20:00
Jumpball received by Maryland-Eastern Shore
19:45
AJ Cheeseman missed jump shot
19:43
Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto
19:23
Ameer Bennett missed layup, blocked by AJ Cheeseman
19:21
Offensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green
19:07
+3
Fahim Jenneto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Crosby
0-3
18:51
+2
Canaan Bartley made layup
2-3
18:28
Johquin Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:26
Offensive rebound by Delaware State
18:26
Personal foul on AJ Cheeseman
18:26
John Crosby missed jump shot
18:24
Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley
18:07
Canaan Bartley missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:05
Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto
17:52
Johquin Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:50
Defensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman
17:34
+2
AJ Cheeseman made layup, assist by Gabriel Gyamfi
4-3
17:24
Lost ball turnover on John Crosby, stolen by Gabriel Gyamfi
17:11
+3
Canaan Bartley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ahmad Frost
7-3
16:56
John Crosby missed layup
16:54
Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley
16:42
+3
Canaan Bartley made 3-pt. jump shot
10-3
16:26
Omari Peek-Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:24
Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley
16:19
Ahmad Frost missed layup, blocked by Fahim Jenneto
16:17
Offensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman
16:19
+2
AJ Cheeseman made jump shot
12-3
16:19
30-second timeout called
16:16
Lost ball turnover on John Crosby, stolen by Canaan Bartley
16:04
Canaan Bartley missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:02
Offensive rebound by Marlon Adams
16:02
+2
Marlon Adams made layup
14-3
15:41
Ameer Bennett missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:39
Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley
15:27
Turnover on Glen Anderson
15:27
Commercial timeout called
15:20
+2
John Crosby made jump shot
14-5
14:51
Lost ball turnover on Marlon Adams, stolen by Trey Gross
14:32
Lost ball turnover on John Crosby, stolen by Glen Anderson
14:27
Lost ball turnover on Da'Shawn Phillip, stolen by Omari Peek-Green
14:27
Offensive foul on Omari Peek-Green
14:27
Turnover on Omari Peek-Green
13:55
Canaan Bartley missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:53
Offensive rebound by Marlon Adams
13:44
+2
Marlon Adams made layup
16-5
13:38
Fahim Jenneto missed jump shot
13:36
Offensive rebound by Delaware State
13:29
Shooting foul on Marlon Adams
13:29
Trey Gross missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:29
Trey Gross missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:29
Defensive rebound by Marlon Adams
13:05
Shooting foul on Fahim Jenneto
13:05
Walter Prevost missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:05
+1
Walter Prevost made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-5
12:52
Fahim Jenneto missed jump shot
12:50
Offensive rebound by Trey Gross
12:46
Trey Gross missed layup, blocked by Walter Prevost
12:44
Defensive rebound by Da'Shawn Phillip
12:36
Lost ball turnover on Da'Shawn Phillip, stolen by Fahim Jenneto
12:36
Fahim Jenneto missed layup
12:36
Defensive rebound by Glen Anderson
12:36
Da'Shawn Phillip missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:34
Offensive rebound by Walter Prevost
12:34
Walter Prevost missed layup, blocked by Fahim Jenneto
12:34
Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto
12:34
Jumpball received by Delaware State
12:25
Leroy Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:23
Offensive rebound by Myles Carter
12:23
Myles Carter missed layup
12:23
Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley
11:55
Da'Shawn Phillip missed layup
11:53
Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto
11:42
Myles Carter missed layup
11:40
Offensive rebound by Leroy Moore
11:36
Leroy Moore missed jump shot
11:34
Offensive rebound by Trey Gross
11:32
Lost ball turnover on Trey Gross, stolen by Glen Anderson
11:32
Lost ball turnover on Glen Anderson, stolen by Johquin Wiley
11:29
+2
Myles Carter made layup
17-7
11:29
Personal foul on Canaan Bartley
11:29
Commercial timeout called
11:29
+1
Myles Carter made free throw
17-8
11:04
+2
AJ Cheeseman made jump shot, assist by Gabriel Gyamfi
19-8
11:04
Ronald Lucas missed jump shot
11:02
Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley
10:33
Personal foul on Ronald Lucas
10:18
+2
Canaan Bartley made jump shot
21-8
9:59
John Crosby missed jump shot
9:57
Defensive rebound by Maryland-Eastern Shore
9:57
Personal foul on
9:40
Shooting foul on Ronald Lucas
9:40
Bruce Guy missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:26
+2
Johquin Wiley made layup
22-10
9:40
+1
Bruce Guy made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-8
9:26
+2
Johquin Wiley made layup
22-10
9:09
Ahmad Frost missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:07
Defensive rebound by Ameer Bennett
8:58
+3
Myles Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Peek-Green
22-13
8:37
AJ Cheeseman missed layup, blocked by Omari Peek-Green
8:35
Defensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green
8:18
+3
Omari Peek-Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Crosby
22-16
7:52
Bryan Urrutia missed layup
7:50
Offensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman
7:46
AJ Cheeseman missed layup
7:45
Defensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green
7:45
+3
Johquin Wiley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Peek-Green
22-19
7:27
+2
Da'Shawn Phillip made jump shot, assist by Ahmad Frost
24-19
7:45
Commercial timeout called
7:27
+2
Da'Shawn Phillip made jump shot, assist by Ahmad Frost
24-19
7:15
Johquin Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:13
Defensive rebound by Walter Prevost
6:52
+2
Walter Prevost made layup, assist by Ahmad Frost
26-19
6:33
Ameer Bennett missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:31
Defensive rebound by Walter Prevost
6:14
Turnover on Glen Anderson
5:50
+3
Johquin Wiley made 3-pt. jump shot
26-22
5:21
Turnover on Glen Anderson
5:10
+2
Johquin Wiley made layup
26-24
5:10
Shooting foul on Marlon Adams
5:10
Johquin Wiley missed free throw
5:10
Defensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman
4:46
Lost ball turnover on AJ Cheeseman, stolen by Ameer Bennett
4:21
John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:19
Defensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman
4:06
Da'Shawn Phillip missed jump shot
4:04
Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto
4:01
+2
John Crosby made layup
26-26
4:01
Shooting foul on Da'Shawn Phillip
4:01
+1
John Crosby made free throw
|
26-27
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Canaan Bartley made jump shot
|
28-27
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
John Crosby made layup
|
28-29
|
2:52
|
|
|
Da'Shawn Phillip missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Johquin Wiley
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Myles Carter, stolen by Bryan Urrutia
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Turnover on Bryan Urrutia
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Canaan Bartley
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on John Crosby, stolen by Bryan Urrutia
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Bryan Urrutia missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Crosby
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bruce Guy
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Bruce Guy missed layup
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Johquin Wiley missed layup
|
|
54.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ahmad Frost
|
|
37.0
|
|
+2
|
AJ Cheeseman made jump shot, assist by Da'Shawn Phillip
|
30-29
|
15.0
|
|
+2
|
John Crosby made jump shot, assist by Myles Carter
|
30-31
|
1.0
|
|
|
Da'Shawn Phillip missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
AJ Cheeseman missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Crosby
|