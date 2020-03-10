SFTRPA
Robert Morris claims NEC crown topping Saint Francis (PA)

  • Mar 10, 2020

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) Robert Morris guard Dante Treacy was an unknown entity entering the 2019-20 season, an under the radar sophomore who was just looking to take a small step forward after a rough freshman campaign.

Instead, he took a giant leap – one that landed him and the Colonials right into the NCAA tournament.

Led by Treacy, Robert Morris used a second half surge to defeat league-rival Saint Francis, 77-67, Tuesday night in the Northeast Conference Tournament championship.

With the victory, the Colonials have qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.

"They’re one of the toughest teams I’ve ever coached mentally," said Robert Morris coach Andy Toole. “Guys were locked in each and every day. As the season went on, they raised their level every time they were challenged. ... The thing I would say about these guys is it’s as competitive a group from top to bottom as we’ve coached. I think when you have a competitiveness and a toughness that they have, you’re willing to do so much more.”

Treacy, who earned tournament MVP honors, was a key component of that toughness. After missing his first three shots, he finished with 18 points shooting 72% from the field (8 for 11), connecting on two of his four 3-point attempts and dishing five assists.

“I got off to a slow start, but guys just kept telling me to believe in myself,” said Treacy. “Josh (Williams) being the main one. (They) were all just trusting me. That’s what kept me going and locked in.”

Treacy also garnered three rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes of play, and blanketed star Saint Francis guard Isaiah Blackmon, who scored 16 points but was largely ineffective going 7 of 18.

“The game honors toughness, and (Treacy) is as tough as they come,” said Toole. “We weren’t talking in the summer about him being a starter and playing 30-plus minutes a game, but because of the way he works and because he’s always willing to do whatever it takes, opportunities and success follows that.

“If you go across our team, he’s a dude who doesn’t blink and doesn’t back down.”

Treacy was one of four Robert Morris players to score in double-figures as the No. 1 seeded Colonials (20-14) extended a nine-point halftime lead to as much as 19 in the second half en route to a convincing win in front of an electric home crowd on Peoples Court at the UPMC Events Center.

Josh Williams ended with 17 points, while AJ Bramah and Yannis Mendy each added 12. The Colonials shot 48% percent as a team, outrebounded Saint Francis 35-30 and tallied 36 points in the paint.

After a fifth-place finish in the conference’s preseason polls, Robert Morris entered the NEC tournament as the No. 1 seed and is now NCAA tournament bound for the second time during Toole’s 10-year tenure as head coach.

“I think we felt disrespected in a sense due to the fact that nobody believed in us” said Williams, who lost a conference championship game as a freshman at Akron. “I’ve been in this situation before. I didn’t want it to happen again. I didn’t want the guys around me to feel what I felt and come up short.”

The Red Flash (22-10) shot a lowly 17% (3 of 17) from deep. The loss was just their second over the last 12 games - both coming against Robert Morris.

“They didn’t allow us to get out in transition,” said Saint Francis coach Rob Krimmel. “We’ve played each other three times now in the last two or three weeks. They knew what we were going to run and knew our personnel. I thought it was going to be key to us to get off to a good start, and unfortunately we didn’t.”

When Blackmon, Keith Braxton and Randall Gaskins subbed out of the game with a minute left, the trio of seniors exited the court to a standing ovation from the RMU crowd as a nod to their highly decorated careers.

“Just looking back at all that we’ve been through, the senior class, just to be able to walk out with them one more time was big-time for me,” said Braxton, who tallied a game-high 22 points and nine rebounds. “I’m just proud of everything we were able to accomplish together.”

BIG PICTURE

Saint Francis: With the loss, Saint Francis’ decorated senior class has now fallen in three of the last four NEC tournament championship games. The Red Flash last won a conference title in 1991.

