|
20:00
|
|
|
Elyjah Williams vs. Clifford Omoruyi (Scarlet Knights gains possession)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi turnover (back court violation)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Montez Mathis steals)
|
|
19:37
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point layup (Montez Mathis assists)
|
0-2
|
19:20
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Rush makes three point jump shot (Elyjah Williams assists)
|
3-2
|
18:56
|
|
|
Callum Baker shooting foul (Paul Mulcahy draws the foul)
|
|
18:56
|
|
+1
|
Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-3
|
18:56
|
|
+1
|
Paul Mulcahy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-4
|
18:43
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rush makes two point pullup jump shot
|
5-4
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Clifford Omoruyi makes two point layup (Jacob Young assists)
|
5-6
|
18:11
|
|
|
Callum Baker turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:58
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
|
5-9
|
17:47
|
|
|
Jacob Young personal foul (Jahlil Jenkins draws the foul)
|
|
17:34
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Jenkins makes two point jump shot
|
7-9
|
17:29
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (lost ball) (Jahlil Jenkins steals)
|
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Jahlil Jenkins makes two point floating jump shot
|
9-9
|
17:01
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Callum Baker defensive rebound
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins turnover (lost ball) (Montez Mathis steals)
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Montez Mathis turnover (lost ball) (Jahlil Jenkins steals)
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Callum Baker misses two point layup
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine offensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Elyjah Williams offensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
Elyjah Williams makes two point jump shot
|
11-9
|
16:23
|
|
|
Montez Mathis turnover (lost ball) (Elyjah Williams steals)
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Brandon Rush misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine offensive rebound
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Pier-Olivier Racine makes two point jump shot
|
13-9
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point layup
|
13-11
|
15:24
|
|
+2
|
Pier-Olivier Racine makes two point dunk (Elyjah Williams assists)
|
15-11
|
15:24
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy shooting foul (Pier-Olivier Racine draws the foul)
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:24
|
|
+1
|
Pier-Olivier Racine makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-11
|
15:05
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point layup
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Myles Johnson makes two point dunk (Paul Mulcahy assists)
|
16-13
|
14:37
|
|
|
Myles Johnson personal foul (Jahlil Jenkins draws the foul)
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Callum Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Mawot Mag defensive rebound
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Elyjah Williams personal foul (Mawot Mag draws the foul)
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Elyjah Williams personal foul (Myles Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Daniel Rodriguez personal foul
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Joe Munden Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:36
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Rodriguez makes two point layup (John Square Jr. assists)
|
18-13
|
13:26
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (lost ball) (Joe Munden Jr. steals)
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Joe Munden Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ron Harper Jr. steals)
|
|
13:20
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point layup (Ron Harper Jr. assists)
|
18-15
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rush makes two point driving layup
|
20-15
|
12:45
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive foul (John Square Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Myles Johnson turnover
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Montez Mathis turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Rush steals)
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy shooting foul (Brandon Rush draws the foul)
|
|
12:16
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rush makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-15
|
12:16
|
|
|
Brandon Rush misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Dean Reiber defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Dean Reiber misses two point layup
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Dean Reiber offensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
John Square Jr. shooting foul (Dean Reiber draws the foul)
|
|
12:01
|
|
+1
|
Dean Reiber makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-16
|
12:01
|
|
+1
|
Dean Reiber makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-17
|
11:41
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
John Square Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Joe Munden Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Mawot Mag defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Mawot Mag turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Daniel Rodriguez misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Dean Reiber defensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Dean Reiber turnover (Daniel Rodriguez steals)
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Daniel Rodriguez turnover (Montez Mathis steals)
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses two point layup
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Knights defensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi blocks Joe Munden Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Knights offensive rebound
|
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rush makes two point driving layup (Elyjah Williams assists)
|
23-19
|
9:18
|
|
|
Montez Mathis misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Elyjah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine personal foul (Clifford Omoruyi draws the foul)
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Jacob Young turnover (bad pass) (Callum Baker steals)
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. personal foul
|
|
8:36
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Rush makes three point jump shot (Pier-Olivier Racine assists)
|
26-19
|
8:29
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point driving layup
|
26-21
|
8:11
|
|
|
Brandon Rush misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy misses two point driving layup
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Elyjah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Elyjah Williams turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Young steals)
|
|
7:21
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point driving layup
|
26-23
|
6:55
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Jacob Young defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
|
26-26
|
6:23
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins misses two point layup
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine offensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Pier-Olivier Racine makes two point putback layup
|
28-26
|
6:03
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Joe Munden Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Joe Munden Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Elyjah Williams personal foul (Mawot Mag draws the foul)
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Mawot Mag misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine defensive rebound
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Mawot Mag defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Young makes three point jump shot
|
28-29
|
5:15
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Young steals)
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
4:50
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Myles Johnson assists)
|
28-32
|
4:36
|
|
|
Myles Johnson blocks Brandon Rush's two point layup
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Knights offensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins turnover (traveling) (Myles Johnson steals)
|
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jacob Young assists)
|
28-34
|
4:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Myles Johnson blocks Callum Baker's two point layup
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
3:50
|
|
+3
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes three point jump shot (Montez Mathis assists)
|
28-37
|
3:37
|
|
|
Joe Munden Jr. misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Joe Munden Jr. personal foul (Myles Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Myles Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins defensive rebound
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Jacob Young defensive rebound
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine shooting foul (Myles Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Myles Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
Myles Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-38
|
3:23
|
|
+1
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Jacob Young defensive rebound
|
|
3:01
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis makes two point layup (Jacob Young assists)
|
28-40
|
2:43
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. personal foul (Jahlil Jenkins draws the foul)
|
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-40
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Jahlil Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-40
|
2:28
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine offensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Clifford Omoruyi shooting foul (Pier-Olivier Racine draws the foul)
|
|
2:13
|
|
+1
|
Pier-Olivier Racine makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-40
|
2:13
|
|
|
Pier-Olivier Racine misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point reverse layup
|
31-42
|
1:46
|
|
+2
|
Pier-Olivier Racine makes two point jump shot (Callum Baker assists)
|
33-42
|
1:19
|
|
|
Jacob Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes two point driving layup (Jacob Young assists)
|
33-44
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Daniel Rodriguez shooting foul (Ron Harper Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Ron Harper Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-45
|
0:43
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy blocks Daniel Rodriguez's two point layup
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young makes two point layup
|
33-47
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jahlil Jenkins misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|