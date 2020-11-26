|
20:00
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough vs. Isaih Moore (David Beatty gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Jack Clark turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:26
|
|
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Posh Alexander assists)
|
0-3
|
18:58
|
|
|
Josh Roberts blocks David Beatty's two point driving layup
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Explorers offensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
David Beatty misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Vince Cole defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Josh Roberts turnover (bad pass) (Jack Clark steals)
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
David Beatty defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Christian Ray turnover (bad pass) (Greg Williams Jr. steals)
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
David Beatty shooting foul (Isaih Moore draws the foul)
|
|
17:51
|
|
+1
|
Isaih Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-4
|
17:51
|
|
+1
|
Isaih Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-5
|
17:48
|
|
|
Posh Alexander personal foul
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Posh Alexander misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Explorers defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Clifton Moore turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Clifton Moore steals)
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. shooting foul (Jack Clark draws the foul)
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Jack Clark misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:26
|
|
+1
|
Jack Clark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-5
|
16:23
|
|
|
David Beatty personal foul (Vince Cole draws the foul)
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Clifton Moore blocks Posh Alexander's two point driving layup
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Clifton Moore blocks Isaih Moore's two point jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Posh Alexander offensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington makes two point layup (Posh Alexander assists)
|
1-7
|
15:44
|
|
+3
|
Sherif Kenney makes three point jump shot (Scott Spencer assists)
|
4-7
|
15:26
|
|
|
Posh Alexander offensive foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Posh Alexander turnover
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Jack Clark turnover (bad pass) (Vince Cole steals)
|
|
15:09
|
|
+3
|
John McGriff makes three point jump shot (Marcellus Earlington assists)
|
4-10
|
14:35
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Scott Spencer offensive rebound
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Christian Ray offensive rebound
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound
|
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
|
6-10
|
13:59
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
John McGriff offensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
John McGriff misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Explorers defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
John McGriff personal foul
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
John McGriff personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney turnover (bad pass) (Arnaldo Toro steals)
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Dylan Addae-Wusu draws the foul)
|
|
13:37
|
|
+1
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-11
|
13:37
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington personal foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:06
|
|
+1
|
Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-11
|
12:50
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro turnover (bad pass) (Sherif Kenney steals)
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro defensive rebound
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Brandon Stone personal foul (Arnaldo Toro draws the foul)
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney defensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Stone makes two point driving dunk (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|
9-11
|
11:50
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney personal foul (Greg Williams Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Red Storm offensive rebound
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Brandon Stone personal foul (Isaih Moore draws the foul)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Isaih Moore turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Christian Ray turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough blocks Vince Cole's three point jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Isaih Moore offensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
+2
|
Vince Cole makes two point jump shot
|
9-13
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Jack Clark makes two point pullup jump shot
|
11-13
|
10:07
|
|
|
Posh Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Jack Clark steals)
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Christian Ray turnover (Marcellus Earlington steals)
|
|
9:55
|
|
+2
|
Isaih Moore makes two point driving dunk (Marcellus Earlington assists)
|
11-15
|
9:28
|
|
+2
|
Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|
13-15
|
9:15
|
|
|
David Caraher misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Brandon Stone defensive rebound
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
+3
|
Vince Cole makes three point jump shot (David Caraher assists)
|
13-18
|
8:36
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim turnover (bad pass) (Marcellus Earlington steals)
|
|
8:36
|
|
+2
|
Isaih Moore makes two point dunk (Marcellus Earlington assists)
|
13-20
|
8:07
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Isaih Moore defensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
David Caraher turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Jared Kimbrough offensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney defensive rebound
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
David Caraher shooting foul (Sherif Kenney draws the foul)
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
7:05
|
|
+1
|
Sherif Kenney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-20
|
6:48
|
|
|
Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
6:48
|
|
+1
|
Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-21
|
6:48
|
|
+1
|
Posh Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-22
|
6:28
|
|
+3
|
Clifton Moore makes three point jump shot (Scott Spencer assists)
|
17-22
|
5:55
|
|
|
Clifton Moore blocks Isaih Moore's two point jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Clifton Moore offensive foul (Vince Cole draws the foul)
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Clifton Moore turnover
|
|
5:44
|
|
+1
|
Vince Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-23
|
5:44
|
|
+1
|
Vince Cole makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-24
|
5:34
|
|
|
Clifton Moore turnover (bad pass) (Josh Roberts steals)
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass) (Josh Roberts steals)
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
Jared Kimbrough makes two point jump shot (Scott Spencer assists)
|
19-24
|
4:37
|
|
|
Isaih Moore turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Vince Cole personal foul
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:49
|
|
+3
|
Christian Ray makes three point jump shot (Jack Clark assists)
|
22-26
|
4:20
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu defensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
+2
|
Arnaldo Toro makes two point jump shot (Dylan Addae-Wusu assists)
|
19-26
|
3:49
|
|
+3
|
Christian Ray makes three point jump shot (Jack Clark assists)
|
22-26
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. makes two point layup (John McGriff assists)
|
22-28
|
3:29
|
|
|
Clifton Moore shooting foul (Greg Williams Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Christian Ray defensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
+2
|
Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup (Christian Ray assists)
|
24-28
|
2:45
|
|
|
John McGriff turnover (Ayinde Hikim steals)
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Christian Ray offensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
+1
|
Christian Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-28
|
2:37
|
|
|
Posh Alexander turnover (Sherif Kenney steals)
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Christian Ray misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Posh Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu makes two point jump shot
|
25-30
|
1:57
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Vince Cole defensive rebound
|
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Marcellus Earlington makes two point layup (Vince Cole assists)
|
25-32
|
1:31
|
|
|
David Beatty offensive foul (Posh Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
David Beatty turnover
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington shooting foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|
|
1:01
|
|
+1
|
Christian Ray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-32
|
1:01
|
|
|
Christian Ray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Red Storm defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Clifton Moore personal foul (Marcellus Earlington draws the foul)
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Marcellus Earlington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-33
|
1:00
|
|
+1
|
Marcellus Earlington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-34
|
0:53
|
|
|
Brandon Stone turnover (lost ball) (John McGriff steals)
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Brandon Stone defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington personal foul (Christian Ray draws the foul)
|
|
0:42
|
|
+1
|
Christian Ray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-34
|
0:42
|
|
+1
|
Christian Ray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-34
|
0:19
|
|
|
Isaih Moore misses two point dunk
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Arnaldo Toro offensive rebound
|
|
0:15
|
|
|
Vince Cole misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Jack Clark defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney turnover (lost ball) (John McGriff steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
John McGriff misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Dylan Addae-Wusu offensive rebound
|