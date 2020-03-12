TXSA
UAB

No Text

Lovan helps UAB survive UTSA and red-hot Wallace 74-69

  • AP
  • Mar 12, 2020

FRISCO, Texas (AP) Tavin Lovan scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and made six assists as UAB defeated UTSA 74-69 in the first round of the Conference USA Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Tyreek Scott-Grayson had 14 points for seventh-seeded UAB (19-13). Antonio Ralat added 11 points. Will Butler had nine points and seven rebounds.

UAB advances to meet No. 2 seed Western Kentucky in Thursday's quarterfinal round.

Keaton Wallace scored 28 points with eight 3-pointers for the tenth-seeded Roadrunners (13-19). Jhivvan Jackson added 12 points. Jacob Germany had 10 points. Byron Frohnen was scoreless but pulled down 11 boards.

Wallace's eight 3 brought UTSA as close as 68-67 with 25 seconds left as the Roadrunners rallied. Lovan made four free throws and UAB was 6-for-6 from the line in the last 23 seconds. Wallace missed his last two shots, both from beyond the arc.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
TXSA Roadrunners 38
UAB Blazers 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UAB  
19:38   Will Butler missed jump shot  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Makhtar Gueye  
19:33   Makhtar Gueye missed layup  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Byron Frohnen  
19:27   Jhivvan Jackson missed jump shot  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Tyreek Scott-Grayson  
19:08   Shooting foul on Byron Frohnen  
19:08   Tavin Lovan missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:08   Tavin Lovan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Jacob Germany  
18:55 +2 Jacob Germany made dunk, assist by Keaton Wallace 2-0
18:31 +3 Antonio Ralat made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavin Lovan 2-3
18:09   Jhivvan Jackson missed jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Will Butler  
17:45 +2 Makhtar Gueye made hook shot 2-5
17:14   Personal foul on Will Butler  
17:04 +2 Keaton Wallace made jump shot 4-5
16:37   Shooting foul on Adrian Rodriguez  
16:37 +1 Will Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
16:37 +1 Will Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
16:23   Keaton Wallace missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Makhtar Gueye  
16:03 +3 Tyreek Scott-Grayson made 3-pt. jump shot 4-10
15:50   Jacob Germany missed layup  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Makhtar Gueye  
15:48   Traveling violation turnover on Makhtar Gueye  
15:48   Commercial timeout called  
15:48   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Texas-San Antonio  
15:48 +1 Antonio Ralat made 1st of 2 free throws 4-11
15:48   Antonio Ralat missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:29   Jhivvan Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tavin Lovan  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Tyreek Scott-Grayson  
15:22   Lost ball turnover on Tyreek Scott-Grayson  
15:14   Personal foul on Antonio Ralat  
15:05 +3 Keaton Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot 7-11
15:04   Personal foul on Adrian Rodriguez  
14:42   Jalen Benjamin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Byron Frohnen  
14:31 +3 Keaton Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Byron Frohnen 10-11
14:11 +2 Tyreek Scott-Grayson made jump shot 10-13
13:54 +2 Jhivvan Jackson made jump shot 12-13
13:27 +2 Makhtar Gueye made hook shot 12-15
13:16   Bad pass turnover on Atem Bior  
13:01 +2 Tavin Lovan made layup 12-17
12:50 +3 Keaton Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot 15-17
12:32 +3 Tamell Pearson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Brinson 15-20
12:23 +3 Keaton Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot 18-20
12:03 +3 Kassim Nicholson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavin Lovan 18-23
11:54   Personal foul on Jordan Brinson  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Shooting foul on Jordan Brinson  
11:45 +1 Jhivvan Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-23
11:45 +1 Jhivvan Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
11:30   Traveling violation turnover on Tamell Pearson  
11:10 +2 Atem Bior made layup, assist by Luka Barisic 22-23
10:43 +3 Tyreek Scott-Grayson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavin Lovan 22-26
10:32   Jhivvan Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Tamell Pearson  
10:04   Tyreek Scott-Grayson missed jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Kassim Nicholson  
10:02   Personal foul on Erik Czumbel  
9:59   Personal foul on Keaton Wallace  
9:46   Kassim Nicholson missed jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Atem Bior  
9:29   Luka Barisic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Tavin Lovan  
9:17   Will Butler missed hook shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Luka Barisic  
9:06   Keaton Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by Tyreek Scott-Grayson  
8:38 +2 Will Butler made hook shot, assist by Tavin Lovan 22-28
8:16   Atem Bior missed jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Jalen Benjamin  
8:09   Tavin Lovan missed dunk  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Kassim Nicholson  
8:07 +2 Kassim Nicholson made layup 22-30
8:07   30-second timeout called  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:54   Byron Frohnen missed jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Tavin Lovan  
7:35 +2 Will Butler made layup, assist by Antonio Ralat 22-32
7:19 +2 Jacob Germany made layup, assist by Jhivvan Jackson 24-32
7:02 +2 Tavin Lovan made jump shot 24-34
6:41   Double dribble turnover on Jhivvan Jackson  
6:25   Shooting foul on Jacob Germany  
6:25   Will Butler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:25 +1 Will Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-35
6:12 +3 Keaton Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Byron Frohnen 27-35
5:54   Tyreek Scott-Grayson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Adrian Rodriguez  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Tyreek Scott-Grayson  
5:49   Tyreek Scott-Grayson missed layup  
5:47   Offensive rebound by Will Butler  
5:47   Will Butler missed layup  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Adrian Rodriguez  
5:44   Personal foul on Tyreek Scott-Grayson  
5:27   Adokiye Iyaye missed layup, blocked by Antonio Ralat  
5:25   Offensive rebound by Jacob Germany  
5:19   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Germany, stolen by Antonio Ralat  
4:54 +2 Antonio Ralat made jump shot 27-37
4:39   Jacob Germany missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Tavin Lovan  
4:19   Antonio Ralat missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Byron Frohnen  
4:17   Personal foul on Jordan Brinson  
4:00   Adokiye Iyaye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Offensive rebound by Jacob Germany  
3:52 +2 Jacob Germany made layup 29-37
3:39   Bad pass turnover on Tavin Lovan, stolen by Byron Frohnen  
3:31   Shooting foul on Tavin Lovan  
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
3:31 +1 Jacob Germany made 1st of 2 free throws 30-37
3:31 +1 Jacob Germany made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-37
3:14 +3 Jalen Benjamin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makhtar Gueye 31-40
3:01 +3 Keaton Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot 34-40
2:39   Makhtar Gueye missed jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Jacob Germany  
2:29   Jhivvan Jackson missed jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Will Butler  
2:05   Tyreek Scott-Grayson missed jump shot  
2:03   Offensive rebound by Tavin Lovan  
2:01 +2 Tavin Lovan made tip-in 34-42
1:43 +2 Jhivvan Jackson made jump shot 36-42
1:24   Tavin Lovan missed hook shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Byron Frohnen  
1:16 +2 Keaton Wallace made layup 38-42
56.0 +2 Tavin Lovan made layup, assist by Makhtar Gueye 38-44
52.0   30-second timeout called  
41.0   Keaton Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   Offensive rebound by Jacob Germany  
27.0   Keaton Wallace missed jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Makhtar Gueye  
2.0   Traveling violation turnover on Makhtar Gueye  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TXSA Roadrunners 31
UAB Blazers 30

