint-Furcy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Cubbage 7-6
15:34   Marcus Hammond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Matt Herasme  
15:22   Michael Cubbage missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Niagara  
15:19   Personal foul on Matt Herasme  
15:19   Commercial timeout called  
14:52 +2 Shandon Brown made jump shot 7-8
14:14   Matt Herasme missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Steven Levnaic  
14:04 +3 Steven Levnaic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicholas Kratholm 7-11
13:45 +3 Matt Herasme made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Cubbage 10-11
13:14   Marcus Hammond missed jump shot, blocked by Matt Herasme  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage  
13:00   Braden Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Shandon Brown  
12:36   James Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage  
12:21   Personal foul on Steven Levnaic  
12:05   Personal foul on Shandon Brown  
12:05 +1 Braden Bell made 1st of 2 free throws 11-11
12:05 +1 Braden Bell made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-11
11:52   Personal foul on Braden Bell  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Greg Kuakumensah missed layup  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Zion Tordoff  
11:26   Lost ball turnover on Matt Herasme, stolen by Raheem Solomon  
11:05 +2 Nick MacDonald made jump shot 12-13
10:44   Traveling violation turnover on Michael Cubbage  
10:20   Shooting foul on Tyler Saint-Furcy  
10:20 +1 James Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 12-14
10:20   James Towns missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage  
10:00   Matt Herasme missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Nicholas Kratholm  
9:32 +2 Marcus Hammond made jump shot 12-16
9:07 +2 Jordan Jones made hook shot, assist by Michael Cubbage 14-16
8:45   Lost ball turnover on James Towns, stolen by Matt Herasme  
8:39 +2 Michael Cubbage made layup, assist by Matt Herasme 16-16
8:35   Shooting foul on Steven Levnaic  
8:35 +1 Michael Cubbage made free throw 17-16
8:24   Marcus Hammond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage  
8:02   Michael Cubbage missed jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Nicholas Kratholm  
7:46   Raheem Solomon missed layup  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Nicholas Kratholm  
7:44 +2 Nicholas Kratholm made layup 17-18
7:22 +3 Braden Bell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Cubbage 20-18
6:57 +3 Marcus Hammond made 3-pt. jump shot 20-21
6:42   Jordan Jones missed layup  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Raheem Solomon  
6:38   Shooting foul on Jordan Jones  
6:38   Commercial timeout called  
6:38 +1 Raheem Solomon made 1st of 2 free throws 20-22
6:38 +1 Raheem Solomon made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
6:26 +2 Jordan Jones made layup, assist by Matt Herasme 22-23
6:02   Bad pass turnover on Justin Roberts, stolen by Tyler Saint-Furcy  
5:46   Tyler Saint-Furcy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Shandon Brown  
5:24   Marcus Hammond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Tyler Saint-Furcy  
5:09   Lost ball turnover on Braden Bell, stolen by Raheem Solomon  
5:04 +2 Raheem Solomon made dunk, assist by Marcus Hammond 22-25
5:04   30-second timeout called  
4:46   Michael Cubbage missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Marcus Hammond  
4:38   Raheem Solomon missed layup  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Marist  
4:36   Personal foul on Greg Kuakumensah  
4:37 +1 Tobias Sjoberg made 1st of 2 free throws 23-25
4:37 +1 Tobias Sjoberg made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-25
4:21   Nicholas Kratholm missed jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage  
4:05   Traveling violation turnover on Tobias Sjoberg  
3:39   Lost ball turnover on Shandon Brown, stolen by Michael Cubbage  
3:43 +2 Tyler Sagl made layup 26-25
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:22   Shandon Brown missed jump shot  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Nicholas Kratholm  
3:20   Nicholas Kratholm missed layup  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Matt Herasme  
3:06   Offensive foul on Tobias Sjoberg  
3:06   Turnover on Tobias Sjoberg  
2:47   Raheem Solomon missed jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Tyler Sagl  
2:17 +2 Tyler Saint-Furcy made driving layup, assist by Tyler Sagl 28-25
1:57   Raheem Solomon missed jump shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage  
1:41   Personal foul on Nicholas Kratholm  
1:41   Michael Cubbage missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:41   Michael Cubbage missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Damani Thomas  
1:36   Shooting foul on Michael Cubbage  
1:36 +1 Marcus Hammond made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
1:36 +1 Marcus Hammond made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-27
1:33   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Saint-Furcy, stolen by James Towns  
1:14 +2 Raheem Solomon made layup, assist by James Towns 28-29
59.0   30-second timeout called  
42.0   Matt Herasme missed layup  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Marist  
39.0   Personal foul on Raheem Solomon  
39.0 +1 Matt Herasme made 1st of 2 free throws 29-29
39.0 +1 Matt Herasme made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-29
11.0 +2 Marcus Hammond made jump shot, assist by Damani Thomas 30-31
1.0   Braden Bell missed layup  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Marist  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MARIST Red Foxes 24
NIAGARA Purple Eagles 25

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Jordan Jones missed layup, blocked by Nicholas Kratholm  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Shandon Brown  
19:27   Raheem Solomon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Jordan Jones  
18:55   Tyler Sagl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Niagara  
18:27 +2 Raheem Solomon made layup, assist by Shandon Brown 30-33
18:01   Personal foul on Shandon Brown  
17:50   Tyler Sagl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Marcus Hammond  
17:40   Marcus Hammond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Tyler Sagl  
