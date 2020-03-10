UMBC
UVM

No Text

Vermont downs UMBC 81-74 to advance to AEC title game

  • AP
  • Mar 10, 2020

BURLIGTON, Vt. (AP) Everett Duncan scored a career-high 28 points and No. 1 seed Vermont beat UMBC 81-74 in the semifinals of the America East Conference Tournament on Tuesday night to advanced to the championship game.

Vermont hosts third-seed Hartford on Saturday.

Stef Smith scored 20 points and Anthony Lamb had 19 for the Catamounts (26-7). Smith's jumper with 5:50 before halftime broke a tie at 24 and Vermont went to the break with a 39-34 lead. Later, Smith hit a jumper with 15:38 to go and the Catamounts extended their lead to 48-38. UMBC then went on a 19-9 outburst to tie it at 57.

Duncan made back-to-back 3-pointers sandwiched between two free throws and and a layup by the Retrievers' R.J. Eytle-Rock and the Catamounts led 63-59. That launched a 7-0 run and they were largely in control the rest of the way.

Eytle-Rock scored a career-high 28 points for the Retrievers (16-17), Brandon Horvath 19 points and L.J. Owens 13.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UMBC Retrievers 34
UVM Catamounts 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Vermont  
19:35   Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson  
19:13 +2 L.J. Owens made jump shot 2-0
18:59 +2 Anthony Lamb made driving layup 2-2
18:43   Shooting foul on Everett Duncan  
18:43   Daniel Akin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:43 +1 Daniel Akin made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
18:29   Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Offensive rebound by Daniel Giddens  
18:28   Personal foul on Brandon Horvath  
18:11   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Lamb, stolen by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
18:00 +3 Brandon Horvath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Jackson 6-2
17:47 +2 Ben Shungu made layup 6-4
17:34   K.J. Jackson missed layup, blocked by Daniel Giddens  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Maryland-Baltimore County  
17:29   Personal foul on Ben Shungu  
17:18   K.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Vermont  
17:03   Shooting foul on L.J. Owens  
17:03 +1 Everett Duncan made 1st of 3 free throws 6-5
17:03 +1 Everett Duncan made 2nd of 3 free throws 6-6
17:03 +1 Everett Duncan made 3rd of 3 free throws 6-7
16:48   K.J. Jackson missed layup  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Maryland-Baltimore County  
16:44 +2 Brandon Horvath made layup, assist by K.J. Jackson 8-7
16:18   Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Daniel Akin  
16:04   Daniel Akin missed jump shot, blocked by Everett Duncan  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan  
15:56 +2 Stef Smith made layup 8-9
15:45   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Akin, stolen by Anthony Lamb  
15:32   Everett Duncan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson  
15:22   L.J. Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Daniel Akin  
15:16 +2 Brandon Horvath made jump shot 10-9
15:16   Shooting foul on Anthony Lamb  
15:16   Commercial timeout called  
15:16 +1 Brandon Horvath made free throw 11-9
14:59 +2 Robin Duncan made jump shot, assist by Anthony Lamb 11-11
14:37   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Robin Duncan  
14:23   Isaiah Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson  
13:54   K.J. Jackson missed jump shot  
13:52   Offensive rebound by Dimitrije Spasojevic  
13:48   Dimitrije Spasojevic missed jump shot  
13:46   Offensive rebound by K.J. Jackson  
13:41 +3 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Jackson 14-11
13:29 +2 Anthony Lamb made layup 14-13
13:29   Shooting foul on K.J. Jackson  
13:29 +1 Anthony Lamb made free throw 14-14
13:05 +2 Brandon Horvath made hook shot 16-14
12:48 +3 Anthony Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Deloney 16-17
12:24 +2 R.J. Eytle-Rock made driving layup 18-17
11:59 +2 Anthony Lamb made layup, assist by Ben Shungu 18-19
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:42   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Horvath  
11:32 +2 Stef Smith made jump shot 18-21
