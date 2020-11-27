LSALLE
STPETE

1st Half
LSALLE
Explorers
19
STPETE
Peacocks
21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   KC Ndefo vs. Jared Kimbrough (Peacocks gains possession)  
19:49   KC Ndefo offensive foul  
19:49   KC Ndefo turnover  
19:27 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup (Jack Clark assists) 2-0
18:52 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup 2-2
18:14   Sherif Kenney turnover (bad pass) (Fousseyni Drame steals)  
17:59   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
17:57   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
17:56   Jared Kimbrough offensive foul  
17:56   Jared Kimbrough turnover  
17:38   Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot  
17:36   KC Ndefo offensive rebound  
17:25   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
17:23   Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound  
17:18   Fousseyni Drame turnover (bad pass) (Clifton Moore steals)  
17:10 +2 Christian Ray makes two point jump shot 4-2
16:33   Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot  
16:31   David Beatty defensive rebound  
16:26   Sherif Kenney turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Lee steals)  
16:24   Sherif Kenney personal foul  
16:03   Matthew Lee misses three point jump shot  
16:01   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
15:54   Dallas Watson personal foul  
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54   Ayinde Hikim misses two point jump shot  
15:52   KC Ndefo defensive rebound  
15:35   KC Ndefo turnover (out of bounds)  
15:28   KC Ndefo blocks Clifton Moore's two point layup  
15:26   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
15:18   Daryl Banks III misses two point layup  
15:16   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
15:09 +3 David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Jack Clark assists) 7-2
14:33   KC Ndefo misses two point layup  
14:31   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
14:26   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
14:24   Clifton Moore offensive rebound  
14:21 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point layup 9-2
14:21   Fousseyni Drame shooting foul  
14:21 +1 Clifton Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-2
13:57   Dallas Watson misses two point layup  
13:55   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
13:50   Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup  
13:48   Noah Kamba defensive rebound  
13:38 +2 Dallas Watson makes two point jump shot (Hassan Drame assists) 10-4
13:20   Jack Clark misses two point jump shot  
13:18   Hassan Drame defensive rebound  
13:12   Dallas Watson misses three point jump shot  
13:10   KC Ndefo offensive rebound  
13:05   Hassan Drame misses two point layup  
13:03   David Beatty defensive rebound  
12:40   Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot  
12:38   Hassan Drame defensive rebound  
12:21   Dallas Watson misses three point jump shot  
12:19   David Beatty defensive rebound  
12:13   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
12:11   Noah Kamba defensive rebound  
12:04 +2 Noah Kamba makes two point layup 10-6
11:48   TV timeout  
11:28   Explorers turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:17   Brandon Stone blocks Hassan Drame's two point layup  
11:15   Brandon Stone defensive rebound  
11:13 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists) 13-6
10:59   Ayinde Hikim personal foul  
10:43   Jared Kimbrough shooting foul  
10:43 +1 Oumar Diahame makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-7
10:43 +1 Oumar Diahame makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-8
10:39   Brandon Stone turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Drame steals)  
10:28   Oumar Diahame misses three point jump shot  
10:26   Brandon Stone defensive rebound  
10:11   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
10:09   Oumar Diahame defensive rebound  
10:01   Brandon Stone blocks Hassan Drame's two point layup  
9:59   Scott Spencer defensive rebound  
9:51   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
9:49   Hassan Drame defensive rebound  
9:23   Doug Edert misses two point jump shot  
9:21   Explorers defensive rebound  
9:21   Doug Edert personal foul  
8:55   Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball)  
8:33   Fousseyni Drame misses two point jump shot  
8:31   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
8:08 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists) 16-8
8:02   Peacocks 30 second timeout  
8:02   TV timeout  
7:32 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Matthew Lee assists) 16-11
7:22   Brandon Stone turnover (bad pass) (Daryl Banks III steals)  
7:15   Brandon Stone blocks Daryl Banks III's two point layup  
7:13   Daryl Banks III offensive rebound  
6:49   Daryl Banks III turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
6:49   Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot  
6:47   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
6:34 +2 KC Ndefo makes two point layup 16-13
6:20 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Brandon Stone assists) 19-13
5:45   Dallas Watson misses three point jump shot  
5:43   Brandon Stone defensive rebound  
5:23   Clifton Moore misses two point dunk  
5:21   Matthew Lee defensive rebound  
5:18 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup 19-15
5:04   Dallas Watson personal foul  
4:37   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
4:35   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
4:26   Doug Edert turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
3:59   Brandon Stone misses two point jump shot  
3:57   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
3:51   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
3:49   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
3:23   Sherif Kenney offensive foul  
3:23   Sherif Kenney turnover  
3:23   TV timeout  
2:54   Jack Clark blocks Matthew Lee's two point jump shot  
2:52   David Beatty defensive rebound  
2:34   Brandon Stone misses two point layup  
2:32   Doug Edert defensive rebound  
2:08   KC Ndefo misses three point jump shot  
2:06   Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound  
2:06   Brandon Stone personal foul  
2:06 +1 Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-16
2:06 +1 Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-17
1:53   Christian Ray misses two point dunk  
1:51   Doug Edert defensive rebound  
1:32 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup (Matthew Lee assists) 19-19
1:04   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
1:02   Doug Edert defensive rebound  
0:57 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup (Matthew Lee assists) 19-21
0:57   Brandon Stone shooting foul  
0:57   Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:57   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
0:41   KC Ndefo personal foul  
0:40   Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot  
0:38   Jack Clark offensive rebound  
0:18   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
0:16   Daryl Banks III defensive rebound  
0:10   Hassan Drame misses three point jump shot  
0:08   Jack Clark defensive rebound  

2nd Half
LSALLE
Explorers
32
STPETE
Peacocks
41

Time Team Play Score
19:54 +2 Dallas Watson makes two point layup (Matthew Lee assists) 19-23
19:25   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
19:23   Dallas Watson defensive rebound  
19:20   Dallas Watson offensive foul  
19:20   Dallas Watson turnover  
19:11 +2 Jack Clark makes two point layup (Ayinde Hikim assists) 21-23
18:43   KC Ndefo misses two point layup  
18:41   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
18:32 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup (Ayinde Hikim assists) 23-23
18:19 +2 KC Ndefo makes two point layup (Doug Edert assists) 23-25
17:52   David Beatty misses three point jump shot  
17:50   KC Ndefo defensive rebound  
17:36   Doug Edert misses three point jump shot  
17:34   Matthew Lee offensive rebound  
17:31 +3 Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Matthew Lee assists) 23-28
17:15   Fousseyni Drame shooting foul  
17:15 +1 Jack Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 3 24-28
17:15   Jack Clark misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
17:15 +1 Jack Clark makes regular free throw 3 of 3 25-28
16:56 +2 KC Ndefo makes two point dunk (Matthew Lee assists) 25-30
16:23   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
16:21   Doug Edert defensive rebound  
16:15 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup (Matthew Lee assists) 25-32
16:15   Explorers 30 second timeout  
16:15   TV timeout  
15:52   Daryl Banks III personal foul  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:49 +2 Clifton Moore makes two point layup (David Beatty assists) 27-32
15:24   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
15:22   Matthew Lee offensive rebound  
15:17 +2 Matthew Lee makes two point layup 27-34
15:03   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
15:01   Peacocks defensive rebound  
14:37   Clifton Moore blocks KC Ndefo's two point layup  
14:35   KC Ndefo offensive rebound  
14:34   Daryl Banks III turnover (lost ball)  
14:09   Ayinde Hikim turnover (bad pass) (Doug Edert steals)  
14:07   Ayinde Hikim personal foul  
13:58   Doug Edert misses three point jump shot  
13:56   Clifton Moore defensive rebound  
13:39 +2 Scott Spencer makes two point jump shot (Clifton Moore assists) 29-34
13:18 +2 KC Ndefo makes two point layup (Matthew Lee assists) 29-36
12:52 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot 32-36
12:23   Jared Kimbrough blocks KC Ndefo's two point layup  
12:21   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
12:20   Jared Kimbrough turnover (bad pass) (Fousseyni Drame steals)  
12:04   Scott Spencer shooting foul  
12:04 +1 Doug Edert makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-37
12:04 +1 Doug Edert makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-38
11:39   Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass) (Fousseyni Drame steals)  
11:33 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup (Matthew Lee assists) 32-40
11:19 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup 34-40
10:57   Jared Kimbrough shooting foul  
10:57   TV timeout  
10:57 +1 KC Ndefo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-41
10:57 +1 KC Ndefo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-42
10:45   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
10:43   Hassan Drame defensive rebound  
10:34   Tarojae Brake misses two point layup  
10:32   KC Ndefo offensive rebound  
10:33   Scott Spencer shooting foul  
10:33 +1 KC Ndefo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-43
10:33   KC Ndefo misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:33   Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound  
10:26   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
10:24   Brandon Stone offensive rebound  
10:21   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
10:19   Doug Edert defensive rebound  
10:16 +2 Marty Silvera makes two point jump shot 34-45
9:30   Jack Clark misses two point layup  
9:28   Explorers offensive rebound  
9:22   David Beatty turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Drame steals)  
9:19   Jhamir Brickus personal foul  
9:12   Marty Silvera turnover (lost ball)  
8:51   Fousseyni Drame personal foul  
8:45   Hassan Drame shooting foul  
8:45   Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:45   Christian Ray misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:45   Hassan Drame defensive rebound  
8:16   Fousseyni Drame misses two point jump shot  
8:14   David Beatty defensive rebound  
8:10   Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)  
7:48   Christian Ray blocks Marty Silvera's two point layup  
7:46   Marty Silvera offensive rebound  
7:42   Marty Silvera misses two point layup  
7:40   Doug Edert offensive rebound  
7:35 +2 Hassan Drame makes two point layup (Doug Edert assists) 34-47
7:20   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
7:18   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
7:11   Jared Kimbrough blocks Marty Silvera's two point layup  
7:09   Peacocks offensive rebound