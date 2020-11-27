EVAN
PVAM

1st Half
EVAN
Aces
34
PVAM
Panthers
32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Trey Hall vs. Lenell Henry (Panthers gains possession)  
19:42   Lenell Henry turnover (bad pass)  
19:36 +2 Noah Frederking makes two point layup 2-0
19:26 +3 Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes three point jump shot (Faite Wiliams assists) 2-3
19:08   Jawaun Daniels personal foul  
18:54 +3 Shamar Givance makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists) 5-3
18:31   Faite Wiliams misses two point jump shot  
18:29   Noah Frederking defensive rebound  
18:12 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 8-3
17:38 +3 Jawaun Daniels makes three point jump shot 8-6
17:23   Faite Wiliams personal foul  
17:12 +3 Trey Hall makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists) 11-6
16:53   Damari Parris misses two point jump shot  
16:51   Lenell Henry offensive rebound  
16:49   Lenell Henry offensive foul  
16:49   Lenell Henry turnover  
16:35   D'Rell Roberts personal foul  
16:35   Jerroda Briscoe personal foul  
16:24 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 14-6
16:08   D'Rell Roberts misses two point jump shot  
16:06   Jerroda Briscoe offensive rebound  
16:06   Evan Kuhlman personal foul  
15:53   Faite Wiliams turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)  
15:46 +2 Noah Frederking makes two point layup (Evan Kuhlman assists) 16-6
15:35   Trey Hall personal foul  
15:35   TV timeout  
15:27   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:25   Lenell Henry offensive rebound  
15:17   Lenell Henry misses two point layup  
15:17   Lenell Henry offensive rebound  
15:17   Lenell Henry misses two point layup  
15:15   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. offensive rebound  
15:04 +2 D'Rell Roberts makes two point layup 16-8
15:04   Jax Levitch shooting foul (D'Rell Roberts draws the foul)  
15:04   D'Rell Roberts misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:04   Trey Hall defensive rebound  
14:44   Faite Wiliams personal foul  
14:32   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
14:30   DeWayne Cox defensive rebound  
14:15 +2 DeWayne Cox makes two point layup 16-10
14:03   DeWayne Cox personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)  
14:03   Jax Levitch misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:03   Jerroda Briscoe defensive rebound  
13:50   Jerroda Briscoe misses two point layup  
13:48   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
13:35   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
13:33   Alex Matthews offensive rebound  
13:26   Alex Matthews turnover (lost ball) (DeWayne Cox steals)  
13:13 +2 D'Rell Roberts makes two point jump shot 16-12
12:49   D'Rell Roberts shooting foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)  
12:49   Jax Levitch misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:34   Jock Hughes misses three point jump shot  
12:49 +1 Jax Levitch makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-12
12:34   Jock Hughes misses three point jump shot  
12:32   D'Rell Roberts offensive rebound  
12:30   Jax Levitch personal foul  
12:27   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
12:00   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
11:58   Alex Matthews offensive rebound  
11:55   Alex Matthews offensive foul  
11:55   Alex Matthews turnover  
11:55   TV timeout  
11:45   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot  
11:43   Jawaun Daniels offensive rebound  
11:35 +2 Lenell Henry makes two point layup (Jock Hughes assists) 17-14
11:04   Trey Hall misses two point jump shot  
11:02   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. defensive rebound  
10:49 +3 D'Rell Roberts makes three point jump shot 17-17
10:26   Trey Hall misses two point jump shot  
10:24   Lenell Henry defensive rebound  
10:07   D'Rell Roberts misses two point jump shot  
10:05   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
9:54 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup 19-17
9:40   Jawaun Daniels misses three point jump shot  
9:38   Jock Hughes offensive rebound  
9:35   Lenell Henry misses two point jump shot  
9:33   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
9:25 +2 Trey Hall makes two point layup 21-17
9:25   Lenell Henry shooting foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)  
9:25 +1 Trey Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-17
9:16 +2 Jawaun Daniels makes two point layup (D'Rell Roberts assists) 22-19
8:57   Trey Hall misses three point jump shot  
8:55   Lenell Henry defensive rebound  
8:42   D'Rell Roberts misses three point jump shot  
8:40   Lenell Henry offensive rebound  
8:40   Evan Kuhlman personal foul  
8:35   Jawaun Daniels offensive foul  
8:35   Jawaun Daniels turnover  
8:09   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
8:07   Trey Hall offensive rebound  
8:01   Trey Hall misses two point layup  
7:59   Trey Hall offensive rebound  
7:59   Trey Hall misses two point layup  
7:59   Alex Matthews offensive rebound  
8:00   TV timeout  
7:40   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
7:38   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. defensive rebound  
7:29   D'Rell Roberts turnover (lost ball)  
7:06   Alex Matthews misses two point layup  
7:04   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. defensive rebound  
6:50   Alex Matthews shooting foul (Jawaun Daniels draws the foul)  
6:50 +1 Jawaun Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-20
6:50 +1 Jawaun Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-21
6:40   Noah Frederking turnover (lost ball) (DeWayne Cox steals)  
6:33 +2 DeWayne Cox makes two point layup 22-23
6:32   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
6:32   Panthers technical foul  
6:32 +1 Evan Kuhlman makes technical free throw 1 of 1 23-23
6:18   Jerroda Briscoe personal foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)  
6:18 +1 Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-23
6:18   Shamar Givance misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:18   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
6:15 +2 Iyen Enaruna makes two point layup 26-23
6:01   Jawaun Daniels turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)  
5:53   Shamar Givance offensive foul  
5:53   Shamar Givance turnover  
5:45   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
5:28   Trey Hall misses three point jump shot  
5:26   DeWayne Cox defensive rebound  
5:13   D'Rell Roberts misses two point jump shot  
5:11   Myles Washington offensive rebound  
5:08   Iyen Enaruna blocks Myles Washington's two point layup  
5:06   Trey Hall defensive rebound  
4:49   Iyen Enaruna offensive foul  
4:49   Iyen Enaruna turnover  
4:31   Jawaun Daniels misses three point jump shot  
4:29   Trey Hall defensive rebound  
4:29   Lenell Henry personal foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
4:29 +1 Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-23
4:29   Iyen Enaruna misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:29   Jawaun Daniels defensive rebound  
4:15   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:13   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
3:55 +2 Alex Matthews makes two point layup (Trey Hall assists) 29-23
3:39   Iyen Enaruna shooting foul (Jawaun Daniels draws the foul)  
3:38   TV timeout  
3:38 +1 Jawaun Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-24
3:38 +1 Jawaun Daniels makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-25
3:14   Myles Washington blocks Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander's two point layup  
3:12   Myles Washington defensive rebound  
2:59   Damari Parris misses two point jump shot  
2:57   Alex Matthews defensive rebound  
2:46   Trey Hall misses three point jump shot  
2:44   DeWayne Cox defensive rebound  
2:19   DeWayne Cox misses two point jump shot  
2:17   Jerroda Briscoe offensive rebound  
2:16 +2 Jerroda Briscoe makes two point layup 29-27
2:16   Shamar Givance shooting foul (Jerroda Briscoe draws the foul)  
2:16   Jerroda Briscoe misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:16   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
1:55   Shamar Givance offensive foul  
1:55   Shamar Givance turnover  
1:55   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
1:44 +2 Damari Parris makes two point layup 29-29
1:29 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point layup 31-29
1:28   Panthers 30 second timeout  
1:10 +3 Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes three point jump shot 31-32
0:56 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists) 34-32
0:36   Iyen Enaruna blocks Jerroda Briscoe's two point jump shot  
0:34   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
0:17   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (traveling)  
0:07   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:05   Lenell Henry offensive rebound  
0:01   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Trey Hall defensive rebound  