11:17 +2 L.J. Owens made jump shot 20-21
11:17   Shooting foul on Ben Shungu  
11:17 +1 L.J. Owens made free throw 21-21
11:02   Isaiah Powell missed layup  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath  
10:54   Brandon Horvath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Stef Smith  
10:36   Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath  
10:13   Keondre Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Stef Smith  
10:04   Stef Smith missed layup  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Powell  
9:47   Isaiah Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson  
9:28   Dimitrije Spasojevic missed hook shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Powell  
9:20   Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by K.J. Jackson  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Bailey Patella  
9:07 +3 Everett Duncan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robin Duncan 21-24
8:32   L.J. Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Bailey Patella  
8:30   Personal foul on Keondre Kennedy  
8:22   Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Maryland-Baltimore County  
8:07 +3 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 3-pt. jump shot 24-24
7:46   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Lamb, stolen by K.J. Jackson  
7:33   Lost ball turnover on R.J. Eytle-Rock, stolen by Daniel Giddens  
7:27   Traveling violation turnover on Everett Duncan  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:09   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed layup  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Vermont  
6:42   Anthony Lamb missed jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath  
6:21   K.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Vermont  
5:52 +2 Stef Smith made jump shot 24-26
5:21   K.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Stef Smith  
5:07   Aaron Deloney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Dimitrije Spasojevic  
4:52   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Jackson, stolen by Stef Smith  
4:47 +2 Stef Smith made dunk 24-28
4:27   Shooting foul on Aaron Deloney  
4:27 +1 K.J. Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 25-28
4:27   K.J. Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan  
4:17 +3 Anthony Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Everett Duncan 25-31
3:56   K.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Stef Smith  
3:47   Lost ball turnover on Stef Smith, stolen by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
3:45   Shooting foul on Daniel Giddens  
3:45   Commercial timeout called  
3:45 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
3:45 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-31
3:31   Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
3:10 +2 Brandon Horvath made jump shot 29-31
3:02 +2 Stef Smith made layup 29-33
2:37   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Anthony Lamb  
2:25   Shooting foul on R.J. Eytle-Rock  
2:25 +1 Anthony Lamb made 1st of 2 free throws 29-34
2:25 +1 Anthony Lamb made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-35
2:11   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Horvath  
1:49   Anthony Lamb missed jump shot  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath  
1:42   Offensive foul on K.J. Jackson  
1:42   Turnover on K.J. Jackson  
1:27 +2 Everett Duncan made jump shot 29-37
1:00 +2 R.J. Eytle-Rock made layup 31-37
49.0   Personal foul on Daniel Akin  
49.0 +1 Aaron Deloney made 1st of 2 free throws 31-38
49.0 +1 Aaron Deloney made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-39
24.0 +3 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 3-pt. jump shot 34-39
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Stef Smith, stolen by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
3.0   Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Daniel Akin  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Vermont  
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Stef Smith, stolen by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Stef Smith, stolen by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UMBC Retrievers 40
UVM Catamounts 42

