LSALLE
STPETE
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|KC Ndefo vs. Jared Kimbrough (Peacocks gains possession)
|19:49
|
|KC Ndefo offensive foul
|19:49
|
|KC Ndefo turnover
|19:27
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup (Jack Clark assists)
|2-0
|18:52
|
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:14
|
|Sherif Kenney turnover (bad pass) (Fousseyni Drame steals)
|17:59
|
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|17:57
|
|Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|17:56
|
|Jared Kimbrough offensive foul
|17:56
|
|Jared Kimbrough turnover
|17:38
|
|Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot
|17:36
|
|KC Ndefo offensive rebound
|17:25
|
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|17:23
|
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|17:18
|
|Fousseyni Drame turnover (bad pass) (Clifton Moore steals)
|17:10
|
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point jump shot
|4-2
|16:33
|
|Daryl Banks III misses two point jump shot
|16:31
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|16:26
|
|Sherif Kenney turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Lee steals)
|16:24
|
|Sherif Kenney personal foul
|16:03
|
|Matthew Lee misses three point jump shot
|16:01
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|15:54
|
|Dallas Watson personal foul
|15:54
|
|TV timeout
|15:54
|
|Ayinde Hikim misses two point jump shot
|15:52
|
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|15:35
|
|KC Ndefo turnover (out of bounds)
|15:28
|
|KC Ndefo blocks Clifton Moore's two point layup
|15:26
|
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|15:18
|
|Daryl Banks III misses two point layup
|15:16
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|15:09
|
|+3
|David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Jack Clark assists)
|7-2
|14:33
|
|KC Ndefo misses two point layup
|14:31
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|14:26
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|14:24
|
|Clifton Moore offensive rebound
|14:21
|
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point layup
|9-2
|14:21
|
|Fousseyni Drame shooting foul
|14:21
|
|+1
|Clifton Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-2
|13:57
|
|Dallas Watson misses two point layup
|13:55
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|13:50
|
|Ayinde Hikim misses two point layup
|13:48
|
|Noah Kamba defensive rebound
|13:38
|
|+2
|Dallas Watson makes two point jump shot (Hassan Drame assists)
|10-4
|13:20
|
|Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
|13:18
|
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|13:12
|
|Dallas Watson misses three point jump shot
|13:10
|
|KC Ndefo offensive rebound
|13:05
|
|Hassan Drame misses two point layup
|13:03
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|12:40
|
|Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot
|12:38
|
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|12:21
|
|Dallas Watson misses three point jump shot
|12:19
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|12:13
|
|David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|12:11
|
|Noah Kamba defensive rebound
|12:04
|
|+2
|Noah Kamba makes two point layup
|10-6
|11:48
|
|TV timeout
|11:28
|
|Explorers turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:17
|
|Brandon Stone blocks Hassan Drame's two point layup
|11:15
|
|Brandon Stone defensive rebound
|11:13
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|13-6
|10:59
|
|Ayinde Hikim personal foul
|10:43
|
|Jared Kimbrough shooting foul
|10:43
|
|+1
|Oumar Diahame makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-7
|10:43
|
|+1
|Oumar Diahame makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-8
|10:39
|
|Brandon Stone turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Drame steals)
|10:28
|
|Oumar Diahame misses three point jump shot
|10:26
|
|Brandon Stone defensive rebound
|10:11
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|10:09
|
|Oumar Diahame defensive rebound
|10:01
|
|Brandon Stone blocks Hassan Drame's two point layup
|9:59
|
|Scott Spencer defensive rebound
|9:51
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|9:49
|
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|9:23
|
|Doug Edert misses two point jump shot
|9:21
|
|Explorers defensive rebound
|9:21
|
|Doug Edert personal foul
|8:55
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball)
|8:33
|
|Fousseyni Drame misses two point jump shot
|8:31
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|8:08
|
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Sherif Kenney assists)
|16-8
|8:02
|
|Peacocks 30 second timeout
|8:02
|
|TV timeout
|7:32
|
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Matthew Lee assists)
|16-11
|7:22
|
|Brandon Stone turnover (bad pass) (Daryl Banks III steals)
|7:15
|
|Brandon Stone blocks Daryl Banks III's two point layup
|7:13
|
|Daryl Banks III offensive rebound
|6:49
|
|Daryl Banks III turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|6:49
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|6:47
|
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|6:34
|
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point layup
|16-13
|6:20
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Brandon Stone assists)
|19-13
|5:45
|
|Dallas Watson misses three point jump shot
|5:43
|
|Brandon Stone defensive rebound
|5:23
|
|Clifton Moore misses two point dunk
|5:21
|
|Matthew Lee defensive rebound
|5:18
|
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup
|19-15
|5:04
|
|Dallas Watson personal foul
|4:37
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|4:35
|
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|4:26
|
|Doug Edert turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|3:59
|
|Brandon Stone misses two point jump shot
|3:57
|
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|3:51
|
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|3:49
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|3:23
|
|Sherif Kenney offensive foul
|3:23
|
|Sherif Kenney turnover
|3:23
|
|TV timeout
|2:54
|
|Jack Clark blocks Matthew Lee's two point jump shot
|2:52
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|2:34
|
|Brandon Stone misses two point layup
|2:32
|
|Doug Edert defensive rebound
|2:08
|
|KC Ndefo misses three point jump shot
