EVAN
PVAM
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Trey Hall vs. Lenell Henry (Panthers gains possession)
|19:42
|
|Lenell Henry turnover (bad pass)
|19:36
|
|+2
|Noah Frederking makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:26
|
|+3
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Faite Wiliams assists)
|2-3
|19:08
|
|Jawaun Daniels personal foul
|18:54
|
|+3
|Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists)
|5-3
|18:31
|
|Faite Wiliams misses two point jump shot
|18:29
|
|Noah Frederking defensive rebound
|18:12
|
|+3
|Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|8-3
|17:38
|
|+3
|Jawaun Daniels makes three point jump shot
|8-6
|17:23
|
|Faite Wiliams personal foul
|17:12
|
|+3
|Trey Hall makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists)
|11-6
|16:53
|
|Damari Parris misses two point jump shot
|16:51
|
|Lenell Henry offensive rebound
|16:49
|
|Lenell Henry offensive foul
|16:49
|
|Lenell Henry turnover
|16:35
|
|D'Rell Roberts personal foul
|16:35
|
|Jerroda Briscoe personal foul
|16:24
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|14-6
|16:08
|
|D'Rell Roberts misses two point jump shot
|16:06
|
|Jerroda Briscoe offensive rebound
|16:06
|
|Evan Kuhlman personal foul
|15:53
|
|Faite Wiliams turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)
|15:46
|
|+2
|Noah Frederking makes two point layup (Evan Kuhlman assists)
|16-6
|15:35
|
|Trey Hall personal foul
|15:35
|
|TV timeout
|15:27
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:25
|
|Lenell Henry offensive rebound
|15:17
|
|Lenell Henry misses two point layup
|15:17
|
|Lenell Henry offensive rebound
|15:17
|
|Lenell Henry misses two point layup
|15:15
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. offensive rebound
|15:04
|
|+2
|D'Rell Roberts makes two point layup
|16-8
|15:04
|
|Jax Levitch shooting foul (D'Rell Roberts draws the foul)
|15:04
|
|D'Rell Roberts misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:04
|
|Trey Hall defensive rebound
|14:44
|
|Faite Wiliams personal foul
|14:32
|
|Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|14:30
|
|DeWayne Cox defensive rebound
|14:15
|
|+2
|DeWayne Cox makes two point layup
|16-10
|14:03
|
|DeWayne Cox personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
|14:03
|
|Jax Levitch misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:03
|
|Jerroda Briscoe defensive rebound
|13:50
|
|Jerroda Briscoe misses two point layup
|13:48
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|13:35
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|13:33
|
|Alex Matthews offensive rebound
|13:26
|
|Alex Matthews turnover (lost ball) (DeWayne Cox steals)
|13:13
|
|+2
|D'Rell Roberts makes two point jump shot
|16-12
|12:49
|
|D'Rell Roberts shooting foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
|12:49
|
|Jax Levitch misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:34
|
|Jock Hughes misses three point jump shot
|12:49
|
|+1
|Jax Levitch makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-12
|12:34
|
|Jock Hughes misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|
|D'Rell Roberts offensive rebound
|12:30
|
|Jax Levitch personal foul
|12:27
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|12:00
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|11:58
|
|Alex Matthews offensive rebound
|11:55
|
|Alex Matthews offensive foul
|11:55
|
|Alex Matthews turnover
|11:55
|
|TV timeout
|11:45
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|11:43
|
|Jawaun Daniels offensive rebound
|11:35
|
|+2
|Lenell Henry makes two point layup (Jock Hughes assists)
|17-14
|11:04
|
|Trey Hall misses two point jump shot
|11:02
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. defensive rebound
|10:49
|
|+3
|D'Rell Roberts makes three point jump shot
|17-17
|10:26
|
|Trey Hall misses two point jump shot
|10:24
|
|Lenell Henry defensive rebound
|10:07
|
|D'Rell Roberts misses two point jump shot
|10:05
|
|Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|9:54
|
|+2
|Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup
|19-17
|9:40
|
|Jawaun Daniels misses three point jump shot
|9:38
|
|Jock Hughes offensive rebound
|9:35
|
|Lenell Henry misses two point jump shot
|9:33
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|9:25
|
|+2
|Trey Hall makes two point layup
|21-17
|9:25
|
|Lenell Henry shooting foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)
|9:25
|
|+1
|Trey Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|22-17
|9:16
|
|+2
|Jawaun Daniels makes two point layup (D'Rell Roberts assists)
|22-19
|8:57
|
|Trey Hall misses three point jump shot
|8:55
|
|Lenell Henry defensive rebound
|8:42
|
|D'Rell Roberts misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|
|Lenell Henry offensive rebound
|8:40
|
|Evan Kuhlman personal foul
|8:35
|
|Jawaun Daniels offensive foul
|8:35
|
|Jawaun Daniels turnover
|8:09
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|8:07
|
|Trey Hall offensive rebound
|8:01
|
|Trey Hall misses two point layup
|7:59
|
|Trey Hall offensive rebound
|7:59
|
|Trey Hall misses two point layup
|7:59
|
|Alex Matthews offensive rebound
|8:00
|
|TV timeout
|7:40
|
|Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. defensive rebound
|7:29
|
|D'Rell Roberts turnover (lost ball)
|7:06
|
|Alex Matthews misses two point layup
|7:04
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. defensive rebound
|6:50
|
|Alex Matthews shooting foul (Jawaun Daniels draws the foul)
|6:50
|
|+1
|Jawaun Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-20
|6:50
|
|+1
|Jawaun Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-21
|6:40
|
|Noah Frederking turnover (lost ball) (DeWayne Cox steals)
|6:33
|
|+2
|DeWayne Cox makes two point layup
|22-23
|6:32
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|6:32
|