Time Team Play Score
19:42   L.J. Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Ben Shungu  
19:18 +2 Ben Shungu made layup 34-41
19:18   Official timeout called  
18:47   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed layup  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Stef Smith  
18:21 +2 Daniel Giddens made dunk, assist by Ben Shungu 34-43
18:06   Shooting foul on Anthony Lamb  
18:05 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 1st of 2 free throws 35-43
18:05 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-43
17:49   Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath  
17:29   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Daniel Giddens  
17:11   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Lamb, stolen by L.J. Owens  
17:02   L.J. Owens missed layup  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Vermont  
16:38 +3 Everett Duncan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Lamb 36-46
16:34   30-second timeout called  
16:34   Commercial timeout called  
16:05   Shooting foul on Everett Duncan  
16:05 +1 Brandon Horvath made 1st of 2 free throws 37-46
16:05 +1 Brandon Horvath made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-46
15:50   Personal foul on Brandon Horvath  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:50   Personal foul on Daniel Akin  
15:42 +2 Stef Smith made jump shot 38-48
15:28   Shooting foul on Everett Duncan  
15:28   K.J. Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:28   K.J. Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Anthony Lamb  
15:13   Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson  
14:49 +3 K.J. Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by L.J. Owens 41-48
14:21   Anthony Lamb missed jump shot  
14:19   Defensive rebound by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
14:14 +2 Brandon Horvath made layup, assist by R.J. Eytle-Rock 43-48
13:54 +3 Stef Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Everett Duncan 43-51
13:31 +2 R.J. Eytle-Rock made finger-roll layup 45-51
13:30   30-second timeout called  
13:19   Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Dimitrije Spasojevic  
12:49 +3 K.J. Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dimitrije Spasojevic 48-51
12:26 +2 Bailey Patella made driving layup 48-53
11:57   K.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Bailey Patella  
11:47   Ben Shungu missed layup, blocked by K.J. Jackson  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Ricky Council II  
11:25   Personal foul on Aaron Deloney  
11:25   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Maryland-Baltimore County  
11:09   Anthony Lamb missed layup  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath  
11:03 +3 L.J. Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Jackson 51-53
10:39   Ben Shungu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath  
10:23   Shooting foul on Bailey Patella  
10:23   Ricky Council II missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:23 +1 Ricky Council II made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-53
10:01   Everett Duncan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Ben Shungu  
9:50 +2 Ben Shungu made layup 52-55
9:23 +2 Brandon Horvath made hook shot 54-55
9:12 +2 Anthony Lamb made driving layup 54-57
9:12   Shooting foul on K.J. Jackson  
9:12   Anthony Lamb missed free throw  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Dimitrije Spasojevic  
8:51   Shooting foul on Anthony Lamb  
8:51   Brandon Horvath missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:51 +1 Brandon Horvath made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-57
8:42   Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson  
8:25   Personal foul on Robin Duncan  
8:25 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 1st of 2 free throws 56-57
8:25 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-57
8:07 +3 Everett Duncan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Deloney 57-60
7:55 +2 R.J. Eytle-Rock made layup 59-60
7:28 +3 Everett Duncan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Deloney 59-63
7:07   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Brandon Horvath  
7:05   Personal foul on Daniel Giddens  
7:05   Commercial timeout called  
7:05   Brandon Horvath missed free throw  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Daniel Giddens  
6:57   Personal foul on R.J. Eytle-Rock  
6:43 +2 Everett Duncan made floating jump shot 59-65
6:23   L.J. Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Stef Smith  
6:07   Personal foul on Daniel Akin  
6:02 +2 Stef Smith made driving layup 59-67
5:29   Shot clock violation turnover on Maryland-Baltimore County  
5:13 +2 Stef Smith made driving layup 59-69
5:13   Shooting foul on R.J. Eytle-Rock  
5:13 +1 Stef Smith made free throw 59-70
5:07   Lost ball turnover on R.J. Eytle-Rock, stolen by Everett Duncan  
5:06   Traveling violation turnover on Everett Duncan  
5:06   30-second timeout called  
4:57 +3 L.J. Owens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Jackson 62-70
4:18 +2 Ben Shungu made layup, assist by Stef Smith 62-72
3:55 +2 R.J. Eytle-Rock made jump shot 64-72
3:55   Shooting foul on Anthony Lamb  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:55 +1 R.J. Eytle-Rock made free throw 65-72
3:33   Everett Duncan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
3:19   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed layup  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Daniel Akin  
3:12 +2 Daniel Akin made tip-in 67-72
2:48 +2 Everett Duncan made layup, assist by Ben Shungu 67-74
2:37   R.J. Eytle-Rock missed layup  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Stef Smith  
2:09   Bad pass turnover on Stef Smith, stolen by K.J. Jackson  
2:02   K.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Bailey Patella  
1:48   Personal foul on R.J. Eytle-Rock  
1:48   Ben Shungu missed free throw  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Dimitrije Spasojevic  
1:34   K.J. Jackson missed layup  
1:33   Offensive rebound by R.J. Eytle-Rock  
1:33   Shooting foul on Stef Smith