|2:06
|
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|2:06
|
|Brandon Stone personal foul
|2:06
|
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-16
|2:06
|
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-17
|1:53
|
|Christian Ray misses two point dunk
|1:51
|
|Doug Edert defensive rebound
|1:32
|
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup (Matthew Lee assists)
|19-19
|1:04
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|
|Doug Edert defensive rebound
|0:57
|
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup (Matthew Lee assists)
|19-21
|0:57
|
|Brandon Stone shooting foul
|0:57
|
|Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:57
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|0:41
|
|KC Ndefo personal foul
|0:40
|
|Clifton Moore misses two point jump shot
|0:38
|
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|0:18
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|0:16
|
|Daryl Banks III defensive rebound
|0:10
|
|Hassan Drame misses three point jump shot
|0:08
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:54
|
|+2
|Dallas Watson makes two point layup (Matthew Lee assists)
|19-23
|19:25
|
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|19:23
|
|Dallas Watson defensive rebound
|19:20
|
|Dallas Watson offensive foul
|19:20
|
|Dallas Watson turnover
|19:11
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point layup (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|21-23
|18:43
|
|KC Ndefo misses two point layup
|18:41
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|18:32
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup (Ayinde Hikim assists)
|23-23
|18:19
|
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point layup (Doug Edert assists)
|23-25
|17:52
|
|David Beatty misses three point jump shot
|17:50
|
|KC Ndefo defensive rebound
|17:36
|
|Doug Edert misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|
|Matthew Lee offensive rebound
|17:31
|
|+3
|Daryl Banks III makes three point jump shot (Matthew Lee assists)
|23-28
|17:15
|
|Fousseyni Drame shooting foul
|17:15
|
|+1
|Jack Clark makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|24-28
|17:15
|
|Jack Clark misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|17:15
|
|+1
|Jack Clark makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|25-28
|16:56
|
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point dunk (Matthew Lee assists)
|25-30
|16:23
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|
|Doug Edert defensive rebound
|16:15
|
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup (Matthew Lee assists)
|25-32
|16:15
|
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|16:15
|
|TV timeout
|15:52
|
|Daryl Banks III personal foul
|15:52
|
|TV timeout
|15:49
|
|+2
|Clifton Moore makes two point layup (David Beatty assists)
|27-32
|15:24
|
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|15:22
|
|Matthew Lee offensive rebound
|15:17
|
|+2
|Matthew Lee makes two point layup
|27-34
|15:03
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|
|Peacocks defensive rebound
|14:37
|
|Clifton Moore blocks KC Ndefo's two point layup
|14:35
|
|KC Ndefo offensive rebound
|14:34
|
|Daryl Banks III turnover (lost ball)
|14:09
|
|Ayinde Hikim turnover (bad pass) (Doug Edert steals)
|14:07
|
|Ayinde Hikim personal foul
|13:58
|
|Doug Edert misses three point jump shot
|13:56
|
|Clifton Moore defensive rebound
|13:39
|
|+2
|Scott Spencer makes two point jump shot (Clifton Moore assists)
|29-34
|13:18
|
|+2
|KC Ndefo makes two point layup (Matthew Lee assists)
|29-36
|12:52
|
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot
|32-36
|12:23
|
|Jared Kimbrough blocks KC Ndefo's two point layup
|12:21
|
|Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|12:20
|
|Jared Kimbrough turnover (bad pass) (Fousseyni Drame steals)
|12:04
|
|Scott Spencer shooting foul
|12:04
|
|+1
|Doug Edert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-37
|12:04
|
|+1
|Doug Edert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-38
|11:39
|
|Scott Spencer turnover (bad pass) (Fousseyni Drame steals)
|11:33
|
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup (Matthew Lee assists)
|32-40
|11:19
|
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
|34-40
|10:57
|
|Jared Kimbrough shooting foul
|10:57
|
|TV timeout
|10:57
|
|+1
|KC Ndefo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-41
|10:57
|
|+1
|KC Ndefo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-42
|10:45
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|10:43
|
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|10:34
|
|Tarojae Brake misses two point layup
|10:32
|
|KC Ndefo offensive rebound
|10:33
|
|Scott Spencer shooting foul
|10:33
|
|+1
|KC Ndefo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-43
|10:33
|
|KC Ndefo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:33
|
|Jared Kimbrough defensive rebound
|10:26
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|10:24
|
|Brandon Stone offensive rebound
|10:21
|
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|10:19
|
|Doug Edert defensive rebound
|10:16
|
|+2
|Marty Silvera makes two point jump shot
|34-45
|9:30
|
|Jack Clark misses two point layup
|9:28
|
|Explorers offensive rebound
|9:22
|
|David Beatty turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Drame steals)
|9:19
|
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul
|9:12
|
|Marty Silvera turnover (lost ball)
|8:51
|
|Fousseyni Drame personal foul
|8:45
|
|Hassan Drame shooting foul
|8:45
|
|Christian Ray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:45
|
|Christian Ray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:45
|
|Hassan Drame defensive rebound
|8:16
|
|Fousseyni Drame misses two point jump shot
|8:14
|
|David Beatty defensive rebound
|8:10
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)
|7:48
|
|Christian Ray blocks Marty Silvera's two point layup
|7:46
|
|Marty Silvera offensive rebound
|7:42
|
|Marty Silvera misses two point layup
|7:40
|
|Doug Edert offensive rebound
|7:35
|
|+2
|Hassan Drame makes two point layup (Doug Edert assists)
|34-47
|7:20
|
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|7:18
|
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Jared Kimbrough blocks Marty Silvera's two point layup
|7:09
|
|Peacocks offensive rebound