17:29   Jordan Jones missed dunk  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Shandon Brown  
17:00   Nicholas Kratholm missed jump shot  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Raheem Solomon  
16:55   Raheem Solomon missed layup  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Tyler Saint-Furcy  
16:45 +3 Tyler Saint-Furcy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Cubbage 33-33
16:26   Personal foul on Jordan Jones  
16:16   Steven Levnaic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Matt Herasme  
15:59   Bad pass turnover on Braden Bell, stolen by Marcus Hammond  
15:50 +2 Marcus Hammond made driving layup 33-35
15:22   Michael Cubbage missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Braden Bell  
15:15   Traveling violation turnover on Matt Herasme  
15:15   Commercial timeout called  
15:05   Lost ball turnover on James Towns, stolen by Matt Herasme  
14:47 +2 Braden Bell made layup 35-35
14:21   Personal foul on Braden Bell  
14:14 +3 Marcus Hammond made 3-pt. jump shot 35-38
13:57   Personal foul on James Towns  
13:40 +2 Tyler Saint-Furcy made jump shot, assist by Matt Herasme 37-38
13:24   Marcus Hammond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Tobias Sjoberg  
13:13   Matt Herasme missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Marcus Hammond  
13:04   Justin Roberts missed jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Braden Bell  
12:36   Offensive foul on Tobias Sjoberg  
12:36   Turnover on Tobias Sjoberg  
12:19   Raheem Solomon missed jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Tyler Sagl  
12:04 +2 Michael Cubbage made jump shot 39-38
11:44   Shooting foul on Tyler Sagl  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:44 +1 Nicholas Kratholm made 1st of 2 free throws 39-39
11:44   Nicholas Kratholm missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage  
11:18 +2 Michael Cubbage made jump shot, assist by Matt Herasme 41-39
10:46 +3 James Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shandon Brown 41-42
10:19   Michael Cubbage missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Marist  
10:16   Personal foul on Nicholas Kratholm  
10:07 +2 Zion Tordoff made hook shot, assist by Michael Cubbage 43-42
10:00   Lost ball turnover on Raheem Solomon  
9:40 +2 Tyler Sagl made turnaround jump shot 45-42
9:14 +2 Justin Roberts made jump shot, assist by Shandon Brown 45-44
9:12   30-second timeout called  
8:49   Matt Herasme missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Greg Kuakumensah  
8:40   Justin Roberts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage  
8:29   Braden Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Justin Roberts  
8:00 +2 Shandon Brown made jump shot 45-46
7:31   Shooting foul on Steven Levnaic  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:31 +1 Michael Cubbage made 1st of 2 free throws 46-46
7:31 +1 Michael Cubbage made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-46
7:09   Shooting foul on Jordan Jones  
7:09 +1 Raheem Solomon made 1st of 2 free throws 47-47
7:09 +1 Raheem Solomon made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-48
6:44   Personal foul on Nicholas Kratholm  
6:26   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Jones, stolen by Raheem Solomon  
6:02   Raheem Solomon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Matt Herasme  
5:46 +2 Jordan Jones made hook shot, assist by Braden Bell 49-48
5:13   Shooting foul on Braden Bell  
5:13 +1 Raheem Solomon made 1st of 2 free throws 49-49
5:13 +1 Raheem Solomon made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-50
5:02   Braden Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Niagara  
4:40 +3 Marcus Hammond made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Towns 49-53
4:08   Traveling violation turnover on Michael Cubbage  
3:49   Greg Kuakumensah missed layup, blocked by Jordan Jones  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Tyler Saint-Furcy  
3:20   Michael Cubbage missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Offensive rebound by Braden Bell  
3:03   Shooting foul on Greg Kuakumensah  
3:02   Commercial timeout called  
3:02 +1 Jordan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 50-53
3:02   Jordan Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Raheem Solomon  
2:44   Marcus Hammond missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Marist  
2:13 +2 Jordan Jones made layup, assist by Tyler Saint-Furcy 52-53
1:45   Personal foul on Matt Herasme  
1:45 +1 Nicholas Kratholm made 1st of 2 free throws 52-54
1:45   Nicholas Kratholm missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Michael Cubbage  
1:21   30-second timeout called  
1:16   Michael Cubbage missed jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Shandon Brown  
1:06   Full timeout called  
47.0   Raheem Solomon missed jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Tyler Saint-Furcy  
32.0 +2 Jordan Jones made hook shot, assist by Matt Herasme 54-54
4.0 +2 Raheem Solomon made layup, assist by Marcus Hammond 54-56
3.0   Full timeout called  
3.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0   Michael Cubbage missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Marist  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
M. Cubbage
M. Hammond
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
14.2 Pts. Per Game 14.2
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
32.8 Field Goal % 44.0
20.8 Three Point % 42.5
62.5 Free Throw % 80.3
Team Stats
Points 54 56
Field Goals 18-45 (40.0%) 19-46 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 4-22 (18.2%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 35 24
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 25 19
Team 6 2
Assists 14 11
Steals 6 5
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 13 17
Technicals 0 0
15
J. Jones C
11 PTS, 3 REB
10
M. Hammond G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo Marist 7-23 60.5 PPG 36.4 RPG 10.5 APG
home team logo Niagara 12-20 65.7 PPG 30.2 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
21
T. Saint-Furcy G 6.4 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.1 APG 37.8 FG%
10
M. Hammond G 14.3 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.9 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
21
T. Saint-Furcy G 11 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
10