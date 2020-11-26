|
20:00
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III vs. Kofi Cockburn (Bobcats gains possession)
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu offensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:56
|
|
+3
|
Jason Preston makes three point jump shot (Dwight Wilson III assists)
|
3-2
|
18:31
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Wilson III makes two point jump shot (Jason Preston assists)
|
5-2
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup
|
5-4
|
17:41
|
|
|
Ben Vander Plas turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Jason Preston defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Jason Preston misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Bobcats defensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn personal foul
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams personal foul
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Adam Miller personal foul
|
|
16:38
|
|
+2
|
Jason Preston makes two point jump shot
|
7-4
|
16:32
|
|
|
Jason Preston shooting foul (Trent Frazier draws the foul)
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:32
|
|
+1
|
Trent Frazier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-5
|
16:18
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili blocks Ben Vander Plas's two point layup
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Adam Miller makes two point layup
|
7-7
|
15:43
|
|
|
Ben Vander Plas misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Fighting Illini defensive rebound
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:34
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point layup (Da'Monte Williams assists)
|
7-9
|
15:08
|
|
|
Nolan Foster misses two point layup
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams turnover (lost ball) (Ben Vander Plas steals)
|
|
14:35
|
|
+3
|
Ben Vander Plas makes three point jump shot (Lunden McDay assists)
|
10-9
|
14:18
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili offensive foul (Lunden McDay draws the foul)
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili turnover
|
|
14:03
|
|
+3
|
Jason Preston makes three point jump shot
|
13-9
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point jump shot
|
13-11
|
13:11
|
|
|
Jason Preston misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Adam Miller defensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
+2
|
Adam Miller makes two point layup
|
13-13
|
12:50
|
|
+2
|
Ben Vander Plas makes two point layup (Jason Preston assists)
|
15-13
|
12:42
|
|
|
Ben Roderick blocks Adam Miller's two point jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison offensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Ben Vander Plas blocks Jacob Grandison's two point layup
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu offensive rebound
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Fighting Illini turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Ben Vander Plas misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo turnover (lost ball) (Mark Sears steals)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III offensive foul
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III turnover
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:15
|
|
+3
|
Da'Monte Williams makes three point jump shot (Jacob Grandison assists)
|
15-16
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Ben Roderick makes two point layup
|
17-16
|
10:39
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison personal foul (Dwight Wilson III draws the foul)
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Jason Preston misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point dunk (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|
17-18
|
9:49
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams personal foul (Jason Preston draws the foul)
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III misses two point layup
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Adam Miller turnover (bad pass) (Sam Towns steals)
|
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Jason Preston makes two point jump shot
|
19-18
|
9:06
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Lunden McDay misses two point layup
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III offensive rebound
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo personal foul (Dwight Wilson III draws the foul)
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
+3
|
Andre Curbelo makes three point jump shot
|
19-21
|
8:05
|
|
|
Lunden McDay turnover (bad pass) (Ayo Dosunmu steals)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Sam Towns shooting foul (Giorgi Bezhanishvili draws the foul)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|
|
7:51
|
|
+2
|
Jason Preston makes two point layup
|
21-21
|
7:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Andre Curbelo turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Ben Vander Plas misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup
|
21-23
|
6:47
|
|
|
Jason Preston misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
|
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup (Trent Frazier assists)
|
21-25
|
6:35
|
|
|
Sam Towns shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III defensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point layup
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Jason Preston defensive rebound
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Ben Roderick misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup (Kofi Cockburn assists)
|
21-27
|
5:50
|
|
|
Jason Preston shooting foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Bobcats 30 second timeout
|
|
5:50
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-28
|
5:40
|
|
|
Ben Vander Plas misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup
|
21-30
|
5:11
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III misses two point layup
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Jason Preston defensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
+2
|
Jason Preston makes two point layup
|
23-30
|
4:50
|
|
|
Ben Roderick personal foul (Trent Frazier draws the foul)
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Trent Frazier misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Ben Vander Plas defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
+2
|
Ben Vander Plas makes two point layup
|
25-30
|
3:57
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (lost ball) (Miles Brown steals)
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Miles Brown misses two point layup
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Bobcats defensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Ben Vander Plas misses two point layup
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III offensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
+3
|
Miles Brown makes three point jump shot (Dwight Wilson III assists)
|
28-30
|
2:55
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili turnover (lost ball) (Ben Vander Plas steals)
|
|
2:48
|
|
+3
|
Jason Preston makes three point jump shot (Ben Vander Plas assists)
|
31-30
|
2:47
|
|
|
Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
|
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Trent Frazier makes two point jump shot
|
31-32
|
2:21
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu personal foul (Jason Preston draws the foul)
|
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Jason Preston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-32
|
2:21
|
|
|
Jason Preston misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Dwight Wilson III personal foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-33
|
2:07
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-34
|
1:38
|
|
|
Jason Preston misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Bobcats offensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Bobcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Jason Preston makes two point jump shot (Lunden McDay assists)
|
34-34
|
0:48
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Jason Preston defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Jason Preston misses two point layup
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Jacob Grandison defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Ben Vander Plas shooting foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:07
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-35
|
0:00
|
|
|
Miles Brown turnover (lost ball) (Kofi Cockburn steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|