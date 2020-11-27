BRAD
OAK

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
BRAD
Braves
43
OAK
Golden Grizzlies
28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Trey Townsend vs. Ari Boya (Braves gains possession)  
19:31   Daniel Oladapo shooting foul (Ari Boya draws the foul)  
19:31 +1 Ari Boya makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-0
19:31   Ari Boya misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:31   Daniel Oladapo defensive rebound  
19:15   Daniel Oladapo turnover (bad pass)  
18:48   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (traveling)  
18:35   Daniel Oladapo turnover (traveling)  
18:24 +2 Sean East II makes two point jump shot 3-0
18:05   Ari Boya blocks Micah Parrish's two point layup  
18:03   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
17:48   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
17:46   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
17:39 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point layup 5-0
17:31   Jalen Moore misses three point jump shot  
17:29   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
17:20   Elijah Childs turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Moore steals)  
17:12 +3 Zion Young makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists) 5-3
16:54 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Danya Kingsby assists) 7-3
16:47   Sean East II personal foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)  
16:39   Daniel Oladapo turnover (bad pass) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)  
16:37   Zion Young personal foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)  
16:34   Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Zion Young steals)  
16:27 +2 Jalen Moore makes two point layup 7-5
16:19   Danya Kingsby misses three point jump shot  
16:17   Golden Grizzlies defensive rebound  
16:09   Jalen Moore turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)  
15:58   Rienk Mast misses two point layup  
15:56   Zion Young defensive rebound  
15:33   Elijah Childs blocks Jalen Moore's two point layup  
15:31   Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound  
15:31   TV timeout  
15:27   Rienk Mast blocks Blake Lampman's two point jump shot  
15:25   Daniel Oladapo offensive rebound  
15:25   Daniel Oladapo turnover (out of bounds)  
15:16   Rienk Mast turnover (bad pass) (Trey Townsend steals)  
14:53 +2 Daniel Oladapo makes two point hook shot 7-7
14:39 +3 Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Elijah Childs assists) 10-7
14:24 +3 Micah Parrish makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists) 10-10
14:02   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
14:00   Daniel Oladapo defensive rebound  
13:55   Kevin McAdoo shooting foul (Daniel Oladapo draws the foul)  
13:56   Daniel Oladapo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:56   Daniel Oladapo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:56   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
13:32   Yusuf Jihad shooting foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)  
13:32   Darius Hannah misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:32   Darius Hannah misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:32   Blake Lampman defensive rebound  
13:25   Jalen Moore misses two point jump shot  
13:23   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
13:11   Ari Boya turnover (3-second violation)  
12:59   Zion Young misses three point jump shot  
12:57   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
12:39 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point dunk (Danya Kingsby assists) 12-10
12:31 +2 Jalen Moore makes two point layup 12-12
12:31   Danya Kingsby shooting foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)  
12:31   Jalen Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:31   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
12:18 +3 Kevin McAdoo makes three point jump shot (Danya Kingsby assists) 15-12
12:02   Kevin Kangu misses two point jump shot  
12:00   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
11:51 +3 Kevin McAdoo makes three point jump shot (Elijah Childs assists) 18-12
11:36   Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot  
11:34   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
11:26 +2 Danya Kingsby makes two point layup (Kevin McAdoo assists) 20-12
11:03 +2 Yusuf Jihad makes two point jump shot 20-14
10:48   Kevin McAdoo misses three point jump shot  
10:46   Zion Young defensive rebound  
10:40   Kevin Kangu misses three point jump shot  
10:38   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
10:29   Danya Kingsby misses two point jump shot  
10:27   Jalen Moore defensive rebound  
10:21   Jalen Moore misses two point layup  
10:19   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
10:01   Danya Kingsby turnover (bad pass) (Blake Lampman steals)  
9:54   Jalen Moore misses two point layup  
9:52   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
9:52   Blake Lampman personal foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)  
9:53   TV timeout  
9:29   Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot  
9:27   Micah Parrish defensive rebound  
9:16   Zion Young misses three point jump shot  
9:14   Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound  
9:06   Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot  
9:04   Elijah Childs defensive rebound  
9:03   Micah Parrish personal foul (Elijah Childs draws the foul)  
8:46 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point layup (Rienk Mast assists) 22-14
8:36   Micah Parrish misses three point jump shot  
8:34   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
8:24   Kevin McAdoo turnover (bad pass) (Micah Parrish steals)  
8:16   Jalen Moore turnover (bad pass) (Rienk Mast steals)  
8:08   Sean East II misses three point jump shot  
8:06   Jalen Moore defensive rebound  
7:57   Sean East II shooting foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)  
7:57   TV timeout  
7:57 +1 Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-15
7:57 +1 Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-16
7:44 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point hook shot (Terry Nolan Jr. assists) 24-16
7:34   Jalen Moore misses two point jump shot  
