Delaware St. tops Md.-Eastern Shore 68-64 in MEAC tourney

  • AP
  • Mar 10, 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) John Crosby scored 24 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 48 seconds left, and eighth-seeded Delaware State beat No. 9 Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-64 in Tuesday night's first round of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Hornets (6-25) face top-seeded N.C. Central in Friday's semifinals.

Crosby's free throw put the Hornets up 62-61 and Myles Carter made a 3-point play for a four-point lead, but the Hawks closed to 65-64 on Ahmad Frost's 3 with 9 seconds left. Crosby made two more from the line and Ameer Bennett made one of two to ice it.

Carter scored 21 points and Johquin Wiley added 10 for Delaware State.

AJ Cheeseman scored 19 points with eight rebounds and Canaan Bartley had 17 points and eight boards for the Hawks (5-27). Marlon Adams added 10 points and Frost had eight points and six assists.

1st Half
UMES Hawks 30
DELST Hornets 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Maryland-Eastern Shore  
19:45   AJ Cheeseman missed jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto  
19:23   Ameer Bennett missed layup, blocked by AJ Cheeseman  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green  
19:07 +3 Fahim Jenneto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Crosby 0-3
18:51 +2 Canaan Bartley made layup 2-3
18:28   Johquin Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Offensive rebound by Delaware State  
18:26   Personal foul on AJ Cheeseman  
18:26   John Crosby missed jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley  
18:07   Canaan Bartley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto  
17:52   Johquin Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman  
17:34 +2 AJ Cheeseman made layup, assist by Gabriel Gyamfi 4-3
17:24   Lost ball turnover on John Crosby, stolen by Gabriel Gyamfi  
17:11 +3 Canaan Bartley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ahmad Frost 7-3
16:56   John Crosby missed layup  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley  
16:42 +3 Canaan Bartley made 3-pt. jump shot 10-3
16:26   Omari Peek-Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley  
16:19   Ahmad Frost missed layup, blocked by Fahim Jenneto  
16:17   Offensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman  
16:19 +2 AJ Cheeseman made jump shot 12-3
16:19   30-second timeout called  
16:16   Lost ball turnover on John Crosby, stolen by Canaan Bartley  
16:04   Canaan Bartley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Marlon Adams  
16:02 +2 Marlon Adams made layup 14-3
15:41   Ameer Bennett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley  
15:27   Turnover on Glen Anderson  
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:20 +2 John Crosby made jump shot 14-5
14:51   Lost ball turnover on Marlon Adams, stolen by Trey Gross  
14:32   Lost ball turnover on John Crosby, stolen by Glen Anderson  
14:27   Lost ball turnover on Da'Shawn Phillip, stolen by Omari Peek-Green  
14:27   Offensive foul on Omari Peek-Green  
14:27   Turnover on Omari Peek-Green  
13:55   Canaan Bartley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Offensive rebound by Marlon Adams  
13:44 +2 Marlon Adams made layup 16-5
13:38   Fahim Jenneto missed jump shot  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Delaware State  
13:29   Shooting foul on Marlon Adams  
13:29   Trey Gross missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:29   Trey Gross missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Marlon Adams  
13:05   Shooting foul on Fahim Jenneto  
13:05   Walter Prevost missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:05 +1 Walter Prevost made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-5
12:52   Fahim Jenneto missed jump shot  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Trey Gross  
12:46   Trey Gross missed layup, blocked by Walter Prevost  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Da'Shawn Phillip  
12:36   Lost ball turnover on Da'Shawn Phillip, stolen by Fahim Jenneto  
12:36   Fahim Jenneto missed layup  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Glen Anderson  
