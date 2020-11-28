|
20:00
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell vs. Michael Durr (Malik Martin gains possession)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point driving layup
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Antwan Walker offensive rebound
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Justin Brown personal foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)
|
|
19:32
|
|
+1
|
Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
19:32
|
|
+1
|
Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-0
|
19:21
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell blocks Michael Durr's two point layup
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Jump ball. Michael Durr vs. Makhel Mitchell (Bulls gains possession)
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
David Collins misses two point driving layup
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr makes two point putback layup
|
2-2
|
18:47
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses two point turnaround hook shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses two point driving layup
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point finger roll layup (Malik Martin assists)
|
4-2
|
17:39
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell blocks David Collins's two point floating jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Jump ball. David Collins vs. Makhel Mitchell (Rams gains possession)
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Murphy steals)
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell personal foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
|
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point driving layup
|
6-2
|
16:12
|
|
|
Michael Durr turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell makes two point driving layup
|
8-2
|
15:16
|
|
|
Michael Durr turnover (lost ball) (Makhi Mitchell steals)
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Rashun Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point finger roll layup
|
10-2
|
14:43
|
|
|
Bulls 30 second timeout
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Fatts Russell personal foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell personal foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
David Collins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:12
|
|
+1
|
David Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-3
|
13:55
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Jalen Carey offensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point floating jump shot
|
12-3
|
13:36
|
|
|
Prince Oduro misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Jalen Carey turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell blocks David Collins's two point driving layup
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (David Collins steals)
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
David Collins offensive foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
David Collins turnover
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Jalen Carey misses two point driving hook shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Malik Martin blocks Jamir Chaplin's two point driving layup
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
10:52
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point dunk (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
14-3
|
10:52
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell technical foul
|
|
10:52
|
|
+1
|
Justin Brown makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
14-4
|
10:52
|
|
+1
|
Justin Brown makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
14-5
|
10:38
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
16-5
|
9:46
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell personal foul (Alexis Yetna draws the foul)
|
|
9:40
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point finger roll layup
|
16-7
|
9:11
|
|
|
Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Michael Durr turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy shooting foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)
|
|
8:42
|
|
+1
|
Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-7
|
8:42
|
|
+1
|
Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-7
|
8:30
|
|
|
David Collins misses two point driving layup
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point reverse layup
|
18-9
|
7:49
|
|
|
Michael Durr personal foul
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point pullup jump shot
|
18-11
|
6:56
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Michael Durr turnover
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett shooting foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa misses two point dunk
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Antwan Walker shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-12
|
5:20
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy shooting foul (Jeremy Sheppard draws the foul)
|
|
5:20
|
|
+1
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-12
|
5:20
|
|
+1
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-12
|
5:06
|
|
|
David Collins misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-12
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-12
|
4:52
|
|
|
Rashun Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point dunk (Fatts Russell assists)
|
24-12
|
4:23
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point finger roll layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|
26-12
|
4:04
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell blocks David Collins's two point layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Rashun Williams offensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Rashun Williams misses two point layup
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Prince Oduro offensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Antwan Walker personal foul (Prince Oduro draws the foul)
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Prince Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Makhel Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-12
|
4:00
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell makes two point jump shot
|
29-12
|
3:20
|
|
+3
|
David Collins makes three point jump shot (Jamir Chaplin assists)
|
29-15
|
2:51
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point pullup jump shot
|
31-15
|
1:53
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
David Collins personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-15
|
1:38
|
|
+1
|
Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-15
|
1:17
|
|
+2
|
Prince Oduro makes two point driving hook shot
|
33-17
|
0:53
|
|
|
Justin Brown personal foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)
|
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Malik Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-17
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Malik Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-17
|
0:24
|
|
|
Jalen Carey shooting foul (Justin Brown draws the foul)
|
|
0:24
|
|
+1
|
Justin Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
35-18
|
0:24
|
|
+1
|
Justin Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
35-19
|
0:24
|
|
+1
|
Justin Brown makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
35-20
|
0:07
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Justin Brown personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
+1
|
Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
36-20
|
0:04
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Prince Oduro defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|