20:00
Jordan Skipper-Brown vs. Theo John (Josiah Wallace gains possession)
19:37
Josiah Wallace turnover (traveling)
19:28
Jamal Cain offensive foul
19:28
Jamal Cain turnover
19:07
Mack Smith misses three point jump shot
19:05
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
18:54
Dawson Garcia turnover (lost ball) (George Dixon steals)
18:37
George Dixon misses two point layup
18:35
Theo John defensive rebound
18:26
+3
Dawson Garcia makes three point jump shot (Symir Torrence assists)
0-3
18:06
George Dixon turnover (traveling)
17:53
Jamal Cain misses two point jump shot
17:51
Panthers defensive rebound
17:42
Mack Smith misses two point jump shot
17:40
George Dixon offensive rebound
17:30
+2
Josiah Wallace makes two point putback layup (George Dixon assists)
2-3
17:07
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
17:05
Panthers defensive rebound
16:45
Jamal Cain personal foul (Mack Smith draws the foul)
16:39
Mack Smith misses two point jump shot
16:37
Theo John defensive rebound
16:28
Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
16:26
Josiah Wallace defensive rebound
16:05
+2
Jordan Skipper-Brown makes two point jump shot (Mack Smith assists)
4-3
15:41
+3
Theo John makes three point jump shot (Symir Torrence assists)
4-6
15:25
Jordan Skipper-Brown misses three point jump shot
15:23
Theo John defensive rebound
15:11
+3
Dawson Garcia makes three point jump shot (Symir Torrence assists)
4-9
14:54
Mack Smith misses three point jump shot
14:52
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
14:41
Junior Farquhar shooting foul (Symir Torrence draws the foul)
14:41
TV timeout
14:41
Symir Torrence misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:41
+1
Symir Torrence makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-10
14:21
Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot
14:19
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
14:13
Symir Torrence misses three point jump shot
14:11
Panthers defensive rebound
13:55
Jordan Skipper-Brown misses two point layup
13:53
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
13:38
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
13:36
Theo John offensive rebound
13:30
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
13:28
Josiah Wallace defensive rebound
13:19
Marvin Johnson misses two point jump shot
13:17
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
13:19
Justin Lewis turnover (traveling)
13:17
Sammy Friday IV turnover (back court violation)
13:02
D.J. Carton misses two point layup
13:00
Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound
12:43
Jordan Skipper-Brown misses two point layup
12:41
Sammy Friday IV offensive rebound
12:33
Sammy Friday IV misses two point layup
12:31
Theo John defensive rebound
12:31
+3
Justin Lewis makes three point jump shot (Greg Elliott assists)
4-13
12:18
+3
Kashawn Charles makes three point jump shot (Jordan Skipper-Brown assists)
7-13
11:54
TV timeout
11:42
+2
Justin Lewis makes two point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
7-15
11:17
Junior Farquhar turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Carton steals)
11:11
Greg Elliott misses three point jump shot
11:09
D.J. Carton offensive rebound
11:02
Junior Farquhar shooting foul (Koby McEwen draws the foul)
11:02
+1
Koby McEwen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-16
11:02
+1
Koby McEwen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-17
10:43
George Dixon misses two point jump shot
10:41
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
10:30
Dawson Garcia misses two point jump shot
10:28
Mack Smith defensive rebound
10:15
Mack Smith misses three point jump shot
10:13
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
10:01
D.J. Carton turnover (bad pass) (George Dixon steals)
9:52
George Dixon misses two point layup
9:50
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
9:50
Greg Elliott offensive foul (Mack Smith draws the foul)
9:50
Greg Elliott turnover
9:36
+2
George Dixon makes two point layup (Mack Smith assists)
9-17
9:17
Barlow Alleruzzo IV personal foul (Theo John draws the foul)
9:06
+2
Theo John makes two point hook shot (Koby McEwen assists)
9-19
8:49
Marvin Johnson misses three point jump shot
8:47
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
8:42
Jordan Skipper-Brown shooting foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)
8:42
+1
Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-20
8:42
Justin Lewis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:40
George Dixon defensive rebound
8:26
George Dixon misses two point jump shot
8:24
Symir Torrence defensive rebound
8:17
Koby McEwen misses two point layup
8:15
Mack Smith defensive rebound
8:04
Marvin Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Symir Torrence steals)
7:56
Marvin Johnson shooting foul (Symir Torrence draws the foul)
7:56
TV timeout
7:56
+1
Symir Torrence makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-21
7:56
+1
Symir Torrence makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-22
7:36
+3
Mack Smith makes three point jump shot (Marvin Johnson assists)
12-22
7:21
Mack Smith personal foul (Symir Torrence draws the foul)
7:12
+3
Dawson Garcia makes three point jump shot (Symir Torrence assists)
12-25
6:42
Josiah Wallace misses two point jump shot
6:40
Golden Eagles defensive rebound
6:31
Marvin Johnson blocks D.J. Carton's two point layup
6:29
George Dixon defensive rebound
6:18
George Dixon misses three point jump shot
6:16
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
6:06
+2
Koby McEwen makes two point layup
12-27
6:03
Panthers 30 second timeout
5:47
Koby McEwen shooting foul (Jadon Wallace draws the foul)
5:47
+1
Josiah Wallace makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-27
5:47
+1
Josiah Wallace makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-27
5:33
Koby McEwen turnover (traveling)
5:27
Marvin Johnson misses three point jump shot
5:25
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
5:12
Sammy Friday IV personal foul (Theo John draws the foul)
5:12
+1
Theo John makes regular free throw 1 of 2
14-28
5:12
Theo John misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:12
Jordan Skipper-Brown defensive rebound
5:03
Koby McEwen shooting foul (Jadon Wallace draws the foul)
5:03
+1
Josiah Wallace makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-28
5:03
+1
Josiah Wallace makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-28
4:50
+2
Dawson Garcia makes two point driving layup (D.J. Carton assists)
16-30
4:50
Sammy Friday IV shooting foul (Dawson Garcia draws the foul)
4:50
+1
Dawson Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 1
16-31
4:35
+3
Kashawn Charles makes three point jump shot
19-31
4:37
D.J. Carton shooting foul (Kashawn Charles draws the foul)
4:37
+1
Kashawn Charles makes regular free throw 1 of 1
20-31
4:11
Symir Torrence misses two point jump shot
4:09
Justin Lewis offensive rebound
4:09
Barlow Alleruzzo IV personal foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)
4:09
Justin Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:09
+1
|
Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-32
|
3:44
|
|
|
Mack Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Justin Lewis turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:05
|
|
+3
|
Mack Smith makes three point jump shot (George Dixon assists)
|
23-32
|
2:41
|
|
|
Mack Smith shooting foul (D.J. Carton draws the foul)
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
D.J. Carton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:41
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Carton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-33
|
2:24
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
25-33
|
2:06
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia turnover (lost ball) (Kashawn Charles steals)
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
D.J. Carton blocks Kashawn Charles's two point layup
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Marvin Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Marvin Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Theo John steals)
|
|
1:12
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Carton makes three point jump shot (Theo John assists)
|
25-36
|
0:59
|
|
|
Marvin Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Theo John defensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
+2
|
Symir Torrence makes two point layup
|
25-38
|
0:29
|
|
|
Theo John blocks Josiah Wallace's two point layup
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Panthers offensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Kashawn Charles misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
D.J. Carton turnover (lost ball) (Josiah Wallace steals)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
D.J. Carton personal foul (Jadon Wallace draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Josiah Wallace makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-38
|
0:02
|
|
|
Josiah Wallace misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|