12:36   Da'Shawn Phillip missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Walter Prevost  
12:34   Walter Prevost missed layup, blocked by Fahim Jenneto  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto  
12:34   Jumpball received by Delaware State  
12:25   Leroy Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Myles Carter  
12:23   Myles Carter missed layup  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley  
11:55   Da'Shawn Phillip missed layup  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto  
11:42   Myles Carter missed layup  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Leroy Moore  
11:36   Leroy Moore missed jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Trey Gross  
11:32   Lost ball turnover on Trey Gross, stolen by Glen Anderson  
11:32   Lost ball turnover on Glen Anderson, stolen by Johquin Wiley  
11:29 +2 Myles Carter made layup 17-7
11:29   Personal foul on Canaan Bartley  
11:29   Commercial timeout called  
11:29 +1 Myles Carter made free throw 17-8
11:04 +2 AJ Cheeseman made jump shot, assist by Gabriel Gyamfi 19-8
11:04   Ronald Lucas missed jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley  
10:33   Personal foul on Ronald Lucas  
10:18 +2 Canaan Bartley made jump shot 21-8
9:59   John Crosby missed jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Maryland-Eastern Shore  
9:57   Personal foul on  
9:40   Shooting foul on Ronald Lucas  
9:40   Bruce Guy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:26 +2 Johquin Wiley made layup 22-10
9:09   Ahmad Frost missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Ameer Bennett  
8:58 +3 Myles Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Peek-Green 22-13
8:37   AJ Cheeseman missed layup, blocked by Omari Peek-Green  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green  
8:18 +3 Omari Peek-Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Crosby 22-16
7:52   Bryan Urrutia missed layup  
7:50   Offensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman  
7:46   AJ Cheeseman missed layup  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green  
7:45 +3 Johquin Wiley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Omari Peek-Green 22-19
7:27 +2 Da'Shawn Phillip made jump shot, assist by Ahmad Frost 24-19
7:45   Commercial timeout called  
7:15   Johquin Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Walter Prevost  
6:52 +2 Walter Prevost made layup, assist by Ahmad Frost 26-19
6:33   Ameer Bennett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Walter Prevost  
6:14   Turnover on Glen Anderson  
5:50 +3 Johquin Wiley made 3-pt. jump shot 26-22
5:21   Turnover on Glen Anderson  
5:10 +2 Johquin Wiley made layup 26-24
5:10   Shooting foul on Marlon Adams  
5:10   Johquin Wiley missed free throw  
5:10   Defensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman  
4:46   Lost ball turnover on AJ Cheeseman, stolen by Ameer Bennett  
4:21   John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman  
4:06   Da'Shawn Phillip missed jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto  
4:01 +2 John Crosby made layup 26-26
4:01   Shooting foul on Da'Shawn Phillip  
4:01 +1 John Crosby made free throw 26-27
3:48 +2 Canaan Bartley made jump shot 28-27
3:23 +2 John Crosby made layup 28-29
2:52   Da'Shawn Phillip missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Johquin Wiley  
2:40   Lost ball turnover on Myles Carter, stolen by Bryan Urrutia  
2:38   Commercial timeout called  
2:27   Turnover on Bryan Urrutia  
2:14   Personal foul on Canaan Bartley  
2:04   Lost ball turnover on John Crosby, stolen by Bryan Urrutia  
1:42   Bryan Urrutia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by John Crosby  
1:29   John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Bruce Guy  
1:07   Bruce Guy missed layup  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Fahim Jenneto  
56.0   Johquin Wiley missed layup  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Ahmad Frost  
37.0 +2 AJ Cheeseman made jump shot, assist by Da'Shawn Phillip 30-29
15.0 +2 John Crosby made jump shot, assist by Myles Carter 30-31
1.0   Da'Shawn Phillip missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman  
0.0   AJ Cheeseman missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by John Crosby  