|Panthers technical foul
|6:32
|
|+1
|Evan Kuhlman makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|23-23
|6:18
|
|Jerroda Briscoe personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
|6:18
|
|+1
|Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-23
|6:18
|
|Shamar Givance misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:18
|
|Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
|6:15
|
|+2
|Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup
|26-23
|6:01
|
|Jawaun Daniels turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)
|5:53
|
|Shamar Givance offensive foul
|5:53
|
|Shamar Givance turnover
|5:45
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|5:28
|
|Trey Hall misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|
|DeWayne Cox defensive rebound
|5:13
|
|D'Rell Roberts misses two point jump shot
|5:11
|
|Myles Washington offensive rebound
|5:08
|
|Iyen Enaruna blocks Myles Washington's two point layup
|5:06
|
|Trey Hall defensive rebound
|4:49
|
|Iyen Enaruna offensive foul
|4:49
|
|Iyen Enaruna turnover
|4:31
|
|Jawaun Daniels misses three point jump shot
|4:29
|
|Trey Hall defensive rebound
|4:29
|
|Lenell Henry personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
|4:29
|
|+1
|Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-23
|4:29
|
|Iyen Enaruna misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:29
|
|Jawaun Daniels defensive rebound
|4:15
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:13
|
|Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|3:55
|
|+2
|Alex Matthews makes two point layup (Trey Hall assists)
|29-23
|3:39
|
|Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Jawaun Daniels draws the foul)
|3:38
|
|TV timeout
|3:38
|
|+1
|Jawaun Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-24
|3:38
|
|+1
|Jawaun Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-25
|3:14
|
|Myles Washington blocks Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander's two point layup
|3:12
|
|Myles Washington defensive rebound
|2:59
|
|Damari Parris misses two point jump shot
|2:57
|
|Alex Matthews defensive rebound
|2:46
|
|Trey Hall misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|
|DeWayne Cox defensive rebound
|2:19
|
|DeWayne Cox misses two point jump shot
|2:17
|
|Jerroda Briscoe offensive rebound
|2:16
|
|+2
|Jerroda Briscoe makes two point layup
|29-27
|2:16
|
|Shamar Givance shooting foul (Jerroda Briscoe draws the foul)
|2:16
|
|Jerroda Briscoe misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:16
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|1:55
|
|Shamar Givance offensive foul
|1:55
|
|Shamar Givance turnover
|1:55
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|1:44
|
|+2
|Damari Parris makes two point layup
|29-29
|1:29
|
|+2
|Shamar Givance makes two point layup
|31-29
|1:28
|
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|1:10
|
|+3
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes three point jump shot
|31-32
|0:56
|
|+3
|Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|34-32
|0:36
|
|Iyen Enaruna blocks Jerroda Briscoe's two point jump shot
|0:34
|
|Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|0:17
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (traveling)
|0:07
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:05
|
|Lenell Henry offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Trey Hall defensive rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:42
|
|+2
|Trey Hall makes two point jump shot
|36-32
|19:28
|
|Faite Wiliams turnover (bad pass) (Jax Levitch steals)
|19:16
|
|Trey Hall misses three point jump shot
|19:14
|
|Jawaun Daniels defensive rebound
|18:55
|
|Damari Parris misses two point jump shot
|18:53
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|18:36
|
|Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot
|18:34
|
|Evan Kuhlman offensive rebound
|18:33
|
|Damari Parris personal foul
|18:22
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|
|DeWayne Cox defensive rebound
|18:08
|
|Faite Wiliams offensive foul
|18:08
|
|Faite Wiliams turnover
|17:52
|
|Jock Hughes personal foul
|17:36
|
|Jerroda Briscoe blocks Trey Hall's two point layup
|17:34
|
|Jerroda Briscoe defensive rebound
|17:21
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes two point jump shot
|36-34
|16:57
|
|Jerroda Briscoe shooting foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)
|16:57
|
|Trey Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:57
|
|Trey Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:57
|
|Jerroda Briscoe defensive rebound
|16:44
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|
|Jerroda Briscoe offensive rebound
|16:35
|
|Jerroda Briscoe turnover (bad pass) (Shamar Givance steals)
|16:21
|
|Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|16:19
|
|Shamar Givance offensive rebound
|16:12
|
|Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. steals)
|15:51
|
|Noah Frederking blocks Jeremiah Gambrell Jr.'s two point layup
|15:49
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. offensive rebound
|15:51
|
|TV timeout
|15:41
|
|Jock Hughes misses two point jump shot
|15:39
|
|Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|15:28
|
|Purple Aces turnover (10-second violation)
|15:12
|
|Jerroda Briscoe turnover (traveling)
|15:05
|
|Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|15:05
|
|TV timeout
|14:44
|
|Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|
|DeWayne Cox defensive rebound
|14:26
|
|+2
|DeWayne Cox makes two point layup (Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. assists)
|36-36
|14:13
|
|+2
|Gage Bobe makes two point layup
|38-36
|13:58
|
|Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|
|Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound
|13:29
|
|Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot