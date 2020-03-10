|
20:00
Jumpball received by Vermont
19:35
Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:33
Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson
19:13
+2
L.J. Owens made jump shot
2-0
18:59
Anthony Lamb made driving layup
2-2
18:43
Shooting foul on Everett Duncan
18:43
Daniel Akin missed 1st of 2 free throws
18:43
+1
Daniel Akin made 2nd of 2 free throws
3-2
18:29
Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:27
Offensive rebound by Daniel Giddens
18:28
Personal foul on Brandon Horvath
18:11
Lost ball turnover on Anthony Lamb, stolen by R.J. Eytle-Rock
18:00
|
|
|
|
|
|
K.J. Jackson missed layup, blocked by Daniel Giddens
17:32
Offensive rebound by Maryland-Baltimore County
17:29
Personal foul on Ben Shungu
17:18
K.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:16
Defensive rebound by Vermont
17:03
Shooting foul on L.J. Owens
17:03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
K.J. Jackson missed layup
16:46
Offensive rebound by Maryland-Baltimore County
16:44
|
|
|
Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:16
Defensive rebound by Daniel Akin
16:04
Daniel Akin missed jump shot, blocked by Everett Duncan
16:02
Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan
15:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Daniel Akin, stolen by Anthony Lamb
15:32
Everett Duncan missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:30
Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson
15:22
L.J. Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:20
Offensive rebound by Daniel Akin
15:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Anthony Lamb
15:16
Commercial timeout called
15:16
|
|
|
|
|
|
R.J. Eytle-Rock missed jump shot
14:35
Defensive rebound by Robin Duncan
14:23
Isaiah Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:21
Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson
13:54
K.J. Jackson missed jump shot
13:52
Offensive rebound by Dimitrije Spasojevic
13:48
Dimitrije Spasojevic missed jump shot
13:46
Offensive rebound by K.J. Jackson
13:41
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shooting foul on K.J. Jackson
13:29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
11:42
Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Horvath
11:32
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ben Shungu
11:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Powell missed layup
11:00
Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath
10:54
Brandon Horvath missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:52
Defensive rebound by Stef Smith
10:36
Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:34
Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath
10:13
Keondre Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:11
Defensive rebound by Stef Smith
10:04
Stef Smith missed layup
10:02
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Powell
9:47
Isaiah Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:45
Defensive rebound by K.J. Jackson
9:28
Dimitrije Spasojevic missed hook shot
9:26
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Powell
9:20
Stef Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by K.J. Jackson
9:18
Offensive rebound by Bailey Patella
9:07
|
|
|
L.J. Owens missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:30
Defensive rebound by Bailey Patella
8:30
Personal foul on Keondre Kennedy
8:22
Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:20
Defensive rebound by Maryland-Baltimore County
8:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Lamb, stolen by K.J. Jackson
7:33
Lost ball turnover on R.J. Eytle-Rock, stolen by Daniel Giddens
7:27
Traveling violation turnover on Everett Duncan
7:27
Commercial timeout called
7:09
R.J. Eytle-Rock missed layup
7:07
Defensive rebound by Vermont
6:42
Anthony Lamb missed jump shot
6:40
Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath
6:21
K.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:19
Defensive rebound by Vermont
5:52
|
|
|
K.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:19
Defensive rebound by Stef Smith
5:07
Aaron Deloney missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:05
Defensive rebound by Dimitrije Spasojevic
4:52
Lost ball turnover on K.J. Jackson, stolen by Stef Smith
4:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Aaron Deloney
4:27
|
|
|
K.J. Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:27
Defensive rebound by Everett Duncan
4:17
|
|
|
K.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:54
Defensive rebound by Stef Smith
3:47
Lost ball turnover on Stef Smith, stolen by R.J. Eytle-Rock
3:45
Shooting foul on Daniel Giddens
3:45
Commercial timeout called
3:45
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:29
Defensive rebound by R.J. Eytle-Rock
3:10
|
|
|
|
|
|
R.J. Eytle-Rock missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:35
Defensive rebound by Anthony Lamb
2:25
Shooting foul on R.J. Eytle-Rock
2:25
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Horvath
1:49
Anthony Lamb missed jump shot
1:47
Defensive rebound by Brandon Horvath
1:42
Offensive foul on K.J. Jackson
1:42
Turnover on K.J. Jackson
1:27
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personal foul on Daniel Akin
49.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Stef Smith, stolen by R.J. Eytle-Rock
3.0
Anthony Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Daniel Akin
3.0
Offensive rebound by Vermont
1.0
Lost ball turnover on Stef Smith, stolen by R.J. Eytle-Rock
1.0
Lost ball turnover on Stef Smith, stolen by R.J. Eytle-Rock
0.0
End of period