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Jhivvan Jackson missed jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Antonio Ralat  
19:14   Tyreek Scott-Grayson missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Adrian Rodriguez  
19:03 +2 Jacob Germany made layup 40-44
18:44   Makhtar Gueye missed jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Byron Frohnen  
18:35   Jhivvan Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Will Butler  
18:21 +3 Makhtar Gueye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Ralat 40-47
17:51   Lost ball turnover on Jhivvan Jackson, stolen by Tavin Lovan  
17:44   Antonio Ralat missed layup, blocked by Jacob Germany  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Antonio Ralat  
17:44   30-second timeout called  
17:44   Commercial timeout called  
17:39 +2 Will Butler made layup, assist by Tavin Lovan 40-49
17:29   Jacob Germany missed jump shot  
17:27   Offensive rebound by Byron Frohnen  
17:22 +2 Jhivvan Jackson made jump shot 42-49
16:57 +2 Antonio Ralat made jump shot 42-51
16:46   Jhivvan Jackson missed layup, blocked by Makhtar Gueye  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Antonio Ralat  
16:40 +2 Tyreek Scott-Grayson made layup, assist by Antonio Ralat 42-53
16:26   Bad pass turnover on Jacob Germany, stolen by Tavin Lovan  
16:09   Traveling violation turnover on Tavin Lovan  
15:58 +3 Keaton Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jhivvan Jackson 45-53
15:40   Offensive foul on Will Butler  
15:40   Turnover on Will Butler  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Jhivvan Jackson missed jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Will Butler  
15:20   Offensive foul on Tavin Lovan  
15:20   Turnover on Tavin Lovan  
15:02   Keaton Wallace missed layup, blocked by Makhtar Gueye  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Tavin Lovan  
14:32   Jordan Brinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Adrian Rodriguez  
14:19   Jhivvan Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Tavin Lovan  
13:58   Personal foul on Jhivvan Jackson  
13:53   Tavin Lovan missed layup  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Texas-San Antonio  
13:41   Jhivvan Jackson missed jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Makhtar Gueye  
13:12   Makhtar Gueye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Texas-San Antonio  
13:00   Keaton Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Adrian Rodriguez  
12:54   Keaton Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Knox Hellums  
12:48   Traveling violation turnover on Keaton Wallace  
12:33   Offensive foul on Tamell Pearson  
12:33   Turnover on Tamell Pearson  
12:14 +3 Erik Czumbel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keaton Wallace 48-53
11:49   Tamell Pearson missed jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Knox Hellums  
11:34   Traveling violation turnover on Erik Czumbel  
11:34   Commercial timeout called  
11:20 +2 Jalen Benjamin made jump shot 48-55
11:05 +3 Erik Czumbel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keaton Wallace 51-55
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Benjamin, stolen by Erik Czumbel  
10:34   Keaton Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Offensive rebound by Luka Barisic  
10:32   Personal foul on Will Butler  
10:26   Keaton Wallace missed jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by UAB  
10:10   Personal foul on Luka Barisic  
10:07   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen Benjamin  
9:53   Traveling violation turnover on Luka Barisic  
9:44 +2 Jalen Benjamin made jump shot 51-57
9:33   Personal foul on Will Butler  
9:26   Lost ball turnover on Atem Bior, stolen by Jordan Brinson  
9:14   Personal foul on Jhivvan Jackson  
9:08   Jalen Benjamin missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Byron Frohnen  
9:00   Knox Hellums missed layup  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Knox Hellums  
8:58   Offensive foul on Byron Frohnen  
8:58   Turnover on Byron Frohnen  
8:42   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Brinson, stolen by Luka Barisic  
8:31 +2 Luka Barisic made layup 53-57
8:12   Lost ball turnover on Tyreek Scott-Grayson, stolen by Byron Frohnen  
8:06 +2 Knox Hellums made layup, assist by Byron Frohnen 55-57
8:05   Shooting foul on Tyreek Scott-Grayson  
8:05 +1 Knox Hellums made free throw 56-57
7:24   Jalen Benjamin missed jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Byron Frohnen  
7:17   Personal foul on Kassim Nicholson  
7:17   Commercial timeout called  
7:17 +1 Jhivvan Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 57-57
7:17 +1 Jhivvan Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-57
6:54   Offensive foul on Makhtar Gueye  
6:54   Turnover on Makhtar Gueye  
6:37 +2 Luka Barisic made layup 60-57
6:23 +2 Tavin Lovan made layup 60-59
6:23   Shooting foul on Knox Hellums  
6:23 +1 Tavin Lovan made free throw 60-60
6:08 +2 Luka Barisic made jump shot, assist by Knox Hellums 62-60
5:53 +2 Tyreek Scott-Grayson made layup 62-62
5:37   Knox Hellums missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Byron Frohnen  
5:30   Keaton Wallace missed layup  
5:28   Offensive rebound by Byron Frohnen  
5:21   Byron Frohnen missed layup  
5:19   Offensive rebound by Luka Barisic  
5:16   Knox Hellums missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Tavin Lovan  
5:02   Tavin Lovan missed layup  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Keaton Wallace  
4:59   Bad pass turnover on Keaton Wallace, stolen by Antonio Ralat  
4:59   Shooting foul on Knox Hellums  
4:59 +1 Makhtar Gueye made 1st of 2 free throws 62-63
5:05   30-second timeout called  
5:05   Makhtar Gueye missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Luka Barisic  
4:46   Jhivvan Jackson missed jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Tavin Lovan  
4:30   Personal foul on Jhivvan Jackson  
4:30   Tyreek Scott-Grayson missed free throw  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Byron Frohnen  
4:13   Byron Frohnen missed layup  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Will Butler  
3:46   Tavin Lovan missed jump shot  
3:44   Offensive rebound by Will Butler  
3:42   Shot clock violation turnover on UAB