7:32   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
7:21   Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot  
7:19   Daniel Oladapo defensive rebound  
7:13   Ville Tahvanainen personal foul (Zion Young draws the foul)  
7:08   Daniel Oladapo turnover (traveling)  
6:58   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:56   Elijah Childs offensive rebound  
6:51 +3 Sean East II makes three point jump shot (Elijah Childs assists) 27-16
6:19 +3 Micah Parrish makes three point jump shot 27-19
6:19   Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Micah Parrish draws the foul)  
6:19   Micah Parrish misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:19   Darius Hannah defensive rebound  
6:00   Darius Hannah turnover (bad pass) (Trey Townsend steals)  
5:42   Zion Young turnover (bad pass) (Darius Hannah steals)  
5:36 +2 Kevin McAdoo makes two point layup 29-19
5:28   Jalen Moore misses two point jump shot  
5:26   Micah Parrish offensive rebound  
5:24   Micah Parrish misses two point layup  
5:22   Braves defensive rebound  
5:13 +3 Ville Tahvanainen makes three point jump shot (Sean East II assists) 32-19
4:47   Ville Tahvanainen personal foul (Micah Parrish draws the foul)  
4:47 +1 Micah Parrish makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-20
4:47 +1 Micah Parrish makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-21
4:37   Darius Hannah misses two point dunk  
4:35   Darius Hannah offensive rebound  
4:34 +2 Darius Hannah makes two point layup 34-21
4:17   Daniel Oladapo misses two point jump shot  
4:15   Kevin McAdoo defensive rebound  
4:09   Trey Townsend shooting foul (Rienk Mast draws the foul)  
4:09 +1 Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-21
4:09 +1 Rienk Mast makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-21
3:57   Chris Conway misses two point layup  
3:55   Trey Townsend offensive rebound  
3:55 +2 Trey Townsend makes two point layup 36-23
3:42 +2 Elijah Childs makes two point hook shot 38-23
3:12   Kevin Kangu turnover (out of bounds)  
3:12   TV timeout  
2:47 +3 Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kevin McAdoo assists) 41-23
2:33   Darius Hannah blocks Chris Conway's two point dunk  
2:31   Terry Nolan Jr. defensive rebound  
2:20   Terry Nolan Jr. misses three point jump shot  
2:18   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
2:12 +2 Jalen Moore makes two point layup 41-25
2:12   Elijah Childs shooting foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)  
2:12 +1 Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-26
1:54 +2 Sean East II makes two point layup 43-26
1:43   Micah Parrish misses two point jump shot  
1:41   Daniel Oladapo offensive rebound  
1:41   Ari Boya shooting foul (Daniel Oladapo draws the foul)  
1:41   Daniel Oladapo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:41 +1 Daniel Oladapo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-27
1:22   Elijah Childs misses three point jump shot  
1:20   Jalen Moore defensive rebound  
1:12   Jalen Moore misses three point jump shot  
1:10   Micah Parrish offensive rebound  
1:08   Jump ball. (Braves gains possession)  
0:55   Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot  
0:53   Ari Boya defensive rebound  
0:48   Elijah Childs turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Moore steals)  
0:43   Terry Nolan Jr. shooting foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)  
0:43   Jalen Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:43 +1 Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-28
0:31   Rienk Mast turnover (traveling)  
0:31   Golden Grizzlies 30 second timeout  
0:01   Golden Grizzlies turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
BRAD
Braves
31
OAK
Golden Grizzlies
32

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Danya Kingsby misses two point jump shot  
19:40   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
19:15   Danya Kingsby personal foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)  
19:00   Zion Young turnover (bad pass) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)  
18:41 +2 Danya Kingsby makes two point layup (Elijah Childs assists) 45-28
18:41   Trey Townsend shooting foul (Danya Kingsby draws the foul)  
18:41 +1 Danya Kingsby makes regular free throw 1 of 1 46-28
18:30   Jalen Moore turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Childs steals)  
18:25   Braves 30 second timeout  
18:25   TV timeout  
18:24   Micah Parrish blocks Elijah Childs's two point layup  
18:22   Blake Lampman defensive rebound  
17:59   Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot  
17:57   Micah Parrish offensive rebound  
17:48   Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot  
17:46   Danya Kingsby defensive rebound  
17:42   Trey Townsend shooting foul (Ari Boya draws the foul)  
17:42 +1 Ari Boya makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-28
17:42 +1 Ari Boya makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-28
17:23   Terry Nolan Jr. personal foul (Blake Lampman draws the foul)  
17:15   Ville Tahvanainen personal foul (Zion Young draws the foul)  
17:00   Jalen Moore misses three point jump shot  
16:58   Sean East II defensive rebound  
16:51   Danya Kingsby misses three point jump shot  
16:49   Micah Parrish defensive rebound  
16:49   Jump ball. (Golden Grizzlies gains possession)  
16:32   Elijah Childs blocks Daniel Oladapo's two point layup  
16:30   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
16:23   Sean East II turnover (out of bounds)  
16:11   Trey Townsend misses two point layup  
16:09   Micah Parrish offensive rebound  
16:09   Elijah Childs shooting foul (Micah Parrish draws the foul)  
16:09 +1 Micah Parrish makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-29
16:09 +1 Micah Parrish makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-30
15:58   Rienk Mast turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Moore steals)  
15:50 +3 Zion Young makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists) 48-33
15:37   Sean East II misses two point jump shot  
15:35   Trey Townsend defensive rebound  
15:30   Zion Young misses two point layup  
15:28   Rienk Mast defensive rebound  
15:09   Antonio Thomas misses three point jump shot  
15:07   Zion Young defensive rebound  
15:00   Daniel Oladapo turnover (lost ball)  
15:00   TV timeout  
14:44   Trey Townsend blocks Rienk Mast's two point layup  
14:42