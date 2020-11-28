|
20:00
Emmanuel Ugboh vs. Kevin Samuel (RJ Nembhard gains possession)
19:16
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
19:14
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
19:07
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point putback layup
0-2
18:59
Elijah Joiner misses two point turnaround jump shot
18:57
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
18:46
RJ Nembhard misses two point driving layup
18:44
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
18:37
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
18:35
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
18:13
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point pullup jump shot
18:11
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
17:58
RJ Nembhard turnover (bad pass)
17:48
+2
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point pullup jump shot
2-2
17:27
+3
Kevin Easley Jr. makes three point jump shot (Francisco Farabello assists)
2-5
17:10
+3
Elijah Joiner makes three point jump shot (Brandon Rachal assists)
5-5
16:43
RJ Nembhard misses two point floating jump shot
16:41
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
16:34
+2
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point floating jump shot
7-5
16:30
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson technical foul
16:30
Francisco Farabello misses technical free throw 1 of 2
16:30
Francisco Farabello misses technical free throw 2 of 2
16:30
Horned Frogs offensive rebound
16:04
Diante Smith turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Joiner steals)
15:56
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
15:54
Darien Jackson offensive rebound
15:48
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
15:46
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
15:23
Kevin Easley Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot
15:21
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
15:07
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
15:05
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
14:55
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point pullup jump shot
14:53
Darien Jackson defensive rebound
14:41
Elijah Joiner turnover (bad pass)
14:41
TV timeout
14:24
RJ Nembhard misses two point driving layup
14:22
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
14:16
+2
Brandon Rachal makes two point driving layup
9-5
13:58
Diante Smith turnover (lost ball) (Darien Jackson steals)
13:51
+2
Brandon Rachal makes two point alley-oop layup (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson assists)
11-5
13:51
Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
13:30
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
13:28
Keshawn Williams defensive rebound
13:21
+3
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes three point jump shot (Keshawn Williams assists)
14-5
12:57
Darien Jackson shooting foul (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. draws the foul)
12:57
+1
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
14-6
12:57
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 3
12:57
+1
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
14-7
12:39
Keshawn Williams turnover (out of bounds)
12:23
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
12:21
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. offensive rebound
12:21
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses two point putback layup
12:19
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
12:21
Elijah Joiner shooting foul (Kevin Samuel draws the foul)
12:17
Kevin Samuel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:17
+1
Kevin Samuel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-8
12:07
+2
Keshawn Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
16-8
11:50
Jump ball. RJ Nembhard vs. Elijah Joiner (Elijah Joiner gains possession)
11:50
RJ Nembhard turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Joiner steals)
11:50
TV timeout
11:33
PJ Fuller shooting foul (Elijah Joiner draws the foul)
11:33
Elijah Joiner misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:33
Elijah Joiner misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:33
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
11:13
PJ Fuller turnover (traveling)
11:03
Eddie Lampkin Jr. shooting foul (Keshawn Williams draws the foul)
11:03
+1
Keshawn Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-8
11:03
+1
Keshawn Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-8
10:43
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point dunk (Kevin Easley Jr. assists)
18-10
10:24
+2
Elijah Joiner makes two point step back jump shot
20-10
10:01
RJ Nembhard misses two point floating jump shot
9:59
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
9:50
+2
Kevin Samuel makes two point putback layup
20-12
9:36
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
9:34
PJ Fuller defensive rebound
9:25
+3
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. makes three point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
20-15
9:15
Golden Hurricane 30 second timeout
9:06
Brandon Rachal misses two point pullup jump shot
9:04
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
8:40
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. offensive foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
8:40
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. turnover
8:18
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
8:16
Curtis Haywood II offensive rebound
8:08
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses two point reverse layup
8:06
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
7:53
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
7:51
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
7:38
Elijah Joiner turnover (lost ball) (Chuck O'Bannon Jr. steals)
7:26
Curtis Haywood II personal foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
7:26
TV timeout
7:07
Mickey Pearson Jr. misses three point jump shot
7:05
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
7:02
Brandon Rachal blocks Kevin Samuel's two point putback layup
7:00
Horned Frogs offensive rebound
6:48
+3
Francisco Farabello makes three point jump shot (Mike Miles assists)
20-18
6:31
Keshawn Williams turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Samuel steals)
6:08
+3
RJ Nembhard makes three point jump shot (Mike Miles assists)
20-21
5:44
Curtis Haywood II misses two point floating jump shot
5:42
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
5:32
RJ Nembhard turnover (lost ball) (Curtis Haywood II steals)
5:23
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
5:21
Mike Miles defensive rebound
5:17
+3
Francisco Farabello makes three point pullup jump shot (Mike Miles assists)
20-24
4:58
+2
Brandon Rachal makes two point layup (Elijah Joiner assists)
22-24
4:41
+3
Mike Miles makes three point jump shot (Kevin Easley Jr. assists)
22-27
4:29
Kevin Easley Jr. personal foul (Emmanuel Ugboh draws the foul)
4:24
+2
Darien Jackson makes two point layup (Elijah Joiner assists)
24-27
4:03
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
4:01
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
3:51
Mike Miles shooting foul (Emmanuel Ugboh draws the foul)
3:51
TV timeout
3:51
+1
Emmanuel Ugboh makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-27
3:51
+1
Emmanuel Ugboh makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-27
3:28
Kevin Easley Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Joiner steals)
3:22
Elijah Joiner turnover (lost ball) (Francisco Farabello steals)
3:13
+2
Kevin Easley Jr. makes two point driving layup (Francisco Farabello assists)
26-29
2:52
+2
Darien Jackson makes two point driving layup
28-29
2:31
Brandon Rachal blocks Kevin Easley Jr.'s two point layup
2:29
Horned Frogs offensive rebound
2:23
Kevin Samuel misses two point hook shot
2:21
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
2:18
Brandon Rachal personal foul (Kevin Samuel draws the foul)
2:18
+1
Kevin Samuel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-30
2:18
+1
Kevin Samuel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-31
2:07
Elijah Joiner misses two point turnaround jump shot
2:05
Golden Hurricane offensive rebound
2:02
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turnover (lost ball)
1:46
+3
Kevin Easley Jr. makes three point jump shot (Francisco Farabello assists)
28-34
1:31
Darien Jackson misses two point reverse layup
1:29
Rey Idowu offensive rebound
1:25
+2
Rey Idowu makes two point putback dunk
30-34
1:03
Taryn Todd misses three point jump shot
1:01
Kevin Easley Jr. offensive rebound
0:56
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
0:54
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
0:44
Brandon Rachal misses three point turnaround jump shot
0:42
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
0:11
+2
RJ Nembhard makes two point fadeaway jump shot
30-36
0:02
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
0:00
Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
