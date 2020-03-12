|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UAB
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Will Butler missed jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Makhtar Gueye
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Makhtar Gueye missed layup
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Byron Frohnen
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreek Scott-Grayson
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Byron Frohnen
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Tavin Lovan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Tavin Lovan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Germany
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Germany made dunk, assist by Keaton Wallace
|
2-0
|
18:31
|
|
+3
|
Antonio Ralat made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavin Lovan
|
2-3
|
18:09
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Will Butler
|
|
17:45
|
|
+2
|
Makhtar Gueye made hook shot
|
2-5
|
17:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Will Butler
|
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
Keaton Wallace made jump shot
|
4-5
|
16:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Adrian Rodriguez
|
|
16:37
|
|
+1
|
Will Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-6
|
16:37
|
|
+1
|
Will Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-7
|
16:23
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace missed jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makhtar Gueye
|
|
16:03
|
|
+3
|
Tyreek Scott-Grayson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
4-10
|
15:50
|
|
|
Jacob Germany missed layup
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makhtar Gueye
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Makhtar Gueye
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Texas-San Antonio
|
|
15:48
|
|
+1
|
Antonio Ralat made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-11
|
15:48
|
|
|
Antonio Ralat missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tavin Lovan
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreek Scott-Grayson
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tyreek Scott-Grayson
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Antonio Ralat
|
|
15:05
|
|
+3
|
Keaton Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot
|
7-11
|
15:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Adrian Rodriguez
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Jalen Benjamin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Byron Frohnen
|
|
14:31
|
|
+3
|
Keaton Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Byron Frohnen
|
10-11
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Tyreek Scott-Grayson made jump shot
|
10-13
|
13:54
|
|
+2
|
Jhivvan Jackson made jump shot
|
12-13
|
13:27
|
|
+2
|
Makhtar Gueye made hook shot
|
12-15
|
13:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Atem Bior
|
|
13:01
|
|
+2
|
Tavin Lovan made layup
|
12-17
|
12:50
|
|
+3
|
Keaton Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot
|
15-17
|
12:32
|
|
+3
|
Tamell Pearson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Brinson
|
15-20
|
12:23
|
|
+3
|
Keaton Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot
|
18-20
|
12:03
|
|
+3
|
Kassim Nicholson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavin Lovan
|
18-23
|
11:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Brinson
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Brinson
|
|
11:45
|
|
+1
|
Jhivvan Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-23
|
11:45
|
|
+1
|
Jhivvan Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-23
|
11:30
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tamell Pearson
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Atem Bior made layup, assist by Luka Barisic
|
22-23
|
10:43
|
|
+3
|
Tyreek Scott-Grayson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavin Lovan
|
22-26
|
10:32
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tamell Pearson
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Tyreek Scott-Grayson missed jump shot
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kassim Nicholson
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Erik Czumbel
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keaton Wallace
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Kassim Nicholson missed jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Atem Bior
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Luka Barisic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tavin Lovan
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Will Butler missed hook shot
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Barisic
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyreek Scott-Grayson
|
|
8:38
|
|
+2
|
Will Butler made hook shot, assist by Tavin Lovan
|
22-28
|
8:16
|
|
|
Atem Bior missed jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Benjamin
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Tavin Lovan missed dunk
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kassim Nicholson
|
|
8:07
|
|
+2
|
Kassim Nicholson made layup
|
22-30
|
8:07
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Byron Frohnen missed jump shot
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tavin Lovan
|
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Will Butler made layup, assist by Antonio Ralat
|
22-32
|
7:19
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Germany made layup, assist by Jhivvan Jackson
|
24-32
|
7:02
|
|
+2
|
Tavin Lovan made jump shot
|
24-34
|
6:41
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Jhivvan Jackson
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jacob Germany
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Will Butler missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:25
|
|
+1
|
Will Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-35
|
6:12
|
|
+3
|
Keaton Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Byron Frohnen
|
27-35
|
5:54
|
|
|
Tyreek Scott-Grayson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Adrian Rodriguez
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyreek Scott-Grayson
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Tyreek Scott-Grayson missed layup
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Will Butler
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Will Butler missed layup
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adrian Rodriguez
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyreek Scott-Grayson
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Adokiye Iyaye missed layup, blocked by Antonio Ralat
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jacob Germany
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jacob Germany, stolen by Antonio Ralat
|
|
4:54
|
|
+2
|
Antonio Ralat made jump shot
|
27-37
|
4:39
|
|
|
Jacob Germany missed jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tavin Lovan
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Antonio Ralat missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Byron Frohnen
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Brinson
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Adokiye Iyaye missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jacob Germany
|
|
3:52
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Germany made layup
|
29-37
|
3:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tavin Lovan, stolen by Byron Frohnen
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tavin Lovan
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Germany made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-37
|
3:31
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Germany made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-37
|
3:14
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Benjamin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Makhtar Gueye
|
31-40
|
3:01
|
|
+3
|
Keaton Wallace made 3-pt. jump shot
|
34-40
|
2:39
|
|
|
Makhtar Gueye missed jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Germany
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Jhivvan Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Will Butler
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Tyreek Scott-Grayson missed jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tavin Lovan
|
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Tavin Lovan made tip-in
|
34-42
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Jhivvan Jackson made jump shot
|
36-42
|
1:24
|
|
|
Tavin Lovan missed hook shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Byron Frohnen
|
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Keaton Wallace made layup
|
38-42
|
56.0
|
|
+2
|
Tavin Lovan made layup, assist by Makhtar Gueye
|
38-44
|
52.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jacob Germany
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Keaton Wallace missed jump shot
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Makhtar Gueye
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Makhtar Gueye
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|