2nd Half
EVAN
Aces
27
PVAM
Panthers
32

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Trey Hall makes two point jump shot 36-32
19:28   Faite Wiliams turnover (bad pass) (Jax Levitch steals)  
19:16   Trey Hall misses three point jump shot  
19:14   Jawaun Daniels defensive rebound  
18:55   Damari Parris misses two point jump shot  
18:53   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
18:36   Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot  
18:34   Evan Kuhlman offensive rebound  
18:33   Damari Parris personal foul  
18:22   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
18:20   DeWayne Cox defensive rebound  
18:08   Faite Wiliams offensive foul  
18:08   Faite Wiliams turnover  
17:52   Jock Hughes personal foul  
17:36   Jerroda Briscoe blocks Trey Hall's two point layup  
17:34   Jerroda Briscoe defensive rebound  
17:21 +2 Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. makes two point jump shot 36-34
16:57   Jerroda Briscoe shooting foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)  
16:57   Trey Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:57   Trey Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:57   Jerroda Briscoe defensive rebound  
16:44   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:42   Jerroda Briscoe offensive rebound  
16:35   Jerroda Briscoe turnover (bad pass) (Shamar Givance steals)  
16:21   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
16:19   Shamar Givance offensive rebound  
16:12   Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. steals)  
15:51   Noah Frederking blocks Jeremiah Gambrell Jr.'s two point layup  
15:49   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. offensive rebound  
15:51   TV timeout  
15:41   Jock Hughes misses two point jump shot  
15:39   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
15:28   Purple Aces turnover (10-second violation)  
15:12   Jerroda Briscoe turnover (traveling)  
15:05   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
15:05   TV timeout  
14:44   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot  
14:42   DeWayne Cox defensive rebound  
14:26 +2 DeWayne Cox makes two point layup (Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. assists) 36-36
14:13 +2 Gage Bobe makes two point layup 38-36
13:58   Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:56   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
13:29   Gage Bobe misses three point jump shot