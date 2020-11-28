|
20:00
DJ Jones vs. Toumani Camara (Sahvir Wheeler gains possession)
19:45
+2
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup
0-2
19:26
Jalen Speer misses three point jump shot
19:24
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
19:12
+2
Toumani Camara makes two point layup
0-4
18:56
MJ Randolph misses two point jump shot
18:54
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
18:44
+3
Justin Kier makes three point jump shot (Toumani Camara assists)
0-7
18:16
Kamron Reaves misses three point jump shot
18:14
MJ Randolph offensive rebound
18:09
+2
MJ Randolph makes two point layup
2-7
17:58
+2
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup
2-9
17:43
Kamron Reaves misses two point jump shot
17:41
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
17:33
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
17:31
P.J. Horne offensive rebound
17:13
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
17:11
MJ Randolph defensive rebound
17:03
Jalen Speer misses three point jump shot
17:01
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
16:58
Tye Fagan turnover (bad pass) (MJ Randolph steals)
16:37
Toumani Camara blocks MJ Randolph's two point layup
16:35
Rattlers offensive rebound
16:32
Jalen Speer turnover (lost ball) (Sahvir Wheeler steals)
16:28
Jalen Speer shooting foul (Tye Fagan draws the foul)
16:28
+1
Tye Fagan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-10
16:28
+1
Tye Fagan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-11
16:06
Bryce Moragne misses two point jump shot
16:04
MJ Randolph offensive rebound
16:03
P.J. Horne shooting foul (MJ Randolph draws the foul)
16:03
MJ Randolph misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:03
MJ Randolph misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:03
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
15:54
Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
15:52
Kamron Reaves defensive rebound
15:33
Jamir Williams misses two point layup
15:31
Tye Fagan defensive rebound
15:27
+2
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup (Justin Kier assists)
2-13
15:12
Toumani Camara shooting foul (Bryce Moragne draws the foul)
15:12
TV timeout
15:12
+1
Bryce Moragne makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-13
15:12
+1
Bryce Moragne makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-13
15:03
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
15:01
Kamron Reaves defensive rebound
14:42
Bryce Moragne turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Garcia steals)
14:31
Tyron McMillan turnover (traveling)
14:16
+2
Kamron Reaves makes two point jump shot
6-13
14:02
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
14:00
Kamron Reaves defensive rebound
13:52
+2
MJ Randolph makes two point layup (Kamron Reaves assists)
8-13
13:41
P.J. Horne misses three point jump shot
13:39
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
13:28
Jamir Williams turnover (out of bounds)
13:21
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point jump shot
13:19
Sahvir Wheeler offensive rebound
13:09
Johnny Brown shooting foul (Christian Brown draws the foul)
13:09
+1
Christian Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-14
13:09
+1
Christian Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-15
12:53
+2
DJ Jones makes two point jump shot (Jalen Speer assists)
10-15
12:37
Johnny Brown blocks Christian Brown's two point jump shot
12:35
Tyron McMillan offensive rebound
12:35
DJ Jones shooting foul (Tyron McMillan draws the foul)
12:35
Tyron McMillan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:35
+1
Tyron McMillan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-16
12:27
Tyron McMillan personal foul (Jalen Speer draws the foul)
12:11
Keith Littles misses two point jump shot
12:09
Mikal Starks defensive rebound
11:57
Tyron McMillan misses two point jump shot
11:55
Keith Littles defensive rebound
11:48
Johnny Brown misses three point jump shot
11:46
Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
11:39
Christian Brown misses two point layup
11:37
Keith Littles defensive rebound
11:30
Jamir Williams misses three point jump shot
11:28
Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
11:26
Jalen Speer personal foul (Jaykwon Walton draws the foul)
11:26
TV timeout
11:17
Jonathan Ned turnover (bad pass)
10:59
+2
MJ Randolph makes two point jump shot
12-16
10:36
Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot
10:34
Rattlers defensive rebound
10:06
Toumani Camara personal foul (Keith Littles draws the foul)
10:03
Keith Littles turnover (traveling)
9:52