2nd Half
UMES Hawks 34
DELST Hornets 37

Time Team Play Score
19:47   AJ Cheeseman missed layup  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Maryland-Eastern Shore  
19:47   Shooting foul on Fahim Jenneto  
19:47 +1 AJ Cheeseman made 1st of 2 free throws 31-31
19:47 +1 AJ Cheeseman made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-31
19:23   Omari Peek-Green missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Gabriel Gyamfi  
19:03   Canaan Bartley missed jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by John Crosby  
18:53   Lost ball turnover on Ameer Bennett, stolen by Ahmad Frost  
18:45   Canaan Bartley missed layup  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Gabriel Gyamfi  
18:32   Gabriel Gyamfi missed layup, blocked by Ameer Bennett  
18:32   Offensive rebound by Ahmad Frost  
18:32   Turnover on Gabriel Gyamfi  
18:17   Jumpball received by Delaware State  
18:14 +2 John Crosby made jump shot, assist by Johquin Wiley 32-33
17:51   AJ Cheeseman missed jump shot  
17:48   Offensive rebound by Maryland-Eastern Shore  
17:45 +2 Marlon Adams made layup, assist by Bryan Urrutia 34-34
17:32   John Crosby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman  
17:16   Canaan Bartley missed layup, blocked by Ameer Bennett  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Leroy Moore  
17:07   Myles Carter missed jump shot  
17:05   Offensive rebound by Johquin Wiley  
16:58   Omari Peek-Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Offensive rebound by Omari Peek-Green  
16:51   Offensive foul on Omari Peek-Green  
16:51   Turnover on Omari Peek-Green  
16:45   Glen Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Ameer Bennett  
16:38 +2 John Crosby made layup 34-36
16:38   Shooting foul on Marlon Adams  
16:38 +1 John Crosby made free throw 34-37
16:19   Ahmad Frost missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Myles Carter  
16:01   Johquin Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Walter Prevost  
15:34   Glen Anderson missed jump shot, blocked by Trey Gross  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Ameer Bennett  
15:25 +2 Trey Gross made layup, assist by Johquin Wiley 34-39
15:15   Lost ball turnover on Bruce Guy, stolen by Trey Gross  
15:08   Trey Gross missed layup  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Johquin Wiley  
15:08   Personal foul on Bruce Guy  
15:08   Commercial timeout called  
15:08   Myles Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:08 +1 Myles Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-39
14:41   Da'Shawn Phillip missed jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Walter Prevost  
14:35 +2 Walter Prevost made jump shot 36-39
14:22   Lost ball turnover on Johquin Wiley, stolen by Da'Shawn Phillip  
14:15   Lost ball turnover on Ahmad Frost, stolen by Myles Carter  
14:09   Myles Carter missed layup  
14:08   Offensive rebound by Delaware State  
14:02   Lost ball turnover on Ameer Bennett, stolen by Ahmad Frost  
13:58   Personal foul on Ameer Bennett  
13:49   Shooting foul on Ameer Bennett  
13:49   AJ Cheeseman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:49 +1 AJ Cheeseman made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-39
13:40   Turnover on John Crosby  
13:14   AJ Cheeseman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Johquin Wiley  
12:57 +3 Myles Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Crosby 37-42
12:28   Canaan Bartley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by AJ Cheeseman  
12:20 +2 AJ Cheeseman made layup 39-42
12:06   Johquin Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Trey Gross  
11:59 +2 Trey Gross made layup 39-44
11:43 +2 AJ Cheeseman made jump shot, assist by Gabriel Gyamfi 41-44
11:25   Ameer Bennett missed layup, blocked by Da'Shawn Phillip  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Da'Shawn Phillip  
10:53   Shot clock violation turnover on Maryland-Eastern Shore  
10:25 +2 Leroy Moore made layup 41-46
10:00 +3 Canaan Bartley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Cheeseman 44-46
9:53   Shooting foul on Da'Shawn Phillip  
9:53 +1 John Crosby made 1st of 2 free throws 44-47
9:53 +1 John Crosby made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-48
9:33 +2 Marlon Adams made layup, assist by Bryan Urrutia 46-48
9:17   John Crosby missed layup  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Canaan Bartley  
9:04   Canaan Bartley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Myles Carter  
8:56 +2 Myles Carter made layup 46-50
8:56   Shooting foul on Bryan Urrutia  
8:56 +1 Myles Carter made free throw 46-51
8:32   Bryan Urrutia missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Maryland-Eastern Shore  
8:29   Personal foul on Fahim Jenneto  
8:29 +2 Ahmad Frost made jump shot, assist by Bryan Urrutia 48-51
8:05 +2 Myles Carter made layup, assist by Leroy Moore 48-53
8:05   Shooting foul on Ahmad Frost  
8:05   Myles Carter missed free throw  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Marlon Adams  
7:37   Marlon Adams missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Myles Carter  
7:22   Lost ball turnover on Leroy Moore, stolen by Bryan Urrutia  
7:00 +2 Marlon Adams made layup, assist by Ahmad Frost 50-53
6:38   Personal foul on Walter Prevost  
6:38   Commercial timeout called  