Robert Morris: The Colonials won the program’s ninth NEC tournament title – a conference record – in the inaugural season of the UPMC Events Center. Toole improved to 15-3 all-time in NEC Tournament games at Robert Morris when holding opponents under 70 points. Saint Francis averaged 78 points per-game this season.

UP NEXT

Saint Francis: Will lose two of the best players in program history in seniors Isaiah Blackmon and Keith Braxton. The Red Flash return two starters (Mark Flagg and Myles Thompson) next season.

Robert Morris: Finds out its NCAA tournament seeding on selection Sunday, March 15.

1st Half
SFTRPA Red Flash 25
ROBERT Colonials 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. Francis (Pa.)  
19:45 +2 Myles Thompson made jump shot 2-0
19:22   Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Yannis Mendy  
19:14   Dante Treacy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Offensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
19:09 +2 AJ Bramah made layup 2-2
18:53   Out of bounds turnover on Randall Gaskins Jr.  
18:34 +2 Yannis Mendy made hook shot 2-4
18:19   Keith Braxton missed layup, blocked by AJ Bramah  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Jon Williams  
18:13   Jon Williams missed layup  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Dante Treacy  
18:05   Yannis Mendy missed jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
17:55   Shooting foul on Jon Williams  
17:55 +1 Randall Gaskins Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 3-4
17:55 +1 Randall Gaskins Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
17:40   Bad pass turnover on Josh Williams, stolen by Mark Flagg  
17:34   Mark Flagg missed layup  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Josh Williams  
17:18   Josh Williams missed layup  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Randall Gaskins Jr.  
17:12   Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
16:49 +2 Yannis Mendy made layup, assist by Jon Williams 4-6
16:31   Myles Thompson missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Dante Treacy  
16:20   Lost ball turnover on Dante Treacy, stolen by Isaiah Blackmon  
16:20   Personal foul on Dante Treacy  
16:06   Randall Gaskins Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
15:56   Personal foul on Josh Williams  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:44   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Blackmon  
15:35   Personal foul on Randall Gaskins Jr.  
15:18 +2 Dante Treacy made layup 4-8
14:59 +2 Keith Braxton made jump shot 6-8
14:35 +2 Charles Bain made layup, assist by Dante Treacy 6-10
14:18   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Blackmon, stolen by Dante Treacy  
14:17 +2 Dante Treacy made layup 6-12
13:58   Tyler Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Robert Morris  
13:35   Charles Bain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Jalen Hawkins  
13:29   Jalen Hawkins missed jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Deivydas Kuzavas  
13:15 +2 Deivydas Kuzavas made dunk, assist by Isaiah Blackmon 8-12
12:51 +3 Sayveon McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yannis Mendy 8-15
12:34 +2 Keith Braxton made jump shot 10-15
12:12 +2 Yannis Mendy made layup, assist by Jalen Hawkins 10-17
11:52   Isaiah Blackmon missed jump shot  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Mark Flagg  
11:38   Isaiah Blackmon missed layup  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Yannis Mendy  
11:30   Charles Bain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Robert Morris  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:12   Personal foul on Isaiah Blackmon  
10:59   Sayveon McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
10:46   Offensive foul on Tyler Stewart  
10:46   Turnover on Tyler Stewart  
10:29   Dante Treacy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Josh Williams  
10:18   Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  
10:03 +3 Tyler Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ramiir Dixon-Conover 13-17
9:41   Personal foul on Ramiir Dixon-Conover  
9:27 +2 Dante Treacy made layup 13-19
9:02   Mark Flagg missed layup, blocked by Charles Bain  
9:00   Offensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)  
8:56 +2 Isaiah Blackmon made jump shot 15-19
8:39 +3 Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy 15-22
8:28   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Blackmon, stolen by AJ Bramah  
8:22   Charles Bain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
8:04   Shooting foul on Charles Bain  
8:04 +1 Isaiah Blackmon made 1st of 2 free throws 16-22
8:04 +1 Isaiah Blackmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-22
7:42   Charles Bain missed layup  
7:40   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
7:35   Keith Braxton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon  
7:27   Isaiah Blackmon missed layup  
7:25   Offensive rebound by Myles Thompson  
7:20 +2 Myles Thompson made layup 19-22
7:11   Lost ball turnover on Charles Bain, stolen by Randall Gaskins Jr.  
6:58   Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hawkins  
6:35   Dante Treacy missed jump shot  
6:33   Offensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
6:32   Shooting foul on Keith Braxton  
6:32   Commercial timeout called  
6:32   AJ Bramah missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:32 +1 AJ Bramah made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-23
6:15 +2 Tyler Stewart made layup 21-23
6:00 +2 Yannis Mendy made hook shot, assist by Dante Treacy 21-25
5:34   Tyler Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hawkins  
5:12   Yannis Mendy missed hook shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
5:06   Offensive foul on Keith Braxton  
5:06   Turnover on Keith Braxton  
4:46   Josh Williams missed jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Ramiir Dixon-Conover  
4:36   Ramiir Dixon-Conover missed jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
4:15 +2 Dante Treacy made layup 21-27
3:58   Bad pass turnover on Tyler Stewart, stolen by Yannis Mendy  
3:53   Yannis Mendy missed layup  
3:51   Defensive rebound by Myles Thompson  
3:42   Personal foul on Jalen Hawkins  
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:36   Isaiah Blackmon missed jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Josh Williams  
3:14   Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Myles Thompson  
2:53   Personal foul on Jon Williams  
2:40   Keith Braxton missed hook shot  
2:38   Offensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
2:34   Keith Braxton missed jump shot  
2:32   Offensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
2:29 +2 Keith Braxton made layup 23-27
2:11 +2 AJ Bramah made dunk, assist by Dante Treacy 23-29
1:47 +2 Isaiah Blackmon made layup 25-29
1:25 +3 Jalen Hawkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dante Treacy 25-32
59.0   Mark Flagg missed layup  
57.0   Defensive rebound by Robert Morris  
35.0   Jalen Hawkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Charles Bain  
28.0 +2 Charles Bain made layup 25-34
23.0   30-second timeout called  
6.0   Randall Gaskins Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Robert Morris  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SFTRPA Red Flash 42
ROBERT Colonials 43

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
19:27 +3 Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Williams 25-37
19:05   Isaiah Blackmon missed layup  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Myles Thompson  
18:59 +2 Myles Thompson made tip-in 27-37
18:44   Shooting foul on Isaiah Blackmon  
18:44 +1 Yannis Mendy made 1st of 2 free throws 27-38
18:44 +1 Yannis Mendy made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-39
18:28   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Blackmon, stolen by Yannis Mendy  
18:23   Offensive foul on Dante Treacy  
18:23   Turnover on Dante Treacy  
18:04 +2 Keith Braxton made layup 29-39
18:04   Shooting foul on Josh Williams  
18:04 +1 Keith Braxton made free throw 30-39
17:46   Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Yannis Mendy  
17:28 +2 Dante Treacy made jump shot 30-41
17:03 +2 Keith Braxton made hook shot 32-41
16:46 +2 AJ Bramah made layup 32-43
16:46   Shooting foul on Myles Thompson  
16:46 +1 AJ Bramah made free throw 32-44
16:25   Randall Gaskins Jr. missed jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
16:06 +3 Dante Treacy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Williams 32-47
15:53   30-second timeout called  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:34   Keith Braxton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Dante Treacy  
15:04   Josh Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Jon Williams  
14:58 +2 Jon Williams made layup 32-49
14:51   Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Josh Williams  
14:46   Personal foul on Ramiir Dixon-Conover  
14:46   Commercial timeout called  
14:38   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Williams  
14:27 +2 Isaiah Blackmon made layup 34-49
14:00 +2 AJ Bramah made jump shot 34-51
13:38   Personal foul on Dante Treacy  
13:34 +2 Keith Braxton made layup 36-51
13:17   AJ Bramah missed jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Charles Bain  
13:11   Shooting foul on Keith Braxton  
13:11   Charles Bain missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:11   Charles Bain missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Deivydas Kuzavas  
12:52 +2 Deivydas Kuzavas made dunk, assist by Ramiir Dixon-Conover 38-51
12:31   Jalen Hawkins missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Deivydas Kuzavas  
12:23 +2 Isaiah Blackmon made jump shot 40-51
12:23   Shooting foul on Sayveon McEwen  
12:23   Isaiah Blackmon missed free throw  
12:23   Defensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
12:05   Lost ball turnover on Yannis Mendy, stolen by Isaiah Blackmon  
12:00   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Blackmon, stolen by AJ Bramah  
11:44   AJ Bramah missed jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Ramiir Dixon-Conover  
11:33   Bad pass turnover on Ramiir Dixon-Conover, stolen by Jon Williams  
11:28 +3 Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Williams 40-54
11:03   Deivydas Kuzavas missed layup, blocked by Yannis Mendy  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Jon Williams  
11:01   Personal foul on Tyler Stewart  
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
10:39 +2 Yannis Mendy made layup, assist by Charles Bain 40-56
10:23   Keith Braxton missed layup  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Robert Morris  
10:06   Charles Bain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Tyler Stewart  
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Blackmon  
9:41 +3 Dante Treacy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yannis Mendy 40-59
9:22 +3 Randall Gaskins Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Braxton 43-59
8:58 +2 Dante Treacy made jump shot 43-61
8:43   Personal foul on Yannis Mendy  
8:40 +2 Randall Gaskins Jr. made layup 45-61
8:20   Jalen Hawkins missed layup  
8:18   Defensive rebound by Myles Thompson  
8:10   Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Charles Bain  
7:45   Jalen Hawkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Randall Gaskins Jr.  
7:42   Personal foul on Dante Treacy  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:25 +2 Tyler Stewart made layup 47-61
7:25   Shooting foul on Charles Bain  
7:25 +1 Tyler Stewart made free throw 48-61
7:08 +3 Charles Bain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Williams 48-64
6:51 +2 Keith Braxton made jump shot 50-64
6:50   30-second timeout called  
6:33   Personal foul on Isaiah Blackmon  
6:30   AJ Bramah missed jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Keith Braxton  
6:22   Keith Braxton missed jump shot  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon  
6:16 +2 Isaiah Blackmon made tip-in 52-64
5:55   Shooting foul on Myles Thompson  
5:55 +1 Josh Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 52-65
5:55 +1 Josh Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 52-66
5:55 +1 Josh Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 52-67
5:42   Isaiah Blackmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Sayveon McEwen  
5:29   Sayveon McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Offensive rebound by AJ Bramah  
5:23 +2 AJ Bramah made tip-in 52-69
5:11 +2 Isaiah Blackmon made layup 54-69
4:57   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Williams  
4:44   Scott Meredith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Charles Bain  
4:28 +3 Jon Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sayveon McEwen 54-72
4:11   Shooting foul on Charles Bain  
4:11 +1 Keith Braxton made 1st of 2 free throws 55-72
4:11 +1 Keith Braxton made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-72
3:57 +2 Josh Williams made layup 56-74
3:43 +2 Isaiah Blackmon made layup 58-74
3:22   Sayveon McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Deivydas Kuzavas  
3:14   Keith Braxton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Sayveon McEwen  
3:05   Sayveon McEwen missed layup  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Blackmon  
2:55 +3 Keith Braxton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Randall Gaskins Jr. 61-74
2:50   Full timeout called  
2:29 +3 Josh Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Bain 61-77
2:12 +2 Keith Braxton made jump shot 63-77
1:44   Jon Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Deivydas Kuzavas  
1:35 +2 Deivydas Kuzavas made dunk, assist by Keith Braxton 65-77
1:01   Shot clock violation turnover on Robert Morris  