Johnny Brown shooting foul (Sahvir Wheeler draws the foul)
9:52
+1
Sahvir Wheeler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-17
9:52
Sahvir Wheeler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
9:51
Bulldogs offensive rebound
9:48
Toumani Camara turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Moragne steals)
9:41
+2
Jalen Speer makes two point jump shot (DJ Jones assists)
14-17
9:26
Jonathan Ned misses two point jump shot
9:24
MJ Randolph defensive rebound
9:24
Christian Brown personal foul (MJ Randolph draws the foul)
9:15
+2
Kamron Reaves makes two point jump shot
16-17
8:45
+2
Tye Fagan makes two point layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
16-19
8:27
+2
DJ Jones makes two point jump shot (MJ Randolph assists)
18-19
8:13
+2
Jonathan Ned makes two point layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
18-21
7:51
P.J. Horne personal foul (MJ Randolph draws the foul)
7:51
TV timeout
7:40
+2
Bryce Moragne makes two point layup (DJ Jones assists)
20-21
7:11
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
7:09
Tye Fagan offensive rebound
7:02
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
7:01
Tye Fagan offensive rebound
7:01
Kamron Reaves shooting foul (Tye Fagan draws the foul)
7:01
Tye Fagan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:01
Tye Fagan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:01
7:01
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
6:43
+2
MJ Randolph makes two point layup
22-21
6:32
Justin Kier turnover (lost ball) (MJ Randolph steals)
6:31
Jalen Speer turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Garcia steals)
6:31
+2
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup
22-23
6:31
DJ Jones shooting foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
6:31
Andrew Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:31
MJ Randolph defensive rebound
6:09
+2
Kamron Reaves makes two point jump shot
24-23
5:38
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (bad pass) (MJ Randolph steals)
5:36
Andrew Garcia personal foul (MJ Randolph draws the foul)
5:36
MJ Randolph misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:36
Christian Brown defensive rebound
5:24
Sahvir Wheeler offensive foul (Kamron Reaves draws the foul)
5:24
Sahvir Wheeler turnover
5:09
Kamron Reaves misses two point layup
5:07
Christian Brown defensive rebound
4:57
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (lost ball) (Johnny Brown steals)
4:50
Bryce Moragne misses two point jump shot
4:48
Christian Brown defensive rebound
4:44
Tyron McMillan misses two point layup
4:42
Rattlers defensive rebound
4:26
+2
Bryce Moragne makes two point jump shot
26-23
4:07
MJ Randolph personal foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
4:07
+1
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-24
4:07
+1
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-25
3:54
MJ Randolph turnover (lost ball) (Toumani Camara steals)
3:48
Andrew Garcia misses three point jump shot
3:46
Christian Brown offensive rebound
3:40
Christian Brown misses two point layup
3:38
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
3:32
Keith Littles misses two point layup
3:30
Bryce Moragne offensive rebound
3:30
+2
Bryce Moragne makes two point putback layup
28-25
3:28
Christian Brown misses three point jump shot
3:27
Rattlers defensive rebound
3:27
TV timeout
3:04
+2
Bryce Moragne makes two point jump shot
30-25
2:31
+3
Christian Brown makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
30-28
2:31
Johnny Brown shooting foul (Christian Brown draws the foul)
2:31
+1
Christian Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
30-29
2:31
+1
2:09
Bryce Moragne misses two point jump shot
2:07
Justin Kier defensive rebound
1:58
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
1:56
Andrew Garcia offensive rebound
1:56
+2
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup
30-31
1:56
Hnric Murray shooting foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
1:56
+1
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 1
30-32
1:37
+3
Kamron Reaves makes three point jump shot
33-32
1:25
+2
Christian Brown makes two point dunk (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
33-34
1:00
Kamron Reaves misses two point jump shot
0:58
Hnric Murray offensive rebound
0:56
+2
Hnric Murray makes two point putback layup
35-34
0:49
Bryce Moragne shooting foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
0:49
+1
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-35
0:49
+1
Andrew Garcia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-36
0:26
+2
MJ Randolph makes two point layup
37-36
0:01
+2
Andrew Garcia makes two point jump shot (Justin Kier assists)
37-38
0:01
+2
37-38